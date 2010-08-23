Taaramäe out of Vuelta a España

Image 1 of 3 The Estonian Rein Taaramae (Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne) (Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne) Image 2 of 3 Estonian Champion Rein Taaramae (Cofidis) (Image credit: Richard Tyler) Image 3 of 3 Cofidis rider Rein Taaramae sits on the front of the day's big break. (Image credit: Rauno Laht)

The Cofidis team has removed Estonian Rein Taaramäe from its roster for the upcoming Vuelta a España. The 23-year-old was to be one of the team's leaders for the race, but will be replaced by Sébastien Minard.

“Rein Taaramäe abandoned during stage 13 at the Tour de France because of an Achilles [tendon] injury,” team directeur sportif Francis Vanlondersele said. “But he was already in a state of extreme fatigue."

Taaramäe rested, then entered the Tour du Limousin to prepare for the Spanish Grand Tour, but dropped out during Friday's fourth stage.

"The last two stages have been very difficult for him. As he went back home to Nice, he underwent some tests. We don’t have the results yet but it’s impossible for him to ride the Vuelta. He’s young (23) and it’s out of question to take any risk with him.”

Minard, 28, won the French semi-classic Paris-Camembert this year will join team leader David Moncoutie in the Cofidis line-up for the Vuelta a España.

