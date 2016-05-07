Trending

Tour of the Gila: Fischer wins downtown criterium

Walle snaps up time bonuses to hold onto GC position behind Abbott, Armstrong

Image 1 of 19

The women’s top three for the stage

The women’s top three for the stage
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 2 of 19

Lauretta Hanson (Colavita) moves to the front

Lauretta Hanson (Colavita) moves to the front
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 3 of 19

Katie Hall (UnitedHealthcare) rolls off the front

Katie Hall (UnitedHealthcare) rolls off the front
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 4 of 19

he women’s field rolls out for the day

he women’s field rolls out for the day
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 5 of 19

Emily Collins (TIBCO) riding in the field before taking third place

Emily Collins (TIBCO) riding in the field before taking third place
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 6 of 19

Linda Villumsen (UnitedHealthcare) and teammate Katie Hall ride to protect the climbers jersey

Linda Villumsen (UnitedHealthcare) and teammate Katie Hall ride to protect the climbers jersey
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 7 of 19

Riders try to sneak off the front

Riders try to sneak off the front
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 8 of 19

Katherin Hammes (TIBCO) and teammate Brianna Walle during the crit

Katherin Hammes (TIBCO) and teammate Brianna Walle during the crit
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 9 of 19

The women wait to start

The women wait to start
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 10 of 19

Heather Fischer (Rally) takes the win

Heather Fischer (Rally) takes the win
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 11 of 19

The women sprint for the line

The women sprint for the line
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 12 of 19

The front of the women’s field accelerates up the back side climb

The front of the women’s field accelerates up the back side climb
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 13 of 19

Kristin Armstrong (Twenty 16) riding in the bunch

Kristin Armstrong (Twenty 16) riding in the bunch
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 14 of 19

Jasmine Glaesser (Rally) held onto the sprint jersey for another day

Jasmine Glaesser (Rally) held onto the sprint jersey for another day
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 15 of 19

Katie Hall (UnitedHealthcare) takes a corner on the back side of the course

Katie Hall (UnitedHealthcare) takes a corner on the back side of the course
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 16 of 19

The celebration before todays women’s race start

The celebration before todays women’s race start
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 17 of 19

Co-race directors Michelle Geels and Jack Brennan toast to Jack’s final year as race director

Co-race directors Michelle Geels and Jack Brennan toast to Jack’s final year as race director
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 18 of 19

The Brennan family celebrates 30 years of the Tour of the Gila

The Brennan family celebrates 30 years of the Tour of the Gila
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 19 of 19

Riders string out coming off of the backside descent

Riders string out coming off of the backside descent
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)

Heather Fischer (Rally Cycling) sped to the stage win in the Tour of the Gila criterium, smashing her way through the peloton to top world time trial champion Linda Villumsen (UnitedHealthcare) and Emily Collins (Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank).

"It feels great to get the stage win," Fischer said. "It's my first UCI win, my first Tour of the Gila stage win, so it's a big deal. We've put a lot of teamwork into this week, and it's good to get two stage wins at the Tour of the Gila."

Fischer also moved back into the green jersey of best sprinter, and hopes to keep it to the end now. But it wasn't the top ambition of the day.

"The main goal today was for the stage win, I was allowed to go for the points if I was in the right position and didn't have to do too much work. We hope to defend the jersey tomorrow," she said.

On a cool, sunny day in downtown Silver City, the women set off for their 25-lap criterium, looking out for the three important intermediate time bonuses along the way. GC leader Mara Abbott (Amy D Foundation) and second placed Kristin Armstrong (Twenty 16-RideBiker) stayed near the front and out of trouble, letting the rest of the contenders fight for the final podium spot.

It was Brianna Walle (Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank) who was most aggressive, taking out time in the intermediate sprints to extend her overnight margin of six seconds on Rally's Jasmin Glaesser for third place in the overall classification.

