2026 Giro d'Italia Women stage 6 preview

By published

Jun 4, 2026: Ala - Brescello, 155 km

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2026 Giro d'Italia Women route information
(Image credit: RCS Sport)

After the intense two-day Dolomite block, stage 6 brings welcome relief with another flat stage with no QOMs, where the sprinters firmly back in the spotlight. It is the last realistic chance for a fast woman to take a stage win.

Mountains

  • none

Sprints

  • none

Lyne Lamoureux
Lyne Lamoureux

Lyne has been involved in professional cycling for more than 15 years in both news reporting and sports marketing. She founded Podium Insight in 2008, quickly becoming a trusted source for news of the North American professional cycling world. She was the first to successfully use social media to consistently provide timely and live race updates for all fans. She is proud to have covered men's and women's news equally during her tenure at the helm of the site. Her writing has appeared on Cyclingnews and other news sites. 

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