Image 1 of 2 Tom Zirbel (Rally Cycling) makes himself as small as possible in the Tyrone TT (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 2 of 2 Lachlan Morton gets aero in the Tour of the Gila time trial (Image credit: Jonathan Devich)

Tom Zirbel (Rally Cycling) won the Tour of the Gila time trial for the fourth time in his career, powering through the windy 26.4km test to top up-and-coming Canadian time trial specialist Alex Cataford (Silber) by six seconds. Neilson Powless (Axeon Hagens Berman), winner of the Joe Martin stage race, put in yet another strong performance this year, coming in third at 15 seconds.

Zirbel is in his last year of professional cycling before retirement, and was thrilled to win the stage on his final visit to the Tyrone course. "This is my first individual win of the year, and it's great to win, especially here, this race is dear to me. I feel like I kind of launched my career here, and I love it here. I love the desert, I love how this race is run, Jack [Brennan] puts his heart into it. So I'm happy to go out with a win here.

"This is my last Tour of the Gila, and that's been part of the motivation and the elation to get a win my last time here."

The blustery conditions meant that Zirbel was at a disadvantage on the way out uphill and into the wind, but said the trip back fell into his favour. "It was so fast on the way back. We knew that, with the wind. I think most people were in the same boat. I could have used a bigger gear, but honestly if it's going to be that fast, gravity is going to help me go faster when I get into a tuck than most people just because of my weight. It probably helped me in the end."

Cataford's ride was good enough to push him into second place in the overall classification, at 1:06 from Lachlan Morton (Jelly Belly). The 23-year-old Canadian spent the past month recovering from a crash in the San Dimas stage race, and training in Tucson in preparation for this race. "I was supposed to do the whole San Dimas/Redlands/Joe Martin/Tour of the Gila block but I had a pretty nasty crash in San Dimas that put me off the bike for a week. We reassessed and decided to let me train for this race rather than rush me into Joe Martin. It looks like it paid off," Cataford said.

Race leader Morton held off Cataford's charge up the overall standings, and extended his lead over GC rival Rob Britton (Rally Cycling) by another 45 seconds. The Australian had the luxury of starting one minute behind Britton, and said he measured his efforts accordingly.

"It's such a long straight road, you can see three or four minutes ahead. I could see I was taking time out of him on the first drag, I think I had taken 30 seconds at the top," Morton said. "I was a little worried I'd started too hard so I backed off a bit and tried to hold him there, and when I had a little extra gas on the way back I punched it up the last climb and could see I'd taken a fair bit of time out of him."

The Jelly Belly rider has a buffer of more than a minute on his competition ahead of the criterium and Gila Monster stage, and acknowledged that the race isn't over yet. "It's a nice position to be in, but anyone who has ridden the Gila Monster stage knows that all it takes is one bad moment," he said. "It's definitely not in the bag, but it's a nice buffer. I was expecting him to take a bit of time out of me, and maybe have to be attacking in the last stage. Now we'll be in defence mode. But it's anyone's game on that last stage."

Daniel Eaton (UnitedHealthcare) set the fastest early time at 35:44, and remained in the hot seat until David Williams (Astellas) cruised through 22 seconds quicker. Williams' time held fast until Zirbel came through like a freight train, setting a time that no rider could match.

It was then down to the GC contenders, and the younger generation proved their mettle, with Cataford moving up four spots to second, his teammate Matteo Dal-Cin climbing five places into fourth, Powless rocketing up seven spots to sixth and Geoghegan Hart inching three places up into seventh.

Powless moved into the best young rider's jersey over his teammate Tao Geoghegan Hart, with Sepp Kuss (Gateway Harley Davidson/Trek U25) dropping down to third. He credited good advice from his race director for his result in his first outing at Tour of the Gila.

"It was all about pacing," Powless said. "My director Jeff Louder said it was 70% on the way out and 30% on the way back just because the tailwind was so fast. I tried to base my ride off what he was telling us when we were pre-driving the course. The final descent was so fast, you had to decide whether to tuck or get up and pedal at 140rpm. It was good. It worked out fine, and put me on the podium so I'm happy with it."

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Thomas Zirbel (USA) Rally Cycling 0:34:29 2 Alex Cataford (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 0:00:07 3 Neilson Powless (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman 0:00:15 4 Robin Carpenter (USA) Holowesko-Citadel Racing Team 0:00:16 5 Matteo Dal-Cin (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 0:00:27 6 Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Axeon Hagens Berman 0:00:40 7 Kyle Murphy (USA) Team Jamis 0:00:43 8 Lachlan Morton (Aus) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 0:00:48 9 David Williams (USA) Astellas Cycling Team 0:00:54 10 Cameron Piper (USA) Gateway Harley Davidson / Trek U25 0:00:55 11 Janier Acevedo (Col) Team Jamis 0:00:58 12 Adam De Vos (Can) Rally Cycling 0:01:10 13 Daniel Eaton (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 0:01:15 14 Bryan Sanchez (Col) Team Jamis 0:01:16 15 Danny Pate (USA) Rally Cycling 0:01:17 16 Geoffrey Curran (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman 0:01:19 17 William Barta (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman 0:01:20 18 Taylor Shelden (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 0:01:21 19 Jake Sitler (USA) Astellas Cycling Team 0:01:23 20 Evan Huffman (USA) Rally Cycling 0:01:23 21 Marco Canola (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 0:01:24 22 Kristofer Dahl (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 23 Andrei Krasilnikau (Blr) Holowesko-Citadel Racing Team 0:01:30 24 Jack Burke (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling Team 0:01:30 25 Janez Brajkovic (Slo) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 0:01:32 26 Robert Britton (Can) Rally Cycling 0:01:33 27 Nigel Ellsay (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 0:01:34 28 Connor Brown (USA) Elevate Pro Cycling p/b Bicycle World 0:01:35 29 Matthew Busche (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 0:01:35 30 Jordon Cheyne (Can) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 0:01:37 31 Morgan Schmitt (USA) Canyon Bicycles Shimano 0:01:39 32 Manuel Rodas (Gua) Guatemala National Team 0:01:42 33 Luis Amaran (Cub) Team Jamis 0:01:45 34 Ruben Companioni (Cub) Team Jamis 0:01:48 35 Matt Zimmer (USA) ArtsCyclery.com/Schnur Racing 0:01:49 36 Daniel Jaramillo (Col) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 37 Sepp Kuss (USA) Gateway Harley Davidson / Trek U25 0:01:51 38 Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 0:01:54 39 Kaler Marshall (USA) Canyon Bicycles Shimano 0:01:58 40 Travis McCabe (USA) Holowesko-Citadel Racing Team 0:02:00 41 Bryan Lewis (USA) Lupus Racing Team 0:02:00 42 Andrew Clemence (USA) Landis/Trek Team 0:02:01 43 Michael Olheiser (USA) Lupus Racing Team 0:02:05 44 Ben Wolfe (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 0:02:05 45 Jim Peterman (USA) Superissimo 0:02:14 46 Johnathan Freter (USA) Astellas Cycling Team 0:02:16 47 Michael Burleigh (USA) Canyon Bicycles Shimano 0:02:18 48 Emerson Oronte (USA) Rally Cycling 0:02:20 49 Chris Horner (USA) Lupus Racing Team 0:02:20 50 Tyler Williams (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman 0:02:22 51 Jon Hornbeck (USA) Holowesko-Citadel Racing Team 0:02:27 52 James Piccoli (Can) Transports Lacombe/Devinci 0:02:32 53 Chris Winn (Aus) Primal – Audi Denver Elite 0:02:37 54 Chad Beyer (USA) Lupus Racing Team 0:02:42 55 Angus Morton (Aus) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 0:02:42 56 Joe Lewis (Aus) Holowesko-Citadel Racing Team 0:02:44 57 Rob Squire (USA) Holowesko-Citadel Racing Team 0:02:50 58 Eric Marcotte (USA) Team Jamis 0:02:53 59 Justin Oien (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman 0:02:55 60 Bailey Mcknight (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling Team 0:03:08 61 Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Team Jamis 0:03:11 62 Christopher Prendergast (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling Team 0:03:12 63 Michael Le Rossignol (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 0:03:13 64 Nicolae Tanovitchii (Mda) Lupus Racing Team 0:03:17 65 Danick Vandale (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling Team 0:03:20 66 Cortlan Brown (USA) Canyon Bicycles Shimano 0:03:24 67 Kevin Girkins (USA) Elbowz Racing 0:03:25 68 Alfredo Ajpacaja (Gua) Guatemala National Team 0:03:27 69 Daniel Gardner (GBr) Astellas Cycling Team 0:03:28 70 Logan Owen (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman 0:03:29 71 Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 0:03:39 72 Michael Sheehan (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 0:03:41 73 Tony Baca (Mex) Elbowz Racing 0:03:41 74 Ian Moore (USA) ArtsCyclery.com/Schnur Racing 0:03:45 75 Nervin Jiatz (Gua) Guatemala National Team 0:03:46 76 George Simpson (USA) Gateway Harley Davidson / Trek U25 0:03:48 77 