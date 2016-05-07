Tour of the Gila: Fischer wins downtown criterium
Walle snaps up time bonuses to hold onto GC position behind Abbott, Armstrong
Women Stage 4: Silver City -
Heather Fischer (Rally Cycling) sped to the stage win in the Tour of the Gila criterium, smashing her way through the peloton to top world time trial champion Linda Villumsen (UnitedHealthcare) and Emily Collins (Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank).
"It feels great to get the stage win," Fischer said. "It's my first UCI win, my first Tour of the Gila stage win, so it's a big deal. We've put a lot of teamwork into this week, and it's good to get two stage wins at the Tour of the Gila."
Fischer also moved back into the green jersey of best sprinter, and hopes to keep it to the end now. But it wasn't the top ambition of the day.
"The main goal today was for the stage win, I was allowed to go for the points if I was in the right position and didn't have to do too much work. We hope to defend the jersey tomorrow," she said.
On a cool, sunny day in downtown Silver City, the women set off for their 25-lap criterium, looking out for the three important intermediate time bonuses along the way. GC leader Mara Abbott (Amy D Foundation) and second placed Kristin Armstrong (Twenty 16-RideBiker) stayed near the front and out of trouble, letting the rest of the contenders fight for the final podium spot.
It was Brianna Walle (Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank) who was most aggressive, taking out time in the intermediate sprints to extend her overnight margin of six seconds on Rally's Jasmin Glaesser for third place in the overall classification.
"Our primarly goal is to secure the podium spot, and we definitely captured that today," Walle said. "I feel very confident. Tomorrow is going to be one of the hardest stages, but we have some great tricks in the bag, and we hope to secure the podium and go for the win."
The high pace, fuelled by a strong tailwind on the finishing straight, kept the peloton together at the front, although the week of racing at altitude took its toll at the back, with a number of riders dropping off the pace.
Tibco's Kiwi Joanne Kiesanowski led out the sprint for Collins, but Fischer refused to give ground. Despite a protest of irregular sprinting from the TIbco camp, Fischer was awarded Rally's second stage win of the week.
Abbott and Armstrong finished safely in the peloton to keep their positions at the top of the leaderboard, Armstrong at 2:12, while Walle brought her gap to Abbott down to 2:55 thanks to her time bonuses.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Heather Fischer (USA) Rally Cycling
|1:03:55
|2
|Linda Villumsen (NZl) UnitedHealthcare Women's Professional Cycling Team
|3
|Emily Collins (NZl) Team Tibco - Silicon Valley Bank
|4
|Diana Penuela (Col) UnitedHealthcare Women's Professional Cycling Team
|5
|Lauretta Hanson (Aus) Colavita Bianchi
|6
|Nicole Moerig (Aus) Podium Ambition Pro Cycling p/b Club La Santa
|7
|Scotti Lechuga (USA) Hagens Berman Supermint Pro Cycling Team
|8
|Joanne Kiesanowski (NZl) Team Tibco - Silicon Valley Bank
|9
|Kirsti Lay (Can) Rally Cycling
|10
|Sharon Laws (GBr) Podium Ambition Pro Cycling p/b Club La Santa
|11
|Sara Bergen (Can) Canadian Women's National Team
|12
|Brianna Walle (USA) Team Tibco - Silicon Valley Bank
|13
