Road European Championships: Demi Vollering wins elite women's road race with 37km solo ride

By published

Dutchwoman finishes 1:18 up on Kasia Niewiadoma, who outsprints Anna van der Breggen for silver

GUILHERAND-GRANGES, FRANCE - OCTOBER 04: Demi Vollering of Team Netherlands celebrates at finish line as gold medalist during the 31st UEC Road Cycling European Championships 2025 - Women&amp;apos;s Elite Road Race a 116.1km one day race from Guilherand-Granges to Guilherand-Granges on October 04, 2025 in Guilherand-Granges, France. (Photo by Billy Ceusters/Getty Images)
Demi Vollering celebrates her win at the UEC Road European Championships (Image credit: Getty Images)
Jump to:

Demi Vollering (Netherlands) won the first European title of her career with a 37km solo attack in the elite women's road race at the UEC Road European Championships.

The former Tour de France winner benefitted from a powerful line-up in the Dutch team, using the seven-kilometre Côte de Saint-Romain-de-Lerps as a launching pad for the solo victory, and extending her advantage over the Côte de Val d'Enfer.

GUILHERAND-GRANGES, FRANCE - OCTOBER 04: (L-R) Silver medalist Kasia Niewiadoma of Team Poland, gold medalist Demi Vollering of Team Netherlands and bronze medalist Anna Van Der Breggen of Team Netherlands pose on the podium during the medal ceremony after the 31st UEC Road Cycling European Championships 2025 - Women&amp;amp;apos;s Elite Road Race a 116.1km one day race from Guilherand-Granges to Guilherand-Granges on October 04, 2025 in Guilherand-Granges, France. (Photo by Billy Ceusters/Getty Images)

Vollering, Niewiadoma, and Van der Breggen on the final podium (Image credit: Getty Images)

How it unfolded

The first attacks of the 116.1km elite women's race at the UEC Road European Championships came early in the race, but nothing would stick until Christina Bragh Lorenzen (Denmark) and Carina Schrempf (Austria) went clear. The pair were joined by Nora Jenčušová (Slovakia) with 88km to go.

The trio lasted until the short, steep Côte de Val d'Enfer with 59km to go where their gap, which maxed out at 1:15, evaporated, and they were caught by a reduced peloton.

The race remained together until an attack came from Margot Vanpachtenbeke (Belgium). She was caught with 42km to go by an even more reduced bunch.

Just 18 of the 85 starters were left in the peloton as the leaders made their way up the Côte de Saint-Romain-de-Lerps, a 7km climb averaging 7.2%. The Dutch had six riders in the move: Mischa Bredewold, Pauliena Rooijakkers, Shirin van Anrooij, Anna van der Breggen and Demi Vollering.

Also in the group were Kasia Niewiadoma-Phinney (Poland), Elisa Longo Borghini (Italy), Elise Chabbey and Noemi Rüegg (Switzerland), Marion Bunel, Cédrine Kerbaol, Juliette Labous and Evita Muzic (France), Mavi Garcia (Spain), Antonia Niedermaier and Franziska Koch (Germany), Urška Zigart (Slovenia) and Carolina Andersson (Sweden).

Demi Vollering surged just before the summit, splitting the group and bringing along Van der Breggen, Longo Borghini and Niewiadoma.

At the top, Vollering was alone with 37km to go, with only Longo Borghini still in view. Van der Breggen and Niewiadoma-Phinney came up to the Italian, but Longo Borghini could not follow the Polish rider's pace on the descent.

After Vollering claimed the win and Niewiadoma-Phinney sprinted to silver, a four-rider chasing group fought to the line 2:31 later, with Elise Chabbey (Switzerland) claiming the minor honours over Franziska Koch (Germany), Juliette Labous (France) and Mavi Garcia (Spain).

GUILHERAND-GRANGES, FRANCE - OCTOBER 04: (L-R) Anna Van Der Breggen and Pauliena Roojiakkers of Team Netherlands lead the breakaway during the 31st UEC Road Cycling European Championships 2025 - Women&amp;amp;apos;s Elite Road Race a 116.1km one day race from Guilherand-Granges to Guilherand-Granges on October 04, 2025 in Guilherand-Granges, France. (Photo by Billy Ceusters/Getty Images)

Dutch riders lead a select lead group late in the race (Image credit: Getty Images)

Results

Results powered by FirstCycling

Laura Weislo
Laura Weislo
Managing Editor

Laura Weislo has been with Cyclingnews since 2006 after making a switch from a career in science. As Managing Editor, she coordinates coverage for North American events and global news. As former elite-level road racer who dabbled in cyclo-cross and track, Laura has a passion for all three disciplines. When not working she likes to go camping and explore lesser traveled roads, paths and gravel tracks. Laura specialises in covering doping, anti-doping, UCI governance and performing data analysis.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

Latest on Cyclingnews