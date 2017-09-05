Trending

Vuelta a Espana: Stage 16 highlights - Video

Froome dominant in time trial

Chris Froome (Team Sky)

Chris Froome (Team Sky)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Chris Froome (Team Sky) put in a command performance on stage 16 of the Vuelta a España to extend his overall lead in the race. The Briton won the time trial by 29 seconds over Wilco Kelderman (Sunweb) with rival Vincenzo Nibali (Bahrain-Merida) in third at 57 seconds.

Related Articles

Vuelta a Espana: Froome wins stage 16 time trial

Vuelta a Espana: Stage 16 finish line quotes

Chaves puts on brave face after Vuelta a Espana time trial defeat

Froome: Things can change very quickly at the Vuelta

Kelderman: I will fight for the Vuelta a Espana podium

Contador rallies with strong Vuelta a Espana time trial

The gaps in the general classification widened to 1:58 to Nibali's second place, with Kelderman leaping over Ilnur Zakarin (Katusha-Alpecin), despite a spirited ride by the Russian. Alberto Contador (Trek-Segafredo) rocketed from ninth overall to fifth thanks to a strong ride and relatively weak performances from Esteban Chaves, Miguel Angel Lopez and Fabio Aru.