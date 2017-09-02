The peloton rolls out from the start in Ecija at 12.37 local time and is due to reach kilometre zero shortly before 1pm. There are three categorised climbs on today's route, but even allowing for the possibility of ambushes, it seems clear that the final haul to La Pandera will be decisive.

La Pandera first appeared on the Vuelta route in 2002, when Roberto Heras claimed stage honours, and returned four years later when Andrey Kashechkin crossed the line first ahead of his Astana teammate and race leader Alexandre Vinokourov. The Vuelta's last visit was in 2009, when Damiano Cunego was first to the top. Alasdair Fotheringham has been on hand for each of the Vuelta's visits to La Pandera, and he previews the action here.

As the peloton negotiates the neutralised zone, here is a reminder of the state of play atop the overall standings as the Vuelta reaches its third weekend: 1 Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky 53:48:06

2 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 0:00:59

3 Johan Esteban Chaves Rubio (Col) Orica-Scott 0:02:13

4 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team Sunweb 0:02:17

5 David de la Cruz (Spa) Quick-Step Floors 0:02:23

6 Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin 0:02:25

7 Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:02:37

8 Michael Woods (Can) Cannondale-Drapac 0:02:41

9 Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Trek-Segafredo 0:03:13

10 Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team 0:03:58

The temperature is some 32 degrees Celsius in Ecija at the start, which is only to be expected in Andalusia at this time of year. It's a relatively gentle beginning to proceedings in terms of terrain this afternoon, even if the peloton will be gradually gaining in altitude throughout the day. The first classified climb comes midway through the stage. but the category 3 Puerto El Mojón (8.8km at 3.7%) won't trouble the GC men. The category 2 Puerto Locubin (8.5km at 4.8%) serves as something of a palate cleanser ahead of the main event, the final haul to the finish at La Pandera. The hors categorie ascent is 12 kilometres long at an average gradient of 7.3%, and has pitches of 13% close to the summit.

One abandon to report before the start today: Axel Domont (AG2R-La Mondiale) has withdrawn from the Vuelta, leaving 172 riders in the race.

175km remaining from 175km The peloton reaches kilometre zero and the formal start of stage 14 of the Vuelta a Espana.

The start was delayed slightly to allow David De La Cruz (Quick-Step Floors) to re-join after a puncture in the neutralised zone. There has been the usual flurry of attacks once the flag dropped at kilometre zero, though no move has established itself just yet.

165km remaining from 175km Thomas De Gendt (Lotto Soudal) and Rein Taaramae (Katusha-Alpecin) open a small gap over the peloton but the speed is still very high and they have yet to snap the elastic definitively.

162km remaining from 175km Taaramae and De Gendt were quickly brought to heel, and another move spearheaded by Alexandre Geniez (AG2R La Mondiale) has petered out. UAE-Team Emirates are among the teams active at the head of the bunch in these very brisk opening exchanges.

157km remaining from 175km It's been a ferociously fast start to proceedings, as rider after rider attempts to forge clear, but it is proving exceedingly difficult for any break to gain traction. Very few teams in this race have riders capable of winning on La Pandera a la pedale, hence there is no shortage of willing early attackers on stage 14.

And at that, a break finally looks like being allowed to sally clear. Rafal Majka (Bora-Hansgrohe) is among those present, along with former world champion Rui Costa (UAE-Team Emirates).

153km remaining from 175km The pace in the peloton has relented dramatically and this ten-man group is stretching its advantage out towards the minute mark.

151km remaining from 175km The riders in the breakaway group are: Rafal Majka, Patrick Konrad (Bora-Hansgrohe), Alexis Gougeard (AG2R-La Mondiale), Simon Clarke, Davide Villella (Cannondale-Drapac), Rui Costa (UAE Team Emirates), Bart De Clercq (Lotto-Soudal), Luis Angel Mate (Cofidis), Stefan Denifl (Aqua Blue Sport) and Ricardo Vilela (Manzana Postobon). They have a lead of 1:10 over the peloton.

