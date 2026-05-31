'Astonished' – SD Worx-Protime has 'serious questions' about bicycle-weighing procedures at Giro d'Italia Women after Lorena Wiebes disqualified

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'There was a weight difference of more than 50 grams between the first and second weighing' says team

CESENATICO, ITALY - MAY 30: Lorena Wiebes of Netherlands and Team SD Worx - Protime meets the media press prior to the 37th Giro d&#039;Italia Women 2026, Stage 1 a 139km stage from Cesenatico to Ravenna / #UCIWWT / on May 30, 2026 in Cesenatico, Italy. (Photo by Luc Claessen/Getty Images)
(Image credit: Getty Images)

Lorena Wiebes had already gone up to stand on top of the stage podium and collected the prized maglia rosa on stage 1 of the Giro d'Italia Women when the news came through late on Saturday that not only was she shifted from top spot on the stage and general classification, but that she would also be expelled from the race.

The reason given by organisers was a "breach of article 2.12.007 – 2.2: use of a bicycle not in compliance with the regulations, specifically failing to meet the minimum weight requirements".

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Simone Giuliani
Simone Giuliani
Australia Editor

Simone is a degree-qualified journalist that has accumulated decades of wide-ranging experience while working across a variety of leading media organisations. She joined Cyclingnews as a Production Editor at the start of the 2021 season and has now moved into the role of Australia Editor. Previously she worked as a freelance writer, Australian Editor at Ella CyclingTips and as a correspondent for Reuters and Bloomberg. Cycling was initially purely a leisure pursuit for Simone, who started out as a business journalist, but in 2015 her career focus also shifted to the sport.

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