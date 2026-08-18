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How to watch Vuelta a España 2026 – Live streams and official broadcasters

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All the ways you can watch or stream the 2026 Vuelta a España from wherever you are in the world, including free options

Tadej Pogacar of Slovenia and UAE Team Emirates - XRG celebrates at finish line as stage winner during 113th Tour de France 2026, Stage 3 a 195.9km stage from Granollers to Les Angles
Tadej Pogačar will line up at the Vuelta a España (Image credit: Dario Belingheri/Getty Images)
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Watch the Vuelta a España 2026 as Tadej Pogačar aims to add the Spanish Grand Tour to his never-ending collection of victories and complete his Grand Tour set.

The race runs from August 22, with its Grand Départ, a short time trial in Monaco, until September 13, when it finishes with a grand finale in Granada, southern Spain.

Vuelta a España streaming overview

Dates: August 22-September 13, 2026

UK: TNT Sports/HBO Max

US: NBC/Peacock

► Canada: FloBikes

► Australia: SBS/SBS On Demand

Free: SBS (Australia), RTVE (Spain), RTBF / VRT (Belgium)

Watch from anywhere: NordVPN — 75% off right now

Along with Pogačar, a host of other big-name riders are set to compete in Spain, whether that's for the overall classification, stage wins or minor classifications.

Among their number will be Grand Tour champions such as Richard Carapaz and Primož Roglič, other GC favourites including Felix Gall, Oscar Onley, Mattias Skjelmose, and Enric Mas, and Classics stars and sprinters such as Wout van Aert, Mads Pedersen, and Kaden Groves.

The riders will do battle in the most mountainous Grand Tour of the season, with 58,156 metres of elevation facing them – that's almost 4,000 more than the Tour de France and 9,000 more than the Giro d'Italia.

Seven summit finishes – including visits to the Alto de Aitana and Sierra de la Pandera – are on the menu of the Vuelta a España route, while there are a host of hilly stages too, plus 41km of time trialling and four flat sprint stages.

The Vuelta a España is among the biggest events on the WorldTour calendar. It's. the biggest race in Spain, a major cycling heartland, and it features as the final Grand Tour of the racing season.

Want to know how you can tune in from wherever you are? Cyclingnews has all the information you need on how to watch or stream the Vuelta a España from the UK, USA, Canada and Australia, as well as how you can watch for free, plus how to use a VPN to get your usual coverage from anywhere in the world.

Watch Vuelta a España 2026 for free

Yes, the 2026 Vuelta a España is available free-to-air in several countries, including Australia, Spain, and Belgium.

Those outside their country for the Vuelta can still access their free stream using a VPN — find out more below.

How to watch Vuelta a España 2026 from anywhere in the world

Away from home during the 2026 Vuelta a España? A VPN can help you keep up with the action.

VPNs (Virtual Private Networks) can change your device’s location, allowing you to bypass geo-restrictions on streaming services and access your usual coverage from anywhere. They also add an extra layer of security when using public Wi-Fi.

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How to watch Vuelta a España 2026 in the UK

TNT Sports and HBO Max will broadcast the 2026 Vuelta a España in the UK.

TNT Sports has broadcast every race of the 2026 road cycling season and will continue to provide coverage of the Vuelta. You can get access to multiple features on their platform, including multiview and key moment recaps from each stage.

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TNT Sports will broadcast every stage of the 2026 Vuelta a España live. The easiest way to access the channel is through HBO Max (£25.99 per month), while TNT Sports can also be added to selected Sky, EE, and Virgin Media TV packages.

How to watch Vuelta a España 2026 in the USA

In the USA, the 2026 Vuelta a España will be broadcast by NBC Sports, with every stage available live on Peacock.

Peacock

You can stream every stage of the 2026 Vuelta a España in the US on Peacock. Peacock plans start from $10.99/month with ad-free live content available from $16.99/month.

How to watch Vuelta a España 2026 in Canada

FloBikes will once again be your go-to streaming service if you are looking to stream the 2026 Vuelta a España in Canada.

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FloBikes may be relatively expensive at CA$49.99 per month, but with virtually the entire road cycling calendar available, it offers the perfect streaming service for Canadian fans. All stages of the Vuelta will be shown on the platform.

How to watch Vuelta a España 2026 in Australia

Australian cycling fans have it best, with free-to-air coverage of the 2026 Vuelta a España on SBS, which broadcasts every stage in full.

