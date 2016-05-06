Trending

Tour of the Gila: Zirbel wins Tyrone time trial

Silber's Cataford is second, with Axeon's Powless third

Tom Zirbel (Rally Cycling) makes himself as small as possible in the Tyrone TT

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Lachlan Morton gets aero in the Tour of the Gila time trial

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)

Tom Zirbel (Rally Cycling) won the Tour of the Gila time trial for the fourth time in his career, powering through the windy 26.4km test to top up-and-coming Canadian time trial specialist Alex Cataford (Silber) by six seconds. Neilson Powless (Axeon Hagens Berman), winner of the Joe Martin stage race, put in yet another strong performance this year, coming in third at 15 seconds.

Zirbel is in his last year of professional cycling before retirement, and was thrilled to win the stage on his final visit to the Tyrone course. "This is my first individual win of the year, and it's great to win, especially here, this race is dear to me. I feel like I kind of launched my career here, and I love it here. I love the desert, I love how this race is run, Jack [Brennan] puts his heart into it. So I'm happy to go out with a win here.

"This is my last Tour of the Gila, and that's been part of the motivation and the elation to get a win my last time here."

The blustery conditions meant that Zirbel was at a disadvantage on the way out uphill and into the wind, but said the trip back fell into his favour. "It was so fast on the way back. We knew that, with the wind. I think most people were in the same boat. I could have used a bigger gear, but honestly if it's going to be that fast, gravity is going to help me go faster when I get into a tuck than most people just because of my weight. It probably helped me in the end."

Cataford's ride was good enough to push him into second place in the overall classification, at 1:06 from Lachlan Morton (Jelly Belly). The 23-year-old Canadian spent the past month recovering from a crash in the San Dimas stage race, and training in Tucson in preparation for this race. "I was supposed to do the whole San Dimas/Redlands/Joe Martin/Tour of the Gila block but I had a pretty nasty crash in San Dimas that put me off the bike for a week. We reassessed and decided to let me train for this race rather than rush me into Joe Martin. It looks like it paid off," Cataford said.

Race leader Morton held off Cataford's charge up the overall standings, and extended his lead over GC rival Rob Britton (Rally Cycling) by another 45 seconds. The Australian had the luxury of starting one minute behind Britton, and said he measured his efforts accordingly.

"It's such a long straight road, you can see three or four minutes ahead. I could see I was taking time out of him on the first drag, I think I had taken 30 seconds at the top," Morton said. "I was a little worried I'd started too hard so I backed off a bit and tried to hold him there, and when I had a little extra gas on the way back I punched it up the last climb and could see I'd taken a fair bit of time out of him."

The Jelly Belly rider has a buffer of more than a minute on his competition ahead of the criterium and Gila Monster stage, and acknowledged that the race isn't over yet. "It's a nice position to be in, but anyone who has ridden the Gila Monster stage knows that all it takes is one bad moment," he said. "It's definitely not in the bag, but it's a nice buffer. I was expecting him to take a bit of time out of me, and maybe have to be attacking in the last stage. Now we'll be in defence mode. But it's anyone's game on that last stage."

Daniel Eaton (UnitedHealthcare) set the fastest early time at 35:44, and remained in the hot seat until David Williams (Astellas) cruised through 22 seconds quicker. Williams' time held fast until Zirbel came through like a freight train, setting a time that no rider could match.

It was then down to the GC contenders, and the younger generation proved their mettle, with Cataford moving up four spots to second, his teammate Matteo Dal-Cin climbing five places into fourth, Powless rocketing up seven spots to sixth and Geoghegan Hart inching three places up into seventh.

Powless moved into the best young rider's jersey over his teammate Tao Geoghegan Hart, with Sepp Kuss (Gateway Harley Davidson/Trek U25) dropping down to third. He credited good advice from his race director for his result in his first outing at Tour of the Gila.

"It was all about pacing," Powless said. "My director Jeff Louder said it was 70% on the way out and 30% on the way back just because the tailwind was so fast. I tried to base my ride off what he was telling us when we were pre-driving the course. The final descent was so fast, you had to decide whether to tuck or get up and pedal at 140rpm. It was good. It worked out fine, and put me on the podium so I'm happy with it."

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Thomas Zirbel (USA) Rally Cycling0:34:29
2Alex Cataford (Can) Silber Pro Cycling0:00:07
3Neilson Powless (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman0:00:15
4Robin Carpenter (USA) Holowesko-Citadel Racing Team0:00:16
5Matteo Dal-Cin (Can) Silber Pro Cycling0:00:27
6Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Axeon Hagens Berman0:00:40
7Kyle Murphy (USA) Team Jamis0:00:43
8Lachlan Morton (Aus) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis0:00:48
9David Williams (USA) Astellas Cycling Team0:00:54
10Cameron Piper (USA) Gateway Harley Davidson / Trek U250:00:55
11Janier Acevedo (Col) Team Jamis0:00:58
12Adam De Vos (Can) Rally Cycling0:01:10
13Daniel Eaton (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team0:01:15
14Bryan Sanchez (Col) Team Jamis0:01:16
15Danny Pate (USA) Rally Cycling0:01:17
16Geoffrey Curran (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman0:01:19
17William Barta (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman0:01:20
18Taylor Shelden (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis0:01:21
19Jake Sitler (USA) Astellas Cycling Team0:01:23
20Evan Huffman (USA) Rally Cycling0:01:23
21Marco Canola (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team0:01:24
22Kristofer Dahl (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
23Andrei Krasilnikau (Blr) Holowesko-Citadel Racing Team0:01:30
24Jack Burke (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling Team0:01:30
25Janez Brajkovic (Slo) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team0:01:32
26Robert Britton (Can) Rally Cycling0:01:33
27Nigel Ellsay (Can) Silber Pro Cycling0:01:34
28Connor Brown (USA) Elevate Pro Cycling p/b Bicycle World0:01:35
29Matthew Busche (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team0:01:35
30Jordon Cheyne (Can) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis0:01:37
31Morgan Schmitt (USA) Canyon Bicycles Shimano0:01:39
32Manuel Rodas (Gua) Guatemala National Team0:01:42
33Luis Amaran (Cub) Team Jamis0:01:45
34Ruben Companioni (Cub) Team Jamis0:01:48
35Matt Zimmer (USA) ArtsCyclery.com/Schnur Racing0:01:49
36Daniel Jaramillo (Col) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
37Sepp Kuss (USA) Gateway Harley Davidson / Trek U250:01:51
38Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team0:01:54
39Kaler Marshall (USA) Canyon Bicycles Shimano0:01:58
40Travis McCabe (USA) Holowesko-Citadel Racing Team0:02:00
41Bryan Lewis (USA) Lupus Racing Team0:02:00
42Andrew Clemence (USA) Landis/Trek Team0:02:01
43Michael Olheiser (USA) Lupus Racing Team0:02:05
44Ben Wolfe (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis0:02:05
45Jim Peterman (USA) Superissimo0:02:14
46Johnathan Freter (USA) Astellas Cycling Team0:02:16
47Michael Burleigh (USA) Canyon Bicycles Shimano0:02:18
48Emerson Oronte (USA) Rally Cycling0:02:20
49Chris Horner (USA) Lupus Racing Team0:02:20
50Tyler Williams (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman0:02:22
51Jon Hornbeck (USA) Holowesko-Citadel Racing Team0:02:27
52James Piccoli (Can) Transports Lacombe/Devinci0:02:32
53Chris Winn (Aus) Primal – Audi Denver Elite0:02:37
54Chad Beyer (USA) Lupus Racing Team0:02:42
55Angus Morton (Aus) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis0:02:42
56Joe Lewis (Aus) Holowesko-Citadel Racing Team0:02:44
57Rob Squire (USA) Holowesko-Citadel Racing Team0:02:50
58Eric Marcotte (USA) Team Jamis0:02:53
59Justin Oien (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman0:02:55
60Bailey Mcknight (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling Team0:03:08
61Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Team Jamis0:03:11
62Christopher Prendergast (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling Team0:03:12
63Michael Le Rossignol (Can) Silber Pro Cycling0:03:13
64Nicolae Tanovitchii (Mda) Lupus Racing Team0:03:17
65Danick Vandale (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling Team0:03:20
66Cortlan Brown (USA) Canyon Bicycles Shimano0:03:24
67Kevin Girkins (USA) Elbowz Racing0:03:25
68Alfredo Ajpacaja (Gua) Guatemala National Team0:03:27
69Daniel Gardner (GBr) Astellas Cycling Team0:03:28
70Logan Owen (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman0:03:29
71Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team0:03:39
72Michael Sheehan (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis0:03:41
73Tony Baca (Mex) Elbowz Racing0:03:41
74Ian Moore (USA) ArtsCyclery.com/Schnur Racing0:03:45
75Nervin Jiatz (Gua) Guatemala National Team0:03:46
76George Simpson (USA) Gateway Harley Davidson / Trek U250:03:48
77Cristhian Avila (Col) EGO p/b Sammy’s Bikes0:03:49
78Emile Jean (Can) Silber Pro Cycling0:03:52
79Ruben Guerreiro (Por) Axeon Hagens Berman0:03:53
80Bjørn Selander (USA) Rally Cycling0:03:57
81Wouter Zwart (USA) Landis/Trek Team0:04:03
82Coulton Hartrich (USA) ArtsCyclery.com/Schnur Racing0:04:04
83Torey Philipp (USA) Herbalife p/b Marc Pro – Nature’s Bakery0:04:06
84Stefan Rothe (USA) Elbowz Racing0:04:06
85Austin Stephens (USA) Primal – Audi Denver Elite0:04:09
86Micah Engel (USA) Gateway Harley Davidson / Trek U250:04:11
87Max Jenkins (USA) Astellas Cycling Team0:04:16
88Mitchell Peterson (USA) Canyon Bicycles Shimano0:04:18
89Stefano Barberi (USA) ArtsCyclery.com/Schnur Racing0:04:19
90Daniel Parkman (USA) Amore&Vita-USA Racing0:04:22
91Zack Allison (USA) Elevate Pro Cycling p/b Bicycle World0:04:24
92Logan Hutchings (NZl) Elevate Pro Cycling p/b Bicycle World0:04:35
93William Stephens (USA) Elevate Pro Cycling p/b Bicycle World0:04:36
94Sam Warford (USA) Superissimo0:04:38
95Eric Oien (USA) Echelon-Storck Development Team0:04:40
96Julio Padilla (Gua) Guatemala National Team0:04:40
97Travis Samuel (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling Team0:04:40
98Jacob Alrecht (USA) Herbalife p/b Marc Pro – Nature’s Bakery0:04:44
99Paul Thomas (USA) Superissimo0:04:44
100Drew Christopher (USA) Primal – Audi Denver Elite0:04:52
101Miguel Bryan (USA) Holowesko-Citadel Racing Team0:04:55
102Jacob Duehring (USA) Elbowz Racing0:04:58
103Joshua Taylor (Aus) Echelon-Storck Development Team0:04:59
104Brad Neagos (USA) Landis/Trek Team0:05:00
105Matthieu Jeannes (Fra) Lupus Racing Team0:05:08
106Erik Slack (USA) Canyon Bicycles Shimano
107Gerardo Medina (Mex) Echelon-Storck Development Team0:05:10
108Oliver Flautt (USA) Lupus Racing Team0:05:12
109Michael Dziedzic (USA) Landis/Trek Team0:05:12
110Jacob Rathe (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis0:05:12
111Bryan Gomez (Col) Gateway Harley Davidson / Trek U250:05:14
112William Routley (Can) Rally Cycling0:05:14
113Marc Dubois (Swi) Team Humard Vélo Passion0:05:19
114Jules Goguely (USA) Echelon-Storck Development Team0:05:20
115Brett Wachtendorf (USA) Amore&Vita-USA Racing0:05:21
116Felix Bouvette (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling Team0:05:32
117Chris Putt (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis0:05:33
118Julian Kyer (USA) Elevate Pro Cycling p/b Bicycle World0:05:37
119Eder Frayre (Mex) ArtsCyclery.com/Schnur Racing0:05:39
120Kyle Boorsma (Can) Transports Lacombe/Devinci0:05:39
121Nolan Tankersley (USA) Lupus Racing Team0:05:46
122Nicholas Torraca (USA) Elevate Pro Cycling p/b Bicycle World0:05:48
123Tanner Putt (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team0:05:48
124David Goodman (USA) Primal – Audi Denver Elite0:05:54
125Stephen Keeping (Can) Transports Lacombe/Devinci0:05:55
126Joel Taylor (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling Team0:05:57
127Jure Rupnik (Slo) H&R Block Pro Cycling Team0:06:02
128Adam Bryfogle (USA) Landis/Trek Team0:06:04
129Taylor Warren (USA) Landis/Trek Team0:06:08
130Dennis Ramirez (USA) Gateway Harley Davidson / Trek U250:06:17
131Evan Hartig (USA) ArtsCyclery.com/Schnur Racing0:06:18
132Ajejandro Padilla (Gua) Guatemala National Team0:06:30
133Jared Gilyard (USA) Canyon Bicycles Shimano0:06:31
134Benjamin Perry (Can) Silber Pro Cycling0:06:32
135Spencer Oswald (USA) Amore&Vita-USA Racing0:06:35
136Bryan Larsen (USA) Echelon-Storck Development Team0:06:40
137Richard Arnopol (USA) EGO p/b Sammy’s Bikes0:06:42
138Maxwell Ackerman (USA) Gateway Harley Davidson / Trek U250:06:44
139Chris Brennan (USA) Amore&Vita-USA Racing0:06:45
140Owen Gillott (Aus) Echelon-Storck Development Team0:06:47
141Matt Brophy (USA) EGO p/b Sammy’s Bikes0:06:51
142Yves Mercier (Swi) Team Humard Vélo Passion0:06:52
143Cameron Clark (USA) EGO p/b Sammy’s Bikes0:06:53
144Sam Bassetti (USA) Herbalife p/b Marc Pro – Nature’s Bakery0:07:13
145Brian Firle (USA) Primal – Audi Denver Elite0:07:15
146Stephen Pedone (USA) Superissimo0:07:24
147Gavin Murray (USA) Echelon-Storck Development Team0:07:33
148Clayton Stone (USA) Superissimo0:07:38
149Colin Strickland (USA) Elbowz Racing0:07:38
150Cole House (USA) Superissimo0:07:53
151Quentin Guex (Swi) Team Humard Vélo Passion0:07:55
152Guillaume Bourgeois (Swi) Team Humard Vélo Passion0:07:57
153Jake Henningsen (USA) Amore&Vita-USA Racing0:08:04
154Jake Magee (Aus) Elbowz Racing0:08:47
155Quinn Keogh (USA) Superissimo0:10:01
OTLThomas Jondall (USA) Landis/Trek Team0:12:13
OTLCelso Ajpacaja (Gua) Guatemala National Team0:13:46
DNFMichael Dutczak (USA) EGO p/b Sammy’s Bikes
DNFRobert Gutgessel (Can) Transports Lacombe/Devinci