Cristhian Avila (Col) EGO p/b Sammy’s Bikes 0:03:49 78 Emile Jean (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 0:03:52 79 Ruben Guerreiro (Por) Axeon Hagens Berman 0:03:53 80 Bjørn Selander (USA) Rally Cycling 0:03:57 81 Wouter Zwart (USA) Landis/Trek Team 0:04:03 82 Coulton Hartrich (USA) ArtsCyclery.com/Schnur Racing 0:04:04 83 Torey Philipp (USA) Herbalife p/b Marc Pro – Nature’s Bakery 0:04:06 84 Stefan Rothe (USA) Elbowz Racing 0:04:06 85 Austin Stephens (USA) Primal – Audi Denver Elite 0:04:09 86 Micah Engel (USA) Gateway Harley Davidson / Trek U25 0:04:11 87 Max Jenkins (USA) Astellas Cycling Team 0:04:16 88 Mitchell Peterson (USA) Canyon Bicycles Shimano 0:04:18 89 Stefano Barberi (USA) ArtsCyclery.com/Schnur Racing 0:04:19 90 Daniel Parkman (USA) Amore&Vita-USA Racing 0:04:22 91 Zack Allison (USA) Elevate Pro Cycling p/b Bicycle World 0:04:24 92 Logan Hutchings (NZl) Elevate Pro Cycling p/b Bicycle World 0:04:35 93 William Stephens (USA) Elevate Pro Cycling p/b Bicycle World 0:04:36 94 Sam Warford (USA) Superissimo 0:04:38 95 Eric Oien (USA) Echelon-Storck Development Team 0:04:40 96 Julio Padilla (Gua) Guatemala National Team 0:04:40 97 Travis Samuel (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling Team 0:04:40 98 Jacob Alrecht (USA) Herbalife p/b Marc Pro – Nature’s Bakery 0:04:44 99 Paul Thomas (USA) Superissimo 0:04:44 100 Drew Christopher (USA) Primal – Audi Denver Elite 0:04:52 101 Miguel Bryan (USA) Holowesko-Citadel Racing Team 0:04:55 102 Jacob Duehring (USA) Elbowz Racing 0:04:58 103 Joshua Taylor (Aus) Echelon-Storck Development Team 0:04:59 104 Brad Neagos (USA) Landis/Trek Team 0:05:00 105 Matthieu Jeannes (Fra) Lupus Racing Team 0:05:08 106 Erik Slack (USA) Canyon Bicycles Shimano 107 Gerardo Medina (Mex) Echelon-Storck Development Team 0:05:10 108 Oliver Flautt (USA) Lupus Racing Team 0:05:12 109 Michael Dziedzic (USA) Landis/Trek Team 0:05:12 110 Jacob Rathe (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 0:05:12 111 Bryan Gomez (Col) Gateway Harley Davidson / Trek U25 0:05:14 112 William Routley (Can) Rally Cycling 0:05:14 113 Marc Dubois (Swi) Team Humard Vélo Passion 0:05:19 114 Jules Goguely (USA) Echelon-Storck Development Team 0:05:20 115 Brett Wachtendorf (USA) Amore&Vita-USA Racing 0:05:21 116 Felix Bouvette (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling Team 0:05:32 117 Chris Putt (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 0:05:33 118 Julian Kyer (USA) Elevate Pro Cycling p/b Bicycle World 0:05:37 119 Eder Frayre (Mex) ArtsCyclery.com/Schnur Racing 0:05:39 120 Kyle Boorsma (Can) Transports Lacombe/Devinci 0:05:39 121 Nolan Tankersley (USA) Lupus Racing Team 0:05:46 122 Nicholas Torraca (USA) Elevate Pro Cycling p/b Bicycle World 0:05:48 123 Tanner Putt (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 0:05:48 124 David Goodman (USA) Primal – Audi Denver Elite 0:05:54 125 Stephen Keeping (Can) Transports Lacombe/Devinci 0:05:55 126 Joel Taylor (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling Team 0:05:57 127 Jure Rupnik (Slo) H&R Block Pro Cycling Team 0:06:02 128 Adam Bryfogle (USA) Landis/Trek Team 0:06:04 129 Taylor Warren (USA) Landis/Trek Team 0:06:08 130 Dennis Ramirez (USA) Gateway Harley Davidson / Trek U25 0:06:17 131 Evan Hartig (USA) ArtsCyclery.com/Schnur Racing 0:06:18 132 Ajejandro Padilla (Gua) Guatemala National Team 0:06:30 133 Jared Gilyard (USA) Canyon Bicycles Shimano 0:06:31 134 Benjamin Perry (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 0:06:32 135 Spencer Oswald (USA) Amore&Vita-USA Racing 0:06:35 136 Bryan Larsen (USA) Echelon-Storck Development Team 0:06:40 137 Richard Arnopol (USA) EGO p/b Sammy’s Bikes 0:06:42 138 Maxwell Ackerman (USA) Gateway Harley Davidson / Trek U25 0:06:44 139 Chris Brennan (USA) Amore&Vita-USA Racing 0:06:45 140 Owen Gillott (Aus) Echelon-Storck Development Team 0:06:47 141 Matt Brophy (USA) EGO p/b Sammy’s Bikes 0:06:51 142 Yves Mercier (Swi) Team Humard Vélo Passion 0:06:52 143 Cameron Clark (USA) EGO p/b Sammy’s Bikes 0:06:53 144 Sam Bassetti (USA) Herbalife p/b Marc Pro – Nature’s Bakery 0:07:13 145 Brian Firle (USA) Primal – Audi Denver Elite 0:07:15 146 Stephen Pedone (USA) Superissimo 0:07:24 147 Gavin Murray (USA) Echelon-Storck Development Team 0:07:33 148 Clayton Stone (USA) Superissimo 0:07:38 149 Colin Strickland (USA) Elbowz Racing 0:07:38 150 Cole House (USA) Superissimo 0:07:53 151 Quentin Guex (Swi) Team Humard Vélo Passion 0:07:55 152 Guillaume Bourgeois (Swi) Team Humard Vélo Passion 0:07:57 153 Jake Henningsen (USA) Amore&Vita-USA Racing 0:08:04 154 Jake Magee (Aus) Elbowz Racing 0:08:47 155 Quinn Keogh (USA) Superissimo 0:10:01 OTL Thomas Jondall (USA) Landis/Trek Team 0:12:13 OTL Celso Ajpacaja (Gua) Guatemala National Team 0:13:46 DNF Michael Dutczak (USA) EGO p/b Sammy’s Bikes DNF Robert Gutgessel (Can) Transports Lacombe/Devinci

