Road European Championships: Paula Blasi of Spain clinches solo win in U23 Road Race

Italian Eleonora Ciabocco takes silver, French rider Julie Bego nets bronze

Road European Championships: Paula Blasi takes gold in the U23 road race (Image credit: Getty Images)

Spain's Paula Blasi has followed up her bronze medal in the Road World Championships U23 Road Race with a solo victory in the equivalent event at the European Championships a week later.

On a very hilly 85.7km course starting and finishing in Guilherand-Granges, Blasi conquered Spain's first ever title in the category with a nine-second margin on Italy's Eleonora Ciabocco and France's Julie Bego.

The Czech Republic's Viktória Chladoňová, silver in the World's equivalent event, was fourth in the small group sprint that decided the two medal positions behind Blasi.

