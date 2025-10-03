Road European Championships: Paula Blasi of Spain clinches solo win in U23 Road Race
Italian Eleonora Ciabocco takes silver, French rider Julie Bego nets bronze
Spain's Paula Blasi has followed up her bronze medal in the Road World Championships U23 Road Race with a solo victory in the equivalent event at the European Championships a week later.
On a very hilly 85.7km course starting and finishing in Guilherand-Granges, Blasi conquered Spain's first ever title in the category with a nine-second margin on Italy's Eleonora Ciabocco and France's Julie Bego.
The Czech Republic's Viktória Chladoňová, silver in the World's equivalent event, was fourth in the small group sprint that decided the two medal positions behind Blasi.
After a long-distance move by Germany's Linda Riedmann was ended in the last lap, Blasi came through in the finale for a solo victory - and to continue the seemingly unstoppable rise of Spain's women racers in the Worlds and now the Europeans this autumn.
Alasdair Fotheringham has been reporting on cycling since 1991. He has covered every Tour de France since 1992 bar one, as well as numerous other bike races of all shapes and sizes, ranging from the Olympic Games in 2008 to the now sadly defunct Subida a Urkiola hill climb in Spain. As well as working for Cyclingnews, he has also written for The Independent, The Guardian, ProCycling, The Express and Reuters.
