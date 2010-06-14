Organiser announces the teams for Vuelta Espana
22 teams to line up in Seville
The organiser of the Vuelta Espana has revealed the names of the 22 teams that will ride this year’s race that begins on August 28 in Seville.
The list includes the 16 teams that signed an agreement with the UCI and Unipublic in 2008 plus six other teams that were invited.
New UCI ProTour squad Team Sky has secured one of the six invitations. Both RadioShack and BMC are not on the list.
The teams are:
Covered by the agreement:
Ag2R La Mondiale
Astana
Bbox Bouygues Telecom
Caisse d'Epargne
Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
Euskaltel - Euskadi
Footon-Servetto
Française Des Jeux
Lampre-Farnese Vini
Liquigas-Doimo
Omega Pharma-Lotto
Quick Step
Rabobank
Team HTC - Columbia
Team Milram
Team Saxo Bank
Invited by the organisers:
Andalucia - Cajasur
Cervelo Test Team
Garmin - Transitions
Sky Professional Cycling Team
Team Katusha
Xacobeo Galicia.
