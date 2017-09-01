Trending

Tour of Alberta: Huffman wins opening stage

Rally rider picks up first leader's jersey in Jasper National Park

Evan Huffman (Rally Cycling)

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Evan Huffman (Rally Cycling) on the attack at the Tour of Alberta.

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Evan Huffman (Rally Cycling) celebrates victory on stage 1 of the Tour of Alberta.

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Evan Huffman (Rally Cycling) won the opening stage at the Tour of Alberta.

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Evan Huffman (Rally Cycling) in yellow at the Tour of Alberta.

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Evan Huffman (Rally Cycling) in first place, Sepp Kuss (Rally Cycling) in second and Tom-Jelte Slagter (Cannondale-Drapac) in third place on stage 1 of the Tour of Alberta.

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Lawson Craddock (Cannondale-Drapac) leads the break on a climb during stage 1 of the Tour of Alberta

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
The Silber team works to try to bring back the break on stage 1 of the Tour of Alberta.

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Evan Huffman (Rally Cycling) forces the pace.

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
The Tour of Alberta peloton in Jasper National Park.

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
T.J. Eisenhart (Holowesko-Citadel p/b Hincapie Sportswear) rides in the bunch during stage 1 of the Tour of Alberta.

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Jasper National Park hosted the first day of the Tour of Alberta.

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
The Tour of Alberta's opening stage.

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
The peloton on the opening day of the Tour of Alberta.

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Jasper National Park formed a stunning backdrop to stage 1 of the Tour of Alberta.

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Brendan Rhim (Holowesko-Citadel p/b Hincapie Sportswear) on a descent during stage 1 of the Tour of Alberta.

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
The peloton starts to chase hard during stage 1 of the Tour of Alberta.

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Evan Huffman (Rally Cycling) leads teammate Sepp Kuss (Rally Cycling) in the break during stage 1 of the Tour of Alberta.

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
The peloton on stage 1 of the Tour of Alberta.

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Evan Huffman (Rally Cycling) en route to victory on stage 1 of the Tour of Alberta.

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)

Evan Huffman (Rally Cycling) pulled off an incredible heist in the opening stage of the Tour of Alberta, going solo on the final climb from the breakaway and hanging on for the win.

On the only summit finish of the race, and with three sprint-friendly stages remaining, the margin of Huffman's victory could well be sufficient to keep him in the race lead through the final stage.

Huffman's teammate Sepp Kuss held off the chasers to take second on the stage, while Tom-Jelte Slagter (Cannondale-Drapac) attacked just ahead of the final kilometer, blowing past the remnants of the breakaway to take third on the stage.

The victory was another success for Huffman after an already strong season that included stage wins in the Tour of California and Cascade Classic and the overall Tour of the Gila.

The overall Tour of Alberta could well be the next notch in Huffman's belt.

"I think the time bonuses could play a factor, but I know we're first and second and we have a really strong team that's capable of controlling [the race]," Huffman said. "We're going to ride the front and play defense, and I'm pretty confident we will be able to keep the GC all the way to the last day."

How it unfolded

The 162km opening stage took place entirely within Jasper National Park, taking the peloton around three laps of a 48km circuit past glacier-fed alpine lakes and majestic Rocky Mountain peaks. After three loops the race turned upward to Marmot Basin Ski Resort for the first and only summit finish of the race,

The stage included no intermediate sprints, and the only KOM points on offer came at the top of the final 14km climb.

The day started in the town of Jasper and then a short trip onto the loop, where a group of 14 riders escaped the bunch 40km into the race. Among the group were two riders from Cannondale-Drapac, two from UnitedHealthcare, two from Holowesko-Citadel, two from Rally Cycling and two from Silber Pro Cycling. Medelin-Inder, Silber, Jelly Belly and H&R Block also had representation in the move.

The group built a lead of nearly two minutes on the first loop, but the advantage was down to just 35 seconds as they started the second loop. The gap blew up again on the second lap, shooting up to 2:35 as the leaders went thought the feedzone halfway through the stage.

The field picked up the pace from there, and the gap was down to 1:45 at the start of the third loop with 60km remaining.

Holowesko breakaway riders Oscar Clark and Ty Magner jumped away from the group, and over the next 10km the duo built a 20-second advantage over the 12 chasers as the race approached the bottom of the final climb. The field remained 2:30 back.

Just before the leaders turned onto the final climb, Magner fell off his teammate's pace and Clark continued on alone. The remnants of the breakaway were just behind, and the field was still 2:20 back. Clark succumbed to the chasers with 10km to go, and a lead group of 12 was back on the front of the race with the field forming the first chase.

Huffman jumped away from the group, and Jelly Belly's Taylor Shelden took off in pursuit, dangling just behind as they continued on the climb. The field was still two minutes back behind a chasing group of nine.

Shelden faded fast, however, as Huffman continued to press the pace, opening a gap of 25 seconds on the first chase, while the field still lagged behind. With 4km to go, Huffman had 25 seconds on Shelden and 45 seconds on the remnants of the break.

At the end, he had 15 seconds over Kuss while Slagter came in at 28 seconds.

"We tried to come from behind in the last climb, but we just couldn't make it," Slagter said. "I finished third, so I'm happy with the legs, but not with the results."

Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Evan Huffman (USA) Rally Cycling3:48:46
2Sepp Kuss (USA) Rally Cycling0:00:15
3Tom-Jelte Slagter (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac0:00:28
4Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team0:00:30
5Jack Burke (Can) Aevolo0:00:32
6Alex Howes (USA) Cannondale-Drapac0:00:38
7Colin Joyce (USA) Rally Cycling0:00:41
8Rob Britton (Can) Rally Cycling0:00:42
9Taylor Shelden (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis0:00:44
10James Piccoli (Can) Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling0:00:47
11Matteo Dal-Cin (Can) Rally Cycling0:00:50
12César Nicolas Paredes Avellaneda (Col) Medellin-Inder0:00:55
13Nigel Ellsay (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
14Oscar Sevilla Ribera (Spa) Medellin-Inder
15Serghei Tvetcov (Rom) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
16Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
17Lachlan Norris (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
18Jordan Cheyne (Can) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis0:00:58
19Tyler Magner (USA) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Hincapie Sportswear0:01:04
20Luis Villalobos Hernandez (Mex) Aevolo0:01:09
21Alexander Cataford (Can) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team0:01:17
22Andzs Flaksis (Lat) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Hincapie Sportswear0:02:02
23John Murphy (USA) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Hincapie Sportswear0:02:06
24Miguel Bryon (USA) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Hincapie Sportswear0:02:10
25Robigzon Leandro Oyola Oyola (Col) Medellin-Inder0:02:40
26Kristijan Koren (Slo) Cannondale-Drapac
27Zeke Mostov (USA) Aevolo0:02:46
28Alexander Cowan (Can) Silber Pro Cycling0:03:08
29Travis McCabe (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
30Christopher Prendergast (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling0:03:13
31Keegan Swirbul (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis0:03:38
32Janier Acevedo (Col) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team0:03:39
33Alexis Cartier (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling0:03:55
34Weimar Alfonso Roldan Ortiz (Col) Medellin-Inder0:04:12
35Jokin Etxabe Leturia (Spa) Aevolo0:04:39
36Adam Roberge (Can) Silber Pro Cycling0:04:42
37Tanner Putt (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team0:05:01
38Conor O'Brien (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling0:05:09
39Juan Esteban Arango Carvajal (Col) Medellin-Inder0:05:12
40Nathan Brown (USA) Cannondale-Drapac0:06:26
41Eduardo Estrada Celis (Col) Medellin-Inder0:06:46
42Brendan Rhim (USA) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Hincapie Sportswear0:07:45
43Felix Coté Bouvette (Can) Garneau - Québecor
44Olivier Brisebois (Can) Garneau - Québecor
45Cyrus Monk (Aus) Cannondale-Drapac
46Jose Alfredo Rodriguez Victoria (Mex) Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling
47Laurent Gervais (Can) Aevolo0:08:13
48Simon-Pierre Gauthier (Can) Garneau - Québecor0:10:16
49Jean Simon D'Anjou (Can) Garneau - Québecor
50Adam De Vos (Can) Rally Cycling
51Jason Saltzman (USA) Aevolo
52Josh Berry (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
53Tyler Stites (USA) Aevolo
54Bruno Langlois (Can) Garneau - Québecor
55Ulises Alfredo Castillo Soto (Mex) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis0:10:19
56Danny Pate (USA) Rally Cycling0:10:22
57Joseph Lewis (Aus) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Hincapie Sportswear0:10:50
58Daniel Eaton (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team0:10:53
59Nick Zukowsky (Can) Silber Pro Cycling0:11:11
60Nicholas Torraca (USA) Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling0:14:58
61Brian McCulloch (USA) Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling
62Philip Lavery (Irl) H&R Block Pro Cycling
63Connor Brown (USA) Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling
64Cory Lockwood (USA) Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling
65Marc-Antoine Soucy (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
66Émile Jean (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
67Pier-André Coté (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
68Elliott Doyle (Can) Garneau - Québecor
69Michael Sheehan (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
70Michael Hernandez (USA) Aevolo
71Lawson Craddock (USA) Cannondale-Drapac
72Oscar Clark (USA) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Hincapie Sportswear0:15:03
73Taylor Eisenhart (USA) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Hincapie Sportswear
74Jure Rupnik (Slo) H&R Block Pro Cycling
75Marc-Antoine Nadon (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling
76Ryan Roth (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
77Jesse Anthony (USA) Rally Cycling
78Travis Samuel (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling0:15:07
79Ryan MacAnally (Aus) H&R Block Pro Cycling0:15:10
80Wouter Wippert (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac0:15:18

