Road European Championships: Norway demolishes opposition for clear victory in junior TTT mixed relay

UEC Road European Championships: Norway (c) celebrate victory in the junior mixed TTT relay

Norway has gone two better than in 2024 to secure the European Championships Junior Mixed Relay TTT on Thursday, with a stunning allround performance producing some significant time gaps for the winner.

Taking place over a 40-kilometre race starting and finishing in Étoile-sur-Rhône, host nation France claimed the silver, a considerable 34 seconds back and Poland secured the bronze just three seconds further adrift.

2024 winners Germany were fourth at 45 seconds, and Switzerland fifth at 46 seconds.

Held over a hilly two-lap course with a short, punchy climb to conclude each circuit, each country of the nine nations taking part fielded three men for the first lap, followed by their three-women team for the second.

The bronze medallists in 2024 in the same event, Norway's significant winning margin in 2025 of 34 seconds on France contrasted notably with the much smaller gaps between the remainder of the top five.

Results

Results powered by First Cycling