Road European Championships: Karl Herzog makes late pass of Roberto Capello and wins junior men's road race title
German rider solos to victory over Italian while David Gaffney of Ireland earns the bronze
Karl Herzog (Germany) won the men's junior road race at the 2025 UEC Road European Championships on Friday afternoon using a massive effort to catch and pass a 20km breakaway effort by Roberto Capello (Italy).
Capello's margin of nearly one minute was wiped away by the surging Herzog, who won by 13 seconds in Guilherand-Granges. David Gaffney (Ireland) was another 30 seconds back for the bronze medal. Seven other riders lost chances for a medal as they chased 13 seconds behind Gaffney, and others were more than another full minute back.
It was the first gold medal of this European Championships, so far, for Germany. The 16-year-old, who turns 17 in one month, was second at road nationals in June and 16th in the road race at Road World Championships in Rwanda. He showed Friday he was still in top form from his overall victory a month ago at Grand Prix Rüebliland in Switzerland.
The 103.4km route with a pair of circuits to the north and west of Guilherand-Granges. The junior men opened with a pair of passes on the tough Saint-Romain-des-Lerps climb (7.1km at 7%), followed by three climbs of the Val d'Enfer (1.5km at 10.5%) and twice up Montée de Costebelle (400 metres at 9.5%) for a flat finish. The final summit at Val d'Enfer left 6km to the finish.
On the second pass of Saint Romain de Lerps, a large group of riders remained together at the front.
Then on the shorter circuits with 35km to go, splits had formed, with Belgium getting two riders, Leader De Gendt and Seff Van Kerckhove, in an 11-rider lead bunch. David Gaffney (Ireland), Roberto Capello (Italy), Karl Herzog (Germany), Lindholm Møller Noah Andersen (Denmark), Javier Cubillas Salvador (Spain), Daan Dijkman (Netherlands), Tom Stirnimann (Switzerland), Soan Ruesche (France) and Jan Jackowiak (Poland) were also there, with just 10 seconds to chasers.
On the final circuit with 17km to go, Capello had cleared the lead group solo, with a 58-second advantage. In the chase, Edouard Claisse had tagged on to make it three riders for Belgium, Salvador no longer part of the chase.
The latest race content, interviews, features, reviews and expert buying guides, direct to your inbox!
But it was Germany's Herzog who made an acceleration from the chasers on the final kilometres, catching and passing the Italian for a career-defining victory.
Results
Results powered by FirstCycling
Jackie has been involved in professional sports for more than 30 years in news reporting, sports marketing and public relations. She founded Peloton Sports in 1998, a sports marketing and public relations agency, which managed projects for Tour de Georgia, Larry H. Miller Tour of Utah and USA Cycling. She also founded Bike Alpharetta Inc, a Georgia non-profit to promote safe cycling. She is proud to have worked in professional baseball for six years - from selling advertising to pulling the tarp for several minor league teams. She has climbed l'Alpe d'Huez three times (not fast). Her favorite road and gravel rides are around horse farms in north Georgia (USA) and around lavender fields in Provence (France), and some mtb rides in Park City, Utah (USA).
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Road European Championships: Karl Herzog makes late pass of Roberto Capello and wins junior men's road race titleGerman rider solos to victory over Italian while David Gaffney of Ireland earns the bronze
-
'A long solo? Never say never' - Tadej Pogačar won't rule out repeat trademark lone breakaway in upcoming European Road ChampionshipsWith new World Champion's jersey in his possession, Slovenian feeling 'really good' despite lengthy journey back to Europe
-
Jasper Philipsen outsprints Arnaud De Lie to take victory at Sparkassen Münsterland GiroBelgian sprinter defends his crown from last year in a chaotic sprint
-
Best cycling gloves: We test 12 of the best short and long fingered optionsWhether half-finger or full, here are the best cycling gloves for protection, comfort, warmth, aerodynamics and more