Lorena Wiebes had already gone up to stand on top of the stage podium and collected the prized maglia rosa on stage 1 of the Giro d'Italia Women when the news came through late on Saturday that not only was she shifted from top spot on the stage and general classification, but that she would also be expelled from the race.

The reason given by organisers was a "breach of article 2.12.007 – 2.2: use of a bicycle not in compliance with the regulations, specifically failing to meet the minimum weight requirements".

It's an outcome that shifted the sprint stage win and maglia rosa onto the shoulders of Elisa Balsamo (Lidl-Trek) and left the SD Worx-Protime squad "astonished" as its prolific winner, who had once again crossed the line first, had lost not just this victory, but also the opportunity of more.

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"According to the jury, the bicycle weighed 6.78 kilograms and therefore did not meet the UCI's minimum weight requirement of 6.8 kilograms," said SD Worx-Protime in a statement. "The team has serious questions about the bicycle-weighing procedures at the Giro d'Italia Women. For example, there was a weight difference of more than 50 grams between the first and second weighing of Wiebes' bicycle after the finish of the stage in Ravenna."

The team races on Specialized bikes, with Wiebes typically using the S-Works Tarmac SL8 – the company's lightweight carbon frame – with Shimano Di2 components and wheels.

"Wiebes has ridden this bicycle on multiple occasions this season, always with the same setup. She achieved numerous victories on this bike. Moreover, earlier this year, the bicycle was weighed by UCI officials after several races in which Wiebes won sprint finishes convincingly," said the team statement.



"On each occasion, the bicycle's weight was found to be comfortably above the 6.8-kilogram limit. The team therefore does not understand how the very same bicycle could now suddenly be measured below the minimum weight requirement."

SD Worx-Protime added that it had no explanation for why the bike was found to be under the minimum weight this time. On top of that the squad questioned the "exceptionally severe sanction".

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"In a flat sprint stage, unlike a mountain stage, a small reduction in weight provides virtually no advantage," said the SD Worx-Protime statement. "This is certainly true for a rider like Wiebes, who won the sprint in Ravenna by three bicycle lengths."

The sanction quoted under the article 2.12.007 – 2.2, cited by Giro organisers in the announcement of Wiebes removal from the race, is elimination or disqualification for the rider and for the team a CHF 500 fine, which in this case was given to sports director Danny Stam.