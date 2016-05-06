Trending

Tour of the Gila: Kristin Armstrong wins stage 3 time trial

Abbott keeps overall lead with second-place finish

Kristin Armstrong (Twenty 16-RideBiker) powers to the win

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)

Kristin Armstrong (Twenty 16-Ridebiker) won the Tour of the Gila Tyrone time trial, but a strong headwind prevented her from gaining enough time to threaten the lead of Mara Abbott (Amy D Foundation). Abbott put in one of her best time trials to date, coming just 21 seconds off the reigning Olympic champion.

Armstrong's performance was good enough, however, to move past six riders from stage 2's breakaway back into second overall. But more importantly, Armstrong said her victory shows that she still can best the best in the world, including reigning world time trial champion Linda Villumsen, who finished fourth, 1:21 behind Armstrong.

"Today, like in any time trial in an Olympic year, is very important. There was some great competition here. Lauren Stephens is known to be a great time trialist, and Linda Villumsen - it's great to be able to show that I can be on the top step of the podium against the World Champion. That's a big win for me," Armstrong said.

The women set out on the out-and-back 26.4km test, heading over two climbs into the wind before turning around with a strong tailwind for the second half. Claire Rose (Podium Ambition) set the fastest early time, but was eclipsed by Stephens, who cried out in agony as she crossed the line for the new fastest time.

The Tibco rider's stint in the hot seat didn't last long, however, as Armstrong came speeding through five minutes later with the winning time of the day.

Armstrong then faced a tense wait as the final riders were due to come into view. World champion Linda Villumsen came in a distant 1:22, followed by Glaesser and Walle. It wasn't long before the red jersey of race leader Abbott came flying though the line, minutes before previous second-placed rider Abigail Mickey.

"Mara Abbott had probably the ride of the day," Armstrong said. "Today's conditions were quite a bit different than 2012 when I set the record, and so I had to fight through it. I knew what the turnaround split had to be to break the record again, and when I saw - even partway out - the headwind was so brutal that it was like a 27 minute climb, and turn around and pedal and coast. It didn't matter what size gear you had on.

"That's what's so intriguing about the Tour of the Gila, you never know what you're going to get."

Armstrong is 2:12 down on Abbott in the general classification, and is down two teammates from crashes. Jessica Cerra had successful surgery for an arm fracture, and Allie Dragoo also dropped out due to injuries.

"We had it rough the first day, but we're going to finish the second half really strong. I'm just proud in an Olympic year that I can come back and stand on the top step of the podium. It makes me super happy."

Armstrong had looked toward the time trial to make up a 2:34 deficit to Abbott from the first stage's mountain top finish, but said the conditions today were not favourable for creating big time gaps. "I think more crosswind, maybe calmer conditions would have been better for me. Today was just a direct headwind going out and tailwind back, and there wasn't much time to be gained coming home.

"Mara and I have never gone head to head in this time trial. She's a very strong competitor, she lives at altitude, and she loves to go uphill. She's the world's best climber, so it's great to be in good company. She is looking toward Rio just as I am, and it's fun to be here competing with her."

