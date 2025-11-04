Cyclocross 2025-2026 – A comprehensive guide

Cyclocross is still as popular as ever around the world despite a challenge from the growing gravel racing scene, and it wouldn't be winter if we weren't tracking when Wout van Aert and Mathieu van der Poel might be starting their off-road season.

Find out how to watch cyclocross during the 2025-2026 season with our comprehensive guide. Totally new to the sport? Find out more about what cyclocross is with our explainer.

Cyclocross racing got an early start in the United States and Great Britain, and the Superprestige, X2O Trofee and Exact Cross series are already underway in Belgium.

However, the season will heat up this weekend with the Pan-American Cyclocross Championships in Washington, DC, on Saturday, November 8, and the UEC Cyclocross European Championships in Middelkerke on Sunday.

The first World Cup round will not take place until the series opener in Tábor on November 23.

There are a total of 12 races in the UCI Cyclocross World Cup 2025-2026, one each week until the intense 'kerstperiode' around Christmas, which includes four World Cups in nine days, along with other races.

Cyclocross Riders to Watch

World Champion Fem van Empel won her 50th race in Heerde in October (Image credit: Shutterstock)

In past years, world champion Fem van Empel has been the most dominant rider in the women's fields. Van Empel won her 50th race at the Exact Cross in Heerderstrand, but now that she has decided to give herself more space to enjoy life outside of sport, there is room for other stars to emerge.

Lucinda Brand showed she is back to her best with back-to-back victories in the X2O Trofee last weekend in the Koppenbergcross and Rapencross.

Belgian champion Marion Norbert Riberolle won the first Superprestige race in Ruddervoorde, followed by Italian Sara Casasola winning in Overijse.

Across the pond, Maghalie Rochette has dominated the Trek USCX series, winning seven of the eight races so far. Lizzy Gunsalus has five wins to her name in the non-series races.

Keep an eye out for the return of Puck Pieterse, who will start her 'cross season in Namur on December 15, and the return of Shirin van Anrooij from iliac artery endofibrosis surgery. She will also likely begin in December.

The under-23 world champion Zoe Bäckstedt will miss the first part of her season after suffering a concussion in a training crash.

On the men's side, Michael Vanthourenhout claimed back-to-back wins in the Superprestige to lead that series, while Thibau Nys won the X2O Trofee opener, the Koppenbergcross, but was plagued by crashes and mechanicals the next day. Joris Nieuwenhuis won the Rapencross.

In the States, Andrew Strohmeyer and Eric Brunner have traded blows in the Trek USCX series, each taking four wins.

In Great Britain, Thomas Mein has dominated the National Trophy series and won two of the four Hope Supercross races.

Belgians continue to hold the top spots in the UCI Rankings, with Vanthourenhout in the lead, followed by Toon Aerts, and Eli Iserbyt - although the Belgian has had multiple surgeries for a problem with his femoral artery and will not be in action until later in the season. Niels Vandeputte, Laurens Sweeck and Nys are also riders to watch.

Keep an eye on Spaniard Felipe Orts, winner of the Nacht van Woerden, Pim Ronhaar, Joran Wyseure and Tibor del Grosso.

Lars van der Haar will be retiring after a successful career at the end of the season, but will still be one to watch at the pointy end of the races.

Mathieu van der Poel and Wout van Aert race reduced schedules in cyclocross (Image credit: Getty Images)

Schedules

Swipe to scroll horizontally UCI Cyclocross World Cup, Continental and World Championships 8/11/2025 United States Pan-American Championships Washington CC 9/11/2025 Belgium UEC European Championships Middelkerke CC 23/11/2025 Czech Republic UCI World Cup Tabor CDM 30/11/2025 France UCI World Cup Flamanville CDM 7/12/2025 Italy UCI World Cup Terralba CDM 14/12/2025 Belgium UCI World Cup Namur CDM 20/12/2025 Belgium UCI World Cup Antwerpen CDM 21/12/2025 Belgium UCI World Cup Koksijde CDM 26/12/2025 Belgium UCI World Cup Gavere CDM 28/12/2025 Belgium UCI World Cup Dendermonde CDM 4/1/2026 Belgium UCI World Cup Zonhoven CDM 18/1/2026 Spain UCI World Cup Benidorm CDM 24/1/2026 Belgium UCI World Cup Maasmechelen CDM 25/1/2026 Netherlands UCI World Cup Hoogerheide CDM 1/2/2026 Netherlands UCI World Championships Hulst CM

