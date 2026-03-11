Paris-Nice stage 4 LIVE - Juan Ayuso defends yellow on first uphill finish of the race
Two second-category climbs lie in wait on the 195km road to Uchon
Race Situation
The race will begin at 11:25 GMT
The riders are the start, wrapped up warm.
It's a cold one today, with the temperature down to 10 degrees. And, crucially, there's also a stronger breeze than in previous stages - something that could be a factor during the 100km-or-so of flat roads that opens the stage.
The riders are on the move through the neutralised zone.
Whereas yesterday saw significant time gaps related to how well each contender’s teams went, today will be the first time they take each other on mano y mano on an uphill finish. And though the vital stats (8km at 4.5%) of final climb at Uchon might make it sound modest, that belies just how steep it gets - its maximum gradient is 16%, which is sure to gaps between them with the strongest coming to the fore.
Yesterday’s team time trial has transformed the GC, so that the stage is set for the fight for overall victory to really get going today. Ineos Grenadiers took the stage win, but Juan Ayuso just about claimed the overall lead ahead of their duo Kévin Vauquelin and Oscar Onley.
Paris-Nice: Ineos Grenadiers win stage 3 team time trial while Juan Ayuso takes GC lead with second-placed Lidl-Trek finish
Bonjour and welcome to stage four of the 2026 Paris-Nice!