Full results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Kristin Armstrong (USA) Twenty16-RideBiker0:39:06
2Mara Abbott (USA) Amy D Foundation0:00:21
3Lauren Stephens (USA) Team TIBCO - Silicon Valley Bank0:00:44
4Linda Melanie Villumsen (NZl) UnitedHealthcare Professional Women's Cycling Team0:01:21
5Jasmin Glaesser (Can) Rally Cycling0:01:26
6Brianna Walle (USA) Team TIBCO - Silicon Valley Bank0:01:46
7Leah Thomas (USA) Twenty16-RideBiker0:02:09
8Katharine Hall (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Women's Cycling Team0:02:20
9Eri Yonamine (Jpn) Hagens Berman / Supermint Pro Cycling Team0:02:29
10Claire Rose (GBr) Podium Ambition Pro Cycling p/b Club La Santa0:02:35
11Jessica Prinner (USA) Rally Cycling0:02:47
12Jessica Cutler (USA) Colavita/Bianchi0:02:55
13Scotti Lechuga (USA) Hagens Berman / Supermint Pro Cycling Team0:03:17
14Sarah Storey (GBr) Podium Ambition Pro Cycling p/b Club La Santa0:03:19
15Hayley Simmonds (GBr) UnitedHealthcare Professional Women's Cycling Team0:03:22
16Julie Emmerman (USA) Amy D Foundation0:03:24
17Cheryl Clarke (USA) Team TIBCO - Silicon Valley Bank0:03:24
18Mindy Mccutcheon (USA) Canyon Bicycles - Shimano0:03:54
19Abigail Mickey (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Women's Cycling Team0:04:18
20Sara Poidevin (Can) Rally Cycling0:04:22
21Jennifer Tetrick (USA) Twenty16-RideBiker0:04:41
22Laura Brown (Can) UnitedHealthcare Professional Women's Cycling Team0:04:47
23Elizabeth Hernandez (USA) Colavita/Bianchi0:04:48
24Jennifer Luebke (USA) Happy Tooth Dental0:04:49
25Kathrin Hammes (Ger) Team TIBCO - Silicon Valley Bank0:05:01
26Whitney Allison (USA) Colavita/Bianchi0:05:02
27Breanne Nalder (USA) Visit Dallas DNA Pro Cycling0:05:03
28Sara Headley (USA) Podium Ambition Pro Cycling p/b Club La Santa0:05:03
29Kathryn Donovan (USA) Colavita/Bianchi0:05:04
30Anna Sanders (USA) Visit Dallas DNA Pro Cycling0:05:05
31Emily Collins (NZl) Team TIBCO - Silicon Valley Bank0:05:11
32Sara Bergen (Can) Canadian Women's National Team0:05:13
33Joanne Marie Kiesanowski (NZl) Team TIBCO - Silicon Valley Bank0:05:25
34Emma Grant (GBr) Colavita/Bianchi0:05:35
35Allison Linnell (USA) Hagens Berman / Supermint Pro Cycling Team0:05:46
36Lauretta Hanson (Aus) Colavita/Bianchi0:05:52
37Amanda Miller (USA) Visit Dallas DNA Pro Cycling0:06:03
38Kirsti Lay (Can) Rally Cycling0:06:07
39Megan Alderete (USA) Hagens Berman / Supermint Pro Cycling Team0:06:27
40Rocio Parrado Guarnizo (Col) Weber Shimano Ladies Power0:06:37
41Anne Perry (USA) Canyon Bicycles - Shimano0:06:39
42Annie Toth (USA) Groove Subaru Excel Sports0:06:40
43Lindsay Bayer (USA) Hagens Berman / Supermint Pro Cycling Team0:06:41
44Heather Fischer (USA) Rally Cycling0:06:43
45Diana Penuela Martinez (Col) UnitedHealthcare Professional Women's Cycling Team0:06:46
46Stephanie Roorda (Can) Canadian Women's National Team0:06:50
47Nicole Moerig (Aus) Podium Ambition Pro Cycling p/b Club La Santa0:06:53
48Diane Moug (Can) Groove Subaru Excel Sports0:07:01
49Georgia Simmerling (Can) Canadian Women's National Team0:07:11
50Irena Ossola (USA) Groove Subaru Excel Sports0:07:43
51Anne Donnely (USA) Canyon Bicycles - Shimano0:07:49
52Tsubasa Makise (Jpn) Asahi MUUR Zero0:07:53
53Maria Fadiga (Arg) Weber Shimano Ladies Power0:07:57
54Jill Patterson (Jpn) Asahi MUUR Zero0:08:01
55Ariadna Gutierrez (Mex) CONADE-Visit Mexico Women's Cycling Team0:08:02
56Sharon Laws (GBr) Podium Ambition Pro Cycling p/b Club La Santa0:08:06
57Alexandra Burton (USA) Happy Tooth Dental0:08:15
58Daphne Karaginias (USA) Canyon Bicycles - Shimano0:08:17
59Catherine Ouellette (Can) Rally Cycling0:08:17
60Dulce Pliego (Mex) CONADE-Visit Mexico Women's Cycling Team0:08:47
61Bethany Allen (USA) Amy D Foundation0:08:53
62Jessenia Meneses (Col) Weber Shimano Ladies Power0:08:55
63Marcela Prieto (Mex) CONADE-Visit Mexico Women's Cycling Team0:09:32
64Gabrielle Pilote Fortin (Can) Amy D Foundation0:09:43
65Liza Rachetto (USA) Hagens Berman / Supermint Pro Cycling Team0:09:58
66Alison Jackson (Can) Twenty16-RideBiker0:10:09
67Sari Saarelainen (Fin) Asahi MUUR Zero0:10:10
68Nicole Mertz (USA) Canyon Bicycles - Shimano0:10:13
69Belen Garza (Mex) CONADE-Visit Mexico Women's Cycling Team0:10:24
70Ana Hernandez (Mex) CONADE-Visit Mexico Women's Cycling Team0:10:28
71Melanie Beale (USA) Groove Subaru Excel Sports0:11:36
72Margot Clyne (USA) Groove Subaru Excel Sports0:11:57
OTLCaterin Elisabeth Previley (Arg) Weber Shimano Ladies Power0:12:32
OTLDawn Andres (USA) Happy Tooth Dental0:14:34

