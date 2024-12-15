Ceylin Alvarado wins brutal cyclocross UCI World Cup race in Namur

By
published

Brand tried to chase down her rival bur finished second, Pieterse third on season debut

Jump to:
Image 1 of 11
Ceylin Alvarado wins 2024 UCI world Cup Namur
Alvarado celebrates her win in what was a challenging race(Image credit: Getty Images)

Ceylin del Carmen Alvarado (Fenix-Deceuninck) won the third round of the women's Cyclocross UCI World Cup on a dramatic afternoon in Namur, repeating her victory from 2023.

Dan Challis
Freelance writer

Dan is a freelance cycling journalist and has written for Cyclingnews since 2023 alongside other work with Cycling Weekly, Rouleur and The Herald Scotland. Dan focuses much of his work on professional cycling beyond its traditional European heartlands and writes a regular Substack called Global Peloton.

Latest on Cyclingnews