Young riders # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Neilson Powless (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman 0:34:44 2 Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Axeon Hagens Berman 0:00:25 3 Bryan Sanchez (Col) Team Jamis 0:01:01 4 Geoffrey Curran (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman 0:01:04 5 William Barta (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman 0:01:05 6 Jack Burke (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling Team 0:01:15 7 Nigel Ellsay (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 0:01:19 8 Connor Brown (USA) Elevate Pro Cycling p/b Bicycle World 0:01:19 9 Sepp Kuss (USA) Gateway Harley Davidson / Trek U25 0:01:36 10 Tyler Williams (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman 0:02:07 11 Justin Oien (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman 0:02:40 12 Christopher Prendergast (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling Team 0:02:56 13 Danick Vandale (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling Team 0:03:05 14 Daniel Gardner (GBr) Astellas Cycling Team 0:03:13 15 Logan Owen (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman 0:03:14 16 Ian Moore (USA) ArtsCyclery.com/Schnur Racing 0:03:30 17 Ruben Guerreiro (Por) Axeon Hagens Berman 0:03:38 18 Sam Warford (USA) Superissimo 0:04:23 19 Eric Oien (USA) Echelon-Storck Development Team 0:04:25 20 Travis Samuel (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling Team 0:04:25 21 Jacob Alrecht (USA) Herbalife p/b Marc Pro – Nature’s Bakery 0:04:29 22 Miguel Bryan (USA) Holowesko-Citadel Racing Team 0:04:40 23 Gerardo Medina (Mex) Echelon-Storck Development Team 0:04:55 24 Bryan Gomez (Col) Gateway Harley Davidson / Trek U25 0:04:59 25 Nolan Tankersley (USA) Lupus Racing Team 0:05:31 26 Nicholas Torraca (USA) Elevate Pro Cycling p/b Bicycle World 0:05:33 27 Joel Taylor (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling Team 0:05:41 28 Evan Hartig (USA) ArtsCyclery.com/Schnur Racing 0:06:03 29 Benjamin Perry (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 0:06:17 30 Maxwell Ackerman (USA) Gateway Harley Davidson / Trek U25 0:06:29 31 Owen Gillott (Aus) Echelon-Storck Development Team 0:06:32 32 Matt Brophy (USA) EGO p/b Sammy’s Bikes 0:06:36 33 Clayton Stone (USA) Superissimo 0:07:23 34 Quentin Guex (Swi) Team Humard Vélo Passion 0:07:40

Teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Silber Pro Cycling 1:45:23 2 Axeon Hagens Berman 0:00:18 3 Rally Cycling 0:00:30 4 Team Jamis 0:01:01 5 Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 0:01:49 6 Holowesko-Citadel Racing Team 7 UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 0:02:15 8 Astellas Cycling Team 0:02:36 9 Canyon Bicycles Shimano 0:03:59 10 Lupus Racing Team 0:04:28 11 Gateway Harley Davidson / Trek U25 0:04:38 12 H&R Block Pro Cycling Team 0:05:53 13 Guatemala National Team 0:06:58 14 ArtsCyclery.com/Schnur Racing 0:07:40 15 Elevate Pro Cycling p/b Bicycle World 0:08:36 16 Landis/Trek Team 0:09:06 17 Elbowz Racing 0:09:16 18 Superissimo 0:09:38 19 Primal – Audi Denver Elite 0:09:41 20 Transports Lacombe/Devinci 0:12:10 21 Echelon-Storck Development Team 0:12:50 22 Herbalife p/b Marc Pro – Nature’s Bakery 0:14:06 23 Amore&Vita-USA Racing 0:14:21 24 EGO p/b Sammy’s Bikes 0:15:26 25 Team Humard Velo Passion 0:18:10

General classification after stage 3 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Lachlan Morton (Aus) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 6:49:45 2 Alex Cataford (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 0:01:06 3 Robert Britton (Can) Rally Cycling 0:01:10 4 Matteo Dal-Cin (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 0:01:53 5 Janier Acevedo (Col) Team Jamis 0:01:59 6 Neilson Powless (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman 0:02:09 7 Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Axeon Hagens Berman 8 Daniel Jaramillo (Col) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 0:02:23 9 Sepp Kuss (USA) Gateway Harley Davidson / Trek U25 0:02:28 10 Matthew Busche (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 0:02:31 11 Janez Brajkovic (Slo) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 0:02:42 12 Adam De Vos (Can) Rally Cycling 0:02:44 13 Kyle Murphy (USA) Team Jamis 0:03:19 14 Jake Sitler (USA) Astellas Cycling Team 0:03:46 15 Danny Pate (USA) Rally Cycling 0:03:50 16 Manuel Rodas (Gua) Guatemala National Team 0:04:07 17 Chris Horner (USA) Lupus Racing Team 0:04:10 18 Andrei Krasilnikau (Blr) Holowesko-Citadel Racing Team 0:04:11 19 Evan Huffman (USA) Rally Cycling 0:04:17 20 Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 0:04:30 21 Emerson Oronte (USA) Rally Cycling 0:04:40 22 Jon Hornbeck (USA) Holowesko-Citadel Racing Team 0:04:59 23 Robin Carpenter (USA) Holowesko-Citadel Racing Team 0:05:14 24 Nigel Ellsay (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 25 Chad Beyer (USA) Lupus Racing Team 0:05:34 26 William Barta (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman 0:05:43 27 Michael Burleigh (USA) Canyon Bicycles Shimano 0:05:46 28 Morgan Schmitt (USA) Canyon Bicycles Shimano 0:06:31 29 Chris Winn (Aus) Primal – Audi Denver Elite 0:06:34 30 Bryan Lewis (USA) Lupus Racing Team 0:06:45 31 Kevin Girkins (USA) Elbowz Racing 0:06:49 32 Johnathan Freter (USA) Astellas Cycling Team 0:06:50 33 Tony Baca (Mex) Elbowz Racing 0:06:51 34 Nicolae Tanovitchii (Mda) Lupus Racing Team 0:06:57 35 Jack Burke (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling Team 0:07:09 36 Thomas Zirbel (USA) Rally Cycling 0:07:14 37 Alfredo Ajpacaja (Gua) Guatemala National Team 0:07:18 38 Rob Squire (USA) Holowesko-Citadel Racing Team 0:07:19 39 Nervin Jiatz (Gua) Guatemala National Team 0:07:38 40 Ruben Guerreiro (Por) Axeon Hagens Berman 0:07:55 41 Michael Olheiser (USA) Lupus Racing Team 0:08:27 42 Luis Amaran (Cub) Team Jamis 0:08:42 43 Bryan Sanchez (Col) Team Jamis 0:08:58 44 Cameron Piper (USA) Gateway Harley Davidson / Trek U25 0:09:09 45 Marco Canola (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 0:09:14 46 Matt Zimmer (USA) ArtsCyclery.com/Schnur Racing 0:09:26 47 Max Jenkins (USA) Astellas Cycling Team 0:09:41 48 Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 0:09:43 49 Matthieu Jeannes (Fra) Lupus Racing Team 0:10:06 50 Taylor Shelden (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 0:10:27 51 Kaler Marshall (USA) Canyon Bicycles Shimano 0:10:32 52 Benjamin Perry (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 0:11:07 53 Travis McCabe (USA) Holowesko-Citadel Racing Team 0:11:08 54 Eder Frayre (Mex) ArtsCyclery.com/Schnur Racing 0:11:11 55 William Routley (Can) Rally Cycling 0:11:17 56 Michael Le Rossignol (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 0:11:22 57 Jordon Cheyne (Can) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 0:11:34 58 Christopher Prendergast (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling Team 0:11:41 59 Cristhian Avila (Col) EGO p/b Sammy’s Bikes 0:11:46 60 Bjørn Selander (USA) Rally Cycling 0:11:56 61 Nicholas Torraca (USA) Elevate Pro Cycling p/b Bicycle World 0:12:01 62 David Williams (USA) Astellas Cycling Team 0:12:32 63 Geoffrey Curran (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman 0:12:38 64 Angus Morton (Aus) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 0:12:46 65 Tyler Williams (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman 0:13:02 66 Colin Strickland (USA) Elbowz Racing 0:13:04 67 Mitchell Peterson (USA) Canyon Bicycles Shimano 0:13:17 68 Justin Oien (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman 0:13:25 69 Connor Brown (USA) Elevate Pro Cycling p/b Bicycle World 0:13:41 70 Joshua Taylor (Aus) Echelon-Storck Development Team 0:13:52 71 Eric Oien (USA) Echelon-Storck Development Team 0:14:16 72 Kristofer Dahl (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 0:14:28 73 Sam Warford (USA) Superissimo 0:14:33 74 Eric Marcotte (USA) Team Jamis 0:14:37 75 Andrew Clemence (USA) Landis/Trek Team 0:14:53 76 Brad Neagos (USA) Landis/Trek Team 0:15:19 77 Austin Stephens (USA) Primal – Audi Denver Elite 0:15:21 78 Jared Gilyard (USA) Canyon Bicycles Shimano 0:16:01 79 Stefan Rothe (USA) Elbowz Racing 0:16:21 80 Daniel Gardner (GBr) Astellas Cycling Team 0:16:29 81 Emile Jean (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 0:16:43 82 Logan Owen (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman 0:16:52 83 Ruben Companioni (Cub) Team Jamis 0:17:20 84 Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Team Jamis 0:17:34 85 Ben Wolfe (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 0:18:09 86 Marc Dubois (Swi) Team Humard Vélo Passion 0:18:11 87 Joe Lewis (Aus) Holowesko-Citadel Racing Team 0:18:47 88 Cortlan Brown (USA) Canyon Bicycles Shimano 0:18:50 89 Drew Christopher (USA) Primal – Audi Denver Elite 0:18:53 90 Julian Kyer (USA) Elevate Pro Cycling p/b Bicycle World 0:19:05 91 Jacob Rathe (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 0:19:13 92 Wouter Zwart (USA) Landis/Trek Team 0:19:34 93 Coulton Hartrich (USA) ArtsCyclery.com/Schnur Racing 0:19:35 94 Tanner Putt (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 0:19:46 95 Stefano Barberi (USA) ArtsCyclery.com/Schnur Racing 0:19:51 96 James Piccoli (Can) Transports Lacombe/Devinci 97 Bailey Mcknight (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling Team 0:20:08 98 Paul Thomas (USA) Superissimo 0:20:09 99 Adam Bryfogle (USA) Landis/Trek Team 0:20:15 100 Jim Peterman (USA) Superissimo 0:20:44 101 Oliver Flautt (USA) Lupus Racing Team 0:21:07 102 Logan Hutchings (NZl) Elevate Pro Cycling p/b Bicycle World 0:21:13 103 Jure Rupnik (Slo) H&R Block Pro Cycling Team 0:21:27 104 Jake Magee (Aus) Elbowz Racing 0:21:33 105 Chris Brennan (USA) Amore&Vita-USA Racing 0:22:17 106 Cameron Clark (USA) EGO p/b Sammy’s Bikes 0:22:25 107 Chris Putt (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 0:23:19 108 Daniel Eaton (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 0:23:52 109 David Goodman (USA) Primal – Audi Denver Elite 0:24:20 110 Stephen Keeping (Can) Transports Lacombe/Devinci 0:24:26 111 Travis Samuel (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling Team 0:25:06 112 Maxwell Ackerman (USA) Gateway Harley Davidson / Trek U25 0:25:09 113 Dennis Ramirez (USA) Gateway Harley Davidson / Trek U25 0:25:38 114 Ian Moore (USA) ArtsCyclery.com/Schnur Racing 0:26:07 115 William Stephens (USA) Elevate Pro Cycling p/b Bicycle World 0:26:58 116 George Simpson (USA) Gateway Harley Davidson / Trek U25 0:27:11 117 Jacob Duehring (USA) Elbowz Racing 0:27:20 118 Miguel Bryan (USA) Holowesko-Citadel Racing Team 0:27:32 119 Micah Engel (USA) Gateway Harley Davidson / Trek U25 0:27:34 120 Michael Dziedzic (USA) Landis/Trek Team 0:28:05 121 Nolan Tankersley (USA) Lupus Racing Team 0:28:23 122 Torey Philipp (USA) Herbalife p/b Marc Pro – Nature’s Bakery 0:28:29 123 Evan Hartig (USA) ArtsCyclery.com/Schnur Racing 0:28:40 124 Michael Sheehan (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 0:28:48 125 Gerardo Medina (Mex) Echelon-Storck Development Team 0:29:23 126 Cole House (USA) Superissimo 0:29:52 127 Taylor Warren (USA) Landis/Trek Team 0:30:12 128 Danick Vandale (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling Team 0:30:31 129 Guillaume Bourgeois (Swi) Team Humard Vélo Passion 0:30:34 130 Clayton Stone (USA) Superissimo 0:31:27 131 Kyle Boorsma (Can) Transports Lacombe/Devinci 0:31:30 132 Quentin Guex (Swi) Team Humard Vélo Passion 0:31:37 133 Brett Wachtendorf (USA) Amore&Vita-USA Racing 0:31:43 134 Spencer Oswald (USA) Amore&Vita-USA Racing 0:32:00 135 Erik Slack (USA) Canyon Bicycles Shimano 0:32:28 136 Matt Brophy (USA) EGO p/b Sammy’s Bikes 0:32:33 137 Jules Goguely (USA) Echelon-Storck Development Team 0:32:56 138 Yves Mercier (Swi) Team Humard Vélo Passion 0:33:17 139 Bryan Gomez (Col) Gateway Harley Davidson / Trek U25 0:34:46 140 Sam Bassetti (USA) Herbalife p/b Marc Pro – Nature’s Bakery 0:34:58 141 Zack Allison (USA) Elevate Pro Cycling p/b Bicycle World 0:35:44 142 Ajejandro Padilla (Gua) Guatemala National Team 0:35:48 143 Julio Padilla (Gua) Guatemala National Team 0:36:16 144 Felix Bouvette (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling Team 0:37:15 145 Gavin Murray (USA) Echelon-Storck Development Team 0:38:01 146 Bryan Larsen (USA) Echelon-Storck Development Team 0:40:06 147 Jake Henningsen (USA) Amore&Vita-USA Racing 0:40:25 148 Joel Taylor (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling Team 0:44:30 149 Jacob Alrecht (USA) Herbalife p/b Marc Pro – Nature’s Bakery 0:44:59 150 Daniel Parkman (USA) Amore&Vita-USA Racing 0:45:11 151 Stephen Pedone (USA) Superissimo 0:46:57 152 Owen Gillott (Aus) Echelon-Storck Development Team 0:48:39 153 Brian Firle (USA) Primal – Audi Denver Elite 0:53:18 154 Richard Arnopol (USA) EGO p/b Sammy’s Bikes 1:00:17 155 Quinn Keogh (USA) Superissimo 1:06:53

