Michael Vanthourenhout wins men's Namur UCI World Cup after a dramatic final lap
Aerts crashes just a few hundred metres away from winning, Verstrynge third
Michael Vanthourenhout (Pauwels Sauzen-Bingoal) won a second successive UCI World Cup race in sensational fashion, overtaking Toon Aerts (Team Deschacht-Hens-FSP) late on after he looked destined for the win, but crashed in the final few hundred metres.
Aerts had attacked at the beginning of the final lap on a cobbled climb and had a good lead heading into an off-camber section, but went over the bars and was overtaken by the in-form Vanthourenhout.
Emiel Verstrynge (Crelan-Corendon) was third, after threatening to upset the favourites with a mid-race attack. It was a breakthrough performance by the youngster, who's best result this season before today had been a sixth place at the Exact Cross in Beringen.
Vanthourenhout is the man of the moment, having won on Saturday in Herentals and taken the second round of the UCI World Cup in Dublin. He took full advantage of Aerts' misfortune in the mud.
"If you are in good condition then luck is by your side," Vanthourenhout said after the finish.
"I thought the race was over," he said of the moment when Aerts got a gap on the final lap. "But I know that if you are totally unlucky in the off-camber section it is really difficult, so it was in my mind to have a good line. I saw in front that Toon has a crash and so I just go full gas until the finish."
Vanthourenhout extends his lead in the UCI World Cup, a competition he has never managed to win.
"It's very important the GC for me. We will see in a few weeks at Hulst and Zondhoven which are very difficult for me, so we will see."
More to come...
Results
Results powered by FirstCycling
Get The Leadout Newsletter
The latest race content, interviews, features, reviews and expert buying guides, direct to your inbox!
Dan is a freelance cycling journalist and has written for Cyclingnews since 2023 alongside other work with Cycling Weekly, Rouleur and The Herald Scotland. Dan focuses much of his work on professional cycling beyond its traditional European heartlands and writes a regular Substack called Global Peloton.
Most Popular
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Michael Vanthourenhout wins men's Namur UCI World Cup after a dramatic final lapAerts crashes just a few hundred metres away from winning, Verstrynge third
-
Ceylin Alvarado wins brutal cyclocross UCI World Cup race in NamurBrand tried to chase down her rival bur finished second, Pieterse third on season debut
-
US Cyclocross Nationals: Andrew Strohmeyer wins first elite men's title in three-rider sprintEric Brunner takes silver medal one second back while Scott Funston earns another bronze
-
US Cyclocross Nationals: Vida Lopez de San Roman's gamble to compete in elite women's race pays off with victory18-year-old out-battles Katie Clouse for stars-and-stripes