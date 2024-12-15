Michael Vanthourenhout wins men's Namur UCI World Cup after a dramatic final lap

Image 1 of 8 Vanthourenhout celebrates his second successive World Cup win (Image credit: Getty Images) Canadian champion Ian Ackert on course (Image credit: Getty Images) The off-camber section was a crucial part of the course (Image credit: Getty Images) Pim Ronhaar takes on a steep descent, glasses in mouth (Image credit: Getty Images) UCI World Cup leader Michael Vanthourenhout caked in mud (Image credit: Getty Images) It wasn't Eli Iserbyt's day (Image credit: Getty Images) The cobbled climb that the riders took on at the beginning of each lap (Image credit: Getty Images) Thibua Nys sends it into a descent (Image credit: Getty Images)

Michael Vanthourenhout (Pauwels Sauzen-Bingoal) won a second successive UCI World Cup race in sensational fashion, overtaking Toon Aerts (Team Deschacht-Hens-FSP) late on after he looked destined for the win, but crashed in the final few hundred metres.

Aerts had attacked at the beginning of the final lap on a cobbled climb and had a good lead heading into an off-camber section, but went over the bars and was overtaken by the in-form Vanthourenhout.

Emiel Verstrynge (Crelan-Corendon) was third, after threatening to upset the favourites with a mid-race attack. It was a breakthrough performance by the youngster, who's best result this season before today had been a sixth place at the Exact Cross in Beringen.

Vanthourenhout is the man of the moment, having won on Saturday in Herentals and taken the second round of the UCI World Cup in Dublin. He took full advantage of Aerts' misfortune in the mud.

"If you are in good condition then luck is by your side," Vanthourenhout said after the finish.

"I thought the race was over," he said of the moment when Aerts got a gap on the final lap. "But I know that if you are totally unlucky in the off-camber section it is really difficult, so it was in my mind to have a good line. I saw in front that Toon has a crash and so I just go full gas until the finish."

Vanthourenhout extends his lead in the UCI World Cup, a competition he has never managed to win.

"It's very important the GC for me. We will see in a few weeks at Hulst and Zondhoven which are very difficult for me, so we will see."

More to come...

Results

Results powered by FirstCycling