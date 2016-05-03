Trending

Tour of the Gila past winners

Champions 1987-2015

2015Rob Britton (Can) Team SmartStop
2014Carter Jones (USA) Optum–Kelly Benefit Strategies
2013Philip Deignan (Irl) UnitedHealthcare
2012Rory Sutherland (Aus) UnitedHealthcare
2011Francisco Mancebo (Esp) Realcyclist.com Cycling Team
2010Levi Leipheimer (USA) Mellow Johnny's
2009Levi Leipheimer (USA) Mellow Johnny's
2008Gregorio Ladino (Col) Tecos de la Universidad de Guadalajara
2007Nathan O'Neill (AUS) Health Net–Maxxis
2006Chris Baldwin (USA) Toyota–United
2005Burke Swindlehurst (USA) Team Seasilver
2004Scott Moninger (USA) Health Net–Maxxis
2003Drew Miller (USA) Trek-Volkswagen
2002Chris Wherry (USA) Mercury Cycling Team
2001Scott Moninger (USA) Mercury-Viatel
2000Eric Wohlberg (CAN) Team Shaklee
1999Chris Wherry (USA) Saturn Cycling Team
1998Burke Swindlehurst (USA) Nutra Fig
1997Bart Bowen (USA) Saturn
1996Burke Swindlehurst (USA)
1995Jonathan Vaughters (USA)
1994Drew Miller (USA)
1993José Robles (COL)
1992Kevin Livingston (USA)
1991Björn Bäckmann (SWE)
1990Drew Miller (USA)
1989John Lieswyn (USA)
1988Gavin O'Grady (USA) Cannondale Racing Team
1987Andy Bishop (USA)

Women
#Rider Name (Country) Team
2015Mara Abbott (USA) Amy D Foundation
2014Mara Abbott (USA) UnitedHealthcare Women's Team
2013Mara Abbott (USA) Exergy Twenty16
2012Kristin Armstrong (USA) Exergy Twenty12
2011Clara Hughes (CAN) Pactimo Cycling
2010Mara Abbott (USA) Peanut Butter & Co. Twenty12
2009Kristin Armstrong (USA) Cervélo TestTeam
2008Leah Goldstein (ISR) ValueAct Capital
2007Mara Abbott (USA) Webcor Builders
2006Kristin Armstrong (USA) Team Lipton
2005Kimberly Baldwin (USA) T-Mobile
2004Amber Neben (USA) T-Mobile
2003Geneviève Jeanson (CAN) Rona Esker
2002Geneviève Jeanson (CAN) Rona
2001Geneviève Jeanson (CAN) Rona
2000Mari Holden (USA) Timex
1999Kimberly Bruckner (USA)
1998Jeannie Longo (FRA)
1996Desiree Margagliano (USA)
1995Carolyn Donnelly (USA)
1994Carolyn Donnelly (USA)
1993Martha Wavrin (USA)
1992Jane Gagne (USA)
1991Laura Peycke (USA)
1990Carolyn Donnelly (USA)
1989Carolyn Donnelly (USA)
1988Jane Marshall (USA)
1987Nancy Shipp (USA)

