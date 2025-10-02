Road European Championships: Norway demolishes opposition for clear victory in junior TTT mixed relay

By published

France claims silver, 34 seconds down, Poland nets bronze

UEC Road European Championships: Norway (c) celebrate victory in the junior mixed TTT relay
UEC Road European Championships: Norway (c) celebrate victory in the junior mixed TTT relay (Image credit: Getty Images)
Norway has gone two better than in 2024 to secure the European Championships Junior Mixed Relay TTT on Thursday, with a stunning allround performance producing some significant time gaps for the winner.

Taking place over a 40-kilometre race starting and finishing in Étoile-sur-Rhône, host nation France claimed the silver, a considerable 34 seconds back and Poland secured the bronze just three seconds further adrift.

Alasdair Fotheringham
Alasdair Fotheringham

Alasdair Fotheringham has been reporting on cycling since 1991. He has covered every Tour de France since 1992 bar one, as well as numerous other bike races of all shapes and sizes, ranging from the Olympic Games in 2008 to the now sadly defunct Subida a Urkiola hill climb in Spain. As well as working for Cyclingnews, he has also written for The IndependentThe GuardianProCycling, The Express and Reuters.

