Heather Fischer (Rally Cycling) sped to the stage win in the Tour of the Gila criterium, smashing her way through the peloton to top world time trial champion Linda Villumsen (UnitedHealthcare) and Emily Collins (Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank).

"It feels great to get the stage win," Fischer said. "It's my first UCI win, my first Tour of the Gila stage win, so it's a big deal. We've put a lot of teamwork into this week, and it's good to get two stage wins at the Tour of the Gila."

Fischer also moved back into the green jersey of best sprinter, and hopes to keep it to the end now. But it wasn't the top ambition of the day.

"The main goal today was for the stage win, I was allowed to go for the points if I was in the right position and didn't have to do too much work. We hope to defend the jersey tomorrow," she said.

On a cool, sunny day in downtown Silver City, the women set off for their 25-lap criterium, looking out for the three important intermediate time bonuses along the way. GC leader Mara Abbott (Amy D Foundation) and second placed Kristin Armstrong (Twenty 16-RideBiker) stayed near the front and out of trouble, letting the rest of the contenders fight for the final podium spot.

It was Brianna Walle (Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank) who was most aggressive, taking out time in the intermediate sprints to extend her overnight margin of six seconds on Rally's Jasmin Glaesser for third place in the overall classification.

"Our primarly goal is to secure the podium spot, and we definitely captured that today," Walle said. "I feel very confident. Tomorrow is going to be one of the hardest stages, but we have some great tricks in the bag, and we hope to secure the podium and go for the win."

The high pace, fuelled by a strong tailwind on the finishing straight, kept the peloton together at the front, although the week of racing at altitude took its toll at the back, with a number of riders dropping off the pace.

Tibco's Kiwi Joanne Kiesanowski led out the sprint for Collins, but Fischer refused to give ground. Despite a protest of irregular sprinting from the TIbco camp, Fischer was awarded Rally's second stage win of the week.

Abbott and Armstrong finished safely in the peloton to keep their positions at the top of the leaderboard, Armstrong at 2:12, while Walle brought her gap to Abbott down to 2:55 thanks to her time bonuses.