"Our primarly goal is to secure the podium spot, and we definitely captured that today," Walle said. "I feel very confident. Tomorrow is going to be one of the hardest stages, but we have some great tricks in the bag, and we hope to secure the podium and go for the win."

The high pace, fuelled by a strong tailwind on the finishing straight, kept the peloton together at the front, although the week of racing at altitude took its toll at the back, with a number of riders dropping off the pace.

Tibco's Kiwi Joanne Kiesanowski led out the sprint for Collins, but Fischer refused to give ground. Despite a protest of irregular sprinting from the TIbco camp, Fischer was awarded Rally's second stage win of the week.

Abbott and Armstrong finished safely in the peloton to keep their positions at the top of the leaderboard, Armstrong at 2:12, while Walle brought her gap to Abbott down to 2:55 thanks to her time bonuses.

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Heather Fischer (USA) Rally Cycling1:03:55
2Linda Villumsen (NZl) UnitedHealthcare Women's Professional Cycling Team
3Emily Collins (NZl) Team Tibco - Silicon Valley Bank
4Diana Penuela (Col) UnitedHealthcare Women's Professional Cycling Team
5Lauretta Hanson (Aus) Colavita Bianchi
6Nicole Moerig (Aus) Podium Ambition Pro Cycling p/b Club La Santa
7Scotti Lechuga (USA) Hagens Berman Supermint Pro Cycling Team
8Joanne Kiesanowski (NZl) Team Tibco - Silicon Valley Bank
9Kirsti Lay (Can) Rally Cycling
10Sharon Laws (GBr) Podium Ambition Pro Cycling p/b Club La Santa
11Sara Bergen (Can) Canadian Women's National Team
12Brianna Walle (USA) Team Tibco - Silicon Valley Bank
13Sara Headley (USA) Podium Ambition Pro Cycling p/b Club La Santa
14Emma Grant (GBr) Colavita Bianchi
15Liza Rachetto (USA) Hagens Berman Supermint Pro Cycling Team
16Irena Ossolo (USA) Groove Subaru Excel Sports
17Amanda Miller (USA) Visit Dallas DNA Pro Cycling
18Belen Garza (Mex) Conade-Visit México Women's Cycling Team
19Rocio Parrado (Col) Weber Shimano Ladies Power
20Nicole Mertz (USA) Canyon Bicycles - Shimano
21Kristin Armstrong (USA) Twenty 16 - Ridebiker
22Jasmin Glaesser (Can) Rally Cycling
23Lauren Stephens (USA) Team Tibco - Silicon Valley Bank
24Eri Yonamine (Jpn) Hagens Berman Supermint Pro Cycling Team
25Mara Abbott (USA) Amy D Foundation
26Leah Thomas (USA) Twenty 16 - Ridebiker
27Lindsay Bayer (USA) Hagens Berman Supermint Pro Cycling Team
28Abigail Mickey (USA) UnitedHealthcare Women's Professional Cycling Team
29Anne Donnely (USA) Canyon Bicycles - Shimano
30Jessica Cutler (USA) Colavita Bianchi
31Diane Moug (Can) Groove Subaru Excel Sports
32Katharine Hall (USA) UnitedHealthcare Women's Professional Cycling Team
33Kathrin Hammes (Ger) Team Tibco - Silicon Valley Bank
34Anna Sanders (USA) Visit Dallas DNA Pro Cycling
35Sari Saarelainen (Fin) Asahi MUUR Zero
36Marcela Prieto (Mex) Conade-Visit México Women's Cycling Team
37Alison Jackson (Can) Twenty 16 - Ridebiker
38Jessenia Meneses (Col) Weber Shimano Ladies Power
39Sara Poidevin (Can) Rally Cycling
40Kathryn Donovan (USA) Colavita Bianchi
41Stephanie Roorda (Can) Canadian Women's National Team
42Mindy McCutcheon (USA) Canyon Bicycles - Shimano0:00:10
43Dulce Pliego (Mex) Conade-Visit México Women's Cycling Team
44Claire Rose (GBr) Podium Ambition Pro Cycling p/b Club La Santa
45Gabrielle Pilote Fortin (Can) Amy D Foundation
46Ana Hernandez (Mex) Conade-Visit México Women's Cycling Team
47Jessica Prinner (USA) Rally Cycling
48Hayley Simmonds (GBr) UnitedHealthcare Women's Professional Cycling Team
49Jennifer Tetrick (USA) Twenty 16 - Ridebiker
50Megan Aldrete (USA) Hagens Berman Supermint Pro Cycling Team
51Catherine Ouellette (Can) Rally Cycling
52Julie Emmerman (USA) Amy D Foundation
53Laura Brown (Can) UnitedHealthcare Women's Professional Cycling Team
54Allison Linnell (USA) Hagens Berman Supermint Pro Cycling Team
55Bethany Allen (USA) Amy D Foundation
56Maria Fadiga (Arg) Weber Shimano Ladies Power
57Beth Hernandez (USA) Colavita Bianchi
58Cheryl Clarke (USA) Team Tibco - Silicon Valley Bank0:00:18
59Whitney Allison (USA) Colavita Bianchi0:00:42
60Daphne Karaginias (USA) Canyon Bicycles - Shimano0:01:58
61Georgia Simmerling (Can) Canadian Women's National Team0:03:17
62Ariadna Gutierrez (Mex) Conade-Visit México Women's Cycling Team0:03:30
63Sarah Storey (GBr) Podium Ambition Pro Cycling p/b Club La Santa0:03:32
64Breanne Nalder (USA) Visit Dallas DNA Pro Cycling0:03:59
65Annie Toth (USA) Groove Subaru Excel Sports
66Margot Clyne (USA) Groove Subaru Excel Sports0:04:21
67Alexandra Burton (USA) Happy Tooth Dental0:04:53
68Jennifer Luebke (USA) Happy Tooth Dental
69Tsubasa Makise (Jpn) Asahi MUUR Zero0:05:18
70Anne Perry (USA) Canyon Bicycles - Shimano0:05:33
71Dawn Andres (USA) Happy Tooth Dental0:06:23
OTLJill Patterson (Jpn) Asahi MUUR Zero
DNSMelanie Beale (USA) Groove Subaru Excel Sports

