Road European Championships: Paula Ostiz maintains strong Worlds form to defend junior women's time trial title

By published

Movistar-bound Spanish rider beats Germany's Magdalena Leis to victory by 2 seconds in Étoile-sur-Rhône

Cycling - 2025 UCI Road World Championships - BK Arena to Kigali Convention Centre, Kigali, Rwanda - Women Junior Individual Time Trial (ITT) - Paula Ostiz Taco (Spain)
(Image credit: Zac Williams/SWpix)
Jump to:

Paula Ostiz (Spain) successfully defended the junior women's time trial title she won at the UEC Road European Championships last year in Hasselt, this time winning in Étoile-sur-Rhône, France.

While her winning margin in 2024 was only one second, this year's race was similarly close, with Germany's Magdalena Leis narrowly missing out by just two seconds.

Results

Results powered by FirstCycling

James Moultrie
James Moultrie
News Writer

James Moultrie is a gold-standard NCTJ journalist who joined Cyclingnews as a News Writer in 2023 after originally contributing as a freelancer for eight months, during which time he also wrote for Eurosport, Rouleur and Cycling Weekly. Prior to joining the team he reported on races such as Paris-Roubaix and the Giro d’Italia Donne for Eurosport and has interviewed some of the sport’s top riders in Chloé Dygert, Lizzie Deignan and Wout van Aert. Outside of cycling, he spends the majority of his time watching other sports – rugby, football, cricket, and American Football to name a few.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

Latest on Cyclingnews