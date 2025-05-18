Recommended reading

'Sometimes you lose, sometimes you win' - Primož Roglič suffers dent to Giro d'Italia GC plans after crash and time loss on gravel roads

Top pre-race favourite now over two minutes behind new leader Isaac del Toro

Giro d&#039;Italia 2025: Primoz Roglic (Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe) climbing into Siena
Primoz Roglic finished 19th, 2:22 behind stage winner Wout van Aert on stage 9 (Image credit: Getty Images)

Primož Roglič's tough end to the first week of the Giro d'Italia took a turn for the worse on Sunday as the Slovenian became the biggest victim of bad luck on the much-feared gravel roads of stage 9 and lost over a minute to all the major pre-race contenders.

The Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe leader had been the best-placed of all the favourites when he took a flying charge into the first sector of the 29 kilometres of gravel. But after that, it all went downhill for the 2023 Giro d'Italia winner.

