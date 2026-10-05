'I've looked at the images hundreds of times' – Giulio Ciccone pleads for transparency as he questions controversial photo finish loss to Evenepoel at European Championships

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Italian rider takes to Instagram to vent frustrations, but insists that winner Remco Evenepoel was the strongest rider

Remco Evenepoel pips Giulio Ciccone to the European title in 2026 after a tight photo finish in Slovenia
The photo finish that decided the winner (Image credit: UEC Cycling)

After missing out on the European title by the narrowest of margins, just 0.0028 seconds, Giulio Ciccone (Italy) has pleaded for clarity when it comes to the photo finish that confirmed Remco Evenepoel (Belgium) as the champion from a tight two-up sprint in Slovenia.

Taking to Instagram almost 24 hours after the elite men's road race, the now controversial photo finish was still on Ciccone's mind, after the images showed what looked close to a dead heat, with Evenepoel only snatching the win by a matter of millimetres.

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James Moultrie
James Moultrie
News Writer

James Moultrie is a gold-standard NCTJ journalist who joined Cyclingnews as a News Writer in 2023 after originally contributing as a freelancer for eight months, during which time he also wrote for Eurosport, Rouleur and Cycling Weekly. Prior to joining the team he reported on races such as Paris-Roubaix and the Giro d’Italia Donne for Eurosport and has interviewed some of the sport’s top riders in Chloé Dygert, Lizzie Deignan and Wout van Aert. Outside of cycling, he spends the majority of his time watching other sports – rugby, football, cricket, and American Football to name a few.

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