'I don't think anyone actually realises how bad this was' – Mads Pedersen aims for 'little bit of luck' at Paris-Roubaix as he continues fractured wrist recovery

A 12-week recovery period. That’s how long medical staff expected Mads Pedersen to be out of action following his untimely crash on the opening day of his 2026 season. The Dane fractured his left wrist, broke his collarbone, and, in effect, wrote off his entire Spring Classics campaign in the incident.

Yet just six weeks later, half of what was originally planned, the Lidl-Trek rider was named in the team’s Milan-San Remo line-up. He would ultimately finish fourth in the Monument and be the second rider home in the bunch, as Tadej Pogačar and Tom Pidcock duked it out for the title just up the road.

When a social media clip of Pedersen powering up a climb in Mallorca just weeks after his crash and subsequent surgery went viral, many anticipated an earlier return than first mentioned. His appearance at the Italian Monument suggested similar, however, the Dane was quick to put to bed the idea that his recovery had been plain sailing, nor that the effects of his crash were well behind him when Cyclingnews sat down for an exclusive chat with the 30-year-old ahead of his ninth Paris-Roubaix.

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That isn't to say his progress hasn't left everyone, including Pedersen himself, surprised that he's not just back in the bunch, but also competing at the front of the race. In his four one-day races since returning at La Classicissima, he's crossed the line no lower than 10th, with a fifth-place finish at the Ronde van Vlaanderen a real positive marker given the calibre of the riders ahead of him.

"I'm just happy to be here. With such an injury, I don't think anyone actually realises how bad this was. So to be back racing, and still placing in the top five at the two Monuments [so far] this year, we can't complain too much. Some riders are dreaming their whole career to do results like this," the Dane confessed.

The Dane rode indoors for the first fortnight of his recovery, before being allowed to get back on the road for just 45 minutes to begin with – when the aforementioned video clip surfaced and ignited speculation of a sooner-than-expected return.

"This was actually the first time I was allowed to be back on the road, and everyone took it like I was back training on the road like an idiot, and this wasn't the case at all," he explained.

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"I could train uphill on a climb, and then go really slow downhill, because I basically only had one hand, and then I could only ride one and a half hours. The rest of my six-hour training I did on the home trainer, without putting too much stress on the bone as it was healing."

Yet despite his accelerated recovery and strong results, Pedersen is still on the hunt for his top form. The 2019 Road World Champion was satisfied with his performance at Flanders, but still doesn't feel back to 100%.

"With this injury, one extra week of training doesn't give me my top level back again," said Pedersen on his February crash injuries, admitting that parts of his training regime have been restricted by his recovery.

A training ride crash ahead of Dwars door Vlaanderen meant that he was sporting Kinesio tape on his right wrist during our conversation two days out from the Hell of the North.

Aiming for top spot and good fortune

Reflecting on his De Ronde performance further, Pedersen was pragmatic about the final standings but hesitant about reading too much into his performance and the varying degrees to which his attributes align with both Monuments.

"It was a nice sign to see, especially in such a hard race. [We] still have to remember that I was the last of the five of us.

"In Flanders, we knew it would be hard due to the climbing, and it is always, or was always, my limit also, but we believe that I can do a result similar to last year, or even better, at Roubaix," the Dane confessed.

Hopeful that fewer climbs will level the playing fields to his rivals in comparison to last weekend over the border in Belgium, Pedersen believes that "a top result" or "fight for the podium" could be possible.

Of course, top form or not, Pedersen knows that Paris-Roubaix can quickly and indiscriminately put an end to hopes of victory in the velodrome. Last year, he suffered a puncture just as Tadej Pogačar lit the touchpaper and decimated the front group, while his 2021 chances were dashed when he collided with Luke Rowe in the Forest of Arenberg.

Describing his relationship with the race as "love-hate" – understandable given his mix of podium spots and DNFs – Pedersen said that he's "never had a clean Roubaix."

"I like this race, but to be honest, it's never really treated me well," he added.

Listing off the punctures, accidents and other issues he's faced during his eight editions of the Monument, it makes his strong and consistent recent results all the more impressive.

"I can't tell you why I like this race, I just do, and there's just a feeling I have. I hope that, hopefully, one year, I will be the one who doesn't have bad luck, or if I have bad luck, I will have someone to help me faster than last year."

The Dane contrasted his minute-and-a-half wait for support from the team car when he suffered a flat tyre in 2025 versus the quick bike changes that the race leaders benefit from when they're out in front.

Pedersen, shortly after riding into the back of Luke Rowe during the 2021 Paris-Roubaix (Image credit: Francois Lo Presti/Getty Images)

"I think we need a little bit of luck in Roubaix, that's for sure. I don't like to say that, but in this specific race, I think so," accepted Pedersen, with those previous moments of misfortune all too clear in his mind.

The 30-year-old will be joined in northern France by a powerful Lidl-Trek squad that includes the likes of Jonathan Milan and Mathias Vacek. However, that doesn't mean they will be taking a commanding role as the race heads towards the pavé sectors.

"It's not our responsibility. It is not up to us. I've never won the race. I've not even been close to winning it yet, and we have the two biggest superstars in cycling who are still fighting out. So it's completely up to them. My team is there to help me, to support me, to cover me," Pedersen said definitively.

"With Mathieu Van der Poel and Tadej, it's completely up to them. But you even saw in Milan-San Remo where Tadej is almost the main favourite, UAE aren't taking any responsibility and closing the breakaways [down] so who knows who wants to take it on Sunday…but not us."

The impacts of his February crash meant Pedersen would have "signed the contract" then for how his Classics campaign ultimately played out, but should good fortune remain on his side, he could crown it with a win for the ages. "You just have to deal with it, suck it up, and then get it done," the Dane remarked ahead of his ninth rendez-vous with Roubaix.