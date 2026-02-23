'Now I feel ready to start racing again' – Jonas Vingegaard adds Paris-Nice to calendar after disrupted start to season

Jonas Vingegaard will make a return to racing sooner than expected next weekend, adding Paris-Nice to his schedule after a crash and illness disrupted the start to his season.

Vingegaard was initially set to kick off his 2026 campaign at last week's UAE Tour, but after crashing in training in an incident involving a fan, and then falling ill, he pulled out of the event in the Middle East, with his next race slated to be the Volta a Catalunya.

However, Visma-Lease a Bike announced on Monday that the Dane had added Paris-Nice to his schedule, so will be back in action next Sunday for the race that runs March 8-15, having "quickly shifted his focus".