Michael Vanthourenhout wins men's Namur UCI World Cup after a dramatic final lap

By
published

Aerts crashes just a few hundred metres away from winning, Verstrynge third

Michael Vanthourenhout (Pauwels Sauzen-Bingoal) won a second successive UCI World Cup race in sensational fashion, overtaking Toon Aerts (Team Deschacht-Hens-FSP) late on after he looked destined for the win, but crashed in the final few hundred metres.

