Tour of the Gila past winners
Champions 1987-2015
|2015
|Rob Britton (Can) Team SmartStop
|2014
|Carter Jones (USA) Optum–Kelly Benefit Strategies
|2013
|Philip Deignan (Irl) UnitedHealthcare
|2012
|Rory Sutherland (Aus) UnitedHealthcare
|2011
|Francisco Mancebo (Esp) Realcyclist.com Cycling Team
|2010
|Levi Leipheimer (USA) Mellow Johnny's
|2009
|Levi Leipheimer (USA) Mellow Johnny's
|2008
|Gregorio Ladino (Col) Tecos de la Universidad de Guadalajara
|2007
|Nathan O'Neill (AUS) Health Net–Maxxis
|2006
|Chris Baldwin (USA) Toyota–United
|2005
|Burke Swindlehurst (USA) Team Seasilver
|2004
|Scott Moninger (USA) Health Net–Maxxis
|2003
|Drew Miller (USA) Trek-Volkswagen
|2002
|Chris Wherry (USA) Mercury Cycling Team
|2001
|Scott Moninger (USA) Mercury-Viatel
|2000
|Eric Wohlberg (CAN) Team Shaklee
|1999
|Chris Wherry (USA) Saturn Cycling Team
|1998
|Burke Swindlehurst (USA) Nutra Fig
|1997
|Bart Bowen (USA) Saturn
|1996
|Burke Swindlehurst (USA)
|1995
|Jonathan Vaughters (USA)
|1994
|Drew Miller (USA)
|1993
|José Robles (COL)
|1992
|Kevin Livingston (USA)
|1991
|Björn Bäckmann (SWE)
|1990
|Drew Miller (USA)
|1989
|John Lieswyn (USA)
|1988
|Gavin O'Grady (USA) Cannondale Racing Team
|1987
|Andy Bishop (USA)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|2015
|Mara Abbott (USA) Amy D Foundation
|2014
|Mara Abbott (USA) UnitedHealthcare Women's Team
|2013
|Mara Abbott (USA) Exergy Twenty16
|2012
|Kristin Armstrong (USA) Exergy Twenty12
|2011
|Clara Hughes (CAN) Pactimo Cycling
|2010
|Mara Abbott (USA) Peanut Butter & Co. Twenty12
|2009
|Kristin Armstrong (USA) Cervélo TestTeam
|2008
|Leah Goldstein (ISR) ValueAct Capital
|2007
|Mara Abbott (USA) Webcor Builders
|2006
|Kristin Armstrong (USA) Team Lipton
|2005
|Kimberly Baldwin (USA) T-Mobile
|2004
|Amber Neben (USA) T-Mobile
|2003
|Geneviève Jeanson (CAN) Rona Esker
|2002
|Geneviève Jeanson (CAN) Rona
|2001
|Geneviève Jeanson (CAN) Rona
|2000
|Mari Holden (USA) Timex
|1999
|Kimberly Bruckner (USA)
|1998
|Jeannie Longo (FRA)
|1996
|Desiree Margagliano (USA)
|1995
|Carolyn Donnelly (USA)
|1994
|Carolyn Donnelly (USA)
|1993
|Martha Wavrin (USA)
|1992
|Jane Gagne (USA)
|1991
|Laura Peycke (USA)
|1990
|Carolyn Donnelly (USA)
|1989
|Carolyn Donnelly (USA)
|1988
|Jane Marshall (USA)
|1987
|Nancy Shipp (USA)
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Vuelta a España could tackle Col du Tourmalet in 2020Spanish Tour to cross into France for second consecutive year
-
Van der Poel: 'I wanted to win for grandpa'Dutchman will not defend Amstel Gold title
-
Kluge back on track after heart surgeryGerman reveals he went under the knife for congenital defect in October
-
Cyclo-cross World Cup Tabor: Van der Poel ekes out emotional victoryIserbyt, Van der Haar make it a race with world champion starting third row
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy