Morton seals overall Tour of the Gila victory
Jaramillo wins Gila Monster stage
Men Stage 5: Silver City - Pinos Altos
Lachlan Morton (Jelly Belly) withstood the challenge from his competitors on the final stage of the Tour of the Gila, conceding only a small amount of time to stage winner Daniel Jaramillo (UnitedHealthcare) and Janier Acevedo (Jamis) on the mountain top finish.
The result is surprising in that it's Morton's first stage race victory since his years in the U23 ranks, during which he won the Tour de l'Abitibi. In 2013 he was best young rider in the Tour of Utah and USA Pro Challenge, demonstrating his promise.
"I was pretty nervous about today. In the last few years there haven't been many guys who were able to defend on this stage because it's so tough, but this feels awesome," Morton said after celebrating the overall win with his team. "It's good to be able to pay back the team for all the times they've worked for me, and all the faith they've put in me not just this week but over the last year and a half."
The Jelly Belly team controlled the race for the first half of the 162km stage, keeping a large breakaway within striking distance.
The escape included Danny Pate, Evan Huffman, Thomas Zirbel (Rally Cycling), William Barta, Ruben Guerreiro, Justin Oien, Logan Owen (Axeon Hagens Berman), Jon Hornbeck, Robin Carpenter, Rob Squire, Joe Lewis, and Travis McCabe (Holowesko-Citadel Racing Team), Chad Beyer (Lupus Racing Team), Kyle Murphy (Team Jamis), Bryan Sanchez (Team Jamis), and Michael Le Rossignol (Silber Pro Cycling).
They were never given more than a minute's lead, and were caught after 104km, when the race did the traditional U-turn at the Gila Cliff Dwellings visitor's center.
"Our goal was to get to the bottom at the cliff dwellings with it all together. I was pretty confident I could take it on from there," Morton said. "The team were amazing for the first 100km of the race. They really controlled it and rode out of their skin."
However, when the attacks started to fly on the penultimate steep climb to Wild Horse Mesa, Morton had used up his team and was isolated amongst those trying to unseat him.
Acevedo and Jaramillo got away on the penultimate uncategorized climb to Meadow Creek, and began to threaten the podium positions when they had a 1:10 advantage. "I was a little outnumbered for the last two climbs," Morton said. "I knew I had two minutes on Acevedo, and Britton and the Silber guy [Cataford] only had one minute to lose. I sort of gambled on them chasing, and they didn't for a while and the gap got out to 1:10, so I had to take it up myself and chase. I brought it back to about 40 seconds by the time we got to the bottom of the last climb, and I was pretty confident and started thinking about the sprint."
Jaramillo and Acevedo only managed 14 and 11 seconds, respectively, on Morton's small group by the end. Best young rider Tao Geoghegan Hart (Axeon-Hagens Berman) won the small bunch sprint for third on the stage. Alex Cataford (Silber) kept his second place overall from Rob Britton (Rally Cycling).
"I had not done any long climbs this year in races up to this one," Geoghegan Hart said. "We did have climbs in the Italian races and Liège-Bastogne-Liège, but those were short, punchy ones. Here, we had longer duration climbs. Already today, I could feel my body was feeling the good effects of the first stage. Plus, doing a time trial - which I also had not done in a long time - was good preparation for California."
Travis McCabe (Holowesko-Citadel) padded his margin in the points classification by taking third in the first sprint to take home the green jersey.
Britton, who came into the race as defending champion, was impressed with the level of difficulty in this year's race.
"This is probably the hardest day of continental racing in the US, so it was a hard day. Acevedo and Jaramillo obviously put pressure not only on myself but Silber as well for the podium spots. Luckily I had two great teammates in Evan [Huffman] and Emerson [Oronte], and they sold out for the last 20km for me. That saved us our spots," Britton said.
"It was different this year with the wind. It made it a continuously harder week, every day was hard. Last year I put myself in a good position with the time trial, and this year it just about lost the whole race for me. The team rode amazing to protect me all week. Lachlan was just riding amazingly."
Cataford had a scare on the steep Wild Horse Mesa ascent, and came detached for a moment, but pulled himself together and held onto the group with Morton and Britton to seal his first UCI stage race podium placing.
"Going over the last cat 2 of the day I actually came off a little bit, and had to do a pretty big effort to get back on," he said. "That was a tough moment, I thought I almost lost it. But I rallied through and got back on, and just managed to hold onto what I had at the finish. But it was a hard day. I'm glad I made it through. It takes some mental toughness to get through moments like that.
"It's my break-out stage racing ride so far. I've never had a podium in a UCI stage race before. I can't thank my teammates enough. I didn't have to do anything today. They were there for me all day."
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Daniel Jaramillo (Col) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|4:04:52
|2
|Janier Acevedo (Col) Team Jamis
|0:00:03
|3
|Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Axeon Hagens Berman
|0:00:14
|4
|Robert Britton (Can) Rally Cycling
|5
|Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|6
|Lachlan Morton (Aus) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|7
|Chad Beyer (USA) Lupus Racing Team
|8
|Alex Cataford (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|9
|Janez Brajkovic (Slo) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|10
|Matthew Busche (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:24
|11
|Rob Squire (USA) Holowesko-Citadel Racing Team
|0:00:26
|12
|Chris Horner (USA) Lupus Racing Team
|0:00:29
|13
|Evan Huffman (USA) Rally Cycling
|0:01:18
|14
|Emerson Oronte (USA) Rally Cycling
|0:01:33
|15
|Neilson Powless (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman
|0:03:18
|16
|Adam De Vos (Can) Rally Cycling
|0:03:19
|17
|Matteo Dal-Cin (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|18
|Sepp Kuss (USA) Gateway Harley Davidson / Trek U25
|19
|Alfredo Ajpacaja (Gua) Guatemala National Team
|0:07:04
|20
|Jack Burke (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling Team
|0:07:12
|21
|Morgan Schmitt (USA) Canyon Bicycles Shimano
|22
|Tony Baca (Mex) Elbowz Racing
|0:07:15
|23
|Bryan Sanchez (Col) Team Jamis
|24
|Cortlan Brown (USA) Canyon Bicycles Shimano
|0:08:10
|25
|Michael Burleigh (USA) Canyon Bicycles Shimano
|0:09:53
|26
|Cameron Piper (USA) Gateway Harley Davidson / Trek U25
|27
|Christopher Prendergast (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling Team
|28
|Ruben Guerreiro (Por) Axeon Hagens Berman
|29
|Nicolae Tanovitchii (Mda) Lupus Racing Team
|30
|William Barta (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman
|31
|Jon Hornbeck (USA) Holowesko-Citadel Racing Team
|32
|Kaler Marshall (USA) Canyon Bicycles Shimano
|0:10:18
|33
|Daniel Gardner (GBr) Astellas Cycling Team
|0:10:47
|34
|Cristhian Avila (Col) EGO p/b Sammy’s Bikes
|35
|Eder Frayre (Mex) ArtsCyclery.com/Schnur Racing
|0:10:50
|36
|Manuel Rodas (Gua) Guatemala National Team
|0:10:52
|37
|Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|0:11:28
|38
|Max Jenkins (USA) Astellas Cycling Team
|0:12:24
|39
|Sam Warford (USA) Superissimo
|40
|Jordon Cheyne (Can) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|0:12:48
|41
|Matthieu Jeannes (Fra) Lupus Racing Team
|0:14:32
|42
|Bryan Lewis (USA) Lupus Racing Team
|43
|Kevin Girkins (USA) Elbowz Racing
|44
|Connor Brown (USA) Elevate Pro Cycling p/b Bicycle World
|45
|Nicholas Torraca (USA) Elevate Pro Cycling p/b Bicycle World
|46
|Mitchell Peterson (USA) Canyon Bicycles Shimano
|47
|Chris Winn (Aus) Primal – Audi Denver Elite
|48
|Danny Pate (USA) Rally Cycling
|49
|Robin Carpenter (USA) Holowesko-Citadel Racing Team
|0:17:28
|50
|Daniel Eaton (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|51
|Julio Padilla (Gua) Guatemala National Team
|0:19:40
|52
|Colin Strickland (USA) Elbowz Racing
|53
|Jake Sitler (USA) Astellas Cycling Team
|0:20:02
|54
|Kyle Murphy (USA) Team Jamis
|55
|Johnathan Freter (USA) Astellas Cycling Team
|0:21:09
|56
|Matt Zimmer (USA) ArtsCyclery.com/Schnur Racing
|0:21:34
|57