Young riders
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jasmin Glaesser (Can) Rally Cycling0:40:32
2Jessica Prinner (USA) Rally Cycling0:01:21
3Sara Poidevin (Can) Rally Cycling0:02:56
4Lauretta Hanson (Aus) Colavita/Bianchi0:04:26
5Catherine Ouellette (Can) Rally Cycling0:06:51
6Jessenia Meneses (Col) Weber Shimano Ladies Power0:07:29
7Marcela Prieto (Mex) CONADE-Visit Mexico Women's Cycling Team0:08:06
8Gabrielle Pilote Fortin (Can) Amy D Foundation0:08:17
9Belen Garza (Mex) CONADE-Visit Mexico Women's Cycling Team0:08:58
10Ana Hernandez (Mex) CONADE-Visit Mexico Women's Cycling Team0:09:02
11Melanie Beale (USA) Groove Subaru Excel Sports0:10:10
12Margot Clyne (USA) Groove Subaru Excel Sports0:10:31

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Team TIBCO - Silicon Valley Bank2:03:10
2Twenty16 - RideBiker0:00:55
3UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team0:01:11
4Rally Cycling0:02:42
5Podium Ambition Pro Cycling p/b Club La Santa0:05:04
6Hagens Berman / Supermint Pro Cycling Team0:05:38
7Amy D Foundation0:06:45
8Colavita/Bianchi0:06:50
9Visit Dallas DNA Pro Cycling0:10:17
10Canyon Bicycles Shimano0:12:29
11Canadian Women's National0:13:19
12Groove Subaru Excel Sports0:15:30
13Weber Shimano Ladies Power0:17:35
14Asahi MUUR Zero0:20:10
15CONADE-Visit Mexico Women0:20:27