Sprint 1 - 18 laps to go
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Heather Fischer (USA) Rally Cycling5pts
2Lauretta Hanson (Aus) Colavita Bianchi3
3Brianna Walle (USA) Team Tibco - Silicon Valley Bank1

Sprint 2 - 12 laps to go
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Brianna Walle (USA) Team Tibco - Silicon Valley Bank5pts
2Heather Fischer (USA) Rally Cycling3
3Katharine Hall (USA) UnitedHealthcare Women's Professional Cycling Team1

Sprint 3 - 6 laps to go
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Brianna Walle (USA) Team Tibco - Silicon Valley Bank5pts
2Alison Jackson (Can) Twenty 16 - Ridebiker3
3Scotti Lechuga (USA) Hagens Berman Supermint Pro Cycling Team1

Finish
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Heather Fischer (USA) Rally Cycling15pts
2Linda Villumsen (NZl) UnitedHealthcare Women's Professional Cycling Team12
3Emily Collins (NZl) Team Tibco - Silicon Valley Bank10
4Diana Penuela (Col) UnitedHealthcare Women's Professional Cycling Team8
5Lauretta Hanson (Aus) Colavita Bianchi6
6Nicole Moerig (Aus) Podium Ambition Pro Cycling p/b Club La Santa5
7Scotti Lechuga (USA) Hagens Berman Supermint Pro Cycling Team4
8Joanne Kiesanowski (NZl) Team Tibco - Silicon Valley Bank3
9Kirsti Lay (Can) Rally Cycling2
10Sharon Laws (GBr) Podium Ambition Pro Cycling p/b Club La Santa1

