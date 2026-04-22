Early mass crash causes race neutralisation, forces several riders to abandon on stage 3 of Tour of the Alps

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Under-23 World Champion Lorenzo Finn is the biggest name to pull out, having started the day in sixth overall

Thomas Pidcock (Pinarello Q36.5 Pro Cycling) and Lorenzo Finn (Red Bull - BORA - hansgrohe) injury after being involved in a crash during the 48th Tour of the Alps 2026, Stage 3
Lorenzo Finn (right) was forced out of the Tour of the Alps on stage 3 (Image credit: Getty Images)

An early mass crash on stage 3 of the Tour of the Alps led to the race being briefly neutralised and forced several riders to abandon due to injury.

Well ahead of the live TV broadcast of the key climbing day from Laces to Arco, the race organisers' social media announced that after just 2km of racing, "A big fall in the peloton led to the momentary stop of the race," in their live updates, with no clear cause.

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LACES, ITALY - APRIL 22: Max Bock of Germany and Team Red Bull - BORA - hansgrohe reacts after a crash during the 48th Tour of the Alps 2026, Stage 3 a 174.5km stage from Latsch - Laces to Arco on April 22, 2026 in Laces, Italy. (Photo by Tim de Waele/Getty Images)

Max Bock among the riders on the floor after the crash (Image credit: Getty Images)
James Moultrie
James Moultrie
News Writer

James Moultrie is a gold-standard NCTJ journalist who joined Cyclingnews as a News Writer in 2023 after originally contributing as a freelancer for eight months, during which time he also wrote for Eurosport, Rouleur and Cycling Weekly. Prior to joining the team he reported on races such as Paris-Roubaix and the Giro d’Italia Donne for Eurosport and has interviewed some of the sport’s top riders in Chloé Dygert, Lizzie Deignan and Wout van Aert. Outside of cycling, he spends the majority of his time watching other sports – rugby, football, cricket, and American Football to name a few.

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