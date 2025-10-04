Road European Championships: Jarno Widar wins under-23 men's road race title

Belgian takes solo victory ahead of Maxime Decomble and Héctor Alvarez

GUILHERAND-GRANGES, FRANCE - OCTOBER 04: Jarno Widar of Team Belgium celebrates at finish line as gold medal winner during the 31st UEC Road Cycling European Championships 2025 - Men&amp;apos;s U23 Road Race a 121.1km one day race from Guilherand-Granges to Guilherand-Granges on October 04, 2025 in Guilherand-Granges, France. (Photo by Billy Ceusters/Getty Images)
Jarno Widar celebrates his win at the under-23 men's road race (Image credit: Getty Images)
Jarno Widar (Belgium) scored the win in the under-23 men's road race at the UEC European Championships in Guilherand-Granges, soloing to victory on the final lap of the hilly race.

The 19-year-old beat Maxime Decomble (France) to the line by 14 seconds, while Héctor Alvarez (Spain) led home a larger chase group at 46 seconds down.

GUILHERAND-GRANGES, FRANCE - OCTOBER 04: Gold medalist Jarno Widar and Team Belgium (C), Silver medalist Maxime Decomble and Team France (L) and Bronze medalist Hector Alvarez and Team Spain (R) pose on the podium during the 31st UEC Road Cycling European Championships 2025 - Men&amp;amp;apos;s U23 Road Race a 121.1km one day race from Guilherand-Granges to Guilherand-Granges on October 04, 2025 in Guilherand-Granges, France. (Photo by Billy Ceusters/Getty Images)

Widar, Decomble, and Alvarez on the final podium (Image credit: Getty Images)

