Redlands Bicycle Classic: Ella Sabo and Kent Ross win stage 5 while Lauren Stephens and Eder Frayre secure overall titles

Race Results
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2023 champion Emily Ehrlich finishes second for elite women while Owen Cole repeats on GC podium for second year

Lauren Stephens (Aegis x Leaders of Enchantment), in the yellow leader&#039;s jersey, competes on stage 5&#039;s Sunset Road Race at Redlands Bicycle Classic
Lauren Stephens (Aegis x Leaders of Enchantment), in the yellow leader's jersey, competes on stage 5's Sunset Road Race at Redlands Bicycle Classic (Image credit: Brian Hodes)
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Ella Sabo (Virginia’s Blue Ridge TWENTY28) won her third stage in five days at Redlands Bicycle Classic on Sunday while Kent Ross (Cascadia Elite Racing) sprinted to the stage 5 men's victory in the Community Alliance Medical Group Sunset Road Race on Sunday.

The overall GC titles were secured by Lauren Stephens (Aegis x Leaders of Enchantment) and Eder Frayre (L39ION of Los Angeles). Stephens finished stage 5 in the final chasing group for seventh place, while Frayre took third in the final stage.

Emily Ehrlich (Virginia’s Blue Ridge TWENTY28), who earned the first leader's jersey with the stage 1 win, held on as runner-up in the women's competition, 15 seconds back, while Stephens' teammate Jamie Chapman was third, 1:08 down.

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Results - Stage 5 top 10

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Women

Position

Rider (Country) Team

Time Gap

1

Ella Sabo (USA) Virginia's Blue Ridge TWENTY28

3:03:31

2

Skylar Schneider (USA) L39ION of Los Angeles

Row 1 - Cell 2

3

Katherine Sarkisov (USA) CCB Kenetik p/b Levine Law Group

Row 2 - Cell 2

4

Jette Aelken (Ger) Collegiate All-Stars

Row 3 - Cell 2

5

Amaia Ervin-Arambarri (USA) TaG Cycling Race Team

Row 4 - Cell 2

6

Nadiya Linde-Elmhirst (Can) Milton Revolution Racing

Row 5 - Cell 2

7

Helena Merk (USA) Monarch Racing

Row 6 - Cell 2

8

Madison Gallagher (USA) Team Winston Salem Flow

0:00:05

9

Lauren Stephens (USA) Aegis x Leaders of Enchantment

Row 8 - Cell 2

10

Mia Aseltine (USA) Competitive Edge Racing

Row 9 - Cell 2
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Men

Position

Rider (Country) Team

Time Gap

1

Kent Ross (USA) Cascadia/Expeditors

3:25:42

2

Marcis Shelton (USA) Competitive Edge Racing

Row 1 - Cell 2

3

Eder Frayre Moctezuma (Mex) L39ION of Los Angeles

Row 2 - Cell 2

4

Jack Diemar (USA) Kelly Benefits Cycling Team

Row 3 - Cell 2

5

Nathan Pruner (Can) TaG Cycling RT

Row 4 - Cell 2

6

Ian Lopez De San Roman (USA) Modern Adventure Pro Cycling

Row 5 - Cell 2

7

Owen Cole (USA) Team Winston Salem

Row 6 - Cell 2

8

Nathan Martin (USA) Speedblock p/b Terun

Row 7 - Cell 2

9

Gavin Sherry (USA) CycleSport.com

0:00:05

10

Zorak Paille (Can) Team Winston Salem

0:00:12

Results - GC top 10

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Women

Position

Rider (Country) Team

Time Gap

1

Lauren Stephens (USA) Aegis x Leaders of Enchantment

08:10:25

2

Emily Ehrlich (USA) Virginia's Blue Ridge TWENTY28

0:00:15

3

Jamie Chapman (Aus) Aegis x Leaders of Enchantment

0:01:08

4

Katherine Rusch (USA) CCB Kenetik p/b Levine Law Group

0:01:31

5

Katherine Sarkisov (USA) CCB Kenetik p/b Levine Law Group

0:01:32

6

Kira Payer (USA) Speedblock p/b Terun

0:01:53

7

Amaia Ervin-Arambarri (USA) TaG Cycling Race Team

0:01:58

8

Cynthia Pham (USA) Analog Racing Team

0:02:06

9

Grace Arlandson (USA) Aegis x Leaders of Enchantment

0:02:12

10

Olivia Reeve (USA) United Cycling Women

0:02:28

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Men