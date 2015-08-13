September 07, Stage 16: Luarca - Ermita del Alba 184 km
Lots of climbs pave the way to a new and potentially spectacular summit finish
Stage 16: Luarca - Ermita del Alba. Quirós
Today’s seven categorised climbs may not be as high as the half dozen tackled in Andorra but their severity, particularly the new finishing ascent of the Ermita de Alba, will make it just as tough.
Climbs such as the Cordal and Cobertoria are usually preludes to the Angliru. While it’s always slightly disappointing when the Vuelta skips that legendary test, the Ermita de Alba is a worthy alternative, for those watching at least. The first half of the 6.6km ascent averages 10 per cent. Above the hamlet of Salcedo, it ramps up to twice that before a series of precipitous hairpins and walls, including one at 30 per cent.
The second, and after this much-needed, rest day follows.
Javier Guillén (race director):
"Everyone is talking about the Andorra stage but I’d describe this one as the etapa reina – the ‘queen’ stage – because it comes in the third week of the race when the riders’ legs will be feeling the pace after having negotiated that Andorra test. Although it’s not long, the Ermita de Alba is very tough."
The text in this preview originally appeared in the September edition of Procycling magazine.
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Evans Cycles Black FridayThe Evans Cycles Black Friday sale is live, here's our roundup of the best deals
-
Remembering Poulidor and his enduring presence at the Tour de FranceFrenchman attended every edition of the race since 1962
-
Eddy Merckx reveals serious nature of last month's bike crash'I have to have some further scans, and riding is absolutely forbidden' says five-time Tour de France winner
-
Cavendish shrugs off previous night's crash to win Derny race at Gent Six'I'm a bit banged up but I feel OK' says British rider on day 2
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy