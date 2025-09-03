'This might be the last time we have a stage winner' - Jonas Vingegaard pessimistic about Vuelta a España after pro-Palestine protests paralyse race

Race leader says no feeling of danger as Vuelta grinds to near-halt

Jonas Vingegaard
Jonas Vingegaard (Image credit: Getty Images)

Vuelta a España leader Jonas Vingegaard has said that there is no way of knowing what will happen in the race in the days to come after pro-Palestine protestors caused stage 11 to come to a halt three kilometres from the line.

Vingegaard said he had been unaffected by the demonstrators throughout the 157.4-kilometre stage looping round the Basque seaport of Bilbao, praising police for their efforts to keep the more unruly elements of the roadside protests.