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Heather Fischer (USA) Rally Cycling 1:03:55 2 Linda Villumsen (NZl) UnitedHealthcare Women's Professional Cycling Team 3 Emily Collins (NZl) Team Tibco - Silicon Valley Bank 4 Diana Penuela (Col) UnitedHealthcare Women's Professional Cycling Team 5 Lauretta Hanson (Aus) Colavita Bianchi 6 Nicole Moerig (Aus) Podium Ambition Pro Cycling p/b Club La Santa 7 Scotti Lechuga (USA) Hagens Berman Supermint Pro Cycling Team 8 Joanne Kiesanowski (NZl) Team Tibco - Silicon Valley Bank 9 Kirsti Lay (Can) Rally Cycling 10 Sharon Laws (GBr) Podium Ambition Pro Cycling p/b Club La Santa 11 Sara Bergen (Can) Canadian Women's National Team 12 Brianna Walle (USA) Team Tibco - Silicon Valley Bank 13 Sara Headley (USA) Podium Ambition Pro Cycling p/b Club La Santa 14 Emma Grant (GBr) Colavita Bianchi 15 Liza Rachetto (USA) Hagens Berman Supermint Pro Cycling Team 16 Irena Ossolo (USA) Groove Subaru Excel Sports 17 Amanda Miller (USA) Visit Dallas DNA Pro Cycling 18 Belen Garza (Mex) Conade-Visit México Women's Cycling Team 19 Rocio Parrado (Col) Weber Shimano Ladies Power 20 Nicole Mertz (USA) Canyon Bicycles - Shimano 21 Kristin Armstrong (USA) Twenty 16 - Ridebiker 22 Jasmin Glaesser (Can) Rally Cycling 23 Lauren Stephens (USA) Team Tibco - Silicon Valley Bank 24 Eri Yonamine (Jpn) Hagens Berman Supermint Pro Cycling Team 25 Mara Abbott (USA) Amy D Foundation 26 Leah Thomas (USA) Twenty 16 - Ridebiker 27 Lindsay Bayer (USA) Hagens Berman Supermint Pro Cycling Team 28 Abigail Mickey (USA) UnitedHealthcare Women's Professional Cycling Team 29 Anne Donnely (USA) Canyon Bicycles - Shimano 30 Jessica Cutler (USA) Colavita Bianchi 31 Diane Moug (Can) Groove Subaru Excel Sports 32 Katharine Hall (USA) UnitedHealthcare Women's Professional Cycling Team 33 Kathrin Hammes (Ger) Team Tibco - Silicon Valley Bank 34 Anna Sanders (USA) Visit Dallas DNA Pro Cycling 35 Sari Saarelainen (Fin) Asahi MUUR Zero 36 Marcela Prieto (Mex) Conade-Visit México Women's Cycling Team 37 Alison Jackson (Can) Twenty 16 - Ridebiker 38 Jessenia Meneses (Col) Weber Shimano Ladies Power 39 Sara Poidevin (Can) Rally Cycling 40 Kathryn Donovan (USA) Colavita Bianchi 41 Stephanie Roorda (Can) Canadian Women's National Team 42 Mindy McCutcheon (USA) Canyon Bicycles - Shimano 0:00:10 43 Dulce Pliego (Mex) Conade-Visit México Women's Cycling Team 44 Claire Rose (GBr) Podium Ambition Pro Cycling p/b Club La Santa 45 Gabrielle Pilote Fortin (Can) Amy D Foundation 46 Ana Hernandez (Mex) Conade-Visit México Women's Cycling Team 47 Jessica Prinner (USA) Rally Cycling 48 Hayley Simmonds (GBr) UnitedHealthcare Women's Professional Cycling Team 49 Jennifer Tetrick (USA) Twenty 16 - Ridebiker 50 Megan Aldrete (USA) Hagens Berman Supermint Pro Cycling Team 51 Catherine Ouellette (Can) Rally Cycling 52 Julie Emmerman (USA) Amy D Foundation 53 Laura Brown (Can) UnitedHealthcare Women's Professional Cycling Team 54 Allison Linnell (USA) Hagens Berman Supermint Pro Cycling Team 55 Bethany Allen (USA) Amy D Foundation 56 Maria Fadiga (Arg) Weber Shimano Ladies Power 57 Beth Hernandez (USA) Colavita Bianchi 58 Cheryl Clarke (USA) Team Tibco - Silicon Valley Bank 0:00:18 59 Whitney Allison (USA) Colavita Bianchi 0:00:42 60 Daphne Karaginias (USA) Canyon Bicycles - Shimano 0:01:58 61 Georgia Simmerling (Can) Canadian Women's National Team 0:03:17 62 Ariadna Gutierrez (Mex) Conade-Visit México Women's Cycling Team 0:03:30 63 Sarah Storey (GBr) Podium Ambition Pro Cycling p/b Club La Santa 0:03:32 64 Breanne Nalder (USA) Visit Dallas DNA Pro Cycling 0:03:59 65 Annie Toth (USA) Groove Subaru Excel Sports 66 Margot Clyne (USA) Groove Subaru Excel Sports 0:04:21 67 Alexandra Burton (USA) Happy Tooth Dental 0:04:53 68 Jennifer Luebke (USA) Happy Tooth Dental 69 Tsubasa Makise (Jpn) Asahi MUUR Zero 0:05:18 70 Anne Perry (USA) Canyon Bicycles - Shimano 0:05:33 71 Dawn Andres (USA) Happy Tooth Dental 0:06:23 OTL Jill Patterson (Jpn) Asahi MUUR Zero DNS Melanie Beale (USA) Groove Subaru Excel Sports

Sprint 1 - 18 laps to go # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Heather Fischer (USA) Rally Cycling 5 pts 2 Lauretta Hanson (Aus) Colavita Bianchi 3 3 Brianna Walle (USA) Team Tibco - Silicon Valley Bank 1

Sprint 2 - 12 laps to go # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Brianna Walle (USA) Team Tibco - Silicon Valley Bank 5 pts 2 Heather Fischer (USA) Rally Cycling 3 3 Katharine Hall (USA) UnitedHealthcare Women's Professional Cycling Team 1