Young riders
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Lauretta Hanson (Aus) Colavita Bianchi1:03:55
2Belen Garza (Mex) Conade-Visit México Women's Cycling Team
3Jasmin Glaesser (Can) Rally Cycling
4Marcela Prieto (Mex) Conade-Visit México Women's Cycling Team
5Jessenia Meneses (Col) Weber Shimano Ladies Power
8Ana Hernandez (Mex) Conade-Visit México Women's Cycling Team
9Jessica Prinner (USA) Rally Cycling
10Catherine Ouellette (Can) Rally Cycling
11Margot Clyne (USA) Groove Subaru Excel Sports0:04:21

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Team TIBCO-Silicon Valley Bank3:11:45
2Podium Ambition Pro Cycling Powered by Club La Santa
3Rally Cycling
4UnitedHealthcare Women
5Hagens Berman | Supermint Pro Cycling
6Colavita/Bianchi
7Twenty16 - RideBiker
8Canyon Bicycles - Shimano0:00:10
9Conade-Visit México Women's Cycling Team
10Weber Shimano Ladies Power
11Amy D Foundation0:00:20
12Canadian Women's National TEAM0:03:17
13Groove Subaru Excel Sport0:03:59
14Visit Dallas DNA Pro Cycling
15Happy Tooth Dental0:16:09

