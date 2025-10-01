Road European Championships: Marlen Reusser doubles up with elite women's time trial title

Ottestad, Bredewold round out podium in Ètoile

Marlen Reusser (Switzerland) punches the air as she wins the European title in the time trial
World time trial champion Marlen Reusser (Switzerland) added the European time trial title to her vast palmares, dominating the 24 kilometre course from Loriol to Ètoile.

Reusser, last off in the 31-rider start list, bested Mie Bjørndal Ottestad (Norway) by a whopping 49 seconds while the fight for the final podium spot was much closer.

It wasn't long before Henderson was stunned by Norwegian Mie Bjørndal Ottestad, who went 16 seconds quicker to move into the hot seat.

Results

