How to watch Cyclocross World Cup Zonhoven: Live streams, TV details as Mathieu van der Poel and Wout van Aert clash again
Watch all the action from the ninth round of the 2025-2026 World Cup
Watch the Cyclocross World Cup in Zonhoven today as Mathieu van der Poel and Wout van Aert clash again, with Cyclingnews bringing you all the information on TV coverage and live streams right here.
• Date: Sunday 4 January, 2024
• Location: Zonhoven, Belgium
• US: FloBikes
• UK: Discovery+
• FREE: UCI YouTube (select locations)
• Watch anywhere: Get NordVPN's holiday deal
The Zonhoven course in Limburg is best known for 'De Kuil', its infamous sandpit with steep slopes to navigate up and down, and a natural amphitheatre of baying fans.
Zonhoven is always a great occasion, especially when Mathieu van der Poel and Wout van Aert turn up at the same time.
There'll be plenty of interest in watching this one, and thankfully there are plenty of viewing options pretty much across the globe. Read on for all the information on how to watch Cyclocross World Cup Zonhoven online, on TV, and from anywhere.
Cyclocross World Cup Zonhoven free live stream
The UCI is once again hosting a free live stream for the Cyclocross World Cup in Zonhoven on its UCI YouTube channel.
Geo-restrictions apply in most countries that have separate TV deals, including the UK, USA and Canada. Away from home? You can still access your usual streams, by using a VPN – more on that below.
Watch Cyclocross World Cup Zonhoven from anywhere
If you are outside of your home region and need to access your live streaming services to watch the action, you may find your access to be geo-restricted. But that doesn't mean you can't watch the races.
In this case, a VPN will come in handy. A Virtual Private Network – to give it its full name – allows your computer to pretend it's in a different country, letting you log into your streaming accounts to catch all of the racing action.
Our expert colleagues at TechRadar recommend using a VPN for streaming as well as enhanced cyber-security – they know a thing or two about VPNs and right now they rate NordVPN as the best VPN on the market.
🥇 World's best VPN service
✅ Fast, secure, great at unblocking
💰 Just $2.39 / £2.29 per month
Watch Cyclocross World Cup Zonhoven in the US and Canada
In both the US and Canada, fans can watch the Zonhoven round of the Cyclocross World Cup on FloBikes, the cycling streaming specialist.
Flobikes is the exclusive North American broadcaster for the World Cup series. Monthly plans cost US$29.99 or CA$39.99, but you'll save big with an annual plan at US$149.99 or CA$203.88.
Watch Cyclocross World Cup Zonhoven in the UK
Fans in the UK can watch the Cyclocross World Cup in Zonhoven on Discovery+.
Discovery+ is the streaming platform for TNT Sports, costing £30.99 a month and home to pretty much the entire cycling calendar.
Fans in the UK don't have access to the UCI's free stream. If you're a Discovery+ subscriber wanting to get your coverage and commentary outside the UK, or you're visiting the UK and want your usual UCI YouTube feed, in both cases you'd need a VPN, such as NordVPN.
► How to watch cyclocross: Live streams, TV channels, schedule for 2025/26 season
Cyclocross World Cup Zonhoven schedule
Women Elite: 13.40 CET / 12.40 GMT / 07.40 ET
Men Elite: 15:10 CET / 14:10 GMT / 09.10am ET
We test and review VPN services in the context of legal recreational uses. For example: 1. Accessing a service from another country (subject to the terms and conditions of that service). 2. Protecting your online security and strengthening your online privacy when abroad. We do not support or condone the illegal or malicious use of VPN services. Consuming pirated content that is paid-for is neither endorsed nor approved by Future Publishing.
Patrick is a freelance sports writer and editor. He’s an NCTJ-accredited journalist with a bachelor’s degree in modern languages (French and Spanish). Patrick worked full-time at Cyclingnews for eight years between 2015 and 2023, latterly as Deputy Editor.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.