General classification after stage 3
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Mara Abbott (USA) Amy D Foundation7:30:26
2Kristin Armstrong (USA) Twenty16-RideBiker0:02:12
3Brianna Walle (USA) Team TIBCO - Silicon Valley Bank0:03:02
4Jasmin Glaesser (Can) Rally Cycling0:03:08
5Linda Melanie Villumsen (NZl) UnitedHealthcare Professional Women's Cycling Team0:03:23
6Lauren Stephens (USA) Team TIBCO - Silicon Valley Bank0:04:28
7Katharine Hall (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Women's Cycling Team0:04:30
8Abigail Mickey (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Women's Cycling Team0:04:45
9Scotti Lechuga (USA) Hagens Berman / Supermint Pro Cycling Team0:05:39
10Eri Yonamine (Jpn) Hagens Berman / Supermint Pro Cycling Team
11Leah Thomas (USA) Twenty16-RideBiker0:06:09
12Sara Poidevin (Can) Rally Cycling0:06:34
13Sarah Storey (GBr) Podium Ambition Pro Cycling p/b Club La Santa0:06:36
14Jessica Cutler (USA) Colavita/Bianchi0:06:39
15Mindy Mccutcheon (USA) Canyon Bicycles - Shimano0:07:35
16Kathryn Donovan (USA) Colavita/Bianchi0:07:36
17Jessica Prinner (USA) Rally Cycling0:07:44
18Anna Sanders (USA) Visit Dallas DNA Pro Cycling0:09:50
19Joanne Marie Kiesanowski (NZl) Team TIBCO - Silicon Valley Bank0:09:57
20Jennifer Luebke (USA) Happy Tooth Dental
21Breanne Nalder (USA) Visit Dallas DNA Pro Cycling0:09:59
22Rocio Parrado Guarnizo (Col) Weber Shimano Ladies Power0:10:06
23Megan Alderete (USA) Hagens Berman / Supermint Pro Cycling Team0:10:43
24Emma Grant (GBr) Colavita/Bianchi0:10:45
25Jennifer Tetrick (USA) Twenty16-RideBiker0:11:05
26Sara Bergen (Can) Canadian Women's National Team0:11:24
27Heather Fischer (USA) Rally Cycling0:11:35
28Julie Emmerman (USA) Amy D Foundation0:11:55
29Sharon Laws (GBr) Podium Ambition Pro Cycling p/b Club La Santa0:12:13
30Diana Penuela Martinez (Col) UnitedHealthcare Professional Women's Cycling Team0:12:19
31Whitney Allison (USA) Colavita/Bianchi0:12:55
32Nicole Moerig (Aus) Podium Ambition Pro Cycling p/b Club La Santa0:13:59
33Tsubasa Makise (Jpn) Asahi MUUR Zero0:14:11
34Lindsay Bayer (USA) Hagens Berman / Supermint Pro Cycling Team0:14:15
35Marcela Prieto (Mex) CONADE-Visit Mexico Women's Cycling Team0:15:35
36Hayley Simmonds (GBr) UnitedHealthcare Professional Women's Cycling Team0:15:53
37Claire Rose (GBr) Podium Ambition Pro Cycling p/b Club La Santa0:18:21
38Stephanie Roorda (Can) Canadian Women's National Team0:18:39
39Emily Collins (NZl) Team TIBCO - Silicon Valley Bank0:19:14
40Jessenia Meneses (Col) Weber Shimano Ladies Power0:20:03
41Sara Headley (USA) Podium Ambition Pro Cycling p/b Club La Santa0:20:15
42Kirsti Lay (Can) Rally Cycling0:21:17
43Alison Jackson (Can) Twenty16-RideBiker0:21:28
44Georgia Simmerling (Can) Canadian Women's National Team0:22:10
45Kathrin Hammes (Ger) Team TIBCO - Silicon Valley Bank0:22:48
46Elizabeth Hernandez (USA) Colavita/Bianchi0:22:49
47Irena Ossola (USA) Groove Subaru Excel Sports0:23:38
48Allison Linnell (USA) Hagens Berman / Supermint Pro Cycling Team0:24:46
49Diane Moug (Can) Groove Subaru Excel Sports0:24:49
50Laura Brown (Can) UnitedHealthcare Professional Women's Cycling Team0:25:00
51Melanie Beale (USA) Groove Subaru Excel Sports0:26:47
52Lauretta Hanson (Aus) Colavita/Bianchi0:27:09
53Maria Fadiga (Arg) Weber Shimano Ladies Power0:28:32
54Alexandra Burton (USA) Happy Tooth Dental0:29:02
55Gabrielle Pilote Fortin (Can) Amy D Foundation0:29:09
56Margot Clyne (USA) Groove Subaru Excel Sports
57Bethany Allen (USA) Amy D Foundation0:29:16
58Annie Toth (USA) Groove Subaru Excel Sports0:29:38
59Catherine Ouellette (Can) Rally Cycling0:30:31
60Ariadna Gutierrez (Mex) CONADE-Visit Mexico Women's Cycling Team0:31:08
61Anne Perry (USA) Canyon Bicycles - Shimano0:32:46
62Liza Rachetto (USA) Hagens Berman / Supermint Pro Cycling Team0:32:57
63Cheryl Clarke (USA) Team TIBCO - Silicon Valley Bank0:38:29
64Amanda Miller (USA) Visit Dallas DNA Pro Cycling0:38:33
65Sari Saarelainen (Fin) Asahi MUUR Zero0:48:12
66Jill Patterson (Jpn) Asahi MUUR Zero0:49:45
67Daphne Karaginias (USA) Canyon Bicycles - Shimano0:53:30
68Nicole Mertz (USA) Canyon Bicycles - Shimano0:55:01
69Dulce Pliego (Mex) CONADE-Visit Mexico Women's Cycling Team0:55:11
70Anne Donnely (USA) Canyon Bicycles - Shimano0:55:20
71Belen Garza (Mex) CONADE-Visit Mexico Women's Cycling Team0:55:39
72Ana Hernandez (Mex) CONADE-Visit Mexico Women's Cycling Team1:00:39

