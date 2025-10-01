Road European Championships: Michiel Mouris backs up Worlds victory with successful title defence in junior men's time trial

Dutchman claims another gold medal ahead of Ireland's Conor Murphy

ETOILE-SUR-RHONE, FRANCE - OCTOBER 01: Michiel Mouris and Team Netherlands crosses the finish line during the 31st UEC Road Cycling European Championships 2025 - Men&#039;s U19 Individual Time Trial a 24km race from Loriol-sur-Rhone to Etoile-sur-Rhone on October 01, 2025 in Etoile-sur-Rhone, France. (Photo by Billy Ceusters/Getty Images)
Mouris got a first outing in his new junior ITT World Champion's rainbow jersey (Image credit: Getty Images)
Junior World time trial Champion Michiel Mouris brought home more success for the Netherlands, as he rode to victory for the second year running in the ITT at the UEC Road European Championships.

After a rapid trip back from Rwanda, Mouris, 18, showed that his strong form had been maintained, beating Ireland's Conor Murphy to gold by five seconds across the 24km course.

The pair in first and second were a league above the rest, with Denmark's Julius Løvstrup Birkedal taking third, 27 seconds down on the winner. Birkedal, 16, has been a trade teammate of Mouris' this past season, with both men riding on Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe 's junior development programme for GRENKE - Auto Eder.

