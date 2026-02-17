'A lifelong advocate for cycling culture' – Giant founder King Liu dies at age of 93

King Liu, the man who founded the company that would ultimately become the world's largest bicycle designer and manufacturer by production, has died, with Giant Group saying that he was "not only our Founder, but a leader who consistently guided the organisation forward."

"With deep sorrow, Giant Group announces the passing of our beloved Founder, Mr. King Liu, who passed away peacefully in the early hours of February 16 at the age of 93," said Giant in a media release.

Liu founded the company in 1972 and didn't retire until 2017, when he handed over the role as the company's chairperson to Bonnie Tu, who then passed the reins to former CEO and King's son, Young Liu, last year.

The Taiwan-based group initially produced bikes for other brands, but in 1981, Giant-branded bikes hit the market. Now the group has a market capitalisation of around NT$33 billion, or nearly £800 million, and revenue of over £1 billion.

The group delivers cycling products under the brands of Giant, its women's specific arm, Liv, Momentum for traditional and electric bikes for commuting and leisure, and CADEX for high-end components.

"Through a strong commitment to quality and a clear long-term vision, he led the company onto the global stage and helped the world recognise the strength and capability of Taiwan’s bicycle industry.



"Throughout his life, Mr. Liu devoted himself to bicycles, believing they represented not merely a business, but a meaningful way of life. He was widely respected as a lifelong advocate for cycling culture and remained a deeply influential figure to colleagues, partners, and riders across generations."

Liu advocated for cycling beyond the business, in 2007 starting Ride Like King, and that year led the 15-day cycling tour of Taiwan to share the company's message about the health and environmental benefits of cycling. Others included the 1,668km ride from Beijing to Shanghai in 2009.

Get The Leadout Newsletter The latest race content, interviews, features, reviews and expert buying guides, direct to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

The announcement of Liu's passing drew a wave of tributes from the business and cycling world, with GreenEdge – home to the Giant and Liv sponsored teams of Jayco AlUla and Liv Alula Jayco – expressing on social media its gratitude for his "passion and commitment to cycling" while Shimano said he was "a true pioneer who shaped the global bicycle industry and inspired generations through his passion for cycling."