Luis Mate is the highest-placed rider on GC, some 38 minutes down on Froome, so this group should be granted considerable freedom here. The Vuelta's trek through the deep south was never going to pass by without an attack from Mate, the so-called Andalusian Lynx.

148km remaining from 175km In double quick time, the break's advantage yawns out to three minutes, much to the relief of the peloton. It's been an exceedingly fast and tough Vuelta to this point, and there will be plenty of tired legs in the peloton. And tomorrow's short, mountainous stage is sure to be a brutally quick one that could put many at risk of missing the time cut. They'll be glad of any respite they can find here.

145km remaining from 175km Team Sky have now assumed their positions at the head of the peloton on behalf of race leader Chris Froome. The break's lead has stretched out to 4:25.

140km remaining from 175km Majka and his fellow escapees continue to augment their advantage at the head of the race. They now have five minutes in hand on the peloton, which is still being led by Team Sky.

Chris Froome's Vuelta challenge was irreparably damaged on the corresponding weekend a year ago, and tomorrow's short, sharp leg to Sierra Nevada bears more than a few similarities to last year's breathless stage to Formigal, where Alberto Contador effectively won the race... for Nairo Quintana. Speaking yesterday, however, Froome dismissed the idea that he and his Sky team would be caught out once again. "I'm not afraid of a Formigal situation repeating itself," Froome insisted. "I'm here with a very different team this year, and we're in the leader's jersey which is different to Formigal, too. I find it difficult to imagine that kind of situation arising again." Time will tell... For now, the weekend is running according to the anticipated script.

There's no rider from Quick-Step Floors in the break today, but then again, the team can surely already consider its Vuelta a success, having snared five of the 13 stages thus far. Cyclingnews blogger Matteo Trentin claimed his third win on the Vuelta yesterday in Tomares with a well-timed sprint. Trentin also holds the green jersey, though he is aware that with so many mountain stages to come in week three, his grip on the tunic is a loose one. "Nothing is impossible," he said. "But it's going to be super hard to defend the green jersey all the way to Madrid. There are only mountain stages and a time trial remaining from here to Madrid, a lot of points on offer, and to be honest there is maybe one stage on the way where I can maybe go in the breakaway." Alasdair Fotheringham has the fully story here.

120km remaining from 175km Rui Costa and company are headed towards Lucena and continue to add small deposits to their buffer over the peloton. The gap now stands at 5:45.

Away from the Vuelta, Evan Huffman claimed the honours on the opening stage of the Tour of Alberta, which took place in the vast confines of Jasper National Park yesterday. A race report,including a fine gallery of pictures from Jonathan Devich is here, Pat Malach has all the news from Canada, and you can watch video highlights here.

106km remaining from 175km Team Sky may be massed on the front, but for now at least, there is precious little urgency about their pursuit. The break's advantage has nudged northwards to 6:40.

100km remaining from 175km Into the final 100 kilometres for our ten escapees, who have a lead of 6:44 over the peloton as they approach Cabra and the base of the day's first climb, the category 3 Puerto El Mojón (8.8km at 3.7%). Davide Villella (Cannondale-Drapac) will be keen to add to his lead in the king of the mountains competition here. The Italian is on 41 points, 14 clear of Jose Joaquin Rojas (Movistar) and 20 up on Froome.

Sam Oomen (Sunweb) has abandoned the Vuelta a Espana. The Dutchman began the day in 13th place overall, but was suffering from illness before the start and Dutch newspaper AD reported that his goal for the stage was simply to make it to the finish. It's a disappointing end to his Grand Tour debut, but the 22-year-old is a rider of outstanding promise, as he showed in the opening two weeks up to this point.

93km remaining from 175km The break's lead approaches 7 minutes on the lower slopes of Puerto El Mojon.

Sky remain on the front of the peloton, with delegations from Bahrain-Merida and Trek-Segafredo lined up behind them. Alberto Contador and Vincenzo Nibali are in conversation as they sit in the wheels.

The Puerto El Mojon is a gentle climb and though the pace is quite brisk, nobody seems to unduly troubled at this juncture.

90km remaining from 175km As expected, Davide Villella leads the break over the top of Puerto El Mojon to take the maximum three points on offer at the summit. There was no opposition from any of his fellow escapees as he eased ahead at the top.