Coverage is available via satellite TV, as well as online through the SBS On Demand streaming service.

freeSBS On Demand

Fans can watch all Vuelta a España stages on the main SBS TV channel as well as the free streaming service, SBS On Demand. You will just need an account with an Australian postcode (e.g. 2052).

Vuelta a España 2026 – Schedule

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Stage 1

08/22/2026

Monaco - Monaco

9.4 km

Stage 2

08/23/2026

Monaco - Manosque

214.3 km

Stage 3

08/24/2026

Gruissan - Aude - Font Romeu

174 km

Stage 4

08/25/2026

Andorra la Vella - Andorra la Vella

104.8 km

Stage 5

08/26/2026

Falset . Costa Daurada - Roquetes. Terres de l'Ebre

173.4 km

Stage 6

08/27/2026

Alcossebre - Castelló

177.4 km

Stage 7

08/28/2026

vall d'Alba - Aramón Valdelinares

149.8 km

Stage 8

08/29/2026

Puçol - Xeraco

171 km

Stage 9

08/30/2026

La Vila Joiosa/ Villajoyosa - Alto de Aitana.Costa Blanca

187.4 km

Rest Day 1

08/31/2026

Descanso

 Row 9 - Cell 3

Stage 10

09/01/2026

Alcaraz - Elche de la Sierra

184.7 km

Stage 11

09/02/2026

Cartagena - Lorca

151.3 km

Stage 12

09/03/2026

Vera - Calar Alto

166.6 km

Stage 13

09/04/2026

Almuñécar - Loja

192.8 km

Stage 14

09/05/2026

Jaén - Sierra de La Pandera

154.5 km

Stage 15

09/06/2026

Palma del Río - Córdoba

189.7 km

Rest Day 2

09/07/2026

Descanso

 Row 16 - Cell 3

Stage 16

09/08/2026

Cortegana - La Rábida. Palos de la Frontera

181.1 km

Stage 17

09/09/2026

Dos Hermanas - Sevilla

185 km

Stage 18

09/10/2026

El Puerto de Santa María - Jerez de la Frontera

32 km

Stage 19

09/11/2026

Vélez-Málaga - Peñas Blancas. Estepona

210 km

Stage 20

09/12/2026

La Calahorra - Collado del Alguacil

186.8 km

Stage 21

09/13/2026

Carrefour Granada - Granada

99.4 km

Vuelta a España 2026 - 5 Stages to watch

  1. Stage 4 — 25 August: A circular route around Andorra la Vella, this 104.9km stage packs in 2,890m of climbing and promises to be an early GC battle where Pogačar may impose himself on his rivals.
  2. Stage 9 — 30 August: 4,940m of climbing on this long 187.4km stage from La Vila Joiosa/Villajoyosa to Alto de Aitana Costa Blanca. Aitana returns as a summit finish and makes its Tour reappearance for the first time since 2016.
  3. Stage 12 — 3 September: Another big day of climbing from Vera to Calar Alto. The Calar Alto climb comes in at 16.9km at 5.6% — brutal.
  4. Stage 18 — 10 September: This ITT could have the final repercussions on the GC and, if Pogačar hasn't already secured La Roja, he will hope he can make a big impression on the circuit from El Puerto de Santa María to Jerez de la Frontera.
  5. Stage 20 — 12 September: The queen stage is the must-watch of the Tour, with 4,849m of climbing and a finish in Collado del Alguacil. It takes in five categorised climbs, with three Cat. 1s, a Cat. 3 and a concluding HC climb.

For unbeatable coverage across road, gravel and tech, subscribe to Cyclingnews. You'll get comprehensive race coverage of La Vuelta a España, subscriber-exclusive analysis from our expert columnists, in-depth features and industry-leading tech insight. Plus, the Cyclingnews app lets you follow the action wherever you go! Join today.

Disclaimer

We test and review VPN services in the context of legal recreational uses. For example: 1. Accessing a service from another country (subject to the terms and conditions of that service). 2. Protecting your online security and strengthening your online privacy when abroad. We do not support or condone the illegal or malicious use of VPN services. Consuming pirated content that is paid-for is neither endorsed nor approved by Future Publishing.

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Dani Ostanek
Dani Ostanek
Senior News Writer

Dani Ostanek is Senior News Writer at Cyclingnews, having joined in 2017 as a freelance contributor, later being hired full-time. Her favourite races include the Tour de France Femmes, Paris-Roubaix, Tro-Bro Léon, and cycling's fourth Grand Tour, the Volta a Portugal.

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