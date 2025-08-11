Vuelta a España 2025 stage 12 preview

By published

September 4, 2025, Stage 12: Laredo - Los Corrales de Buelna, 144.9km

Stage profile for the 2025 Vuelta a España
(Image credit: Lavuelta.es)
Jump to:

Bandit country. A short, but very punchy stage through the winding lanes and backroads of Cantabria. Mid-climb ramps of up to 15% on the cat.1 Collada de Brenes could provide the perfect opportunity for a GC ambush, particularly when combined with the ultra-fast descent to the finish that follows immediately afterwards.

Climbs

  • Puerto de Alisas (cat.2) km. 41.4
  • Collada de Brenes (cat. 1) km. 122 - time bonus

Sprints

  • Barros, km. 103.2
Laura Weislo
Laura Weislo
Managing Editor

Laura Weislo has been with Cyclingnews since 2006 after making a switch from a career in science. As Managing Editor, she coordinates coverage for North American events and global news. As former elite-level road racer who dabbled in cyclo-cross and track, Laura has a passion for all three disciplines. When not working she likes to go camping and explore lesser traveled roads, paths and gravel tracks. Laura specialises in covering doping, anti-doping, UCI governance and performing data analysis.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

Latest on Cyclingnews