Young riders
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Neilson Powless (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman0:34:44
2Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Axeon Hagens Berman0:00:25
3Bryan Sanchez (Col) Team Jamis0:01:01
4Geoffrey Curran (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman0:01:04
5William Barta (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman0:01:05
6Jack Burke (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling Team0:01:15
7Nigel Ellsay (Can) Silber Pro Cycling0:01:19
8Connor Brown (USA) Elevate Pro Cycling p/b Bicycle World0:01:19
9Sepp Kuss (USA) Gateway Harley Davidson / Trek U250:01:36
10Tyler Williams (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman0:02:07
11Justin Oien (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman0:02:40
12Christopher Prendergast (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling Team0:02:56
13Danick Vandale (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling Team0:03:05
14Daniel Gardner (GBr) Astellas Cycling Team0:03:13
15Logan Owen (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman0:03:14
16Ian Moore (USA) ArtsCyclery.com/Schnur Racing0:03:30
17Ruben Guerreiro (Por) Axeon Hagens Berman0:03:38
18Sam Warford (USA) Superissimo0:04:23
19Eric Oien (USA) Echelon-Storck Development Team0:04:25
20Travis Samuel (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling Team0:04:25
21Jacob Alrecht (USA) Herbalife p/b Marc Pro – Nature’s Bakery0:04:29
22Miguel Bryan (USA) Holowesko-Citadel Racing Team0:04:40
23Gerardo Medina (Mex) Echelon-Storck Development Team0:04:55
24Bryan Gomez (Col) Gateway Harley Davidson / Trek U250:04:59
25Nolan Tankersley (USA) Lupus Racing Team0:05:31
26Nicholas Torraca (USA) Elevate Pro Cycling p/b Bicycle World0:05:33
27Joel Taylor (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling Team0:05:41
28Evan Hartig (USA) ArtsCyclery.com/Schnur Racing0:06:03
29Benjamin Perry (Can) Silber Pro Cycling0:06:17
30Maxwell Ackerman (USA) Gateway Harley Davidson / Trek U250:06:29
31Owen Gillott (Aus) Echelon-Storck Development Team0:06:32
32Matt Brophy (USA) EGO p/b Sammy’s Bikes0:06:36
33Clayton Stone (USA) Superissimo0:07:23
34Quentin Guex (Swi) Team Humard Vélo Passion0:07:40

