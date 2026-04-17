'That gave me so much confidence' - Gravel win over Nino Schurter and stacked field at The Hills fuels Bradyn Lange for success at Sea Otter Classic

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US gravel champion uses surprise sprint to beat another racing legend Keegan Swenson and take first lead in the Life Time Grand Prix

Race winner Bradyn Lange sets the pace on singletrack section of Sea Otter Classic, trailed by runner-up Keegan Swenson
Race winner Bradyn Lange sets the pace on singletrack section of Sea Otter Classic, trailed by runner-up Keegan Swenson (Image credit: Life Time)

Two wins in his last two spring outings confirm Bradyn Lange (Canyon x DT Swiss All-Terrain Racing) is ready for prime time on gravel. With a sprint victory ahead of Keegan Swenson (Specialized Off-road) on Thursday at the Sea Otter Classic gravel race, he takes a spot at the top of the Life Time Grand Prix leaderboard.

It's been an authoritative start to the year for the 26-year-old mountain bike specialist, who wears the stars-and-stripes jersey as elite men's US gravel champion. He's one of the few veterans in the Grand Prix series, having been selected all five years and only finishing in the top 10 last year, tied for seventh. And it's been five years between wins in the series, his last as a 22-year-old at Chequamegon MTB. His progression took a steep educational step last year with the national title.

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Lange won The Hills 12 seconds ahead of Petr Vakoč, a former winner at The Traka 200, and was 1:49 better than Schurter, who finished fifth.

“To finish with a sprint against Keegan was probably one of the best ways to win. Going to the line with the guy who’s won the most Grand Prix races was super special and a huge confidence boost; I couldn’t be happier.”

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Jackie Tyson
Jackie Tyson
North American Editor

Jackie has been involved in professional sports for more than 30 years in news reporting, sports marketing and public relations. She founded Peloton Sports in 1998, a sports marketing and public relations agency, which managed projects for Tour de Georgia, Larry H. Miller Tour of Utah and USA Cycling. She also founded Bike Alpharetta Inc, a Georgia non-profit to promote safe cycling. She is proud to have worked in professional baseball for six years - from selling advertising to pulling the tarp for several minor league teams. On the bike, she has climbed l'Alpe d'Huez three times (not fast), and spends time on gravel around horse farms in north Georgia.