General classification after stage 4
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Mara Abbott (USA) Amy D Foundation8:34:21
2Kristin Armstrong (USA) Twenty 16 - Ridebiker0:02:12
3Brianna Walle (USA) Team Tibco - Silicon Valley Bank0:02:55
4Jasmin Glaesser (Can) Rally Cycling0:03:08
5Linda Villumsen (NZl) UnitedHealthcare Women's Professional Cycling Team0:03:17
6Lauren Stephens (USA) Team Tibco - Silicon Valley Bank0:04:28
7Katharine Hall (USA) UnitedHealthcare Women's Professional Cycling Team0:04:29
8Abigail Mickey (USA) UnitedHealthcare Women's Professional Cycling Team0:04:45
9Scotti Lechuga (USA) Hagens Berman Supermint Pro Cycling Team0:05:38
10Eri Yonamine (Jpn) Hagens Berman Supermint Pro Cycling Team0:05:39
11Leah Thomas (USA) Twenty 16 - Ridebiker0:06:09
12Sara Poidevin (Can) Rally Cycling0:06:34
13Jessica Cutler (USA) Colavita Bianchi0:06:39
14Kathryn Donovan (USA) Colavita Bianchi0:07:36
15Mindy McCutcheon (USA) Canyon Bicycles - Shimano0:07:45
16Jessica Prinner (USA) Rally Cycling0:07:54
17Anna Sanders (USA) Visit Dallas DNA Pro Cycling0:09:50
18Joanne Kiesanowski (NZl) Team Tibco - Silicon Valley Bank0:09:57
19Rocio Parrado (Col) Weber Shimano Ladies Power0:10:06
20Sarah Storey (GBr) Podium Ambition Pro Cycling p/b Club La Santa0:10:08
21Emma Grant (GBr) Colavita Bianchi0:10:45
22Megan Aldrete (USA) Hagens Berman Supermint Pro Cycling Team0:10:53
23Jennifer Tetrick (USA) Twenty 16 - Ridebiker0:11:15
24Heather Fischer (USA) Rally Cycling0:11:20
25Sara Bergen (Can) Canadian Women's National Team0:11:24
26Julie Emmerman (USA) Amy D Foundation0:12:05
27Sharon Laws (GBr) Podium Ambition Pro Cycling p/b Club La Santa0:12:13
28Diana Penuela (Col) UnitedHealthcare Women's Professional Cycling Team0:12:19
29Whitney Allison (USA) Colavita Bianchi0:13:37
30Breanne Nalder (USA) Visit Dallas DNA Pro Cycling0:13:58
31Nicole Moerig (Aus) Podium Ambition Pro Cycling p/b Club La Santa0:13:59
32Lindsay Bayer (USA) Hagens Berman Supermint Pro Cycling Team0:14:15
33Jennifer Luebke (USA) Happy Tooth Dental0:14:50
34Marcela Prieto (Mex) Conade-Visit México Women's Cycling Team0:15:35
35Hayley Simmonds (GBr) UnitedHealthcare Women's Professional Cycling Team0:16:03
36Claire Rose (GBr) Podium Ambition Pro Cycling p/b Club La Santa0:18:31
37Stephanie Roorda (Can) Canadian Women's National Team0:18:39
38Emily Collins (NZl) Team Tibco - Silicon Valley Bank0:19:10
39Tsubasa Makise (Jpn) Asahi MUUR Zero0:19:29
40Jessenia Meneses (Col) Weber Shimano Ladies Power0:20:03
41Sara Headley (USA) Podium Ambition Pro Cycling p/b Club La Santa0:20:15
42Kirsti Lay (Can) Rally Cycling0:21:17
43Alison Jackson (Can) Twenty 16 - Ridebiker0:21:26
44Kathrin Hammes (Ger) Team Tibco - Silicon Valley Bank0:22:48
45Beth Hernandez (USA) Colavita Bianchi0:22:59
46Irena Ossolo (USA) Groove Subaru Excel Sports0:23:38
47Diane Moug (Can) Groove Subaru Excel Sports0:24:49
48Allison Linnell (USA) Hagens Berman Supermint Pro Cycling Team0:24:56
49Laura Brown (Can) UnitedHealthcare Women's Professional Cycling Team0:25:10
50Georgia Simmerling (Can) Canadian Women's National Team0:25:27
51Lauretta Hanson (Aus) Colavita Bianchi0:27:07
52Maria Fadiga (Arg) Weber Shimano Ladies Power0:28:42
53Gabrielle Pilote Fortin (Can) Amy D Foundation0:29:19
54Bethany Allen (USA) Amy D Foundation0:29:26
55Catherine Ouellette (Can) Rally Cycling0:30:41
56Liza Rachetto (USA) Hagens Berman Supermint Pro Cycling Team0:32:57
57Margot Clyne (USA) Groove Subaru Excel Sports0:33:30
58Annie Toth (USA) Groove Subaru Excel Sports0:33:37
59Alexandra Burton (USA) Happy Tooth Dental0:33:55
60Ariadna Gutierrez (Mex) Conade-Visit México Women's Cycling Team0:34:38
61Anne Perry (USA) Canyon Bicycles - Shimano0:38:19
62Amanda Miller (USA) Visit Dallas DNA Pro Cycling0:38:33
63Cheryl Clarke (USA) Team Tibco - Silicon Valley Bank0:38:47
64Dawn Andres (USA) Happy Tooth Dental0:39:52
65Sari Saarelainen (Fin) Asahi MUUR Zero0:48:12
66Nicole Mertz (USA) Canyon Bicycles - Shimano0:55:01
67Anne Donnely (USA) Canyon Bicycles - Shimano0:55:20
68Dulce Pliego (Mex) Conade-Visit México Women's Cycling Team0:55:21
69Daphne Karaginias (USA) Canyon Bicycles - Shimano0:55:28
70Belen Garza (Mex) Conade-Visit México Women's Cycling Team0:55:39
71Ana Hernandez (Mex) Conade-Visit México Women's Cycling Team1:00:49