Sprint classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Travis McCabe (USA) Holowesko-Citadel Racing Team 23 pts 2 Marco Canola (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 12 3 Bailey Mcknight (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling Team 10 4 Neilson Powless (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman 10 5 Lachlan Morton (Aus) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 8 6 Kyle Murphy (USA) Team Jamis 6 7 Alex Cataford (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 6 8 Emerson Oronte (USA) Rally Cycling 6 9 Robert Britton (Can) Rally Cycling 5 10 Adam De Vos (Can) Rally Cycling 5 11 Kristofer Dahl (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 5 12 Alfredo Ajpacaja (Gua) Guatemala National Team 3 13 Sepp Kuss (USA) Gateway Harley Davidson / Trek U25 1 14 Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 1 15 Bryan Gomez (Col) Gateway Harley Davidson / Trek U25 1 16 Daniel Gardner (GBr) Astellas Cycling Team -5

Mountains classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Lachlan Morton (Aus) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 15 pts 2 Daniel Jaramillo (Col) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 14 3 Robert Britton (Can) Rally Cycling 12 4 Kyle Murphy (USA) Team Jamis 10 5 Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 7 6 Sepp Kuss (USA) Gateway Harley Davidson / Trek U25 7 7 Janier Acevedo (Col) Team Jamis 6 8 Matthew Busche (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 5 9 Emerson Oronte (USA) Rally Cycling 5 10 Alex Cataford (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 1 11 Neilson Powless (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman 1 12 Nicolae Tanovitchii (Mda) Lupus Racing Team 1 13 Michael Sheehan (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 1 14 Daniel Gardner (GBr) Astellas Cycling Team -5

