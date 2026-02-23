'Now I feel ready to start racing again' – Jonas Vingegaard adds Paris-Nice to calendar after disrupted start to season

News
By published

'We have a title to defend' says Dane whose initial plans were waylaid by a crash and illness

Team Visma-Lease a Bike&#039;s Danish rider Jonas Vingegaard reacts prior to the start of the 5th stage of the Paris-Nice cycling race, 203,3 km between Saint-Just-en-Chevalet and La Côte-Saint-André, on March 13, 2025. (Photo by Anne-Christine POUJOULAT / AFP)
Jonas Vingegaard at Paris-Nice in 2025 (Image credit: Getty Images)

Jonas Vingegaard will make a return to racing sooner than expected next weekend, adding Paris-Nice to his schedule after a crash and illness disrupted the start to his season.

Vingegaard was initially set to kick off his 2026 campaign at last week's UAE Tour, but after crashing in training in an incident involving a fan, and then falling ill, he pulled out of the event in the Middle East, with his next race slated to be the Volta a Catalunya.