Points classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Heather Fischer (USA) Rally Cycling38pts
2Jasmin Glaesser (Can) Rally Cycling20
3Linda Villumsen (NZl) UnitedHealthcare Women's Professional Cycling Team19
4Brianna Walle (USA) Team Tibco - Silicon Valley Bank17
5Lauretta Hanson (Aus) Colavita Bianchi15
6Leah Thomas (USA) Twenty 16 - Ridebiker12
7Scotti Lechuga (USA) Hagens Berman Supermint Pro Cycling Team11
8Abigail Mickey (USA) UnitedHealthcare Women's Professional Cycling Team10
9Emily Collins (NZl) Team Tibco - Silicon Valley Bank10
10Diana Penuela (Col) UnitedHealthcare Women's Professional Cycling Team9
11Alison Jackson (Can) Twenty 16 - Ridebiker9
12Jessica Prinner (USA) Rally Cycling8
13Nicole Moerig (Aus) Podium Ambition Pro Cycling p/b Club La Santa5
14Joanne Kiesanowski (NZl) Team Tibco - Silicon Valley Bank3
15Megan Aldrete (USA) Hagens Berman Supermint Pro Cycling Team3
16Kirsti Lay (Can) Rally Cycling2
17Katharine Hall (USA) UnitedHealthcare Women's Professional Cycling Team1
18Emma Grant (GBr) Colavita Bianchi1
19Sharon Laws (GBr) Podium Ambition Pro Cycling p/b Club La Santa1
20Irena Ossolo (USA) Groove Subaru Excel Sports1

Mountain classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Katharine Hall (USA) UnitedHealthcare Women's Professional Cycling Team22pts
2Mara Abbott (USA) Amy D Foundation20
3Kristin Armstrong (USA) Twenty 16 - Ridebiker9
4Sara Poidevin (Can) Rally Cycling8
5Kathryn Donovan (USA) Colavita Bianchi8
6Scotti Lechuga (USA) Hagens Berman Supermint Pro Cycling Team5
7Jasmin Glaesser (Can) Rally Cycling3
8Linda Villumsen (NZl) UnitedHealthcare Women's Professional Cycling Team3
9Abigail Mickey (USA) UnitedHealthcare Women's Professional Cycling Team3
10Rocio Parrado (Col) Weber Shimano Ladies Power2
11Brianna Walle (USA) Team Tibco - Silicon Valley Bank1
12Jessica Prinner (USA) Rally Cycling1

Young rider classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jasmin Glaesser (Can) Rally Cycling8:37:29
2Sara Poidevin (Can) Rally Cycling0:03:26
3Jessica Prinner (USA) Rally Cycling0:04:46
4Marcela Prieto (Mex) Conade-Visit México Women's Cycling Team0:12:27
5Jessenia Meneses (Col) Weber Shimano Ladies Power0:16:55
6Lauretta Hanson (Aus) Colavita Bianchi0:23:59
7Gabrielle Pilote Fortin (Can) Amy D Foundation0:26:11
8Catherine Ouellette (Can) Rally Cycling0:27:33
9Margot Clyne (USA) Groove Subaru Excel Sports0:30:22
10Belen Garza (Mex) Conade-Visit México Women's Cycling Team0:52:31
11Ana Hernandez (Mex) Conade-Visit México Women's Cycling Team0:57:41

Team classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1UnitedHealthcare Women25:54:52
2Team TIBCO-Silicon Valley Bank0:03:37
3Rally Cycling0:04:11
4Twenty16 - RideBiker0:05:50
5Hagens Berman | Supermint Pro Cycling0:09:31
6Colavita/Bianchi0:12:22
7Podium Ambition Pro Cycling Powered by Club La Santa0:13:40
8Amy D Foundation0:28:22
9Weber Shimano Ladies Power0:39:31
10Canadian Women's National TEAM0:43:41
11Groove Subaru Excel Sport0:48:13
12Visit Dallas DNA Pro Cycling0:50:32
13Happy Tooth Dental1:16:48
14Canyon Bicycles - Shimano1:18:34
15Conade-Visit México Women's Cycling Team1:29:07

 

Latest on Cyclingnews