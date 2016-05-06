Kristin Armstrong (Twenty 16-RideBiker) powers to the win (Image credit: Jonathan Devich)

Kristin Armstrong (Twenty 16-Ridebiker) won the Tour of the Gila Tyrone time trial, but a strong headwind prevented her from gaining enough time to threaten the lead of Mara Abbott (Amy D Foundation). Abbott put in one of her best time trials to date, coming just 21 seconds off the reigning Olympic champion.

Armstrong's performance was good enough, however, to move past six riders from stage 2's breakaway back into second overall. But more importantly, Armstrong said her victory shows that she still can best the best in the world, including reigning world time trial champion Linda Villumsen, who finished fourth, 1:21 behind Armstrong.

"Today, like in any time trial in an Olympic year, is very important. There was some great competition here. Lauren Stephens is known to be a great time trialist, and Linda Villumsen - it's great to be able to show that I can be on the top step of the podium against the World Champion. That's a big win for me," Armstrong said.

The women set out on the out-and-back 26.4km test, heading over two climbs into the wind before turning around with a strong tailwind for the second half. Claire Rose (Podium Ambition) set the fastest early time, but was eclipsed by Stephens, who cried out in agony as she crossed the line for the new fastest time.

The Tibco rider's stint in the hot seat didn't last long, however, as Armstrong came speeding through five minutes later with the winning time of the day.

Armstrong then faced a tense wait as the final riders were due to come into view. World champion Linda Villumsen came in a distant 1:22, followed by Glaesser and Walle. It wasn't long before the red jersey of race leader Abbott came flying though the line, minutes before previous second-placed rider Abigail Mickey.

"Mara Abbott had probably the ride of the day," Armstrong said. "Today's conditions were quite a bit different than 2012 when I set the record, and so I had to fight through it. I knew what the turnaround split had to be to break the record again, and when I saw - even partway out - the headwind was so brutal that it was like a 27 minute climb, and turn around and pedal and coast. It didn't matter what size gear you had on.

"That's what's so intriguing about the Tour of the Gila, you never know what you're going to get."

Armstrong is 2:12 down on Abbott in the general classification, and is down two teammates from crashes. Jessica Cerra had successful surgery for an arm fracture, and Allie Dragoo also dropped out due to injuries.

"We had it rough the first day, but we're going to finish the second half really strong. I'm just proud in an Olympic year that I can come back and stand on the top step of the podium. It makes me super happy."

Armstrong had looked toward the time trial to make up a 2:34 deficit to Abbott from the first stage's mountain top finish, but said the conditions today were not favourable for creating big time gaps. "I think more crosswind, maybe calmer conditions would have been better for me. Today was just a direct headwind going out and tailwind back, and there wasn't much time to be gained coming home.

"Mara and I have never gone head to head in this time trial. She's a very strong competitor, she lives at altitude, and she loves to go uphill. She's the world's best climber, so it's great to be in good company. She is looking toward Rio just as I am, and it's fun to be here competing with her."

