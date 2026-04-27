2026 Giro d'Italia Women stage 6 preview
Jun 4, 2026: Ala - Brescello, 155 km
After the intense two-day Dolomite block, stage 6 brings welcome relief with another flat stage with no QOMs, where the sprinters firmly back in the spotlight. It is the last realistic chance for a fast woman to take a stage win.
Starting from Ala, on the Adige River, the 155km route sweeps toward and along the shores of Lake Garda, traversing the plains of Verona and Mantua before crossing the River Po shortly before the finish in Brescello.
Mountains
- none
Sprints
- none
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Lyne has been involved in professional cycling for more than 15 years in both news reporting and sports marketing. She founded Podium Insight in 2008, quickly becoming a trusted source for news of the North American professional cycling world. She was the first to successfully use social media to consistently provide timely and live race updates for all fans. She is proud to have covered men's and women's news equally during her tenure at the helm of the site. Her writing has appeared on Cyclingnews and other news sites.
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