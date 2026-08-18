How to watch Vuelta a España 2026 – Live streams and official broadcasters
All the ways you can watch or stream the 2026 Vuelta a España from wherever you are in the world, including free options
Watch the Vuelta a España 2026 as Tadej Pogačar aims to add the Spanish Grand Tour to his never-ending collection of victories and complete his Grand Tour set.
The race runs from August 22, with its Grand Départ, a short time trial in Monaco, until September 13, when it finishes with a grand finale in Granada, southern Spain.
► Dates: August 22-September 13, 2026
► UK: TNT Sports/HBO Max
► US: NBC/Peacock
► Canada: FloBikes
► Australia: SBS/SBS On Demand
► Free: SBS (Australia), RTVE (Spain), RTBF / VRT (Belgium)
► Watch from anywhere: NordVPN — 75% off right now
Along with Pogačar, a host of other big-name riders are set to compete in Spain, whether that's for the overall classification, stage wins or minor classifications.
Among their number will be Grand Tour champions such as Richard Carapaz and Primož Roglič, other GC favourites including Felix Gall, Oscar Onley, Mattias Skjelmose, and Enric Mas, and Classics stars and sprinters such as Wout van Aert, Mads Pedersen, and Kaden Groves.
The riders will do battle in the most mountainous Grand Tour of the season, with 58,156 metres of elevation facing them – that's almost 4,000 more than the Tour de France and 9,000 more than the Giro d'Italia.
Seven summit finishes – including visits to the Alto de Aitana and Sierra de la Pandera – are on the menu of the Vuelta a España route, while there are a host of hilly stages too, plus 41km of time trialling and four flat sprint stages.
The Vuelta a España is among the biggest events on the WorldTour calendar. It's. the biggest race in Spain, a major cycling heartland, and it features as the final Grand Tour of the racing season.
Want to know how you can tune in from wherever you are? Cyclingnews has all the information you need on how to watch or stream the Vuelta a España from the UK, USA, Canada and Australia, as well as how you can watch for free, plus how to use a VPN to get your usual coverage from anywhere in the world.
Watch Vuelta a España 2026 for free
Yes, the 2026 Vuelta a España is available free-to-air in several countries, including Australia, Spain, and Belgium.
- SBS on Demand (Australia)
- RTVE Play (Spain)
- RTBF / VRT (Belgium)
Those outside their country for the Vuelta can still access their free stream using a VPN — find out more below.
How to watch Vuelta a España 2026 from anywhere in the world
Away from home during the 2026 Vuelta a España? A VPN can help you keep up with the action.
VPNs (Virtual Private Networks) can change your device’s location, allowing you to bypass geo-restrictions on streaming services and access your usual coverage from anywhere. They also add an extra layer of security when using public Wi-Fi.
NordVPN is recommended by our office-mates at TechRadar for its strong stream unblocking:
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How to watch Vuelta a España 2026 in the UK
TNT Sports and HBO Max will broadcast the 2026 Vuelta a España in the UK.
TNT Sports has broadcast every race of the 2026 road cycling season and will continue to provide coverage of the Vuelta. You can get access to multiple features on their platform, including multiview and key moment recaps from each stage.
How to watch Vuelta a España 2026 in the USA
In the USA, the 2026 Vuelta a España will be broadcast by NBC Sports, with every stage available live on Peacock.
You can stream every stage of the 2026 Vuelta a España in the US on Peacock. Peacock plans start from $10.99/month with ad-free live content available from $16.99/month.
How to watch Vuelta a España 2026 in Canada
FloBikes will once again be your go-to streaming service if you are looking to stream the 2026 Vuelta a España in Canada.
How to watch Vuelta a España 2026 in Australia
Australian cycling fans have it best, with free-to-air coverage of the 2026 Vuelta a España on SBS, which broadcasts every stage in full.
Coverage is available via satellite TV, as well as online through the SBS On Demand streaming service.
Fans can watch all Vuelta a España stages on the main SBS TV channel as well as the free streaming service, SBS On Demand. You will just need an account with an Australian postcode (e.g. 2052).
