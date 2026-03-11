Paris-Nice stage 4 LIVE - Juan Ayuso defends yellow on first uphill finish of the race

Two second-category climbs lie in wait on the 195km road to Uchon

POUILLY-SUR-LOIRE, FRANCE - MARCH 10: Juan Ayuso of Spain and Team Lidl - Trek celebrates at podium as Yellow Leader Jersey winner during the 84th Paris-Nice 2026, Stage 3 a 23.5km team time trial stage from Cosne-Cours-sur-Loire to Pouilly-sur-Loire / #UCIWT / on March 10, 2026 in Pouilly-sur-Loire, France. (Photo by Szymon Gruchalski/Getty Images)
(Image credit: © Getty Images)
Race Situation

The race will begin at 11:25 GMT

OFFICIAL START

The riders are the start, wrapped up warm.

Soudal Quick-Step&#039;s Danish rider Casper Pedersen (L), wearing the white with red polka dots best climber&#039;s jersey, INEOS Grenadiers&#039; French rider K&amp;eacute;vin Vauquelin and Lidl - Trek&#039;s Spanish rider Juan Ayuso (R), wearing the overall leader yellow jersey, greet each other at the start of the 4th stage of the Paris-Nice cycling race, 195 km between Bourges and Uchon, on March 11, 2026. (Photo by Anne-Christine POUJOULAT / AFP)

(Image credit: Getty Images)

It's a cold one today, with the temperature down to 10 degrees. And, crucially, there's also a stronger breeze than in previous stages - something that could be a factor during the 100km-or-so of flat roads that opens the stage.

The riders are on the move through the neutralised zone.

Whereas yesterday saw significant time gaps related to how well each contender’s teams went, today will be the first time they take each other on mano y mano on an uphill finish. And though the vital stats (8km at 4.5%) of final climb at Uchon might make it sound modest, that belies just how steep it gets - its maximum gradient is 16%, which is sure to gaps between them with the strongest coming to the fore.

Yesterday’s team time trial has transformed the GC, so that the stage is set for the fight for overall victory to really get going today. Ineos Grenadiers took the stage win, but Juan Ayuso just about claimed the overall lead ahead of their duo Kévin Vauquelin and Oscar Onley.

Bonjour and welcome to stage four of the 2026 Paris-Nice!