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Kristin Armstrong (USA) Twenty16-RideBiker 0:39:06 2 Mara Abbott (USA) Amy D Foundation 0:00:21 3 Lauren Stephens (USA) Team TIBCO - Silicon Valley Bank 0:00:44 4 Linda Melanie Villumsen (NZl) UnitedHealthcare Professional Women's Cycling Team 0:01:21 5 Jasmin Glaesser (Can) Rally Cycling 0:01:26 6 Brianna Walle (USA) Team TIBCO - Silicon Valley Bank 0:01:46 7 Leah Thomas (USA) Twenty16-RideBiker 0:02:09 8 Katharine Hall (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Women's Cycling Team 0:02:20 9 Eri Yonamine (Jpn) Hagens Berman / Supermint Pro Cycling Team 0:02:29 10 Claire Rose (GBr) Podium Ambition Pro Cycling p/b Club La Santa 0:02:35 11 Jessica Prinner (USA) Rally Cycling 0:02:47 12 Jessica Cutler (USA) Colavita/Bianchi 0:02:55 13 Scotti Lechuga (USA) Hagens Berman / Supermint Pro Cycling Team 0:03:17 14 Sarah Storey (GBr) Podium Ambition Pro Cycling p/b Club La Santa 0:03:19 15 Hayley Simmonds (GBr) UnitedHealthcare Professional Women's Cycling Team 0:03:22 16 Julie Emmerman (USA) Amy D Foundation 0:03:24 17 Cheryl Clarke (USA) Team TIBCO - Silicon Valley Bank 0:03:24 18 Mindy Mccutcheon (USA) Canyon Bicycles - Shimano 0:03:54 19 Abigail Mickey (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Women's Cycling Team 0:04:18 20 Sara Poidevin (Can) Rally Cycling 0:04:22 21 Jennifer Tetrick (USA) Twenty16-RideBiker 0:04:41 22 Laura Brown (Can) UnitedHealthcare Professional Women's Cycling Team 0:04:47 23 Elizabeth Hernandez (USA) Colavita/Bianchi 0:04:48 24 Jennifer Luebke (USA) Happy Tooth Dental 0:04:49 25 Kathrin Hammes (Ger) Team TIBCO - Silicon Valley Bank 0:05:01 26 Whitney Allison (USA) Colavita/Bianchi 0:05:02 27 Breanne Nalder (USA) Visit Dallas DNA Pro Cycling 0:05:03 28 Sara Headley (USA) Podium Ambition Pro Cycling p/b Club La Santa 0:05:03 29 Kathryn Donovan (USA) Colavita/Bianchi 0:05:04 30 Anna Sanders (USA) Visit Dallas DNA Pro Cycling 0:05:05 31 Emily Collins (NZl) Team TIBCO - Silicon Valley Bank 0:05:11 32 Sara Bergen (Can) Canadian Women's National Team 0:05:13 33 Joanne Marie Kiesanowski (NZl) Team TIBCO - Silicon Valley Bank 0:05:25 34 Emma Grant (GBr) Colavita/Bianchi 0:05:35 35 Allison Linnell (USA) Hagens Berman / Supermint Pro Cycling Team 0:05:46 36 Lauretta Hanson (Aus) Colavita/Bianchi 0:05:52 37 Amanda Miller (USA) Visit Dallas DNA Pro Cycling 0:06:03 38 Kirsti Lay (Can) Rally Cycling 0:06:07 39 Megan Alderete (USA) Hagens Berman / Supermint Pro Cycling Team 0:06:27 40 Rocio Parrado Guarnizo (Col) Weber Shimano Ladies Power 0:06:37 41 Anne Perry (USA) Canyon Bicycles - Shimano 0:06:39 42 Annie Toth (USA) Groove Subaru Excel Sports 0:06:40 43 Lindsay Bayer (USA) Hagens Berman / Supermint Pro Cycling Team 0:06:41 44 Heather Fischer (USA) Rally Cycling 0:06:43 45 Diana Penuela Martinez (Col) UnitedHealthcare Professional Women's Cycling Team 0:06:46 46 Stephanie Roorda (Can) Canadian Women's National Team 0:06:50 47 Nicole Moerig (Aus) Podium Ambition Pro Cycling p/b Club La Santa 0:06:53 48 Diane Moug (Can) Groove Subaru Excel Sports 0:07:01 49 Georgia Simmerling (Can) Canadian Women's National Team 0:07:11 50 Irena Ossola (USA) Groove Subaru Excel Sports 0:07:43 51 Anne Donnely (USA) Canyon Bicycles - Shimano 0:07:49 52 Tsubasa Makise (Jpn) Asahi MUUR Zero 0:07:53 53 Maria Fadiga (Arg) Weber Shimano Ladies Power 0:07:57 54 Jill Patterson (Jpn) Asahi MUUR Zero 0:08:01 55 Ariadna Gutierrez (Mex) CONADE-Visit Mexico Women's Cycling Team 0:08:02 56 Sharon Laws (GBr) Podium Ambition Pro Cycling p/b Club La Santa 0:08:06 57 Alexandra Burton (USA) Happy Tooth Dental 0:08:15 58 Daphne Karaginias (USA) Canyon Bicycles - Shimano 0:08:17 59 Catherine Ouellette (Can) Rally Cycling 0:08:17 60 Dulce Pliego (Mex) CONADE-Visit Mexico Women's Cycling Team 0:08:47 61 Bethany Allen (USA) Amy D Foundation 0:08:53 62 Jessenia Meneses (Col) Weber Shimano Ladies Power 0:08:55 63 Marcela Prieto (Mex) CONADE-Visit Mexico Women's Cycling Team 0:09:32 64 Gabrielle Pilote Fortin (Can) Amy D Foundation 0:09:43 65 Liza Rachetto (USA) Hagens Berman / Supermint Pro Cycling Team 0:09:58 66 Alison Jackson (Can) Twenty16-RideBiker 0:10:09 67 Sari Saarelainen (Fin) Asahi MUUR Zero 0:10:10 68 Nicole Mertz (USA) Canyon Bicycles - Shimano 0:10:13 69 Belen Garza (Mex) CONADE-Visit Mexico Women's Cycling Team 0:10:24 70 Ana Hernandez (Mex) CONADE-Visit Mexico Women's Cycling Team 0:10:28 71 Melanie Beale (USA) Groove Subaru Excel Sports 0:11:36 72 Margot Clyne (USA) Groove Subaru Excel Sports 0:11:57 OTL Caterin Elisabeth Previley (Arg) Weber Shimano Ladies Power 0:12:32 OTL Dawn Andres (USA) Happy Tooth Dental 0:14:34

