'A lifelong advocate for cycling culture' – Giant founder King Liu dies at age of 93

"He led the company onto the global stage and helped the world recognise the strength and capability of Taiwan’s bicycle industry," says world's largest bicycle manufacturer

King Liu, chairman of Giant Manufacturing Co., poses for a photograph at the company&#039;s bicycle factory in Taichung, Taiwan, on Thursday, Oct. 22, 2015. Liu, Giant Group&#039;s 81-year-old founder and chairman, will retire in 2017 from the world&#039;s biggest bicycle empire he founded more than four decades ago. Photographer: Maurice Tsai/Bloomberg via Getty Images
King Liu at the Giant Group factory in Taichung in 2015 (Image credit: Getty Images)

King Liu, the man who founded the company that would ultimately become the world's largest bicycle designer and manufacturer by production, has died, with Giant Group saying that he was "not only our Founder, but a leader who consistently guided the organisation forward."

"With deep sorrow, Giant Group announces the passing of our beloved Founder, Mr. King Liu, who passed away peacefully in the early hours of February 16 at the age of 93," said Giant in a media release.

The Taiwan-based group initially produced bikes for other brands, but in 1981, Giant-branded bikes hit the market. Now the group has a market capitalisation of around NT$33 billion, or nearly £800 million, and revenue of over £1 billion.

"Through a strong commitment to quality and a clear long-term vision, he led the company onto the global stage and helped the world recognise the strength and capability of Taiwan’s bicycle industry.

"Throughout his life, Mr. Liu devoted himself to bicycles, believing they represented not merely a business, but a meaningful way of life. He was widely respected as a lifelong advocate for cycling culture and remained a deeply influential figure to colleagues, partners, and riders across generations."

The announcement of Liu's passing drew a wave of tributes from the business and cycling world, with GreenEdge – home to the Giant and Liv sponsored teams of Jayco AlUla and Liv Alula Jayco – expressing on social media its gratitude for his "passion and commitment to cycling" while Shimano said he was "a true pioneer who shaped the global bicycle industry and inspired generations through his passion for cycling."