Ian Stannard (Sky) leads the bunch towards the summit of Puerto El Mojon, some 7:27 down on the ten leaders.

In truth, all is quiet on the Andalusian front for the time being. TVE's camera crew entertain themselves by dropping back through the convoy of team cars and catching various directeurs sportifs in the act of eating ice creams behind the steering wheel.

The Sky-led peloton trails the ten escapees by 7:35 over the summit of Puerto El Mojon.

81km remaining from 175km Bahrain-Merida have taken up the pace-making on the shallow descent of Puerto El Mojon, but there has been no particular injection of urgency just yet in the main peloton.

78km remaining from 175km Trek-Segafredo have also joined the pursuit at the head of the bunch, and Markel Irizar's stint on the front is stretching out the peloton. The break's gap has dropped to 6:45, as Astana, too, have begun to contribute on the front.

76km remaining from 175km Trek-Segafredo, Bahrain-Merida and Astana each have a man on the front of the peloton and they are rotating turns. Their efforts are making rapid inroads into the break's buffer, which has been pinned back to 6:20.

70km remaining from 175km The palpable rise in intensity in the main peloton is having a deleterious effect on the break's advantage, which has now been pegged back to 5:45. There is cohesion about Trek, Astana and Bahrain-Merida efforts on the front of the peloton. Froome sits amid a phalanx of Sky teammates a little further back, but still within sight of the front.

68km remaining from 175km Majka and the escapees pass through Priego de Cordoba with a lead of 5:30 over the peloton. There is scarcely a metre of flat from here to the finish, and the heavy rolling roads will extract a toll by the time the race reaches the mighty climb of La Pandera.

65km remaining from 175km The escapees are still collaborating well, but they have seen over two minutes of their buffer evaporate in the past 20 kilometres or so. 5:10 the gap.

62km remaining from 175km Rafal Majka began the day more than an hour down in 48th place overall and had targeted the stage to try to salvage an ill-starred Grand Tour campaign. The Pole arrived at the Tour de France on song after victory at the Tour of Slovenia, but was forced out of the race by a crash at the end of week one. He returned to perform strongly at the Tour de Pologne, but his Vuelta challenge unravelled before it began after a bout of illness in the opening days. His hopes of a redemptive stage win at La Pandera are growing fainter as the break's lead drops to inside five minutes.

58km remaining from 175km Davide Villella will hope at least to remain clear until the Puerto Locubin - also known as the Alto de Valdepeñas - and further buttress his lead in the king of the mountains classification. The break's lead, however, is down to 4:28.

56km remaining from 175km The momentum seems to be ebbing away from the break, and Simon Clarke (Cannondale-Drapac) has slipped away alone and opened small gap on his fellow escapees.

53km remaining from 175km Simon Clarke has been brought back by his fellow escapees. His teammate Villella, meanwhile, has suffered a puncture and it chasing his way back up to the break.

Villella makes his way back up to Clarke et al, but Alexis Gougeard (AG2R La Mondiale) has sat up and seems ready to drop back to the peloton.

The break grinds against a long, long false flat. Bahrain-Merida, Trek and Astana remain at the head of the peloton, 4:35 down.

50km remaining from 175km Into the final 50 kilometres for the nine remaining escapees, whose advantage has stabilised for the time being at around 4:45. We are around 20 kilometres from the base of the day's second ascent, the category 2 Puerto Locubin.

The peloton is strung out into a long line as Bahrain-Merida, Trek and Astana maintain the pressure on the front, and some riders are beginning to let gaps open at the rear.

45km remaining from 175km The break reaches the sprint at Alcalá la Real with 4:25 in hand on the peloton. The nine men remaining at the front are: afal Majka, Patrick Konrad (Bora-Hansgrohe), Simon Clarke, Davide Villella (Cannondale-Drapac), Rui Costa (UAE Team Emirates), Bart De Clercq (Lotto-Soudal), Luis Angel Mate (Cofidis), Stefan Denifl (Aqua Blue Sport) and Ricardo Vilela (Manzana Postobon).

