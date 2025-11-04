Cyclocross 2025-2026 – A comprehensive guide

By published

The races, riders, bikes and gear to watch this season

The cyclocross start line
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Cyclocross is still as popular as ever around the world despite a challenge from the growing gravel racing scene, and it wouldn't be winter if we weren't tracking when Wout van Aert and Mathieu van der Poel might be starting their off-road season.

Find out how to watch cyclocross during the 2025-2026 season with our comprehensive guide. Totally new to the sport? Find out more about what cyclocross is with our explainer.

The first World Cup round will not take place until the series opener in Tábor on November 23.

Cyclocross Riders to Watch

Mandatory Credit: Photo by Shutterstock (15604965l) Dutch Fem Van Empel celebrates as she crosses the finish line to win the elite women&#039;s race of the Exact Cross, stage 3 (out of 7) in the Exact Cross cyclocross competition, in Heerde, on Saturday 25 October 2025. Cyclocross Exact Cross Heerde Elite Women, Heerde, Netherlands - 25 Oct 2025

World Champion Fem van Empel won her 50th race in Heerde in October (Image credit: Shutterstock)

In past years, world champion Fem van Empel has been the most dominant rider in the women's fields. Van Empel won her 50th race at the Exact Cross in Heerderstrand, but now that she has decided to give herself more space to enjoy life outside of sport, there is room for other stars to emerge.

Lucinda Brand showed she is back to her best with back-to-back victories in the X2O Trofee last weekend in the Koppenbergcross and Rapencross.

Belgian champion Marion Norbert Riberolle won the first Superprestige race in Ruddervoorde, followed by Italian Sara Casasola winning in Overijse.

Across the pond, Maghalie Rochette has dominated the Trek USCX series, winning seven of the eight races so far. Lizzy Gunsalus has five wins to her name in the non-series races.

Keep an eye out for the return of Puck Pieterse, who will start her 'cross season in Namur on December 15, and the return of Shirin van Anrooij from iliac artery endofibrosis surgery. She will also likely begin in December.

The under-23 world champion Zoe Bäckstedt will miss the first part of her season after suffering a concussion in a training crash.

On the men's side, Michael Vanthourenhout claimed back-to-back wins in the Superprestige to lead that series, while Thibau Nys won the X2O Trofee opener, the Koppenbergcross, but was plagued by crashes and mechanicals the next day. Joris Nieuwenhuis won the Rapencross.

In the States, Andrew Strohmeyer and Eric Brunner have traded blows in the Trek USCX series, each taking four wins.

In Great Britain, Thomas Mein has dominated the National Trophy series and won two of the four Hope Supercross races.

Belgians continue to hold the top spots in the UCI Rankings, with Vanthourenhout in the lead, followed by Toon Aerts, and Eli Iserbyt - although the Belgian has had multiple surgeries for a problem with his femoral artery and will not be in action until later in the season. Niels Vandeputte, Laurens Sweeck and Nys are also riders to watch.

Keep an eye on Spaniard Felipe Orts, winner of the Nacht van Woerden, Pim Ronhaar, Joran Wyseure and Tibor del Grosso.

Lars van der Haar will be retiring after a successful career at the end of the season, but will still be one to watch at the pointy end of the races.

Dutch Mathieu Van Der Poel (L) and Belgian Wout van Aert compete during the men&#039;s elite race of the &#039;GP Sven Nys&#039; cyclocross cycling event, stage 4 out of 8 of the X2O Badkamers &#039;Trofee Veldrijden&#039; competition, in Baal on January 1, 2024. (Photo by JASPER JACOBS / Belga / AFP) / Belgium OUT

Mathieu van der Poel and Wout van Aert race reduced schedules in cyclocross (Image credit: Getty Images)

