Pain faces of Paris-Roubaix – Behind the scenes in the famous velodrome

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While Paris-Roubaix is the most tiring race to cover, there's a short window of about half an hour at the end of both the men's and women's races that are likely my favourite cumulative hour of work all year.
While Wout van Aert and Franziska Koch rightly take the headlines and draw the lenses, it's everyone else flopping onto the ground in various states of discomfort that I like to focus on.
Every rider has a story from the day one way or another. Some good, some horrible, but in either case their faces are covered in grot and grime from hours riding. Soigneurs comfort the broken, friends from different teams embrace and swap stories, and small cans of Coca-Cola and Fanta litter the floor, mixing with discarded finger tape, bandages, and nasal strips.
Here are some of the scenes from inside the velodrome on Sunday afternoon.