Road European Championships: Paula Ostiz takes first victory in rainbow jersey in junior women's road race

By published

Junior World Champion continues to impress with win ahead of Switzerland's Anja Grossmann

Spain Paula Ostiz Taco celebrates on the finish line as she won the Women Junior Road Race at the UEC road European cycling championships, a 62,9 km track in Loriol-sur-Drome, France on Friday 03 October 2025. The European cycling championships Drome-Ardeche takes place from 1 to 5 October, France. BELGA PHOTO DAVID PINTENS (Photo by DAVID PINTENS / BELGA MAG / Belga via AFP) (Photo by DAVID PINTENS/BELGA MAG/AFP via Getty Images)
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Jump to:

Junior World Champion Paula Ostiz added another title to her growing collection at the European Championships junior women's road race on Friday, beating Swiss rider Anja Grossmann to the victory in Guilherand-Granges.

In her first outing in the rainbow jersey she claimed in Rwanda, Ostiz proved to be the strongest climber alongside Grossman during the 62km race, with the pair arriving at the line together. Ostiz came out on top and roared in celebration over the line.

Three seconds behind them, Chantal Pegolo (Italy) added to her silver medal from the Kigali Worlds with a bronze medal in southeastern France, just beating Maria Okrucińska (Poland) to the final podium spot.

Results

Results powered by FirstCycling

James Moultrie
James Moultrie
News Writer

James Moultrie is a gold-standard NCTJ journalist who joined Cyclingnews as a News Writer in 2023 after originally contributing as a freelancer for eight months, during which time he also wrote for Eurosport, Rouleur and Cycling Weekly. Prior to joining the team he reported on races such as Paris-Roubaix and the Giro d’Italia Donne for Eurosport and has interviewed some of the sport’s top riders in Chloé Dygert, Lizzie Deignan and Wout van Aert. Outside of cycling, he spends the majority of his time watching other sports – rugby, football, cricket, and American Football to name a few.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

Latest on Cyclingnews