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Silber Pro Cycling1:45:23
2Axeon Hagens Berman0:00:18
3Rally Cycling0:00:30
4Team Jamis0:01:01
5Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis0:01:49
6Holowesko-Citadel Racing Team
7UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team0:02:15
8Astellas Cycling Team0:02:36
9Canyon Bicycles Shimano0:03:59
10Lupus Racing Team0:04:28
11Gateway Harley Davidson / Trek U250:04:38
12H&R Block Pro Cycling Team0:05:53
13Guatemala National Team0:06:58
14ArtsCyclery.com/Schnur Racing0:07:40
15Elevate Pro Cycling p/b Bicycle World0:08:36
16Landis/Trek Team0:09:06
17Elbowz Racing0:09:16
18Superissimo0:09:38
19Primal – Audi Denver Elite0:09:41
20Transports Lacombe/Devinci0:12:10
21Echelon-Storck Development Team0:12:50
22Herbalife p/b Marc Pro – Nature’s Bakery0:14:06
23Amore&Vita-USA Racing0:14:21
24EGO p/b Sammy’s Bikes0:15:26
25Team Humard Velo Passion0:18:10

General classification after stage 3
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Lachlan Morton (Aus) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis6:49:45
2Alex Cataford (Can) Silber Pro Cycling0:01:06
3Robert Britton (Can) Rally Cycling0:01:10
4Matteo Dal-Cin (Can) Silber Pro Cycling0:01:53
5Janier Acevedo (Col) Team Jamis0:01:59
6Neilson Powless (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman0:02:09
7Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Axeon Hagens Berman
8Daniel Jaramillo (Col) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team0:02:23
9Sepp Kuss (USA) Gateway Harley Davidson / Trek U250:02:28
10Matthew Busche (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team0:02:31
11Janez Brajkovic (Slo) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team0:02:42
12Adam De Vos (Can) Rally Cycling0:02:44
13Kyle Murphy (USA) Team Jamis0:03:19
14Jake Sitler (USA) Astellas Cycling Team0:03:46
15Danny Pate (USA) Rally Cycling0:03:50
16Manuel Rodas (Gua) Guatemala National Team0:04:07
17Chris Horner (USA) Lupus Racing Team0:04:10
18Andrei Krasilnikau (Blr) Holowesko-Citadel Racing Team0:04:11
19Evan Huffman (USA) Rally Cycling0:04:17
20Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team0:04:30
21Emerson Oronte (USA) Rally Cycling0:04:40
22Jon Hornbeck (USA) Holowesko-Citadel Racing Team0:04:59
23Robin Carpenter (USA) Holowesko-Citadel Racing Team0:05:14
24Nigel Ellsay (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
25Chad Beyer (USA) Lupus Racing Team0:05:34
26William Barta (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman0:05:43
27Michael Burleigh (USA) Canyon Bicycles Shimano0:05:46
28Morgan Schmitt (USA) Canyon Bicycles Shimano0:06:31
29Chris Winn (Aus) Primal – Audi Denver Elite0:06:34
30Bryan Lewis (USA) Lupus Racing Team0:06:45
31Kevin Girkins (USA) Elbowz Racing0:06:49
32Johnathan Freter (USA) Astellas Cycling Team0:06:50
33Tony Baca (Mex) Elbowz Racing0:06:51
34Nicolae Tanovitchii (Mda) Lupus Racing Team0:06:57
35Jack Burke (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling Team0:07:09
36Thomas Zirbel (USA) Rally Cycling0:07:14
37Alfredo Ajpacaja (Gua) Guatemala National Team0:07:18
38Rob Squire (USA) Holowesko-Citadel Racing Team0:07:19
39Nervin Jiatz (Gua) Guatemala National Team0:07:38
40Ruben Guerreiro (Por) Axeon Hagens Berman0:07:55
41Michael Olheiser (USA) Lupus Racing Team0:08:27
42Luis Amaran (Cub) Team Jamis0:08:42
43Bryan Sanchez (Col) Team Jamis0:08:58
44Cameron Piper (USA) Gateway Harley Davidson / Trek U250:09:09
45Marco Canola (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team0:09:14
46Matt Zimmer (USA) ArtsCyclery.com/Schnur Racing0:09:26
47Max Jenkins (USA) Astellas Cycling Team0:09:41
48Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team0:09:43
49Matthieu Jeannes (Fra) Lupus Racing Team0:10:06
50Taylor Shelden (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis0:10:27
51Kaler Marshall (USA) Canyon Bicycles Shimano0:10:32
52Benjamin Perry (Can) Silber Pro Cycling0:11:07
53Travis McCabe (USA) Holowesko-Citadel Racing Team0:11:08
54Eder Frayre (Mex) ArtsCyclery.com/Schnur Racing0:11:11
55William Routley (Can) Rally Cycling0:11:17
56Michael Le Rossignol (Can) Silber Pro Cycling0:11:22
57Jordon Cheyne (Can) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis0:11:34
58Christopher Prendergast (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling Team0:11:41
59Cristhian Avila (Col) EGO p/b Sammy’s Bikes0:11:46
60Bjørn Selander (USA) Rally Cycling0:11:56
61Nicholas Torraca (USA) Elevate Pro Cycling p/b Bicycle World0:12:01
62David Williams (USA) Astellas Cycling Team0:12:32
63Geoffrey Curran (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman0:12:38
64Angus Morton (Aus) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis0:12:46
65Tyler Williams (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman0:13:02
66Colin Strickland (USA) Elbowz Racing0:13:04
67Mitchell Peterson (USA) Canyon Bicycles Shimano0:13:17
68Justin Oien (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman0:13:25
69Connor Brown (USA) Elevate Pro Cycling p/b Bicycle World0:13:41
