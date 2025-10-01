Road European Championships: Paula Ostiz maintains strong Worlds form to defend junior women's time trial title
Movistar-bound Spanish rider beats Germany's Magdalena Leis to victory by 2 seconds in Étoile-sur-Rhône
Paula Ostiz (Spain) successfully defended the junior women's time trial title she won at the UEC Road European Championships last year in Hasselt, this time winning in Étoile-sur-Rhône, France.
While her winning margin in 2024 was only one second, this year's race was similarly close, with Germany's Magdalena Leis narrowly missing out by just two seconds.
Leis took silver ahead of Oda Aune Gissinger (Norway), with the newly crowned junior time trial World Champion from Kigali, Rwanda, Megan Arens (Netherlands), missing out on the podium by three seconds.
Ostiz added this victory to her silver medal behind Arens and the junior road race World Champion's jersey she claimed last week. One of the top rising stars in women's cycling, Ostiz is set to jump up to Movistar's Women's WorldTour squad in 2026, having already raced as a stagiaire for them at the end of this season.
Results
Results powered by FirstCycling
The latest race content, interviews, features, reviews and expert buying guides, direct to your inbox!
James Moultrie is a gold-standard NCTJ journalist who joined Cyclingnews as a News Writer in 2023 after originally contributing as a freelancer for eight months, during which time he also wrote for Eurosport, Rouleur and Cycling Weekly. Prior to joining the team he reported on races such as Paris-Roubaix and the Giro d’Italia Donne for Eurosport and has interviewed some of the sport’s top riders in Chloé Dygert, Lizzie Deignan and Wout van Aert. Outside of cycling, he spends the majority of his time watching other sports – rugby, football, cricket, and American Football to name a few.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Tadej Pogačar and Primož Roglič to get chance at glory on home roads with Slovenia confirmed as host for 2026 European ChampionshipsSlovenian capital city Ljubljana to attract best riders from Europe in October next season
-
Road European Championships: Paula Ostiz maintains strong Worlds form to defend junior women's time trial titleMovistar-bound Spanish rider beats Germany's Magdalena Leis to victory by 2 seconds in Étoile-sur-Rhône
-
Road European Championships – elite men's and elite women's TT start timesRemco Evenepoel, Marlen Reusser, Filippo Ganna, Christina Schweinberger among the riders in action on Wednesday afternoon
-
Matteo Malucelli takes his third win at the 2025 Le Tour de Langkawi on stage 4Sprint plays out in Kemaman after late catch of Malaysian champion Aiman Rosli