|Sara Headley (USA) Podium Ambition Pro Cycling p/b Club La Santa
|14
|Emma Grant (GBr) Colavita Bianchi
|15
|Liza Rachetto (USA) Hagens Berman Supermint Pro Cycling Team
|16
|Irena Ossolo (USA) Groove Subaru Excel Sports
|17
|Amanda Miller (USA) Visit Dallas DNA Pro Cycling
|18
|Belen Garza (Mex) Conade-Visit México Women's Cycling Team
|19
|Rocio Parrado (Col) Weber Shimano Ladies Power
|20
|Nicole Mertz (USA) Canyon Bicycles - Shimano
|21
|Kristin Armstrong (USA) Twenty 16 - Ridebiker
|22
|Jasmin Glaesser (Can) Rally Cycling
|23
|Lauren Stephens (USA) Team Tibco - Silicon Valley Bank
|24
|Eri Yonamine (Jpn) Hagens Berman Supermint Pro Cycling Team
|25
|Mara Abbott (USA) Amy D Foundation
|26
|Leah Thomas (USA) Twenty 16 - Ridebiker
|27
|Lindsay Bayer (USA) Hagens Berman Supermint Pro Cycling Team
|28
|Abigail Mickey (USA) UnitedHealthcare Women's Professional Cycling Team
|29
|Anne Donnely (USA) Canyon Bicycles - Shimano
|30
|Jessica Cutler (USA) Colavita Bianchi
|31
|Diane Moug (Can) Groove Subaru Excel Sports
|32
|Katharine Hall (USA) UnitedHealthcare Women's Professional Cycling Team
|33
|Kathrin Hammes (Ger) Team Tibco - Silicon Valley Bank
|34
|Anna Sanders (USA) Visit Dallas DNA Pro Cycling
|35
|Sari Saarelainen (Fin) Asahi MUUR Zero
|36
|Marcela Prieto (Mex) Conade-Visit México Women's Cycling Team
|37
|Alison Jackson (Can) Twenty 16 - Ridebiker
|38
|Jessenia Meneses (Col) Weber Shimano Ladies Power
|39
|Sara Poidevin (Can) Rally Cycling
|40
|Kathryn Donovan (USA) Colavita Bianchi
|41
|Stephanie Roorda (Can) Canadian Women's National Team
|42
|Mindy McCutcheon (USA) Canyon Bicycles - Shimano
|0:00:10
|43
|Dulce Pliego (Mex) Conade-Visit México Women's Cycling Team
|44
|Claire Rose (GBr) Podium Ambition Pro Cycling p/b Club La Santa
|45
|Gabrielle Pilote Fortin (Can) Amy D Foundation
|46
|Ana Hernandez (Mex) Conade-Visit México Women's Cycling Team
|47
|Jessica Prinner (USA) Rally Cycling
|48
|Hayley Simmonds (GBr) UnitedHealthcare Women's Professional Cycling Team
|49
|Jennifer Tetrick (USA) Twenty 16 - Ridebiker
|50
|Megan Aldrete (USA) Hagens Berman Supermint Pro Cycling Team
|51
|Catherine Ouellette (Can) Rally Cycling
|52
|Julie Emmerman (USA) Amy D Foundation
|53
|Laura Brown (Can) UnitedHealthcare Women's Professional Cycling Team
|54
|Allison Linnell (USA) Hagens Berman Supermint Pro Cycling Team
|55
|Bethany Allen (USA) Amy D Foundation
|56
|Maria Fadiga (Arg) Weber Shimano Ladies Power
|57
|Beth Hernandez (USA) Colavita Bianchi
|58
|Cheryl Clarke (USA) Team Tibco - Silicon Valley Bank
|0:00:18
|59
|Whitney Allison (USA) Colavita Bianchi
|0:00:42
|60
|Daphne Karaginias (USA) Canyon Bicycles - Shimano
|0:01:58
|61
|Georgia Simmerling (Can) Canadian Women's National Team
|0:03:17
|62
|Ariadna Gutierrez (Mex) Conade-Visit México Women's Cycling Team
|0:03:30
|63
|Sarah Storey (GBr) Podium Ambition Pro Cycling p/b Club La Santa
|0:03:32
|64
|Breanne Nalder (USA) Visit Dallas DNA Pro Cycling
|0:03:59
|65
|Annie Toth (USA) Groove Subaru Excel Sports
|66
|Margot Clyne (USA) Groove Subaru Excel Sports
|0:04:21
|67
|Alexandra Burton (USA) Happy Tooth Dental
|0:04:53
|68
|Jennifer Luebke (USA) Happy Tooth Dental
|69
|Tsubasa Makise (Jpn) Asahi MUUR Zero
|0:05:18
|70
|Anne Perry (USA) Canyon Bicycles - Shimano
|0:05:33
|71
|Dawn Andres (USA) Happy Tooth Dental
|0:06:23
|OTL
|Jill Patterson (Jpn) Asahi MUUR Zero
|DNS
|Melanie Beale (USA) Groove Subaru Excel Sports
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Heather Fischer (USA) Rally Cycling