Sprint 3 - 6 laps to go # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Brianna Walle (USA) Team Tibco - Silicon Valley Bank 5 pts 2 Alison Jackson (Can) Twenty 16 - Ridebiker 3 3 Scotti Lechuga (USA) Hagens Berman Supermint Pro Cycling Team 1

Finish # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Heather Fischer (USA) Rally Cycling 15 pts 2 Linda Villumsen (NZl) UnitedHealthcare Women's Professional Cycling Team 12 3 Emily Collins (NZl) Team Tibco - Silicon Valley Bank 10 4 Diana Penuela (Col) UnitedHealthcare Women's Professional Cycling Team 8 5 Lauretta Hanson (Aus) Colavita Bianchi 6 6 Nicole Moerig (Aus) Podium Ambition Pro Cycling p/b Club La Santa 5 7 Scotti Lechuga (USA) Hagens Berman Supermint Pro Cycling Team 4 8 Joanne Kiesanowski (NZl) Team Tibco - Silicon Valley Bank 3 9 Kirsti Lay (Can) Rally Cycling 2 10 Sharon Laws (GBr) Podium Ambition Pro Cycling p/b Club La Santa 1

Young riders # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Lauretta Hanson (Aus) Colavita Bianchi 1:03:55 2 Belen Garza (Mex) Conade-Visit México Women's Cycling Team 3 Jasmin Glaesser (Can) Rally Cycling 4 Marcela Prieto (Mex) Conade-Visit México Women's Cycling Team 5 Jessenia Meneses (Col) Weber Shimano Ladies Power 8 Ana Hernandez (Mex) Conade-Visit México Women's Cycling Team 9 Jessica Prinner (USA) Rally Cycling 10 Catherine Ouellette (Can) Rally Cycling 11 Margot Clyne (USA) Groove Subaru Excel Sports 0:04:21

Teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Team TIBCO-Silicon Valley Bank 3:11:45 2 Podium Ambition Pro Cycling Powered by Club La Santa 3 Rally Cycling 4 UnitedHealthcare Women 5 Hagens Berman | Supermint Pro Cycling 6 Colavita/Bianchi 7 Twenty16 - RideBiker 8 Canyon Bicycles - Shimano 0:00:10 9 Conade-Visit México Women's Cycling Team 10 Weber Shimano Ladies Power 11 Amy D Foundation 0:00:20 12 Canadian Women's National TEAM 0:03:17 13 Groove Subaru Excel Sport 0:03:59 14 Visit Dallas DNA Pro Cycling 15 Happy Tooth Dental 0:16:09