Swipe to scroll horizontally Superprestige Cyclocross 19/10/2025 Superprestige Ruddervoorde C1 Belgium 26/10/2025 Superprestige Overijse - Vlaamse Druivencross C1 Belgium 11/11/2025 Superprestige Niel - Jaarmarktcross C1 Belgium 15/11/2025 Superprestige Merksplas C1 Belgium 23/12/2025 Superprestige Heusden-Zolder C1 Belgium 30/12/2025 Superprestige Diegem C1 Belgium 3/1/2026 Superprestige Gullegem C2 Belgium 7/2/2026 Superprestige Middelkerke - Noordzeecross C1 Belgium

Swipe to scroll horizontally X2O Trofee 1/11/2025 X2O Trofee Oudenaarde - Koppenbergcross C1 Belgium 2/11/2025 X2O Trofee Lokeren - Rapencross C2 Belgium 16/11/2025 X2O Trofee Hamme - Flandriencross C1 Belgium 22/12/2025 X2O Trofee Hofstade - Plage Cross C2 Belgium 29/12/2025 X2O Trofee Loenhout - Azencross C1 Belgium 1/1/2026 X2O Trofee Baal - GP Sven Nys C1 Belgium 8/2/2026 X2O Trofee Lille - Krawatencross C1 Belgium 15/2/2026 X2O Trofee Brussels - Brussels Universities Cyclocross C1 Belgium

Swipe to scroll horizontally Exact Cross 4/10/2025 Exact Cross Meulebeke - Berencross C2 Belgium 18/10/2025 Exact Cross Essen C2 Belgium 25/10/2025 Exact Cross Heerderstrand C2 Netherlands 23/12/2025 Exact Cross Kortrijk - Leiecross C2 Belgium 2/1/2026 Exact Cross Mol - Zilvermeercross C2 Belgium 4/2/2026 Exact Cross Maldegem - Parkcross C2 Belgium 14/2/2026 Exact Cross Sint-Niklaas - Waaslandcross C2 Belgium

Swipe to scroll horizontally US Cyclocross 6/9/2025 Thunder Cross Day 1 C2 United States 7/9/2025 Thunder Cross Day 2 C2 United States 11/9/2025 DCCX C2 United States 13/9/2025 Trek USCX #1 - Virginia's Blue Ridge Go Cross C1 United States 14/9/2025 Trek USCX #2 - Virginia's Blue Ridge Go Cross C2 United States 20/9/2025 Trek USCX #3 - Rochester Cyclocross C1 United States 21/9/2025 Trek USCX #4 - Rochester Cyclocross C2 United States 27/9/2025 Trek USCX #5 - Charm City Cross C1 United States 28/9/2025 Trek USCX #6 - Charm City Cross C2 United States 4/10/2025 Trek USCX #7 - Trek CX Cup C1 United States 5/10/2025 Trek USCX #8 - Trek CX Cup C2 United States 11/10/2025 Englewood Open C2 United States 12/10/2025 Englewood Open C2 United States 18/10/2025 Kings C1 United States 19/10/2025 Kings C2 United States 25/10/2025 Major Taylor Cross Cup Day 1 C2 United States 25/10/2025 Really Rad Festival of Cyclocross Day 1 C1 United States 26/10/2025 Major Taylor Cross Cup Day 2 C2 United States 26/10/2025 Really Rad Festival of Cyclocross Day 2 C2 United States 1/11/2025 Cycle-Smart Northampton Cyclocross Day 1 C2 United States 2/11/2025 Cycle-Smart Northampton Cyclocross Day 2 C2 United States 15/11/2025 Boulder Cup Day 1 C1 United States 16/11/2025 Boulder Cup Day 2 C2 United States 22/11/2025 North Carolina Grand Prix Day 1 C2 United States 23/11/2025 North Carolina Grand Prix Day 2 C2 United States 13/12/2025 USA National Championships Fayetteville CN United States

2025-2026 Pro Cyclocross Riders