Trek lead the bunch through the intermediate sprint precisely 4 minutes down on the escapees. The speed continues to ratchet upwards in the peloton.

38km remaining from 175km The peloton is tackling a section of unclassified climbing ahead of the Puerto Locubin, and a number of riders have already been jettisoned out the back.

35km remaining from 175km Bahrain-Merida's pace-setting at the head of the peloton has the feel of a statement of intent from Vincenzo Nibali, who will surely want to test just how well Chris Froome has recovered from his brace of crashes two days ago.

32km remaining from 175km Ilnur Zakarin's Katusha-Alpecin guard have joined the riders piling on the pressure at the head of the peloton. The gap to the break has dropped accordingly, and now stands at 3:11.

Zakarin lies 6th overall, 2:25 down on Froome, but just 12 seconds shy of a podium berth. The Russian has a habit of improving in the third week of a Grand Tour and he will expect to improve his position come Madrid.

Villella, Vilela and the rest of the break hit the lower slopes of the Puerto Locubin with a lead just shy of three minutes over the peloton.

28km remaining from 175km The break's unity fragments on the lower slopes of the climb, as Patrick Konrad (Bora-Hansgrohe) presses on alone, while Davide Villella gives chase.

Stefan Denifl and Ricardo Vilela are deposited out the back of the break following Konrad's attack. Katusha's chasing, meanwhile, has brought the peloton to within 2:18 of the escapees.

27km remaining from 175km Luis Angel Mate has also been dropped from the break. Davide Villella, Clarke, Rui Costa, De Clercq and Majka are in a small group just behind Clarke.

26km remaining from 175km Konrad is caught by Clarke, Majka, De Clercq and Rui Costa. They have 2:20 in hand on the Katusha-led peloton.

25km remaining from 175km Davide Villella is very eager to pick up the points at the summit of the Puerto Locubin, which is still 4 kilometres away. 2:15 the gap to the chasing bunch.

23km remaining from 175km Davide Villella, Simon Clarke, Rafal Majka, Patrick Konrad, Rui Costa and Bart De Clercq are the six survivors of the break as they near the top of Puerto Locubin. Katusha lead the reduced peloton, where Chris Froome still has no fewer than six Sky teammates for company.

And then there were five. Simon Clarke has lost contact with the leading group, which has just over two minutes in hand on the bunch as they close to within 1500 metres of the summit.

Sky take up the reins from Katusha at the head of the peloton. Almost immediately, Marc Soler (Movistar) springs into action and attacks from the bunch. The Spanish youngster opens a small gap and begins to pick off the remnants of the break. He rides past Denifl and sets out in pursuit of Vilela.

Soler has 25 seconds in hand on the peloton, but 1:50 to make up on the five leaders as he beats a path towards the top of the climb.

21km remaining from 175km Davide Villella (Cannondale-Drapac) leads the break over Puerto Locubin and picks up the maximum five points on offer.

20km remaining from 175km The peloton tackles the quick descent towards the foot of the final haul of La Pandera, which drags on for 12 kilometres with an average gradient of 7.3%. They are 1:55 down on the escapees.

Salvatore Puccio leads the way for Team Sky on the way down this descent ahead of the final ascent. Up ahead, Rui Costa pushes on the pace in the five-man leading group.

16km remaining from 175km A delegation from Quick-Step has hit the front of the peloton in support of David De Le Cruz. The gap between the break and the sizeable red jersey group is holding steady at around 1:55.

14km remaining from 175km The peloton hits the very steep preamble to the climb of La Pandera proper, and the bunch splinters accordingly. Enric Mas sets the tempo for Quick-Step and his forcing is whittling down the peloton.

12km remaining from 175km Konrad, De Clercq, Majka, Villella and Rui Costa begin the climb of La Pandera with a lead of 1:46 over the peloton. Konrad sets a fierce tempo in support of Majka, but Quick-Step continue to force the issue in the bunch.

11km remaining from 175km Only four riders remain at the front: Konrad leads Majka, De Clercq and Rui Costa on the wide and relative shallow road at the base of La Pandera. It becomes rather narrow and much steeper in due course... 1:35 the gap to the bunch.