Young riders # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jasmin Glaesser (Can) Rally Cycling 0:40:32 2 Jessica Prinner (USA) Rally Cycling 0:01:21 3 Sara Poidevin (Can) Rally Cycling 0:02:56 4 Lauretta Hanson (Aus) Colavita/Bianchi 0:04:26 5 Catherine Ouellette (Can) Rally Cycling 0:06:51 6 Jessenia Meneses (Col) Weber Shimano Ladies Power 0:07:29 7 Marcela Prieto (Mex) CONADE-Visit Mexico Women's Cycling Team 0:08:06 8 Gabrielle Pilote Fortin (Can) Amy D Foundation 0:08:17 9 Belen Garza (Mex) CONADE-Visit Mexico Women's Cycling Team 0:08:58 10 Ana Hernandez (Mex) CONADE-Visit Mexico Women's Cycling Team 0:09:02 11 Melanie Beale (USA) Groove Subaru Excel Sports 0:10:10 12 Margot Clyne (USA) Groove Subaru Excel Sports 0:10:31

Teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Team TIBCO - Silicon Valley Bank 2:03:10 2 Twenty16 - RideBiker 0:00:55 3 UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 0:01:11 4 Rally Cycling 0:02:42 5 Podium Ambition Pro Cycling p/b Club La Santa 0:05:04 6 Hagens Berman / Supermint Pro Cycling Team 0:05:38 7 Amy D Foundation 0:06:45 8 Colavita/Bianchi 0:06:50 9 Visit Dallas DNA Pro Cycling 0:10:17 10 Canyon Bicycles Shimano 0:12:29 11 Canadian Women's National 0:13:19 12 Groove Subaru Excel Sports 0:15:30 13 Weber Shimano Ladies Power 0:17:35 14 Asahi MUUR Zero 0:20:10 15 CONADE-Visit Mexico Women 0:20:27