Young rider classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Neilson Powless (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman 6:51:54 2 Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Axeon Hagens Berman 3 Sepp Kuss (USA) Gateway Harley Davidson / Trek U25 0:00:19 4 Nigel Ellsay (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 0:03:05 5 William Barta (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman 0:03:34 6 Jack Burke (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling Team 0:05:00 7 Ruben Guerreiro (Por) Axeon Hagens Berman 0:05:46 8 Bryan Sanchez (Col) Team Jamis 0:06:49 9 Benjamin Perry (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 0:08:58 10 Christopher Prendergast (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling Team 0:09:32 11 Nicholas Torraca (USA) Elevate Pro Cycling p/b Bicycle World 0:09:52 12 Geoffrey Curran (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman 0:10:29 13 Tyler Williams (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman 0:10:53 14 Justin Oien (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman 0:11:16 15 Connor Brown (USA) Elevate Pro Cycling p/b Bicycle World 0:11:32 16 Eric Oien (USA) Echelon-Storck Development Team 0:12:07 17 Sam Warford (USA) Superissimo 0:12:24 18 Daniel Gardner (GBr) Astellas Cycling Team 0:14:20 19 Logan Owen (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman 0:14:43 20 Travis Samuel (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling Team 0:22:57 21 Maxwell Ackerman (USA) Gateway Harley Davidson / Trek U25 0:23:00 22 Ian Moore (USA) ArtsCyclery.com/Schnur Racing 0:23:58 23 Miguel Bryan (USA) Holowesko-Citadel Racing Team 0:25:23 24 Nolan Tankersley (USA) Lupus Racing Team 0:26:14 25 Evan Hartig (USA) ArtsCyclery.com/Schnur Racing 0:26:31 26 Gerardo Medina (Mex) Echelon-Storck Development Team 0:27:14 27 Danick Vandale (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling Team 0:28:22 28 Clayton Stone (USA) Superissimo 0:29:18 29 Quentin Guex (Swi) Team Humard Vélo Passion 0:29:28 30 Matt Brophy (USA) EGO p/b Sammy’s Bikes 0:30:24 31 Bryan Gomez (Col) Gateway Harley Davidson / Trek U25 0:32:37 32 Joel Taylor (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling Team 0:42:21 33 Jacob Alrecht (USA) Herbalife p/b Marc Pro – Nature’s Bakery 0:42:50 34 Owen Gillott (Aus) Echelon-Storck Development Team 0:46:30