Schedules

UCI Cyclocross World Cup, Continental and World Championships

8/11/2025

United States

Pan-American Championships Washington

CC

9/11/2025

Belgium

UEC European Championships Middelkerke

CC

23/11/2025

Czech Republic

UCI World Cup Tabor

CDM

30/11/2025

France

UCI World Cup Flamanville

CDM

7/12/2025

Italy

UCI World Cup Terralba

CDM

14/12/2025

Belgium

UCI World Cup Namur

CDM

20/12/2025

Belgium

UCI World Cup Antwerpen

CDM

21/12/2025

Belgium

UCI World Cup Koksijde

CDM

26/12/2025

Belgium

UCI World Cup Gavere

CDM

28/12/2025

Belgium

UCI World Cup Dendermonde

CDM

4/1/2026

Belgium

UCI World Cup Zonhoven

CDM

18/1/2026

Spain

UCI World Cup Benidorm

CDM

24/1/2026

Belgium

UCI World Cup Maasmechelen

CDM

25/1/2026

Netherlands

UCI World Cup Hoogerheide

CDM

1/2/2026

Netherlands

UCI World Championships Hulst

CM

Superprestige Cyclocross

19/10/2025

Superprestige Ruddervoorde

C1

Belgium

26/10/2025

Superprestige Overijse - Vlaamse Druivencross

C1

Belgium

11/11/2025

Superprestige Niel - Jaarmarktcross

C1

Belgium

15/11/2025

Superprestige Merksplas

C1

Belgium

23/12/2025

Superprestige Heusden-Zolder

C1

Belgium

30/12/2025

Superprestige Diegem

C1

Belgium

3/1/2026

Superprestige Gullegem

C2

Belgium

7/2/2026

Superprestige Middelkerke - Noordzeecross

C1

Belgium

X2O Trofee

1/11/2025

X2O Trofee Oudenaarde - Koppenbergcross

C1

Belgium

2/11/2025

X2O Trofee Lokeren - Rapencross

C2

Belgium

16/11/2025

X2O Trofee Hamme - Flandriencross

C1

Belgium

22/12/2025

X2O Trofee Hofstade - Plage Cross

C2

Belgium

29/12/2025

X2O Trofee Loenhout - Azencross

C1

Belgium

1/1/2026

X2O Trofee Baal - GP Sven Nys

C1

Belgium

8/2/2026

X2O Trofee Lille - Krawatencross

C1

Belgium

15/2/2026

X2O Trofee Brussels - Brussels Universities Cyclocross

C1

Belgium

Exact Cross

4/10/2025

Exact Cross Meulebeke - Berencross

C2

Belgium

18/10/2025

Exact Cross Essen

C2

Belgium

25/10/2025

Exact Cross Heerderstrand

C2

Netherlands

23/12/2025

Exact Cross Kortrijk - Leiecross

C2

Belgium

2/1/2026

Exact Cross Mol - Zilvermeercross

C2

Belgium

4/2/2026

Exact Cross Maldegem - Parkcross

C2

Belgium

14/2/2026

Exact Cross Sint-Niklaas - Waaslandcross

C2

Belgium

US Cyclocross

6/9/2025

Thunder Cross Day 1

C2

United States

7/9/2025

Thunder Cross Day 2

C2

United States

11/9/2025

DCCX

C2

United States

13/9/2025

Trek USCX #1 - Virginia's Blue Ridge Go Cross

C1

United States

14/9/2025

Trek USCX #2 - Virginia's Blue Ridge Go Cross

C2

United States

20/9/2025

Trek USCX #3 - Rochester Cyclocross

C1

United States

21/9/2025

Trek USCX #4 - Rochester Cyclocross

C2

United States

27/9/2025

Trek USCX #5 - Charm City Cross

C1

United States

28/9/2025

Trek USCX #6 - Charm City Cross

C2