|5
|pts
|2
|Lauretta Hanson (Aus) Colavita Bianchi
|3
|3
|Brianna Walle (USA) Team Tibco - Silicon Valley Bank
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Brianna Walle (USA) Team Tibco - Silicon Valley Bank
|5
|pts
|2
|Heather Fischer (USA) Rally Cycling
|3
|3
|Katharine Hall (USA) UnitedHealthcare Women's Professional Cycling Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Brianna Walle (USA) Team Tibco - Silicon Valley Bank
|5
|pts
|2
|Alison Jackson (Can) Twenty 16 - Ridebiker
|3
|3
|Scotti Lechuga (USA) Hagens Berman Supermint Pro Cycling Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Heather Fischer (USA) Rally Cycling
|15
|pts
|2
|Linda Villumsen (NZl) UnitedHealthcare Women's Professional Cycling Team
|12
|3
|Emily Collins (NZl) Team Tibco - Silicon Valley Bank
|10
|4
|Diana Penuela (Col) UnitedHealthcare Women's Professional Cycling Team
|8
|5
|Lauretta Hanson (Aus) Colavita Bianchi
|6
|6
|Nicole Moerig (Aus) Podium Ambition Pro Cycling p/b Club La Santa
|5
|7
|Scotti Lechuga (USA) Hagens Berman Supermint Pro Cycling Team
|4
|8
|Joanne Kiesanowski (NZl) Team Tibco - Silicon Valley Bank
|3
|9
|Kirsti Lay (Can) Rally Cycling
|2
|10
|Sharon Laws (GBr) Podium Ambition Pro Cycling p/b Club La Santa
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Lauretta Hanson (Aus) Colavita Bianchi
|1:03:55
|2
|Belen Garza (Mex) Conade-Visit México Women's Cycling Team
|3
|Jasmin Glaesser (Can) Rally Cycling
|4
|Marcela Prieto (Mex) Conade-Visit México Women's Cycling Team
|5
|Jessenia Meneses (Col) Weber Shimano Ladies Power
|8
|Ana Hernandez (Mex) Conade-Visit México Women's Cycling Team
|9
|Jessica Prinner (USA) Rally Cycling
|10
|Catherine Ouellette (Can) Rally Cycling
|11
|Margot Clyne (USA) Groove Subaru Excel Sports
|0:04:21
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Team TIBCO-Silicon Valley Bank
|3:11:45
|2
|Podium Ambition Pro Cycling Powered by Club La Santa
|3
|Rally Cycling
|4
|UnitedHealthcare Women
|5
|Hagens Berman | Supermint Pro Cycling
|6
|Colavita/Bianchi
|7
|Twenty16 - RideBiker
|8
|Canyon Bicycles - Shimano
|0:00:10
|9
|Conade-Visit México Women's Cycling Team
|10
|Weber Shimano Ladies Power
|11
|Amy D Foundation
|0:00:20
|12
|Canadian Women's National TEAM
|0:03:17
|13
|Groove Subaru Excel Sport
|0:03:59
|14
|Visit Dallas DNA Pro Cycling
|15
|Happy Tooth Dental
|0:16:09
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Mara Abbott (USA) Amy D Foundation
|8:34:21
|2
|Kristin Armstrong (USA) Twenty 16 - Ridebiker
|0:02:12
|3
|Brianna Walle (USA) Team Tibco - Silicon Valley Bank
|0:02:55
|4
|Jasmin Glaesser (Can) Rally Cycling
|0:03:08
|5
|Linda Villumsen (NZl) UnitedHealthcare Women's Professional Cycling Team
|0:03:17
|6
|Lauren Stephens (USA) Team Tibco - Silicon Valley Bank
|0:04:28
|7
|Katharine Hall (USA) UnitedHealthcare Women's Professional Cycling Team
|0:04:29
|8
|Abigail Mickey (USA) UnitedHealthcare Women's Professional Cycling Team
|0:04:45
|9
|Scotti Lechuga (USA) Hagens Berman Supermint Pro Cycling Team
|0:05:38
|10
|Eri Yonamine (Jpn) Hagens Berman Supermint Pro Cycling Team
|0:05:39
|11
|Leah Thomas (USA) Twenty 16 - Ridebiker
|0:06:09
|12
|Sara Poidevin (Can) Rally Cycling
|0:06:34
|13
|Jessica Cutler (USA) Colavita Bianchi
|0:06:39
|14
|Kathryn Donovan (USA) Colavita Bianchi
|0:07:36
|15
|Mindy McCutcheon (USA) Canyon Bicycles - Shimano
|0:07:45
|16
|Jessica Prinner (USA) Rally Cycling
|0:07:54
