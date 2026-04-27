2026 Giro d'Italia Women stage 6 preview

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: RCS Sport) (Image credit: RCS Sport)

After the intense two-day Dolomite block, stage 6 brings welcome relief with another flat stage with no QOMs, where the sprinters firmly back in the spotlight. It is the last realistic chance for a fast woman to take a stage win.

Starting from Ala, on the Adige River, the 155km route sweeps toward and along the shores of Lake Garda, traversing the plains of Verona and Mantua before crossing the River Po shortly before the finish in Brescello.

Mountains

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Sprints

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