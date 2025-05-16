Recommended reading

'We're here to win' - Juan Ayuso takes page out of Primož Roglič playbook to win first Giro d'Italia stage of career

Spaniard moves to second overall, confirms favourite status with late mountain attack

Juan Ayuso celebrates for his UAE Team Emirates-XRG squad as he crosses the Giro d'Italia stage 7 finish with his first Grand Tour stage victory (Image credit: Luca Bettini / AFP / Getty Images)

After a rollercoaster first week of the Giro d'Italia, Juan Ayuso (UAE Team Emirates-XRG) brushed away any doubts about his condition with a stunning stage victory in the race's first mountaintop finish, using a Primož Roglič-style late uphill sprint attack to distance the entire field on Friday's stage 7.

On a day when over a dozen riders were still in the front group when the stage reached the final kilometre of the Tagliacozzo ascent, the 22-year-old's ability to time his late attack to perfection and drop rivals with far greater Grand Tour palmares was impressive enough.