|17
|Anna Sanders (USA) Visit Dallas DNA Pro Cycling
|0:09:50
|18
|Joanne Kiesanowski (NZl) Team Tibco - Silicon Valley Bank
|0:09:57
|19
|Rocio Parrado (Col) Weber Shimano Ladies Power
|0:10:06
|20
|Sarah Storey (GBr) Podium Ambition Pro Cycling p/b Club La Santa
|0:10:08
|21
|Emma Grant (GBr) Colavita Bianchi
|0:10:45
|22
|Megan Aldrete (USA) Hagens Berman Supermint Pro Cycling Team
|0:10:53
|23
|Jennifer Tetrick (USA) Twenty 16 - Ridebiker
|0:11:15
|24
|Heather Fischer (USA) Rally Cycling
|0:11:20
|25
|Sara Bergen (Can) Canadian Women's National Team
|0:11:24
|26
|Julie Emmerman (USA) Amy D Foundation
|0:12:05
|27
|Sharon Laws (GBr) Podium Ambition Pro Cycling p/b Club La Santa
|0:12:13
|28
|Diana Penuela (Col) UnitedHealthcare Women's Professional Cycling Team
|0:12:19
|29
|Whitney Allison (USA) Colavita Bianchi
|0:13:37
|30
|Breanne Nalder (USA) Visit Dallas DNA Pro Cycling
|0:13:58
|31
|Nicole Moerig (Aus) Podium Ambition Pro Cycling p/b Club La Santa
|0:13:59
|32
|Lindsay Bayer (USA) Hagens Berman Supermint Pro Cycling Team
|0:14:15
|33
|Jennifer Luebke (USA) Happy Tooth Dental
|0:14:50
|34
|Marcela Prieto (Mex) Conade-Visit México Women's Cycling Team
|0:15:35
|35
|Hayley Simmonds (GBr) UnitedHealthcare Women's Professional Cycling Team
|0:16:03
|36
|Claire Rose (GBr) Podium Ambition Pro Cycling p/b Club La Santa
|0:18:31
|37
|Stephanie Roorda (Can) Canadian Women's National Team
|0:18:39
|38
|Emily Collins (NZl) Team Tibco - Silicon Valley Bank
|0:19:10
|39
|Tsubasa Makise (Jpn) Asahi MUUR Zero
|0:19:29
|40
|Jessenia Meneses (Col) Weber Shimano Ladies Power
|0:20:03
|41
|Sara Headley (USA) Podium Ambition Pro Cycling p/b Club La Santa
|0:20:15
|42
|Kirsti Lay (Can) Rally Cycling
|0:21:17
|43
|Alison Jackson (Can) Twenty 16 - Ridebiker
|0:21:26
|44
|Kathrin Hammes (Ger) Team Tibco - Silicon Valley Bank
|0:22:48
|45
|Beth Hernandez (USA) Colavita Bianchi
|0:22:59
|46
|Irena Ossolo (USA) Groove Subaru Excel Sports
|0:23:38
|47
|Diane Moug (Can) Groove Subaru Excel Sports
|0:24:49
|48
|Allison Linnell (USA) Hagens Berman Supermint Pro Cycling Team
|0:24:56
|49
|Laura Brown (Can) UnitedHealthcare Women's Professional Cycling Team
|0:25:10
|50
|Georgia Simmerling (Can) Canadian Women's National Team
|0:25:27
|51
|Lauretta Hanson (Aus) Colavita Bianchi
|0:27:07
|52
|Maria Fadiga (Arg) Weber Shimano Ladies Power
|0:28:42
|53
|Gabrielle Pilote Fortin (Can) Amy D Foundation
|0:29:19
|54
|Bethany Allen (USA) Amy D Foundation
|0:29:26
|55
|Catherine Ouellette (Can) Rally Cycling
|0:30:41
|56
|Liza Rachetto (USA) Hagens Berman Supermint Pro Cycling Team
|0:32:57
|57
|Margot Clyne (USA) Groove Subaru Excel Sports
|0:33:30
|58
|Annie Toth (USA) Groove Subaru Excel Sports
|0:33:37
|59
|Alexandra Burton (USA) Happy Tooth Dental
|0:33:55
|60
|Ariadna Gutierrez (Mex) Conade-Visit México Women's Cycling Team
|0:34:38
|61
|Anne Perry (USA) Canyon Bicycles - Shimano
|0:38:19
|62
|Amanda Miller (USA) Visit Dallas DNA Pro Cycling
|0:38:33
|63
|Cheryl Clarke (USA) Team Tibco - Silicon Valley Bank
|0:38:47
|64
|Dawn Andres (USA) Happy Tooth Dental
|0:39:52
|65
|Sari Saarelainen (Fin) Asahi MUUR Zero
|0:48:12
|66
|Nicole Mertz (USA) Canyon Bicycles - Shimano
|0:55:01
|67
|Anne Donnely (USA) Canyon Bicycles - Shimano
|0:55:20
|68
|Dulce Pliego (Mex) Conade-Visit México Women's Cycling Team
|0:55:21
|69
|Daphne Karaginias (USA) Canyon Bicycles - Shimano
|0:55:28
|70
|Belen Garza (Mex) Conade-Visit México Women's Cycling Team