General classification after stage 3 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Mara Abbott (USA) Amy D Foundation 7:30:26 2 Kristin Armstrong (USA) Twenty16-RideBiker 0:02:12 3 Brianna Walle (USA) Team TIBCO - Silicon Valley Bank 0:03:02 4 Jasmin Glaesser (Can) Rally Cycling 0:03:08 5 Linda Melanie Villumsen (NZl) UnitedHealthcare Professional Women's Cycling Team 0:03:23 6 Lauren Stephens (USA) Team TIBCO - Silicon Valley Bank 0:04:28 7 Katharine Hall (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Women's Cycling Team 0:04:30 8 Abigail Mickey (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Women's Cycling Team 0:04:45 9 Scotti Lechuga (USA) Hagens Berman / Supermint Pro Cycling Team 0:05:39 10 Eri Yonamine (Jpn) Hagens Berman / Supermint Pro Cycling Team 11 Leah Thomas (USA) Twenty16-RideBiker 0:06:09 12 Sara Poidevin (Can) Rally Cycling 0:06:34 13 Sarah Storey (GBr) Podium Ambition Pro Cycling p/b Club La Santa 0:06:36 14 Jessica Cutler (USA) Colavita/Bianchi 0:06:39 15 Mindy Mccutcheon (USA) Canyon Bicycles - Shimano 0:07:35 16 Kathryn Donovan (USA) Colavita/Bianchi 0:07:36 17 Jessica Prinner (USA) Rally Cycling 0:07:44 18 Anna Sanders (USA) Visit Dallas DNA Pro Cycling 0:09:50 19 Joanne Marie Kiesanowski (NZl) Team TIBCO - Silicon Valley Bank 0:09:57 20 Jennifer Luebke (USA) Happy Tooth Dental 21 Breanne Nalder (USA) Visit Dallas DNA Pro Cycling 0:09:59 22 Rocio Parrado Guarnizo (Col) Weber Shimano Ladies Power 0:10:06 23 Megan Alderete (USA) Hagens Berman / Supermint Pro Cycling Team 0:10:43 24 Emma Grant (GBr) Colavita/Bianchi 0:10:45 25 Jennifer Tetrick (USA) Twenty16-RideBiker 0:11:05 26 Sara Bergen (Can) Canadian Women's National Team 0:11:24 27 Heather Fischer (USA) Rally Cycling 0:11:35 28 Julie Emmerman (USA) Amy D Foundation 0:11:55 29 Sharon Laws (GBr) Podium Ambition Pro Cycling p/b Club La Santa 0:12:13 30 Diana Penuela Martinez (Col) UnitedHealthcare Professional Women's Cycling Team 0:12:19 31 Whitney Allison (USA) Colavita/Bianchi 0:12:55 32 Nicole Moerig (Aus) Podium Ambition Pro Cycling p/b Club La Santa 0:13:59 33 Tsubasa Makise (Jpn) Asahi MUUR Zero 0:14:11 34 Lindsay Bayer (USA) Hagens Berman / Supermint Pro Cycling Team 0:14:15 35 Marcela Prieto (Mex) CONADE-Visit Mexico Women's Cycling Team 0:15:35 36 Hayley Simmonds (GBr) UnitedHealthcare Professional Women's Cycling Team 0:15:53 37 Claire Rose (GBr) Podium Ambition Pro Cycling p/b Club La Santa 0:18:21 38 Stephanie Roorda (Can) Canadian Women's National Team 0:18:39 39 Emily Collins (NZl) Team TIBCO - Silicon Valley Bank 0:19:14 40 Jessenia Meneses (Col) Weber Shimano Ladies Power 0:20:03 41 Sara Headley (USA) Podium Ambition Pro Cycling p/b Club La Santa 0:20:15 42 Kirsti Lay (Can) Rally Cycling 0:21:17 43 Alison Jackson (Can) Twenty16-RideBiker 0:21:28 44 Georgia Simmerling (Can) Canadian Women's National Team 0:22:10 45 Kathrin Hammes (Ger) Team TIBCO - Silicon Valley Bank 0:22:48 46 Elizabeth Hernandez (USA) Colavita/Bianchi 0:22:49 47 Irena Ossola (USA) Groove Subaru Excel Sports 0:23:38 48 Allison Linnell (USA) Hagens Berman / Supermint Pro Cycling Team 0:24:46 49 Diane Moug (Can) Groove Subaru Excel Sports 0:24:49 50 Laura Brown (Can) UnitedHealthcare Professional Women's Cycling Team 0:25:00 51 Melanie Beale (USA) Groove Subaru Excel Sports 0:26:47 52 Lauretta Hanson (Aus) Colavita/Bianchi 0:27:09 53 Maria Fadiga (Arg) Weber Shimano Ladies Power 0:28:32 54 Alexandra Burton (USA) Happy Tooth Dental 0:29:02 55 Gabrielle Pilote Fortin (Can) Amy D Foundation 0:29:09 56 Margot Clyne (USA) Groove Subaru Excel Sports 57 Bethany Allen (USA) Amy D Foundation 0:29:16 58 Annie Toth (USA) Groove Subaru Excel Sports 0:29:38 59 Catherine Ouellette (Can) Rally Cycling 0:30:31 60 Ariadna Gutierrez (Mex) CONADE-Visit Mexico Women's Cycling Team 0:31:08 61 Anne Perry (USA) Canyon Bicycles - Shimano 0:32:46 62 Liza Rachetto (USA) Hagens Berman / Supermint Pro Cycling Team 0:32:57 63 Cheryl Clarke (USA) Team TIBCO - Silicon Valley Bank 0:38:29 64 Amanda Miller (USA) Visit Dallas DNA Pro Cycling 0:38:33 65 Sari Saarelainen (Fin) Asahi MUUR Zero 0:48:12 66 Jill Patterson (Jpn) Asahi MUUR Zero 0:49:45 67 Daphne Karaginias (USA) Canyon Bicycles - Shimano 0:53:30 68 Nicole Mertz (USA) Canyon Bicycles - Shimano 0:55:01 69 Dulce Pliego (Mex) CONADE-Visit Mexico Women's Cycling Team 0:55:11 70 Anne Donnely (USA) Canyon Bicycles - Shimano 0:55:20 71 Belen Garza (Mex) CONADE-Visit Mexico Women's Cycling Team 0:55:39 72 Ana Hernandez (Mex) CONADE-Visit Mexico Women's Cycling Team 1:00:39

