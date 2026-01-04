How to watch Cyclocross World Cup Zonhoven: Live streams, TV details as Mathieu van der Poel and Wout van Aert clash again

Watch the Cyclocross World Cup in Zonhoven today as Mathieu van der Poel and Wout van Aert clash again, with Cyclingnews bringing you all the information on TV coverage and live streams right here.

The Zonhoven course in Limburg is best known for 'De Kuil', its infamous sandpit with steep slopes to navigate up and down, and a natural amphitheatre of baying fans.

Zonhoven is always a great occasion, especially when Mathieu van der Poel and Wout van Aert turn up at the same time.

There'll be plenty of interest in watching this one, and thankfully there are plenty of viewing options pretty much across the globe. Read on for all the information on how to watch Cyclocross World Cup Zonhoven online, on TV, and from anywhere.

Cyclocross World Cup Zonhoven free live stream

The UCI is once again hosting a free live stream for the Cyclocross World Cup in Zonhoven on its UCI YouTube channel.

Geo-restrictions apply in most countries that have separate TV deals, including the UK, USA and Canada. Away from home? You can still access your usual streams, by using a VPN – more on that below.

Watch Cyclocross World Cup Zonhoven from anywhere

If you are outside of your home region and need to access your live streaming services to watch the action, you may find your access to be geo-restricted. But that doesn't mean you can't watch the races.

In this case, a VPN will come in handy. A Virtual Private Network – to give it its full name – allows your computer to pretend it's in a different country, letting you log into your streaming accounts to catch all of the racing action.

Our expert colleagues at TechRadar recommend using a VPN for streaming as well as enhanced cyber-security – they know a thing or two about VPNs and right now they rate NordVPN as the best VPN on the market.

Watch Cyclocross World Cup Zonhoven in the US and Canada

In both the US and Canada, fans can watch the Zonhoven round of the Cyclocross World Cup on FloBikes, the cycling streaming specialist.

Flobikes is the exclusive North American broadcaster for the World Cup series. Monthly plans cost US$29.99 or CA$39.99, but you'll save big with an annual plan at US$149.99 or CA$203.88.

Watch Cyclocross World Cup Zonhoven in the UK

Fans in the UK can watch the Cyclocross World Cup in Zonhoven on Discovery+.

Discovery+ is the streaming platform for TNT Sports, costing £30.99 a month and home to pretty much the entire cycling calendar.

Fans in the UK don't have access to the UCI's free stream. If you're a Discovery+ subscriber wanting to get your coverage and commentary outside the UK, or you're visiting the UK and want your usual UCI YouTube feed, in both cases you'd need a VPN, such as NordVPN.

Cyclocross World Cup Zonhoven schedule

Women Elite: 13.40 CET / 12.40 GMT / 07.40 ET

Men Elite: 15:10 CET / 14:10 GMT / 09.10am ET