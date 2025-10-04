Road European Championships: Jarno Widar wins under-23 men's road race title
Belgian takes solo victory ahead of Maxime Decomble and Héctor Alvarez
Jarno Widar (Belgium) scored the win in the under-23 men's road race at the UEC European Championships in Guilherand-Granges, soloing to victory on the final lap of the hilly race.
The 19-year-old beat Maxime Decomble (France) to the line by 14 seconds, while Héctor Alvarez (Spain) led home a larger chase group at 46 seconds down.
Widar's win came via a last-lap attack, with the Belgian jumping from behind after Liam O'Brien (Ireland) had led the race onto the last lap. He'd leave behind a host of top contenders, including under-23 world champion Lorenzo Finn (Italy).
Senna Remijn (Netherlands) and Matteo Vanhuffel (Belgium) were chasing behind O'Brien at 17km to go, but it was Widar who had the most left to give on the road to the finish. He attacked on the race's final hill at Val d'Enfer (1.6km at 9.8%) to go clear at the front before soloing to the finish.
Decomble had taken off in pursuit, but he couldn't close the gap to Widar and would have to settle for the silver medal.
Further back, a group of seven would come home together in the battle for bronze. At the line, it was Alvarez who proved the quickest finisher. He beat Simone Gualdi (Italy) and Remijn to fill the final spot on the podium.
Results
Results powered by FirstCycling
Dani Ostanek is Senior News Writer at Cyclingnews, having joined in 2017 as a freelance contributor, later being hired full-time. Her favourite races include Strade Bianche, the Tour de France Femmes, Paris-Roubaix, and Tro-Bro Léon.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Road European Championships: Jarno Widar wins under-23 men's road race titleBelgian takes solo victory ahead of Maxime Decomble and Héctor Alvarez
-
Zeb Kyffin wins Le Tour de Langkawi stage 7 from break as sprinters thwarted, Alexander Kristoff crashes out of farewell raceMalaysian champion Aiman Rosli came second in stage to Medini after being joined by Kyffin out the front of the race
-
'Cycling is a brutal sport and it changes fast' – Alexander Kristoff ends career on a crash, abandons Tour de Langkawi halfway through stage 7'I kind of lost my handlebar at full speed' says rider who was set to make his final farewell Sunday in Kuala Lumpur
-
Thinking 'a bit outside the box' – From domination to deliberation as XDS-Astana tackles unwelcome plot twists at Le Tour de LangkawiStar sprinter of the race, Matteo Malucelli, crashes out the day after GC hopes with Aaron Gate go awry but team quick to carve out a new path