Sprint classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jasmin Glaesser (Can) Rally Cycling 20 pts 2 Heather Fischer (USA) Rally Cycling 15 3 Leah Thomas (USA) Twenty16-RideBiker 12 4 Abigail Mickey (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Women's Cycling Team 10 5 Jessica Prinner (USA) Rally Cycling 8 6 Linda Melanie Villumsen (NZl) UnitedHealthcare Professional Women's Cycling Team 7 7 Lauretta Hanson (Aus) Colavita/Bianchi 6 8 Brianna Walle (USA) Team TIBCO - Silicon Valley Bank 6 9 Scotti Lechuga (USA) Hagens Berman / Supermint Pro Cycling Team 6 10 Alison Jackson (Can) Twenty16-RideBiker 6 11 Megan Alderete (USA) Hagens Berman / Supermint Pro Cycling Team 3 12 Emma Grant (GBr) Colavita/Bianchi 1 13 Diana Penuela Martinez (Col) UnitedHealthcare Professional Women's Cycling Team 1 14 Irena Ossola (USA) Groove Subaru Excel Sports 1

Mountains classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Katharine Hall (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Women's Cycling Team 22 pts 2 Mara Abbott (USA) Amy D Foundation 20 3 Kristin Armstrong (USA) Twenty16-RideBiker 9 4 Sara Poidevin (Can) Rally Cycling 8 5 Kathryn Donovan (USA) Colavita/Bianchi 8 6 Scotti Lechuga (USA) Hagens Berman / Supermint Pro Cycling Team 5 7 Jasmin Glaesser (Can) Rally Cycling 3 8 Linda Melanie Villumsen (NZl) UnitedHealthcare Professional Women's Cycling Team 3 9 Abigail Mickey (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Women's Cycling Team 3 10 Rocio Parrado Guarnizo (Col) Weber Shimano Ladies Power 2 11 Brianna Walle (USA) Team TIBCO - Silicon Valley Bank 1 12 Jessica Prinner (USA) Rally Cycling 1

Young rider classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jasmin Glaesser (Can) Rally Cycling 7:33:34 2 Sara Poidevin (Can) Rally Cycling 0:03:26 3 Jessica Prinner (USA) Rally Cycling 0:04:36 4 Marcela Prieto (Mex) CONADE-Visit Mexico Women's Cycling Team 0:12:27 5 Jessenia Meneses (Col) Weber Shimano Ladies Power 0:16:55 6 Melanie Beale (USA) Groove Subaru Excel Sports 0:23:39 7 Lauretta Hanson (Aus) Colavita/Bianchi 0:24:01 8 Gabrielle Pilote Fortin (Can) Amy D Foundation 0:26:01 9 Margot Clyne (USA) Groove Subaru Excel Sports 10 Catherine Ouellette (Can) Rally Cycling 0:27:23 11 Belen Garza (Mex) CONADE-Visit Mexico Women's Cycling Team 0:52:31 12 Ana Hernandez (Mex) CONADE-Visit Mexico Women's Cycling Team 0:57:31