KOM 1 - finish line
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Evan Huffman (USA) Rally Cycling10pts
2Sepp Kuss (USA) Rally Cycling9
3Tom-Jelte Slagter (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac7
4Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team6
5Jack Burke (Can) Aevolo5
6Alex Howes (USA) Cannondale-Drapac4
7Colin Joyce (USA) Rally Cycling2

General Classification after stage 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Evan Huffman (USA) Rally Cycling3:48:46
2Sepp Kuss (USA) Rally Cycling0:00:15
3Tom-Jelte Slagter (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac0:00:28
4Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team0:00:30
5Jack Burke (Can) Aevolo0:00:32
6Alex Howes (USA) Cannondale-Drapac0:00:38
7Colin Joyce (USA) Rally Cycling0:00:41
8Rob Britton (Can) Rally Cycling0:00:42
9Taylor Shelden (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis0:00:44
10James Piccoli (Can) Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling0:00:47
11Matteo Dal-Cin (Can) Rally Cycling0:00:50
12César Nicolas Paredes Avellaneda (Col) Medellin-Inder0:00:55
13Nigel Ellsay (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
14Oscar Sevilla Ribera (Spa) Medellin-Inder
15Serghei Tvetcov (Rom) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
16Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
17Lachlan Norris (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
18Jordan Cheyne (Can) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis0:00:58
19Tyler Magner (USA) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Hincapie Sportswear0:01:04
20Luis Villalobos Hernandez (Mex) Aevolo0:01:09
21Alexander Cataford (Can) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team0:01:17
22Andzs Flaksis (Lat) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Hincapie Sportswear0:02:02
23John Murphy (USA) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Hincapie Sportswear0:02:06
24Miguel Bryon (USA) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Hincapie Sportswear0:02:10
25Robigzon Leandro Oyola Oyola (Col) Medellin-Inder0:02:40
26Kristijan Koren (Slo) Cannondale-Drapac
27Zeke Mostov (USA) Aevolo0:02:46
28Alexander Cowan (Can) Silber Pro Cycling0:03:08
29Travis McCabe (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
30Christopher Prendergast (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling0:03:13
31Keegan Swirbul (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis0:03:38
32Janier Acevedo (Col) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team0:03:39
33Alexis Cartier (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling0:03:55
34Weimar Alfonso Roldan Ortiz (Col) Medellin-Inder0:04:12
35Jokin Etxabe Leturia (Spa) Aevolo0:04:39
36Adam Roberge (Can) Silber Pro Cycling0:04:42
37Tanner Putt (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team0:05:01
38Conor O'Brien (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling0:05:09
39Juan Esteban Arango Carvajal (Col) Medellin-Inder0:05:12
40Nathan Brown (USA) Cannondale-Drapac0:06:26
41Eduardo Estrada Celis (Col) Medellin-Inder0:06:46
42Brendan Rhim (USA) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Hincapie Sportswear0:07:45
43Felix Coté Bouvette (Can) Garneau - Québecor
44Olivier Brisebois (Can) Garneau - Québecor
45Cyrus Monk (Aus) Cannondale-Drapac
46Jose Alfredo Rodriguez Victoria (Mex) Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling
47Laurent Gervais (Can) Aevolo0:08:13
48Simon-Pierre Gauthier (Can) Garneau - Québecor0:10:16
49Jean Simon D'Anjou (Can) Garneau - Québecor
50Adam De Vos (Can) Rally Cycling
51Jason Saltzman (USA) Aevolo
52Josh Berry (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
53Tyler Stites (USA) Aevolo
54Bruno Langlois (Can) Garneau - Québecor
55Ulises Alfredo Castillo Soto (Mex) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis0:10:19
56Danny Pate (USA) Rally Cycling0:10:22
57Joseph Lewis (Aus) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Hincapie Sportswear0:10:50
58Daniel Eaton (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team0:10:53
59Nick Zukowsky (Can) Silber Pro Cycling0:11:11
60Nicholas Torraca (USA) Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling0:14:58
61Brian McCulloch (USA) Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling
62Philip Lavery (Irl) H&R Block Pro Cycling
63Connor Brown (USA) Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling
64Cory Lockwood (USA) Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling
65Marc-Antoine Soucy (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
66Émile Jean (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
67Pier-André Coté (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
68Elliott Doyle (Can) Garneau - Québecor
69Michael Sheehan (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
70Michael Hernandez (USA) Aevolo
71Lawson Craddock (USA) Cannondale-Drapac
72Oscar Clark (USA) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Hincapie Sportswear0:15:03
73Taylor Eisenhart (USA) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Hincapie Sportswear
74Jure Rupnik (Slo) H&R Block Pro Cycling
75Marc-Antoine Nadon (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling
76Ryan Roth (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
77Jesse Anthony (USA) Rally Cycling
78Travis Samuel (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling0:15:07
79Ryan MacAnally (Aus) H&R Block Pro Cycling0:15:10
80Wouter Wippert (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac0:15:18