70Joshua Taylor (Aus) Echelon-Storck Development Team0:13:52
71Eric Oien (USA) Echelon-Storck Development Team0:14:16
72Kristofer Dahl (Can) Silber Pro Cycling0:14:28
73Sam Warford (USA) Superissimo0:14:33
74Eric Marcotte (USA) Team Jamis0:14:37
75Andrew Clemence (USA) Landis/Trek Team0:14:53
76Brad Neagos (USA) Landis/Trek Team0:15:19
77Austin Stephens (USA) Primal – Audi Denver Elite0:15:21
78Jared Gilyard (USA) Canyon Bicycles Shimano0:16:01
79Stefan Rothe (USA) Elbowz Racing0:16:21
80Daniel Gardner (GBr) Astellas Cycling Team0:16:29
81Emile Jean (Can) Silber Pro Cycling0:16:43
82Logan Owen (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman0:16:52
83Ruben Companioni (Cub) Team Jamis0:17:20
84Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Team Jamis0:17:34
85Ben Wolfe (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis0:18:09
86Marc Dubois (Swi) Team Humard Vélo Passion0:18:11
87Joe Lewis (Aus) Holowesko-Citadel Racing Team0:18:47
88Cortlan Brown (USA) Canyon Bicycles Shimano0:18:50
89Drew Christopher (USA) Primal – Audi Denver Elite0:18:53
90Julian Kyer (USA) Elevate Pro Cycling p/b Bicycle World0:19:05
91Jacob Rathe (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis0:19:13
92Wouter Zwart (USA) Landis/Trek Team0:19:34
93Coulton Hartrich (USA) ArtsCyclery.com/Schnur Racing0:19:35
94Tanner Putt (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team0:19:46
95Stefano Barberi (USA) ArtsCyclery.com/Schnur Racing0:19:51
96James Piccoli (Can) Transports Lacombe/Devinci
97Bailey Mcknight (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling Team0:20:08
98Paul Thomas (USA) Superissimo0:20:09
99Adam Bryfogle (USA) Landis/Trek Team0:20:15
100Jim Peterman (USA) Superissimo0:20:44
101Oliver Flautt (USA) Lupus Racing Team0:21:07
102Logan Hutchings (NZl) Elevate Pro Cycling p/b Bicycle World0:21:13
103Jure Rupnik (Slo) H&R Block Pro Cycling Team0:21:27
104Jake Magee (Aus) Elbowz Racing0:21:33
105Chris Brennan (USA) Amore&Vita-USA Racing0:22:17
106Cameron Clark (USA) EGO p/b Sammy’s Bikes0:22:25
107Chris Putt (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis0:23:19
108Daniel Eaton (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team0:23:52
109David Goodman (USA) Primal – Audi Denver Elite0:24:20
110Stephen Keeping (Can) Transports Lacombe/Devinci0:24:26
111Travis Samuel (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling Team0:25:06
112Maxwell Ackerman (USA) Gateway Harley Davidson / Trek U250:25:09
113Dennis Ramirez (USA) Gateway Harley Davidson / Trek U250:25:38
114Ian Moore (USA) ArtsCyclery.com/Schnur Racing0:26:07
115William Stephens (USA) Elevate Pro Cycling p/b Bicycle World0:26:58
116George Simpson (USA) Gateway Harley Davidson / Trek U250:27:11
117Jacob Duehring (USA) Elbowz Racing0:27:20
118Miguel Bryan (USA) Holowesko-Citadel Racing Team0:27:32
119Micah Engel (USA) Gateway Harley Davidson / Trek U250:27:34
120Michael Dziedzic (USA) Landis/Trek Team0:28:05
121Nolan Tankersley (USA) Lupus Racing Team0:28:23
122Torey Philipp (USA) Herbalife p/b Marc Pro – Nature’s Bakery0:28:29
123Evan Hartig (USA) ArtsCyclery.com/Schnur Racing0:28:40
124Michael Sheehan (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis0:28:48
125Gerardo Medina (Mex) Echelon-Storck Development Team0:29:23
126Cole House (USA) Superissimo0:29:52
127Taylor Warren (USA) Landis/Trek Team0:30:12
128Danick Vandale (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling Team0:30:31
129Guillaume Bourgeois (Swi) Team Humard Vélo Passion0:30:34
130Clayton Stone (USA) Superissimo0:31:27
131Kyle Boorsma (Can) Transports Lacombe/Devinci0:31:30
132Quentin Guex (Swi) Team Humard Vélo Passion0:31:37
133Brett Wachtendorf (USA) Amore&Vita-USA Racing0:31:43
134Spencer Oswald (USA) Amore&Vita-USA Racing0:32:00
135Erik Slack (USA) Canyon Bicycles Shimano0:32:28
136Matt Brophy (USA) EGO p/b Sammy’s Bikes0:32:33
137Jules Goguely (USA) Echelon-Storck Development Team0:32:56
138Yves Mercier (Swi) Team Humard Vélo Passion0:33:17
139Bryan Gomez (Col) Gateway Harley Davidson / Trek U250:34:46
140Sam Bassetti (USA) Herbalife p/b Marc Pro – Nature’s Bakery0:34:58
141Zack Allison (USA) Elevate Pro Cycling p/b Bicycle World0:35:44
142Ajejandro Padilla (Gua) Guatemala National Team0:35:48
143Julio Padilla (Gua) Guatemala National Team0:36:16
144Felix Bouvette (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling Team0:37:15
145Gavin Murray (USA) Echelon-Storck Development Team0:38:01
146Bryan Larsen (USA) Echelon-Storck Development Team0:40:06
147Jake Henningsen (USA) Amore&Vita-USA Racing0:40:25
148Joel Taylor (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling Team0:44:30
149Jacob Alrecht (USA) Herbalife p/b Marc Pro – Nature’s Bakery0:44:59
150Daniel Parkman (USA) Amore&Vita-USA Racing0:45:11
151Stephen Pedone (USA) Superissimo0:46:57
152Owen Gillott (Aus) Echelon-Storck Development Team0:48:39
153Brian Firle (USA) Primal – Audi Denver Elite0:53:18
154Richard Arnopol (USA) EGO p/b Sammy’s Bikes1:00:17
155Quinn Keogh (USA) Superissimo1:06:53

