Road European Championships: Paula Ostiz takes first victory in rainbow jersey in junior women's road race

Junior World Champion Paula Ostiz added another title to her growing collection at the European Championships junior women's road race on Friday, beating Swiss rider Anja Grossmann to the victory in Guilherand-Granges.

In her first outing in the rainbow jersey she claimed in Rwanda, Ostiz proved to be the strongest climber alongside Grossman during the 62km race, with the pair arriving at the line together. Ostiz came out on top and roared in celebration over the line.

Three seconds behind them, Chantal Pegolo (Italy) added to her silver medal from the Kigali Worlds with a bronze medal in southeastern France, just beating Maria Okrucińska (Poland) to the final podium spot.

Ostiz has carried her stunning form from Rwanda and claimed both junior women's titles at the European Championships, also taking the time trial earlier this week. She'll ride for Movistar's Women's WorldTour team from next year as one of the top prospects in the sport.