|0:55:39
|71
|Ana Hernandez (Mex) Conade-Visit México Women's Cycling Team
|1:00:49
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Heather Fischer (USA) Rally Cycling
|38
|pts
|2
|Jasmin Glaesser (Can) Rally Cycling
|20
|3
|Linda Villumsen (NZl) UnitedHealthcare Women's Professional Cycling Team
|19
|4
|Brianna Walle (USA) Team Tibco - Silicon Valley Bank
|17
|5
|Lauretta Hanson (Aus) Colavita Bianchi
|15
|6
|Leah Thomas (USA) Twenty 16 - Ridebiker
|12
|7
|Scotti Lechuga (USA) Hagens Berman Supermint Pro Cycling Team
|11
|8
|Abigail Mickey (USA) UnitedHealthcare Women's Professional Cycling Team
|10
|9
|Emily Collins (NZl) Team Tibco - Silicon Valley Bank
|10
|10
|Diana Penuela (Col) UnitedHealthcare Women's Professional Cycling Team
|9
|11
|Alison Jackson (Can) Twenty 16 - Ridebiker
|9
|12
|Jessica Prinner (USA) Rally Cycling
|8
|13
|Nicole Moerig (Aus) Podium Ambition Pro Cycling p/b Club La Santa
|5
|14
|Joanne Kiesanowski (NZl) Team Tibco - Silicon Valley Bank
|3
|15
|Megan Aldrete (USA) Hagens Berman Supermint Pro Cycling Team
|3
|16
|Kirsti Lay (Can) Rally Cycling
|2
|17
|Katharine Hall (USA) UnitedHealthcare Women's Professional Cycling Team
|1
|18
|Emma Grant (GBr) Colavita Bianchi
|1
|19
|Sharon Laws (GBr) Podium Ambition Pro Cycling p/b Club La Santa
|1
|20
|Irena Ossolo (USA) Groove Subaru Excel Sports
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Katharine Hall (USA) UnitedHealthcare Women's Professional Cycling Team
|22
|pts
|2
|Mara Abbott (USA) Amy D Foundation
|20
|3
|Kristin Armstrong (USA) Twenty 16 - Ridebiker
|9
|4
|Sara Poidevin (Can) Rally Cycling
|8
|5
|Kathryn Donovan (USA) Colavita Bianchi
|8
|6
|Scotti Lechuga (USA) Hagens Berman Supermint Pro Cycling Team
|5
|7
|Jasmin Glaesser (Can) Rally Cycling
|3
|8
|Linda Villumsen (NZl) UnitedHealthcare Women's Professional Cycling Team
|3
|9
|Abigail Mickey (USA) UnitedHealthcare Women's Professional Cycling Team
|3
|10
|Rocio Parrado (Col) Weber Shimano Ladies Power
|2
|11
|Brianna Walle (USA) Team Tibco - Silicon Valley Bank
|1
|12
|Jessica Prinner (USA) Rally Cycling
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jasmin Glaesser (Can) Rally Cycling
|8:37:29
|2
|Sara Poidevin (Can) Rally Cycling
|0:03:26
|3
|Jessica Prinner (USA) Rally Cycling
|0:04:46
|4
|Marcela Prieto (Mex) Conade-Visit México Women's Cycling Team
|0:12:27
|5
|Jessenia Meneses (Col) Weber Shimano Ladies Power
|0:16:55
|6
|Lauretta Hanson (Aus) Colavita Bianchi
|0:23:59
|7
|Gabrielle Pilote Fortin (Can) Amy D Foundation
|0:26:11
|8
|Catherine Ouellette (Can) Rally Cycling
|0:27:33
|9
|Margot Clyne (USA) Groove Subaru Excel Sports
|0:30:22
|10
|Belen Garza (Mex) Conade-Visit México Women's Cycling Team
|0:52:31
|11
|Ana Hernandez (Mex) Conade-Visit México Women's Cycling Team
|0:57:41
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|UnitedHealthcare Women
|25:54:52
|2
|Team TIBCO-Silicon Valley Bank
|0:03:37
|3
|Rally Cycling
|0:04:11
|4
|Twenty16 - RideBiker
|0:05:50
|5
|Hagens Berman | Supermint Pro Cycling
|0:09:31
|6
|Colavita/Bianchi
|0:12:22
|7
|Podium Ambition Pro Cycling Powered by Club La Santa
|0:13:40
|8
|Amy D Foundation
|0:28:22
|9
|Weber Shimano Ladies Power
|0:39:31
|10
|Canadian Women's National TEAM
|0:43:41
|11
|Groove Subaru Excel Sport
|0:48:13
|12
|Visit Dallas DNA Pro Cycling
|0:50:32
|13
|Happy Tooth Dental
|1:16:48
|14
|Canyon Bicycles - Shimano
|1:18:34
|15
|Conade-Visit México Women's Cycling Team
|1:29:07
