Giant launches new Propel that’s lighter and stiffer, but it’s left me asking a big question about ‘new’ bikes

Today, Giant has launched new versions of its Propel aero bike, along with a corresponding update from its sister brand, Liv, to its EnviLiv platform.

The outgoing model is in its fourth calendar year of production, and such are the product cycles in the road bike world that it was starting to feel overdue for a refresh.

The headline figures are an 18.4 watt saving over the outgoing model for the Propel, in the top spec SL variant, though there’s more to this figure than just aerodynamic improvements, but rather a system wide approach that has seen extremely modest changes to the frameset, and gains won in other areas of the spec package like the cockpit, wheels, and tyres. The EnviLiv offers up a significant, but smaller, gain of 8.62 watts.

A tweaked frameset

The frameset remains extremely similar to the old model (Image credit: Giant)

Back-to-back, it would be easy to mistake the 2026 Propel for the outgoing 2025 model. The shapes are extremely similar, with the dropped seat stays proving to be a key difference.

Many of the changes have been made under the hood, with tweaks to the manufacturing process creating a 45g saving in the frameset for a size medium. This has been achieved through the use of a single bladder for the front triangle rather than three, and more accurate cold cutting of the carbon sheets, avoiding any warping at the edges from excess heat that can come with laser cutting.

As well as being marginally lighter, the Propel is slightly stiffer, with a claimed 5.7% increase in the stiffness-to-weight ratio, and a 14.8% increase in ‘system handling efficiency’, though it isn’t overly clear what this second metric pertains to. The new EnviLiv also boasts a stiffer pedalling platform, with a 14.7% increase in pedalling stiffness.

It doesn’t appear that there have been any changes to the geometry of either platform, but vertical compliance has been increased by up to 25% at the rear end via the integrated seatpost, and by 12.8% up front via the cockpit, and tyre clearance has been increased to 32mm to account for the trend of wider tyres on the road.

Gains elsewhere in the system

Image 1 of 4 Most of the performance gains come from a new, narrower integrated cockpit (Image credit: Giant) While top end models get it... (Image credit: Giant) Lower-tier options still get a separate system (Image credit: Giant) Better wheels and tyres contribute the rest of the performance gains in wattage terms (Image credit: Giant)

With the frameset appearing to only offer extremely modest changes over the outgoing model, the headline figure of over 18 watts faster means the savings have had to come from elsewhere. The old Propel was becoming something of an outlier in that it was still equipped with a separate bar and stem. The new models of both the EnviLiv and Propel now feature a modern-looking, flared, and much narrower cockpit, which is where much of the gains have been realised.

The cockpit alone is likely responsible for the majority of the gains. The like-for-like data provided by Giant for the Propel states that the old bike was tested with 42cm bars, while the new cockpit is 37cm at the hoods, flaring to 40cm at the drops. The bikes were tested with an articulated dummy, and so not only does the cockpit itself account for a smaller frontal area, but it will have certainly placed the mannequin in a narrower stance too, adding non-bike wattage gains. The bikes were also tested across a sweep of yaw angles, though a greater spread than we test at for our own wind tunnel tests, with yaw angles (the angle at which the wind hits the bike) of up to 20º tested, while we stop at 15º, as at race speeds, the likelihood of encountering 20º becomes increasingly unlikely.

The bike and rider, excluding the wheels and tyres, account for 12.42 watts of the pie, with a gain of 0.42 watts coming from the increased aerodynamics of the new Cadex Max 50 wheels and aero tyres, and a further 5.6 watts coming from improvements in rolling resistance from the new Cadex aero tyres versus the older models specced on the previous generation.

While the top spec frame was quite a small amount lighter than the previous model, when the system as a whole, including the new cockpit, wheels, and tyres are taken into account, the cumulative weight savings are a much more significant 355g, or 120g for the equivalent EnviLiv model.

Spec options and pricing

The Propel will be offered in six sizes and four build tiers covering Shimano 105, Ultegra, Dura-Ace and SRAM Red. Two frameset options with traditional moveable seatposts are on offer, along with the SL tier with an integrated seatpost that will require cutting to size. These specs are also mirrored to some degree with the EnviLiv, and the full range of options and prices is at the base of this article

Analysis - Why are we sticking to three-year development cycles?

Will Jones Senior Tech Writer

An 18+ watt saving for a new aero bike is significant, there’s no denying that, but this latest Propel is just one of many new bikes that are released as new models with what can charitably be called tweaks, rather than significant updates. Given the significant differences in cockpit geometry and the fact that the old and new Propel models were compared using an articulated mannequin, I’d put a lot of money on the fact that you could realise the vast majority of the savings on offer