United States

4/10/2025

Trek USCX #7 - Trek CX Cup

C1

United States

5/10/2025

Trek USCX #8 - Trek CX Cup

C2

United States

11/10/2025

Englewood Open

C2

United States

12/10/2025

Englewood Open

C2

United States

18/10/2025

Kings

C1

United States

19/10/2025

Kings

C2

United States

25/10/2025

Major Taylor Cross Cup Day 1

C2

United States

25/10/2025

Really Rad Festival of Cyclocross Day 1

C1

United States

26/10/2025

Major Taylor Cross Cup Day 2

C2

United States

26/10/2025

Really Rad Festival of Cyclocross Day 2

C2

United States

1/11/2025

Cycle-Smart Northampton Cyclocross Day 1

C2

United States

2/11/2025

Cycle-Smart Northampton Cyclocross Day 2

C2

United States

15/11/2025

Boulder Cup Day 1

C1

United States

16/11/2025

Boulder Cup Day 2

C2

United States

22/11/2025

North Carolina Grand Prix Day 1

C2

United States

23/11/2025

North Carolina Grand Prix Day 2

C2

United States

13/12/2025

USA National Championships Fayetteville

CN

United States

2025-2026 Pro Cyclocross Riders

  • Valentin Remondet (Fra) Ardennes Cross Team Gecibat
  • Louis Sparfel (Fra) Ardennes Cross Team Gecibat
  • Louis Tanguy (Fra) Ardennes Cross Team Gecibat
  • Amandine Vidon (Fra) Ardennes Cross Team Gecibat
  • Nathan Bommenel (Fra) AS Bike Racing
  • Romain Debord (Fra) AS Bike Racing
  • Célia Gery (Fra) AS Bike Racing
  • Corentin Lequet (Fra) AS Bike Racing
  • David Menut (Fra) AS Bike Racing
  • Amandine Muller (Fra) AS Bike Racing
  • Jules Simon (Fra) AS Bike Racing
  • Lucinda Brand (Ned) Baloise Glowi Lions
  • Olivier Godfroid (Bel) Baloise Glowi Lions
  • David Haverdings (Ned) Baloise Glowi Lions
  • Michiel Hillen (Bel) Baloise Glowi Lions
  • Dietmar Ledegen (Bel) Baloise Glowi Lions
  • Daan Mariën (Bel) Baloise Glowi Lions
  • Fleur Moors (Bel) Baloise Glowi Lions
  • Pim Ronhaar (Ned) Baloise Glowi Lions
  • Shirin van Anrooij (Ned) Baloise Glowi Lions
  • Seppe van den Boer (Bel) Baloise Glowi Lions
  • Lars van der Haar (Ned) Baloise Glowi Lions
  • Maarten Verheyen (Bel) Baloise Glowi Lions
  • Alžbeta Bačíková (Svk) Bruvo Dukla Bratislava
  • Samuel Bršel (Svk) Bruvo Dukla Bratislava
  • Dries Bruynseels (Svk) Bruvo Dukla Bratislava
  • Greg Bruynseels (Svk) Bruvo Dukla Bratislava
  • Ondrej Glajza (Svk) Bruvo Dukla Bratislava
  • Huub Artz (Ned) Charles Liégeois Roastery CX
  • Julie Brouwers (Bel) Charles Liégeois Roastery CX
  • Gerben Kuypers (Bel) Charles Liégeois Roastery CX
  • Keije Solen (Ned) Charles Liégeois Roastery CX
  • Axel Van den Broek (Bel) Charles Liégeois Roastery CX
  • Mia Aseltine (USA) Competitive Edge Racing
  • Eric Brunner (USA) Competitive Edge Racing
  • Henry Coote (USA) Competitive Edge Racing
  • Ethan Delgrosso (USA) Competitive Edge Racing
  • Regina Legge (USA) Competitive Edge Racing
