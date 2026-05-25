Antwerp Port Epic: Per Strand Hagenes surges to victory from late breakaway group

In a tactical finale to a brutal - one could almost say epic - race, Per Stand Hagenes (Visma-Lease a Bike) out-sprinted his breakaway companions to win the ninth edition of the Antwerp Port Epic. The 22-year-old Norwegian countered an attack to launch his sprint with 300 metres to go to take his first victory of the season.



Pau Miquel (Bahrain Victorious) came around Dries De Bondt (Jayco-AlUla) to take second while the Belgian, who was very active during the day, had to settle for third.



The three were part of a nine-rider group that escaped inside of 40 kilometres to go and also included Martin Svrček (Soudal-Quickstep), Victor van de Putte (Lotto-Intermarché), Brent van Moer (Pinarello-Q36.5), Sandy Dujardin (TotalEnergies), Alexis Renard (Cofidis) and the Bahrain Victorious duo of Miquel and Matevž Govekar.



After leading the chase for around 30 kilometres for their leader Tim Merlier, Soudal-QuickStep were not able to reel the escapees back, leading to the final sprint to the line.



Crashes and mechanicals disrupted the field often as they tackled the 42 hybrid cobble and gravel sectors on the 196km course, which crosses the immense port of Antwerp, through historic cobblestone strips and dirt roads of the Antwerp Polders and Polder municipalities before returning to the finish line on the Schengen Square. Sweltering temperatures, close to record-breaking levels for Belgium in May, added to the challenge for the riders.



Attacks, mostly occurring on the paved roads between the sectors, flew at the front of the field, as attempt after attempt to form a meaningful breakaway was brought back until finally a move was able to get away after 100 kilometres of fast racing.



Marvin Peters (EEW-VDK) and Pau Martí (NSN) pulled away with 90 kilometres to go, and were briefly joined by Victor van de Putte (Lotto-Intermarché) who sat up after getting on the radio with his team.



The duo worked well together, getting a maximum gap of 1:16 with 68 kilometres to go, as Soudal-QuickStep manned the front of the peloton. As the gap decreased, Ashlin Barry (Visma-Lease a Bike) took a big pull at the front of the peloton to nibble more time to the duo’s lead; down to 20 seconds 13 kilometres later.



Rider after rider took flyers off the front of the dwindling field but were soon reeled in as the pair of escapees suffered in the dust and heat until they too were caught inside of 53 kilometres to go.



After another flurry of attacks, nine riders managed to escape the splintered pack inside of 40 kilometres to go. The move included De Bondt, Toon Vandebosch (Alpecin-Premier Tech), Svrček, Van de Putte, Hagenes, Van Moer, Dujardin, Miquel and Govekar.



Bad luck hit for Vandebosch, who suffered a rear puncture, and had to wait for his team car which was stuck behind the peloton as he was slipping on the gravel.



Lone chaser Renard made it across the 43-second gap with 28 kilometres to go, as Soudal-QuickStep hit the front of the 50-rider strong peloton to bring the move back for their leader Merlier, as Svrček sat on in the break.



Svrček attacked the break with 8 kilometres to go as Soudal seems to have thrown in the towel to reel in the move, as the gap swells to 40 seconds. He was reeled in as more attacks continued in the break with their gap holding in the tactical finale.

Hagenes' powerful sprint was too much for his breakaway companions and the Norwegian secured his first victory of the season.

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