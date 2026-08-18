How to watch Vuelta a España 2026 – Live streams and official broadcasters

Tadej Pogačar will line up at the Vuelta a España

Watch the Vuelta a España 2026 as Tadej Pogačar aims to add the Spanish Grand Tour to his never-ending collection of victories and complete his Grand Tour set.

The race runs from August 22, with its Grand Départ, a short time trial in Monaco, until September 13, when it finishes with a grand finale in Granada, southern Spain.

Along with Pogačar, a host of other big-name riders are set to compete in Spain, whether that's for the overall classification, stage wins or minor classifications.

Among their number will be Grand Tour champions such as Richard Carapaz and Primož Roglič, other GC favourites including Felix Gall, Oscar Onley, Mattias Skjelmose, and Enric Mas, and Classics stars and sprinters such as Wout van Aert, Mads Pedersen, and Kaden Groves.

The riders will do battle in the most mountainous Grand Tour of the season, with 58,156 metres of elevation facing them – that's almost 4,000 more than the Tour de France and 9,000 more than the Giro d'Italia.

Seven summit finishes – including visits to the Alto de Aitana and Sierra de la Pandera – are on the menu of the Vuelta a España route, while there are a host of hilly stages too, plus 41km of time trialling and four flat sprint stages.

The Vuelta a España is among the biggest events on the WorldTour calendar. It's. the biggest race in Spain, a major cycling heartland, and it features as the final Grand Tour of the racing season.

Want to know how you can tune in from wherever you are? Cyclingnews has all the information you need on how to watch or stream the Vuelta a España from the UK, USA, Canada and Australia, as well as how you can watch for free, plus how to use a VPN to get your usual coverage from anywhere in the world.

Watch Vuelta a España 2026 for free

Yes, the 2026 Vuelta a España is available free-to-air in several countries, including Australia, Spain, and Belgium.

Those outside their country for the Vuelta can still access their free stream using a VPN — find out more below.

How to watch Vuelta a España 2026 from anywhere in the world

Away from home during the 2026 Vuelta a España? A VPN can help you keep up with the action.

VPNs (Virtual Private Networks) can change your device’s location, allowing you to bypass geo-restrictions on streaming services and access your usual coverage from anywhere. They also add an extra layer of security when using public Wi-Fi.

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How to watch Vuelta a España 2026 in the UK

TNT Sports and HBO Max will broadcast the 2026 Vuelta a España in the UK.

TNT Sports has broadcast every race of the 2026 road cycling season and will continue to provide coverage of the Vuelta. You can get access to multiple features on their platform, including multiview and key moment recaps from each stage.

TNT Sports will broadcast every stage of the 2026 Vuelta a España live. The easiest way to access the channel is through HBO Max (£25.99 per month), while TNT Sports can also be added to selected Sky, EE, and Virgin Media TV packages.

How to watch Vuelta a España 2026 in the USA

In the USA, the 2026 Vuelta a España will be broadcast by NBC Sports, with every stage available live on Peacock.

You can stream every stage of the 2026 Vuelta a España in the US on Peacock. Peacock plans start from $10.99/month with ad-free live content available from $16.99/month.

How to watch Vuelta a España 2026 in Canada

FloBikes will once again be your go-to streaming service if you are looking to stream the 2026 Vuelta a España in Canada.

FloBikes may be relatively expensive at CA$49.99 per month, but with virtually the entire road cycling calendar available, it offers the perfect streaming service for Canadian fans. All stages of the Vuelta will be shown on the platform.

How to watch Vuelta a España 2026 in Australia

Australian cycling fans have it best, with free-to-air coverage of the 2026 Vuelta a España on SBS, which broadcasts every stage in full.

Coverage is available via satellite TV, as well as online through the SBS On Demand streaming service.

Fans can watch all Vuelta a España stages on the main SBS TV channel as well as the free streaming service, SBS On Demand. You will just need an account with an Australian postcode (e.g. 2052).

Vuelta a España 2026 – Schedule

Swipe to scroll horizontally Stage 1 08/22/2026 Monaco - Monaco 9.4 km Stage 2 08/23/2026 Monaco - Manosque 214.3 km Stage 3 08/24/2026 Gruissan - Aude - Font Romeu 174 km Stage 4 08/25/2026 Andorra la Vella - Andorra la Vella 104.8 km Stage 5 08/26/2026 Falset . Costa Daurada - Roquetes. Terres de l'Ebre 173.4 km Stage 6 08/27/2026 Alcossebre - Castelló 177.4 km Stage 7 08/28/2026 vall d'Alba - Aramón Valdelinares 149.8 km Stage 8 08/29/2026 Puçol - Xeraco 171 km Stage 9 08/30/2026 La Vila Joiosa/ Villajoyosa - Alto de Aitana.Costa Blanca 187.4 km Rest Day 1 08/31/2026 Descanso Row 9 - Cell 3 Stage 10 09/01/2026 Alcaraz - Elche de la Sierra 184.7 km Stage 11 09/02/2026 Cartagena - Lorca 151.3 km Stage 12 09/03/2026 Vera - Calar Alto 166.6 km Stage 13 09/04/2026 Almuñécar - Loja 192.8 km Stage 14 09/05/2026 Jaén - Sierra de La Pandera 154.5 km Stage 15 09/06/2026 Palma del Río - Córdoba 189.7 km Rest Day 2 09/07/2026 Descanso Row 16 - Cell 3 Stage 16 09/08/2026 Cortegana - La Rábida. Palos de la Frontera 181.1 km Stage 17 09/09/2026 Dos Hermanas - Sevilla 185 km Stage 18 09/10/2026 El Puerto de Santa María - Jerez de la Frontera 32 km Stage 19 09/11/2026 Vélez-Málaga - Peñas Blancas. Estepona 210 km Stage 20 09/12/2026 La Calahorra - Collado del Alguacil 186.8 km Stage 21 09/13/2026 Carrefour Granada - Granada 99.4 km

Vuelta a España 2026 - 5 Stages to watch

Stage 4 — 25 August: A circular route around Andorra la Vella, this 104.9km stage packs in 2,890m of climbing and promises to be an early GC battle where Pogačar may impose himself on his rivals.

Stage 9 — 30 August: 4,940m of climbing on this long 187.4km stage from La Vila Joiosa/Villajoyosa to Alto de Aitana Costa Blanca. Aitana returns as a summit finish and makes its Tour reappearance for the first time since 2016.

Stage 12 — 3 September: Another big day of climbing from Vera to Calar Alto. The Calar Alto climb comes in at 16.9km at 5.6% — brutal.

Stage 18 — 10 September: This ITT could have the final repercussions on the GC and, if Pogačar hasn't already secured La Roja, he will hope he can make a big impression on the circuit from El Puerto de Santa María to Jerez de la Frontera.

Stage 20 — 12 September: The queen stage is the must-watch of the Tour, with 4,849m of climbing and a finish in Collado del Alguacil. It takes in five categorised climbs, with three Cat. 1s, a Cat. 3 and a concluding HC climb.

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