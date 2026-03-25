Coppi e Bartali: Axel Laurance speeds to opening stage victory in uphill sprint

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Ineos Grenadiers racer beats Mauro Schmid and Diego Ulissi to the line in Barolo

BAROLO, ITALY - MARCH 25: Axel Laurance of France and Team INEOS Grenadiers celebrates at finish line as stage winner during the 41st Settimana Internazionale Coppi e Bartali 2026, Stage 1 a 161.1km stage from Barbaresco to Barolo on March 25, 2026 in Barolo, Italy. (Photo by Dario Belingheri/Getty Images)
Axel Laurance celebrates his win ahead of Mauro Schmid in Barolo (Image credit: Getty Images)
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Former under-23 World Champion Axel Laurance (Ineos Grenadiers) has captured a tough uphill sprint victory on the first day of the Settimana Coppi e Bartali stage race in Italy.

Second was Mauro Schmid (Jayco-AlUla), with Italian veteran Diego Ulissi (XDS-Astana), on the hunt for the 50th win of his career, in third.

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An early move by seven attackers – including British racers Ben Granger (Solution Tech-Nippo-Rali) and Will Harding (Mg.K Vis Costruzioni e Ambiente) – was kept under control by Ineos Grenadiers on the long grind across the plains and hills of wine country in northern Italy.

BAROLO, ITALY - MARCH 25: A general view of Joseph Pidcock of Great Britain and Team Pinarello Q36.5 Pro Cycling, Nicolo Arrighietti of Italy and Team General Store - Essegibi - F.Lli Curia, Viktor Soenens of Belgium and Team Soudal Quick-Step and the peloton passing through a vineyards landscape during the 41st Settimana Internazionale Coppi e Bartali 2026, Stage 1 a 161.1km stage from Barbaresco to Barolo on March 25, 2026 in Barolo, Italy. (Photo by Dario Belingheri/Getty Images)

The peloton races among the vineyards of Piedmont on stage 1 (Image credit: Getty Images)

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Alasdair Fotheringham
Alasdair Fotheringham

Alasdair Fotheringham has been reporting on cycling since 1991. He has covered every Tour de France since 1992 bar one, as well as numerous other bike races of all shapes and sizes, ranging from the Olympic Games in 2008 to the now sadly defunct Subida a Urkiola hill climb in Spain. As well as working for Cyclingnews, he has also written for The IndependentThe GuardianProCycling, The Express and Reuters.

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