  • Anna Megale (USA) Competitive Edge Racing
  • Cody Scott (Can) Competitive Edge Racing
  • Katelyn Walcroft (Can) Competitive Edge Racing
  • Dylan Zakrajsek (USA) Competitive Edge Racing
  • Lauren Zoerner (USA) Competitive Edge Racing
  • Manon Bakker (Ned) Crelan-Corendon
  • Sara Casasola (Ita) Crelan-Corendon
  • Aaron Dockx (Bel) Crelan-Corendon
  • Marion Norbert Riberolle (Bel) Crelan-Corendon
  • Laurens Sweeck (Bel) Crelan-Corendon
  • Inge van der Heijden (Ned) Crelan-Corendon
  • Xaydee van Sinaey (Bel) Crelan-Corendon
  • Toon Vandebosch (Bel) Crelan-Corendon
  • Jorja Bond (USA) CXD Trek Bikes
  • Keira Bond (USA) CXD Trek Bikes
  • Ella Brenneman (USA) CXD Trek Bikes
  • Owen Brenneman (USA) CXD Trek Bikes
  • Nathan Cusack (USA) CXD Trek Bikes
  • Miles Mattern (USA) CXD Trek Bikes
  • Dillon McNeill (USA) CXD Trek Bikes
  • Daxton Mock (USA) CXD Trek Bikes
  • Katherine Sarkisov (USA) CXD Trek Bikes
  • Andrew Strohmeyer (USA) CXD Trek Bikes
  • Lotte Baele (Bel) De Ceuster-Bouwpunt
  • Jinse Peeters (Bel) De Ceuster-Bouwpunt
  • Laura Verdonschot (Bel) De Ceuster-Bouwpunt
  • Brent Clé (Bel) Deschacht- Hens-FSP
  • Maxime Croket (Bel) Deschacht- Hens-FSP
  • Milan Paulus (Bel) Deschacht- Hens-FSP
  • Sven Pijnenburg (Ned) Deschacht- Hens-FSP
  • Jo Pirotte (Bel) Deschacht- Hens-FSP
  • Seppe Stroeykens (Bel) Deschacht- Hens-FSP
  • Onno Verheyen (Bel) Deschacht- Hens-FSP
  • Aaron Vogels (Bel) Deschacht- Hens-FSP
  • Filippo Agostinacchio (Ita) Fas Airport Services-Guerciotti
  • Gioele Bertolini (Ita) Fas Airport Services-Guerciotti
  • Nelia Kabetaj (Alb) Fas Airport Services-Guerciotti
  • Mees Hendrikx (Ned) Heizomat Radteam p/b Herrmann
  • Lars Sommer (Swi) Heizomat Radteam p/b Herrmann
  • Felix Barker (GBr) Hope Factory Racing
  • Grant Ferguson (GBr) Hope Factory Racing
  • Robin Godden (GBr) Hope Factory Racing
  • Lucas Max Greensill (GBr) Hope Factory Racing
  • Ruby James (GBr) Hope Factory Racing
  • Steven James (GBr) Hope Factory Racing
  • Thomas Mein (GBr) Hope Factory Racing
  • Victoria Peel (GBr) Hope Factory Racing
  • Rebecca Preece (GBr) Hope Factory Racing
  • Sam Watson (GBr) Hope Factory Racing
  • William Weatherill (GBr) Hope Factory Racing
  • Cristian Calligaro (Ita) KTM Alchemist Powered by Brenta Brakes
  • Nadja Heigl (Aut) KTM Alchemist Powered by Brenta Brakes
  • Lorenzo Samparisi (Ita) KTM Alchemist Powered by Brenta Brakes
  • Nicolas Samparisi (Ita) KTM Alchemist Powered by Brenta Brakes
  • Alicia Gonzalez Blanco (Spa) Nesta-MMR Cycling Team
  • Lucia Gonzalez Blanco (Spa) Nesta-MMR Cycling Team
  • Sofia Rodriguez Revert (Spa) Nesta-MMR Cycling Team
  • Alain Suarez Fernandez (Spa) Nesta-MMR Cycling Team
  • Kevin Suarez Fernandez (Spa) Nesta-MMR Cycling Team
  • Kosuke Endo (Jpn) Olanda Base/Watersley