Sprint classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Travis McCabe (USA) Holowesko-Citadel Racing Team23pts
2Marco Canola (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team12
3Bailey Mcknight (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling Team10
4Neilson Powless (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman10
5Lachlan Morton (Aus) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis8
6Kyle Murphy (USA) Team Jamis6
7Alex Cataford (Can) Silber Pro Cycling6
8Emerson Oronte (USA) Rally Cycling6
9Robert Britton (Can) Rally Cycling5
10Adam De Vos (Can) Rally Cycling5
11Kristofer Dahl (Can) Silber Pro Cycling5
12Alfredo Ajpacaja (Gua) Guatemala National Team3
13Sepp Kuss (USA) Gateway Harley Davidson / Trek U251
14Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team1
15Bryan Gomez (Col) Gateway Harley Davidson / Trek U251
16Daniel Gardner (GBr) Astellas Cycling Team-5

Mountains classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Lachlan Morton (Aus) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis15pts
2Daniel Jaramillo (Col) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team14
3Robert Britton (Can) Rally Cycling12
4Kyle Murphy (USA) Team Jamis10
5Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team7
6Sepp Kuss (USA) Gateway Harley Davidson / Trek U257
7Janier Acevedo (Col) Team Jamis6
8Matthew Busche (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team5
9Emerson Oronte (USA) Rally Cycling5
10Alex Cataford (Can) Silber Pro Cycling1
11Neilson Powless (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman1
12Nicolae Tanovitchii (Mda) Lupus Racing Team1
13Michael Sheehan (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis1
14Daniel Gardner (GBr) Astellas Cycling Team-5