Mountains Classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Evan Huffman (USA) Rally Cycling10pts
2Sepp Kuss (USA) Rally Cycling9
3Tom-Jelte Slagter (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac7
4Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team6
5Jack Burke (Can) Aevolo5
6Alex Howes (USA) Cannondale-Drapac4
7Colin Joyce (USA) Rally Cycling2

Best Young Rider
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jack Burke (Can) Aevolo3:49:18
2Luis Villalobos Hernandez (Mex) Aevolo0:00:37
3Miguel Bryon (USA) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Hincapie Sportswear0:01:38
4Zeke Mostov (USA) Aevolo0:02:14
5Alexander Cowan (Can) Silber Pro Cycling0:02:36
6Keegan Swirbul (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis0:03:06
7Adam Roberge (Can) Silber Pro Cycling0:04:10
8Conor O'Brien (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling0:04:37
9Eduardo Estrada Celis (Col) Medellin-Inder0:06:14
10Olivier Brisebois (Can) Garneau - Québecor0:07:13
11Cyrus Monk (Aus) Cannondale-Drapac
12Laurent Gervais (Can) Aevolo0:07:41
13Jean Simon D'Anjou (Can) Garneau - Québecor0:09:44
14Jason Saltzman (USA) Aevolo
15Tyler Stites (USA) Aevolo
16Nick Zukowsky (Can) Silber Pro Cycling0:10:39
17Nicholas Torraca (USA) Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling0:14:26
18Philip Lavery (Irl) H&R Block Pro Cycling
19Connor Brown (USA) Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling
20Cory Lockwood (USA) Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling
21Marc-Antoine Soucy (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
22Pier-André Coté (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
23Michael Hernandez (USA) Aevolo
24Oscar Clark (USA) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Hincapie Sportswear0:14:31

Best Canadian Rider
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jack Burke (Can) Aevolo3:49:18
2Rob Britton (Can) Rally Cycling0:00:10
3James Piccoli (Can) Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling0:00:15
4Matteo Dal-Cin (Can) Rally Cycling0:00:18
5Nigel Ellsay (Can) Silber Pro Cycling0:00:23
6Jordan Cheyne (Can) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis0:00:26
7Alexander Cataford (Can) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team0:00:45
8Alexander Cowan (Can) Silber Pro Cycling0:02:36
9Christopher Prendergast (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling0:02:41
10Alexis Cartier (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling0:03:23
11Adam Roberge (Can) Silber Pro Cycling0:04:10
12Conor O'Brien (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling0:04:37
13Felix Coté Bouvette (Can) Garneau - Québecor0:07:13
14Olivier Brisebois (Can) Garneau - Québecor
15Laurent Gervais (Can) Aevolo0:07:41
16Simon-Pierre Gauthier (Can) Garneau - Québecor0:09:44
17Jean Simon D'Anjou (Can) Garneau - Québecor
18Adam De Vos (Can) Rally Cycling
19Bruno Langlois (Can) Garneau - Québecor
20Nick Zukowsky (Can) Silber Pro Cycling0:10:39
21Philip Lavery (Irl) H&R Block Pro Cycling0:14:26
22Marc-Antoine Soucy (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
23Émile Jean (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
24Pier-André Coté (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
25Elliott Doyle (Can) Garneau - Québecor
26Marc-Antoine Nadon (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling0:14:31
27Ryan Roth (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
28Travis Samuel (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling0:14:35