Sprint classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jasmin Glaesser (Can) Rally Cycling20pts
2Heather Fischer (USA) Rally Cycling15
3Leah Thomas (USA) Twenty16-RideBiker12
4Abigail Mickey (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Women's Cycling Team10
5Jessica Prinner (USA) Rally Cycling8
6Linda Melanie Villumsen (NZl) UnitedHealthcare Professional Women's Cycling Team7
7Lauretta Hanson (Aus) Colavita/Bianchi6
8Brianna Walle (USA) Team TIBCO - Silicon Valley Bank6
9Scotti Lechuga (USA) Hagens Berman / Supermint Pro Cycling Team6
10Alison Jackson (Can) Twenty16-RideBiker6
11Megan Alderete (USA) Hagens Berman / Supermint Pro Cycling Team3
12Emma Grant (GBr) Colavita/Bianchi1
13Diana Penuela Martinez (Col) UnitedHealthcare Professional Women's Cycling Team1
14Irena Ossola (USA) Groove Subaru Excel Sports1

Mountains classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Katharine Hall (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Women's Cycling Team22pts
2Mara Abbott (USA) Amy D Foundation20
3Kristin Armstrong (USA) Twenty16-RideBiker9
4Sara Poidevin (Can) Rally Cycling8
5Kathryn Donovan (USA) Colavita/Bianchi8
6Scotti Lechuga (USA) Hagens Berman / Supermint Pro Cycling Team5
7Jasmin Glaesser (Can) Rally Cycling3
8Linda Melanie Villumsen (NZl) UnitedHealthcare Professional Women's Cycling Team3
9Abigail Mickey (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Women's Cycling Team3
10Rocio Parrado Guarnizo (Col) Weber Shimano Ladies Power2
11Brianna Walle (USA) Team TIBCO - Silicon Valley Bank1
12Jessica Prinner (USA) Rally Cycling1

Young rider classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jasmin Glaesser (Can) Rally Cycling7:33:34
2Sara Poidevin (Can) Rally Cycling0:03:26
3Jessica Prinner (USA) Rally Cycling0:04:36
4Marcela Prieto (Mex) CONADE-Visit Mexico Women's Cycling Team0:12:27
5Jessenia Meneses (Col) Weber Shimano Ladies Power0:16:55
6Melanie Beale (USA) Groove Subaru Excel Sports0:23:39
7Lauretta Hanson (Aus) Colavita/Bianchi0:24:01
8Gabrielle Pilote Fortin (Can) Amy D Foundation0:26:01
9Margot Clyne (USA) Groove Subaru Excel Sports
10Catherine Ouellette (Can) Rally Cycling0:27:23
11Belen Garza (Mex) CONADE-Visit Mexico Women's Cycling Team0:52:31
12Ana Hernandez (Mex) CONADE-Visit Mexico Women's Cycling Team0:57:31

Teams classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1UnitedHealthcare Professional Women's Cycling Team22:43:07
2Team TIBCO - Silicon Valley Bank0:03:37
3Rally Cycling0:04:11
4Twenty16 - RideBiker0:05:50
5Hagens Berman / Supermint Pro Cycling Team0:09:31
6Colavita/Bianchi0:12:22
7Podium Ambition Pro Cycling p/b Club La Santa0:13:40
8Amy D Foundation0:28:02
9Weber Shimano Ladies Power0:39:21
10Canadian Women's National0:40:24
11Groove Subaru Excel Sports0:44:14
12Visit Dallas DNA Pro Cycling0:46:33
13Canyon Bicycles Shimano1:18:24
14CONADE-Visit Mexico Women1:28:57
15Asahi MUUR Zero1:40:19

 