Villella is swept up by the peloton, which has also caught Soler. Luis Leon Sanchez (Astana) takes over at the front of the bunch, with Quick-Step's Mas and De La Cruz on his wheel. Froome is just behind them in the midst of a group of Sky riders. There are 40 riders or so left in this red jersey group.

10km remaining from 175km Patrick Konrad has put in an impressive shift in support of Majka this afternoon, but the Austrian can give no more. He swings over and Majka has just Rui Costa and De Clercq for company as the gradient slackens slightly. 1:30 the gap the bunch.

10km remaining from 175km Majka forces the pace on the front and goes clear alone. De Clercq was the first to be burned off the back of the trio, and moments later, Rui Costa was distanced by Majka.

9km remaining from 175km Majka has extended his lead slightly over the main peloton, and he has 1:34 in hand on Foome et al.

9km remaining from 175km The gradient is relatively manageable for the time being, and the pace is not yet excessive in the main peloton. Majka might just be giving himself a fighting chance of holding on for stage victory as he extends his lead to 1:44.

8km remaining from 175km The road is getting narrower, rougher and steeper, before it stiffens in earnest with a little over 4 kilometres to go.

Still Luis Leon Sanchez leads the way for Astana. The steep segments nearer the top seem well suited to his leader Fabio Aru, though there are question marks over the Sardinian's form.

7km remaining from 175km There are 25 or so riders in this red jersey group. Froome, Nibali, Contador, Chaves, Kelderman, Aru, Woods, Zakarin, van Garderen and De La Cruz are all present.

The stiffening gradient takes a toll on those struggling at the rear of the red jersey group. Bob Jungels is among those jettisoned out the back.

Pello Bilbao takes up the reins for Astana. Miguel Angel Lopez is also in this group for Astana, of course, and the Colombian is on the hunt for a second stage win.

7km remaining from 175km Majka is still doing a decent job of managing his advantage, which now stands at 1:35. The problems will start, however, if and when the GC contenders begin trading accelerations nearer the summit.

Simon Yates is distanced from the back of the red jersey group, as Fabio Aru now drops towards the very rear of the group. Yet his teammate Bilbao continues to force the pace on the front for Astana...

6km remaining from 175km Majka was stretching his back a little earlier, but the Pole is still pedalling smoothly. He still has 1:28 of a buffer as he enters the final 6 kilometres.

Aru is tucked in at the back of the red jersey group with Bardet and Zakarin. Bilbao still sets the tempo in front. There are perhaps fewer than 20 riders remaining in this red jersey group.

5km remaining from 175km Biblao still leads the peloton, 1:22 down on Majka. They have caught and passed De Clercq. The group is strung in one long line, and nobody dare move up, far less attack.

5km remaining from 175km As the gradient stiffens still further, Team Sky take over on behalf on Chris Froome. They are 1:22 down on Majka. Nibali and Contador are lined up on Froome's rear wheel.

4km remaining from 175km Majka bobs out of the saddle as he grinds towards the beginning of the steepest segment of the climb.

Wout Poels leads the red jersey group for Team Sky. There are 15 or so riders in this group, including Contador, Nibali, Chaves, De Le Cruz, Aru, Lopez, Woods, Zakarin, Roche and van Garderen.

The Froome group hoovers up a flagging Rui Costa. Only Majka remains in front, 1:22 clear of the red jersey group.

4km remaining from 175km Romain Bardet attacks from the red jersey group with Richard Carapaz on his wheel. They open a small gap as Poels continues to tap out his predetermined rhythm for Team Sky.

Esteban Chaves is the next to attack. He bobs clear on the steepest section and bridges up to Bardet and Carapaz.

Chaves moves past Bardet and Carapaz. Contador rips clear of the red jersey group, bobbing from side to side, and tries to forge his way up to Chaves.

Vincenzo Nibali joins the attacking. The Sicilian bridges across to Chavez, Carapaz and Contador. This quartet has a gap of around 30 metres over the reduced red jersey group. Bardet has dropped back.