Vuelta a España 2026 – Schedule
|
Stage 1
|
08/22/2026
|
Monaco - Monaco
|
9.4 km
|
Stage 2
|
08/23/2026
|
Monaco - Manosque
|
214.3 km
|
Stage 3
|
08/24/2026
|
Gruissan - Aude - Font Romeu
|
174 km
|
Stage 4
|
08/25/2026
|
Andorra la Vella - Andorra la Vella
|
104.8 km
|
Stage 5
|
08/26/2026
|
Falset . Costa Daurada - Roquetes. Terres de l'Ebre
|
173.4 km
|
Stage 6
|
08/27/2026
|
Alcossebre - Castelló
|
177.4 km
|
Stage 7
|
08/28/2026
|
vall d'Alba - Aramón Valdelinares
|
149.8 km
|
Stage 8
|
08/29/2026
|
Puçol - Xeraco
|
171 km
|
Stage 9
|
08/30/2026
|
La Vila Joiosa/ Villajoyosa - Alto de Aitana.Costa Blanca
|
187.4 km
|
Rest Day 1
|
08/31/2026
|
Descanso
|Row 9 - Cell 3
|
Stage 10
|
09/01/2026
|
Alcaraz - Elche de la Sierra
|
184.7 km
|
Stage 11
|
09/02/2026
|
Cartagena - Lorca
|
151.3 km
|
Stage 12
|
09/03/2026
|
Vera - Calar Alto
|
166.6 km
|
Stage 13
|
09/04/2026
|
Almuñécar - Loja
|
192.8 km
|
Stage 14
|
09/05/2026
|
Jaén - Sierra de La Pandera
|
154.5 km
|
Stage 15
|
09/06/2026
|
Palma del Río - Córdoba
|
189.7 km
|
Rest Day 2
|
09/07/2026
|
Descanso
|Row 16 - Cell 3
|
Stage 16
|
09/08/2026
|
Cortegana - La Rábida. Palos de la Frontera
|
181.1 km
|
Stage 17
|
09/09/2026
|
Dos Hermanas - Sevilla
|
185 km
|
Stage 18
|
09/10/2026
|
El Puerto de Santa María - Jerez de la Frontera
|
32 km
|
Stage 19
|
09/11/2026
|
Vélez-Málaga - Peñas Blancas. Estepona
|
210 km
|
Stage 20
|
09/12/2026
|
La Calahorra - Collado del Alguacil
|
186.8 km
|
Stage 21
|
09/13/2026
|
Carrefour Granada - Granada
|
99.4 km
Vuelta a España 2026 - 5 Stages to watch
- Stage 4 — 25 August: A circular route around Andorra la Vella, this 104.9km stage packs in 2,890m of climbing and promises to be an early GC battle where Pogačar may impose himself on his rivals.
- Stage 9 — 30 August: 4,940m of climbing on this long 187.4km stage from La Vila Joiosa/Villajoyosa to Alto de Aitana Costa Blanca. Aitana returns as a summit finish and makes its Tour reappearance for the first time since 2016.
- Stage 12 — 3 September: Another big day of climbing from Vera to Calar Alto. The Calar Alto climb comes in at 16.9km at 5.6% — brutal.
- Stage 18 — 10 September: This ITT could have the final repercussions on the GC and, if Pogačar hasn't already secured La Roja, he will hope he can make a big impression on the circuit from El Puerto de Santa María to Jerez de la Frontera.
- Stage 20 — 12 September: The queen stage is the must-watch of the Tour, with 4,849m of climbing and a finish in Collado del Alguacil. It takes in five categorised climbs, with three Cat. 1s, a Cat. 3 and a concluding HC climb.
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Dani Ostanek is Senior News Writer at Cyclingnews, having joined in 2017 as a freelance contributor, later being hired full-time. Her favourite races include the Tour de France Femmes, Paris-Roubaix, Tro-Bro Léon, and cycling's fourth Grand Tour, the Volta a Portugal.
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