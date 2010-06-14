Organiser announces the teams for Vuelta Espana

The 2010 Vuelta a España route map (Image credit: Unipublic)

The organiser of the Vuelta Espana has revealed the names of the 22 teams that will ride this year’s race that begins on August 28 in Seville.

The list includes the 16 teams that signed an agreement with the UCI and Unipublic in 2008 plus six other teams that were invited.

New UCI ProTour squad Team Sky has secured one of the six invitations. Both RadioShack and BMC are not on the list.

The teams are:

Covered by the agreement:

Ag2R La Mondiale

Astana

Bbox Bouygues Telecom

Caisse d'Epargne

Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne

Euskaltel - Euskadi

Footon-Servetto

Française Des Jeux

Lampre-Farnese Vini

Liquigas-Doimo

Omega Pharma-Lotto

Quick Step

Rabobank

Team HTC - Columbia

Team Milram

Team Saxo Bank

Invited by the organisers:

Andalucia - Cajasur

Cervelo Test Team

Garmin - Transitions

Sky Professional Cycling Team

Team Katusha

Xacobeo Galicia.

