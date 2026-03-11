Snow and intense cold forecast for Paris-Nice's key mountain stage this weekend raises fears of repeat cancellation or major alteration

News
By published

Saturday's ascent to summit finish at Auron ski station already cancelled in 2024

Riders battle tough conditions during the 2025 edition of Paris-Nice
Riders battle tough conditions during the 2025 edition of Paris-Nice (Image credit: Getty Images)

There are growing fears that Saturday's key mountain stage of Paris-Nice may need to be cancelled or altered due to snow and cold forecast for the mountains of southern France this weekend.

According to weather reports, temperatures at the Auron ski station in the Alpes-Maritimes region are set to plummet to around zero with a risk of snow showers as the day progresses.

Article continues below

Both the Côte de Belvédère (3.3km at 5.7%) and the Col de La Colmiane (7.5km at 7.1%) were originally due to feature but were bypassed. The riders instead headed through the Var and Tinée Valleys before rejoining the original route for the final 32.5km.

Alasdair Fotheringham
Alasdair Fotheringham

Alasdair Fotheringham has been reporting on cycling since 1991. He has covered every Tour de France since 1992 bar one, as well as numerous other bike races of all shapes and sizes, ranging from the Olympic Games in 2008 to the now sadly defunct Subida a Urkiola hill climb in Spain. As well as working for Cyclingnews, he has also written for The IndependentThe GuardianProCycling, The Express and Reuters.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.