General classification after stage 4 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Mara Abbott (USA) Amy D Foundation 8:34:21 2 Kristin Armstrong (USA) Twenty 16 - Ridebiker 0:02:12 3 Brianna Walle (USA) Team Tibco - Silicon Valley Bank 0:02:55 4 Jasmin Glaesser (Can) Rally Cycling 0:03:08 5 Linda Villumsen (NZl) UnitedHealthcare Women's Professional Cycling Team 0:03:17 6 Lauren Stephens (USA) Team Tibco - Silicon Valley Bank 0:04:28 7 Katharine Hall (USA) UnitedHealthcare Women's Professional Cycling Team 0:04:29 8 Abigail Mickey (USA) UnitedHealthcare Women's Professional Cycling Team 0:04:45 9 Scotti Lechuga (USA) Hagens Berman Supermint Pro Cycling Team 0:05:38 10 Eri Yonamine (Jpn) Hagens Berman Supermint Pro Cycling Team 0:05:39 11 Leah Thomas (USA) Twenty 16 - Ridebiker 0:06:09 12 Sara Poidevin (Can) Rally Cycling 0:06:34 13 Jessica Cutler (USA) Colavita Bianchi 0:06:39 14 Kathryn Donovan (USA) Colavita Bianchi 0:07:36 15 Mindy McCutcheon (USA) Canyon Bicycles - Shimano 0:07:45 16 Jessica Prinner (USA) Rally Cycling 0:07:54 17 Anna Sanders (USA) Visit Dallas DNA Pro Cycling 0:09:50 18 Joanne Kiesanowski (NZl) Team Tibco - Silicon Valley Bank 0:09:57 19 Rocio Parrado (Col) Weber Shimano Ladies Power 0:10:06 20 Sarah Storey (GBr) Podium Ambition Pro Cycling p/b Club La Santa 0:10:08 21 Emma Grant (GBr) Colavita Bianchi 0:10:45 22 Megan Aldrete (USA) Hagens Berman Supermint Pro Cycling Team 0:10:53 23 Jennifer Tetrick (USA) Twenty 16 - Ridebiker 0:11:15 24 Heather Fischer (USA) Rally Cycling 0:11:20 25 Sara Bergen (Can) Canadian Women's National Team 0:11:24 26 Julie Emmerman (USA) Amy D Foundation 0:12:05 27 Sharon Laws (GBr) Podium Ambition Pro Cycling p/b Club La Santa 0:12:13 28 Diana Penuela (Col) UnitedHealthcare Women's Professional Cycling Team 0:12:19 29 Whitney Allison (USA) Colavita Bianchi 0:13:37 30 Breanne Nalder (USA) Visit Dallas DNA Pro Cycling 0:13:58 31 Nicole Moerig (Aus) Podium Ambition Pro Cycling p/b Club La Santa 0:13:59 32 Lindsay Bayer (USA) Hagens Berman Supermint Pro Cycling Team 0:14:15 33 Jennifer Luebke (USA) Happy Tooth Dental 0:14:50 34 Marcela Prieto (Mex) Conade-Visit México Women's Cycling Team 0:15:35 35 Hayley Simmonds (GBr) UnitedHealthcare Women's Professional Cycling Team 0:16:03 36 Claire Rose (GBr) Podium Ambition Pro Cycling p/b Club La Santa 0:18:31 37 Stephanie Roorda (Can) Canadian Women's National Team 0:18:39 38 Emily Collins (NZl) Team Tibco - Silicon Valley Bank 0:19:10 39 Tsubasa Makise (Jpn) Asahi MUUR Zero 0:19:29 40 Jessenia Meneses (Col) Weber Shimano Ladies Power 0:20:03 41 Sara Headley (USA) Podium Ambition Pro Cycling p/b Club La Santa 0:20:15 42 Kirsti Lay (Can) Rally Cycling 0:21:17 43 Alison Jackson (Can) Twenty 16 - Ridebiker 0:21:26 44 Kathrin Hammes (Ger) Team Tibco - Silicon Valley Bank 0:22:48 45 Beth Hernandez (USA) Colavita Bianchi 0:22:59 46 Irena Ossolo (USA) Groove Subaru Excel Sports 0:23:38 47 Diane Moug (Can) Groove Subaru Excel Sports 0:24:49 48 Allison Linnell (USA) Hagens Berman Supermint Pro Cycling Team 0:24:56 49 Laura Brown (Can) UnitedHealthcare Women's Professional Cycling Team 0:25:10 50 Georgia Simmerling (Can) Canadian Women's National Team 0:25:27 51 Lauretta Hanson (Aus) Colavita Bianchi 0:27:07 52 Maria Fadiga (Arg) Weber Shimano Ladies Power 0:28:42 53 Gabrielle Pilote Fortin (Can) Amy D Foundation 0:29:19 54 Bethany Allen (USA) Amy D Foundation 0:29:26 55 Catherine Ouellette (Can) Rally Cycling 0:30:41 56 Liza Rachetto (USA) Hagens Berman Supermint Pro Cycling Team 0:32:57 57 Margot Clyne (USA) Groove Subaru Excel Sports 0:33:30 58 Annie Toth (USA) Groove Subaru Excel Sports 0:33:37 59 Alexandra Burton (USA) Happy Tooth Dental 0:33:55 60 Ariadna Gutierrez (Mex) Conade-Visit México Women's Cycling Team 0:34:38 61 Anne Perry (USA) Canyon Bicycles - Shimano 0:38:19 62 Amanda Miller (USA) Visit Dallas DNA Pro Cycling 0:38:33 63 Cheryl Clarke (USA) Team Tibco - Silicon Valley Bank 0:38:47 64 Dawn Andres (USA) Happy Tooth Dental 0:39:52 65 Sari Saarelainen (Fin) Asahi MUUR Zero 0:48:12 66 Nicole Mertz (USA) Canyon Bicycles - Shimano 0:55:01 67 Anne Donnely (USA) Canyon Bicycles - Shimano 0:55:20 68 Dulce Pliego (Mex) Conade-Visit México Women's Cycling Team 0:55:21 69 Daphne Karaginias (USA) Canyon Bicycles - Shimano 0:55:28 70 Belen Garza (Mex) Conade-Visit México Women's Cycling Team 0:55:39 71 Ana Hernandez (Mex) Conade-Visit México Women's Cycling Team 1:00:49