  • Tetsuki Kaji (Jpn) Olanda Base/Watersley
  • Yuta Okayama (Jpn) Olanda Base/Watersley
  • Meadow Willems (Ned) Olanda Base/Watersley
  • Leonie Bentveld (Ned) Pauwels Sauzen-Cibel Clementines
  • Yordi Corsus (Bel) Pauwels Sauzen-Cibel Clementines
  • Sil De Brauwere (Bel) Pauwels Sauzen-Cibel Clementines
  • Kay De Bruyckere (Bel) Pauwels Sauzen-Cibel Clementines
  • Kenay De Moyer (Bel) Pauwels Sauzen-Cibel Clementines
  • Shanyl De Schoesitter (Bel) Pauwels Sauzen-Cibel Clementines
  • Eli Iserbyt (Bel) Pauwels Sauzen-Cibel Clementines
  • Yorben Lauryssen (Bel) Pauwels Sauzen-Cibel Clementines
  • Wies Nuyens (Bel) Pauwels Sauzen-Cibel Clementines
  • Matti Van Speybroek (Bel) Pauwels Sauzen-Cibel Clementines
  • Viktor Vandenberghe (Bel) Pauwels Sauzen-Cibel Clementines
  • Michael Vanthourenhout (Bel) Pauwels Sauzen-Cibel Clementines
  • Francesca Baroni (Ita) Proximus-Cyclis-Alphamotorhomes CT
  • Febe De Smedt (Bel) Proximus-Cyclis-Alphamotorhomes CT
  • Femke Gort (Ned) Proximus-Cyclis-Alphamotorhomes CT
  • Adèle Hurteloup (Fra) Proximus-Cyclis-Alphamotorhomes CT
  • Bloeme Kalis (Ned) Proximus-Cyclis-Alphamotorhomes CT
  • Anna Kay (GBr) Proximus-Cyclis-Alphamotorhomes CT
  • Loes Sels (Bel) Proximus-Cyclis-Alphamotorhomes CT
  • Chloë Van den Eede (Bel) Proximus-Cyclis-Alphamotorhomes CT
  • Joris Nieuwenhuis (Ned) Ridley Racing Team
  • Felipe Orts Lloret (Spa) Ridley Racing Team
  • Lore Sas (Bel) Ridley Racing Team
  • Daan Soete (Bel) Ridley Racing Team
  • Perrine Clauzel (Fra) Sebmotobikes CX Team
  • Electa Gallezot (Fra) Sebmotobikes CX Team
  • Raphaël Kockelmann (Lux) Sebmotobikes CX Team
  • Lorenzo Marasco (Fra) Sebmotobikes CX Team
  • Théo Thomas (Fra) Sebmotobikes CX Team
  • Liv Wenzel (Lux) Sebmotobikes CX Team
  • Cameron Mason (GBr) Seven Racing
  • Aniek van Alphen (Ned) Seven Racing
  • Annemarie Worst (Ned) Seven Racing
  • Cyprien Gilles (Fra) Team Guevel Roadborn
  • Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) Team Guevel Roadborn
  • Kevin Ledanois (Fra) Team Guevel Roadborn
  • Nicolas Reculeau (Fra) Team Guevel Roadborn
  • Tristan Verrier (Fra) Team Guevel Roadborn
  • Sara Cueto Vega (Spa) Unicaja-Gijon
  • Mario Junquera San Millan (Spa) Unicaja-Gijon
  • Emilio Reinoso Sanchez (Spa) Unicaja-Gijon
Laura Weislo
Laura Weislo
Managing Editor

Laura Weislo has been with Cyclingnews since 2006 after making a switch from a career in science. As Managing Editor, she coordinates coverage for North American events and global news. As former elite-level road racer who dabbled in cyclo-cross and track, Laura has a passion for all three disciplines. When not working she likes to go camping and explore lesser traveled roads, paths and gravel tracks. Laura specialises in covering doping, anti-doping, UCI governance and performing data analysis.

