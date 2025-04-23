Ruth Edwards wins first Pan American Championship title at individual time trial

Emily Ehrlich adds silver in ITT for USA to pair of gold medals from Track Pan Ams

Picture by Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com - 28/09/2024 - 2024 UCI Road and Para-cycling Road World Championships, Zurich, Switzerland - Women&#039;s Elite Road Race - Ruth Edwards (USA)
Ruth Edwards earned her first victory of the season on her debut at the individual time trial at the Pan American Road Championships. The 31-year-old US rider set the best time, 34:44, just 10 seconds better than fellow Team USA rider Emily Ehrlich. Teniel Campbell of Trinidad and Tobago was the only other rider with a sub-35-minute ride, finishing 44 seconds behind Edwards.

Two dozen elite riders competed on the relatively flat 24.8km course around Punta del Este, located on the south-east coast of Uruguay. Two-time Colombian time trial champion Diana Peñuela finished fourth, and Aranza Villalón (Chile), who was on the podium the last two years, finished fifth.