Points classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Heather Fischer (USA) Rally Cycling 38 pts 2 Jasmin Glaesser (Can) Rally Cycling 20 3 Linda Villumsen (NZl) UnitedHealthcare Women's Professional Cycling Team 19 4 Brianna Walle (USA) Team Tibco - Silicon Valley Bank 17 5 Lauretta Hanson (Aus) Colavita Bianchi 15 6 Leah Thomas (USA) Twenty 16 - Ridebiker 12 7 Scotti Lechuga (USA) Hagens Berman Supermint Pro Cycling Team 11 8 Abigail Mickey (USA) UnitedHealthcare Women's Professional Cycling Team 10 9 Emily Collins (NZl) Team Tibco - Silicon Valley Bank 10 10 Diana Penuela (Col) UnitedHealthcare Women's Professional Cycling Team 9 11 Alison Jackson (Can) Twenty 16 - Ridebiker 9 12 Jessica Prinner (USA) Rally Cycling 8 13 Nicole Moerig (Aus) Podium Ambition Pro Cycling p/b Club La Santa 5 14 Joanne Kiesanowski (NZl) Team Tibco - Silicon Valley Bank 3 15 Megan Aldrete (USA) Hagens Berman Supermint Pro Cycling Team 3 16 Kirsti Lay (Can) Rally Cycling 2 17 Katharine Hall (USA) UnitedHealthcare Women's Professional Cycling Team 1 18 Emma Grant (GBr) Colavita Bianchi 1 19 Sharon Laws (GBr) Podium Ambition Pro Cycling p/b Club La Santa 1 20 Irena Ossolo (USA) Groove Subaru Excel Sports 1

Mountain classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Katharine Hall (USA) UnitedHealthcare Women's Professional Cycling Team 22 pts 2 Mara Abbott (USA) Amy D Foundation 20 3 Kristin Armstrong (USA) Twenty 16 - Ridebiker 9 4 Sara Poidevin (Can) Rally Cycling 8 5 Kathryn Donovan (USA) Colavita Bianchi 8 6 Scotti Lechuga (USA) Hagens Berman Supermint Pro Cycling Team 5 7 Jasmin Glaesser (Can) Rally Cycling 3 8 Linda Villumsen (NZl) UnitedHealthcare Women's Professional Cycling Team 3 9 Abigail Mickey (USA) UnitedHealthcare Women's Professional Cycling Team 3 10 Rocio Parrado (Col) Weber Shimano Ladies Power 2 11 Brianna Walle (USA) Team Tibco - Silicon Valley Bank 1 12 Jessica Prinner (USA) Rally Cycling 1

Young rider classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jasmin Glaesser (Can) Rally Cycling 8:37:29 2 Sara Poidevin (Can) Rally Cycling 0:03:26 3 Jessica Prinner (USA) Rally Cycling 0:04:46 4 Marcela Prieto (Mex) Conade-Visit México Women's Cycling Team 0:12:27 5 Jessenia Meneses (Col) Weber Shimano Ladies Power 0:16:55 6 Lauretta Hanson (Aus) Colavita Bianchi 0:23:59 7 Gabrielle Pilote Fortin (Can) Amy D Foundation 0:26:11 8 Catherine Ouellette (Can) Rally Cycling 0:27:33 9 Margot Clyne (USA) Groove Subaru Excel Sports 0:30:22 10 Belen Garza (Mex) Conade-Visit México Women's Cycling Team 0:52:31 11 Ana Hernandez (Mex) Conade-Visit México Women's Cycling Team 0:57:41