Young rider classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Neilson Powless (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman6:51:54
2Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Axeon Hagens Berman
3Sepp Kuss (USA) Gateway Harley Davidson / Trek U250:00:19
4Nigel Ellsay (Can) Silber Pro Cycling0:03:05
5William Barta (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman0:03:34
6Jack Burke (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling Team0:05:00
7Ruben Guerreiro (Por) Axeon Hagens Berman0:05:46
8Bryan Sanchez (Col) Team Jamis0:06:49
9Benjamin Perry (Can) Silber Pro Cycling0:08:58
10Christopher Prendergast (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling Team0:09:32
11Nicholas Torraca (USA) Elevate Pro Cycling p/b Bicycle World0:09:52
12Geoffrey Curran (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman0:10:29
13Tyler Williams (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman0:10:53
14Justin Oien (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman0:11:16
15Connor Brown (USA) Elevate Pro Cycling p/b Bicycle World0:11:32
16Eric Oien (USA) Echelon-Storck Development Team0:12:07
17Sam Warford (USA) Superissimo0:12:24
18Daniel Gardner (GBr) Astellas Cycling Team0:14:20
19Logan Owen (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman0:14:43
20Travis Samuel (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling Team0:22:57
21Maxwell Ackerman (USA) Gateway Harley Davidson / Trek U250:23:00
22Ian Moore (USA) ArtsCyclery.com/Schnur Racing0:23:58
23Miguel Bryan (USA) Holowesko-Citadel Racing Team0:25:23
24Nolan Tankersley (USA) Lupus Racing Team0:26:14
25Evan Hartig (USA) ArtsCyclery.com/Schnur Racing0:26:31
26Gerardo Medina (Mex) Echelon-Storck Development Team0:27:14
27Danick Vandale (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling Team0:28:22
28Clayton Stone (USA) Superissimo0:29:18
29Quentin Guex (Swi) Team Humard Vélo Passion0:29:28
30Matt Brophy (USA) EGO p/b Sammy’s Bikes0:30:24
31Bryan Gomez (Col) Gateway Harley Davidson / Trek U250:32:37
32Joel Taylor (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling Team0:42:21
33Jacob Alrecht (USA) Herbalife p/b Marc Pro – Nature’s Bakery0:42:50
34Owen Gillott (Aus) Echelon-Storck Development Team0:46:30

Teams classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Rally Cycling20:35:18
2UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team0:00:39
3Silber Pro Cycling0:01:52
4Axeon Hagens Berman0:03:07
5Team Jamis0:06:38
6Holowesko-Citadel Racing Team0:07:07
7Lupus Racing Team0:08:43
8Astellas Cycling Team0:10:52
9Guatemala National Team0:13:00
10Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis0:15:58
11Canyon Bicycles Shimano0:16:43
12Elbowz Racing0:17:09
13Gateway Harley Davidson / Trek U250:21:53
14H&R Block Pro Cycling Team0:31:21
15ArtsCyclery.com/Schnur Racing0:32:15
16Primal – Audi Denver Elite0:34:33
17Elevate Pro Cycling p/b Bicycle World0:36:18
18Landis/Trek Team0:40:01
19Superissimo0:47:24
20Transports Lacombe/Devinci0:50:00
21Echelon-Storck Development Team0:51:02
22EGO p/b Sammy’s Bikes0:59:38
23Team Humard Velo Passion1:13:14
24Amore&Vita-USA Racing1:13:38
25Herbalife p/b Marc Pro – Nature’s Bakery1:25:09

