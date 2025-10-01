Road European Championships: Jonathan Vervenne wins for Belgium in under-23 men's time trial

By published

22-year-old takes Belgium's fourth title in a row, heading up Belgian one-two just ahead of Matisse Van Kerckhove

ETOILE-SUR-RHONE, FRANCE - OCTOBER 01: Jonathan Vervenne and Team Belgium crosses the finish line during the 31st UEC Road Cycling European Championships 2025 - Men&#039;s U23 Individual Time Trial a 24km race from Loriol-sur-Rhone to Etoile-sur-Rhone on October 01, 2025 in Etoile-sur-Rhone, France. (Photo by Billy Ceusters/Getty Images)
Jonathan Vervenne won the under-23 men's time trial title (Image credit: Getty Images)
Jump to:

Jonathan Vervenne kept the European under-23 men's time trial title in Belgium for the fourth year in a row following three triumphs from Alec Segaert.

The 22-year-old edged out fellow Belgian Matisse Van Kerckhove by 1.6 seconds on the 24km course in Etoile-sur-Rhône, finishing his ride with an average speed of 47.266kph with a time of 30:27.96.

Vervenne, who will join the pros with Soudal-QuickStep for 2026, finished eighth at the recent under-23 time trial at the Road World Championships in Rwanda behind Sweden's Jakob Söderqvist, who races with the elites this week. He said he didn't expect this result.

"I knew that I was in good shape and that on a good day I could come close to victory, but I can’t say I was expecting to become European Champion," he said after his win.

"It feels amazing to bring to a conclusion my time in the U23 with such a big success. It’s something that makes me very proud and motivates me for next year, when I can’t wait to race in the World Tour”, said Jonathan, who in 2026 will turn pro with Soudal-QuickStep."

ETOILE-SUR-RHONE, FRANCE - OCTOBER 01: Gold medalist Jonathan Vervenne and Team Belgium (C), Silver medalist Matisse Van Kerckhove and Team Belgium (L) and Bronze medalist Adam Rafferty and Team Ireland (R) pose on the podium during the 31st UEC Road Cycling European Championships 2025 - Men&#039;s U23 Individual Time Trial a 24km race from Loriol-sur-Rhone to Etoile-sur-Rhone on October 01, 2025 in Etoile-sur-Rhone, France. (Photo by Billy Ceusters/Getty Images)

The final podium – Vervenne, Van Kerckhove, Rafferty (Image credit: Getty Images)

Results

Results powered by FirstCycling

Dani Ostanek
Dani Ostanek
Senior News Writer

Dani Ostanek is Senior News Writer at Cyclingnews, having joined in 2017 as a freelance contributor, later being hired full-time. Her favourite races include Strade Bianche, the Tour de France Femmes, Paris-Roubaix, and Tro-Bro Léon.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

Latest on Cyclingnews