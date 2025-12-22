X2O Trofee Hofstade: TV & streaming information as Mathieu van der Poel and Wout van Aert clash again

You can watch Wout van Aert and Mathieu van der Poel clashing again today in the world of cyclocross – here we have all the information on X2O Trofee Hofstade live streams, TV channels, and how to watch from anywhere.

After the two superstars of men's cyclocross met for the first time this season in Antwerp at the weekend, they're back at it just two days later in Hofstade.

This is not one of the top-tier series of cyclocross but with Van der Poel and Van Aert in attendance, and with this legendary Hofstade course resurrected after 17 years of absence from top-level CX racing, it's sure to be a great occasion.

Tickets have been flying off the shelves, and the next best thing to being there is to watch it on TV, so read on for all the information you need on how to watch X2O Trofee Hofstade online, on TV, and from anywhere.

Watch Van Aert and Van der Poel at X2O Trofee Hofstade in the US

In the US, cycling fans can watch X2O Trofee Hofstade on the HBO Max streaming platform. Plans start from $18.49 per month and you get plenty of cyclocross but not the World Cups.

Watch Van Aert and Van der Poel at X2O Trofee Hofstade in the UK

In the UK, you can watch cyclocross X2O Trofee Hofstade on TNT Sports 2, or Discovery+ to stream online. Access costs £30.99 per month.

Can I watch X2O Trofee Hofstade for free?

Unlike the World Cup, there's no free UCI YouTube feed for the X2O Trofee series, but there is still free coverage for Hofstade in some countries.

In the host country of Belgium, flemish public broadcaster VRT has live coverage of the men's and women's races on VRT 1, VRT Max, and the Sporza website.

Watch X2O Trofee Hofstade from anywhere

What if you’re travelling at the moment and find the feed you’d usually watch geo-restricted? A VPN is a simple solution.

A VPN, or Virtual Private Network, is a piece of software that sets your IP address to appear as if it’s in a different country. Provided it conforms with your broadcaster’s Ts&Cs, you can therefore watch the streaming services you usually enjoy back home, and it also comes with added internet security benefits.

Cyclocross X2O Trofee Hofstade timings

Women Elite: 13.45 CET / 12.45 GMT / 07.45 ET

Men Elite: 15:00 CET / 14:00 GMT / 09.00 ET