Road European Championships: Paula Ostiz maintains strong Worlds form to defend junior women's time trial title

Paula Ostiz (Spain) successfully defended the junior women's time trial title she won at the UEC Road European Championships last year in Hasselt, this time winning in Étoile-sur-Rhône, France.

While her winning margin in 2024 was only one second, this year's race was similarly close, with Germany's Magdalena Leis narrowly missing out by just two seconds.

Leis took silver ahead of Oda Aune Gissinger (Norway), with the newly crowned junior time trial World Champion from Kigali, Rwanda, Megan Arens (Netherlands), missing out on the podium by three seconds.

Ostiz added this victory to her silver medal behind Arens and the junior road race World Champion's jersey she claimed last week. One of the top rising stars in women's cycling, Ostiz is set to jump up to Movistar's Women's WorldTour squad in 2026, having already raced as a stagiaire for them at the end of this season.

Results

