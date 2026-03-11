Snow and intense cold forecast for Paris-Nice's key mountain stage this weekend raises fears of repeat cancellation or major alteration

There are growing fears that Saturday's key mountain stage of Paris-Nice may need to be cancelled or altered due to snow and cold forecast for the mountains of southern France this weekend.

According to weather reports, temperatures at the Auron ski station in the Alpes-Maritimes region are set to plummet to around zero with a risk of snow showers as the day progresses.

Changes in Paris-Nice's route because of bad weather are something of a tradition in the eight-day event, with stages often having to be changed or shortened at the last minute. The stages to Auron in 2024 and 2025 have both had to be radically altered in the past.

In 2024, Auron's much-anticipated debut in Paris-Nice was cancelled due to snow and replaced with an ascent to La Madone d'Utelle, whilst in 2025, although Auron remained in the course, two of the previous climbs were removed, and the stage was cut from 147.8 kilometres to 109.

Both the Côte de Belvédère (3.3km at 5.7%) and the Col de La Colmiane (7.5km at 7.1%) were originally due to feature but were bypassed. The riders instead headed through the Var and Tinée Valleys before rejoining the original route for the final 32.5km.

Prior to that, stage 4 of the 2025 edition of Paris-Nice was hit by freezing rain and snow, sparking a temporary neutralisation of the race.

Saturday's short but very punchy 137.8km stage starts in Nice and after some early hills, including second- and third-category climbs, reaches Mount Auron, which stands at 1,614 metres above sea level.

Officially categorised as a 7.3km ascent with gradients of 7.2%, in fact, the overall upward gradient starts some 40km before, although there are plenty of downhill sections as well.

There is some debate over whether Sunday's usual non-stop trek over the Alps' foothills overlooking Nice, or stage 7, constitutes the toughest day in the mountains this year.

But in either case, Saturday's incursion deep into the Alpes-Maritimes is a crucial opportunity for challengers like Jonas Vingegaard (Visma-Lease a Bike) to try and dislodge race leader Juan Ayuso (Lidl-Trek) from the top spot overall.

Today's first summit finish of Paris-Nice at Uchon is not facing any such challenges. Rather, it is forecast to be very cold, with temperatures of three degrees, but staying dry.