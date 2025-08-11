Vuelta a España 2025 stage 19 preview

September 12, 2025, Stage 19: Rueda - Guijuelo, 161.9km

Stage profile for the 2025 Vuelta a España
(Image credit: Lavuelta.es)
Jump to:

A second last chance for the sprinters to prove their mettle, prior to the final showdown in Madrid, although crosswinds can never be ruled out in this part of Spain. Spoiler alert for carnivores: the finish town of Guijuelo is famous for producing some of the country's best serrano hams.

Climbs

  • None

Sprints

  • Salamanca, km. 103 - time bonus
Laura Weislo
Managing Editor

Laura Weislo has been with Cyclingnews since 2006 after making a switch from a career in science. As Managing Editor, she coordinates coverage for North American events and global news. As former elite-level road racer who dabbled in cyclo-cross and track, Laura has a passion for all three disciplines. When not working she likes to go camping and explore lesser traveled roads, paths and gravel tracks. Laura specialises in covering doping, anti-doping, UCI governance and performing data analysis.

