Vuelta a Espana: Stage 16 highlights - Video
Froome dominant in time trial
Chris Froome (Team Sky) put in a command performance on stage 16 of the Vuelta a España to extend his overall lead in the race. The Briton won the time trial by 29 seconds over Wilco Kelderman (Sunweb) with rival Vincenzo Nibali (Bahrain-Merida) in third at 57 seconds.
The gaps in the general classification widened to 1:58 to Nibali's second place, with Kelderman leaping over Ilnur Zakarin (Katusha-Alpecin), despite a spirited ride by the Russian. Alberto Contador (Trek-Segafredo) rocketed from ninth overall to fifth thanks to a strong ride and relatively weak performances from Esteban Chaves, Miguel Angel Lopez and Fabio Aru.