3km remaining from 175km Nibali surges to the front, and only Contador can follow immediately. Chaves and Carapaz scramble to get back up. The Froome group is around 40 metres further back.

3km remaining from 175km Majka enters the final 3 kilometres with less than a minute in hand on Nibali and Contador. Chaves and Carapaz are just behind them. A very small Froome group is at 1:07 behind Majka.

Nibali and Contador have stretched out their advantage over Chaves and Carapaz, who have dropped back to the reduced Froome group, which also contains Lopez and Kelderman.

Froome comes to the front of the red jersey group and begins to close the gap to Contador and Nibali...

2km remaining from 175km Majka has 50 seconds on Contador and Nibali, but Froome and Miguel Angel Lopez are the third group on the road and closing in on Contador and Nibali...

Froome and Lopez catch Contador and Nibali. Almost immediately Lopez puts in a dig, but Contador, Nibali and Froome can all follow. They are 39 seconds down on Majka...

2km remaining from 175km Kelderman, Chaves and Zakarin join Lopez, Froome, Contador and Nibali. These seven riders are 45 seconds down on the lone leader Majka...

Kelderman attacks just as the road dips slightly. Lopez responds and then tacks on an acceleration of his own as the gradient bites again. The Colombian is alone in second on the road.

Lopez is eating into Majka's lead. The Pole is beginning to show visible signs of suffering, and is very clearly riding more slowly than Lopez, who is just 35 seconds down...

1km remaining from 175km Majka leads Lopez by 30 seconds as he enters the final kilometre. Froome, Contador, Nibali, Zakarin, Chaves and Kelderman are at 54 seconds...

The gradient slackens in the final kilometre and Majka should have enough to hold on for stage victory despite Lopez's forceful pursuit...

Rafal Majka (Bora-Hansgrohe) wins stage 14 of the Vuelta a Espana at La Pandera.

Miguel Angel Lopez (Astana) takes second place at 26 seconds.

Nibali nabs third place just behind Lopez. The Sicilian picks up the final bonus seconds ahead of Froome, who takes fourth.

Contador lost around 5 seconds to Froome in the final kick to the line, but Chaves conceded 20 seconds or so. Fabio Aru and Michael Woods came in after Chaves, while van Garderen seems to have lost about a minute to the Froome-Nibali group, though we await confirmation of the stage results.

No doubt about the stage winner. Rafal Majka was full value for his victory after infiltrating the early break and then holding off Lopez's fierce pursuit. Froome will retain the red jersey, with a very slightly reduced lead over Nibali. He gained more ground on Chaves, however.

Result: 1 Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe 4:42:10

2 Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team 00:00:27

3 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 00:00:31

4 Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky

5 Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin

6 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Sunweb

7 Alberto Contador (USA) Trek-Segafredo 00:00:37

8 Wout Poels (Ned) Team Sky 00:00:46

9 Johan Esteban Chaves Rubio (Col) Orica-Scott 00:00:57

10 Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team 00:01:03

11 Michael Woods (Can) Cannondale-Drapac 00:01:13

12 Pello Bilbao (Spa) Astana Pro Team 00:01:19



Tejay van Garderen finished 1:43 down, while Nicolas Roche came in 2:15 behind.

In the overall standings, Froome's lead over Nibali is down to 55 seconds. Wilco Kelderman moves up to third overall, 2:17 down. Zakarin has also moved ahead of Chaves, who drops to 5th.

General classification: 1 Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky 58:30:47

2 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 00:00:55

3 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Sunweb 00:02:17

4 Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin 00:02:25

5 Johan Esteban Chaves Rubio (Col) Orica-Scott 00:02:39

6 Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team 00:03:09



Rafal Majka (Bora-Hansgrohe) speaks: "I feel great, really. I crashed at the Tour but I was second in Poland, and I came to the Vuelta aiming for GC. But then I was sick in the first days and I almost went home. Now I’m just so happy, not because I won but for my teammates. They trusted in me and did a great job. I was very confident. I had good legs, and Patrick Konrad did a really good job with me in the break. Then I knew at 10 k to go that I needed to go at full gas. It was like a time trial from there."