|Travis McCabe (USA) Holowesko-Citadel Racing Team
|0:23:30
|58
|Angus Morton (Aus) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|59
|Bryan Gomez (Col) Gateway Harley Davidson / Trek U25
|0:23:45
|60
|Bailey Mcknight (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling Team
|61
|Kristofer Dahl (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|62
|Logan Owen (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman
|63
|Justin Oien (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman
|64
|Coulton Hartrich (USA) ArtsCyclery.com/Schnur Racing
|65
|Felix Bouvette (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling Team
|66
|Thomas Zirbel (USA) Rally Cycling
|67
|Taylor Shelden (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|68
|Ruben Companioni (Cub) Team Jamis
|69
|Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Team Jamis
|70
|Marco Canola (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|71
|Guillaume Bourgeois (Swi) Team Humard Vélo Passion
|72
|Kyle Boorsma (Can) Transports Lacombe/Devinci
|73
|Chris Putt (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|0:27:31
|74
|Michael Le Rossignol (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|75
|Tyler Williams (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman
|76
|Benjamin Perry (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|77
|Emile Jean (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|78
|Danick Vandale (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling Team
|79
|Andrei Krasilnikau (Blr) Holowesko-Citadel Racing Team
|80
|Cameron Clark (USA) EGO p/b Sammy’s Bikes
|0:32:54
|81
|Michael Olheiser (USA) Lupus Racing Team
|0:35:34
|82
|Adam Bryfogle (USA) Landis/Trek Team
|0:36:58
|83
|Andrew Clemence (USA) Landis/Trek Team
|84
|William Stephens (USA) Elevate Pro Cycling p/b Bicycle World
|0:37:48
|85
|George Simpson (USA) Gateway Harley Davidson / Trek U25
|86
|Wouter Zwart (USA) Landis/Trek Team
|0:44:38
|87
|Yves Mercier (Swi) Team Humard Vélo Passion
|88
|Quentin Guex (Swi) Team Humard Vélo Passion
|0:45:13
|89
|Chris Brennan (USA) Amore&Vita-USA Racing
|0:45:14
|90
|Jacob Duehring (USA) Elbowz Racing
|0:45:22
|91
|Bryan Larsen (USA) Echelon-Storck Development Team
|0:45:24
|92
|Micah Engel (USA) Gateway Harley Davidson / Trek U25
|0:48:01
|OTL
|Daniel Parkman (USA) Amore&Vita-USA Racing
|OTL
|Jim Peterman (USA) Superissimo
|OTL
|Paul Thomas (USA) Superissimo
|OTL
|Dennis Ramirez (USA) Gateway Harley Davidson / Trek U25
|OTL
|Brad Neagos (USA) Landis/Trek Team
|OTL
|Matt Brophy (USA) EGO p/b Sammy’s Bikes
|OTL
|Taylor Warren (USA) Landis/Trek Team
|OTL
|Stephen Pedone (USA) Superissimo
|DNS
|Tanner Putt (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|DNS
|Jared Gilyard (USA) Canyon Bicycles Shimano
|DNS
|Drew Christopher (USA) Primal – Audi Denver Elite
|DNF
|William Routley (Can) Rally Cycling
|DNF
|Bjørn Selander (USA) Rally Cycling
|DNF
|David Williams (USA) Astellas Cycling Team
|DNF
|Geoffrey Curran (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman
|DNF
|Zack Allison (USA) Elevate Pro Cycling p/b Bicycle World
|DNF
|Logan Hutchings (NZl) Elevate Pro Cycling p/b Bicycle World
|DNF
|Julian Kyer (USA) Elevate Pro Cycling p/b Bicycle World
|DNF
|Joe Lewis (Aus) Holowesko-Citadel Racing Team
|DNF
|Miguel Bryan (USA) Holowesko-Citadel Racing Team
|DNF
|Jacob Rathe (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|DNF
|Ben Wolfe (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|DNF
|Michael Sheehan (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|DNF
|Oliver Flautt (USA) Lupus Racing Team
|DNF
|Nolan Tankersley (USA) Lupus Racing Team
|DNF
|Luis Amaran (Cub) Team Jamis
|DNF
|Eric Marcotte (USA) Team Jamis
|DNF
|Travis Samuel (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling Team
|DNF
|Jure Rupnik (Slo) H&R Block Pro Cycling Team
|DNF
|Joel Taylor (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling Team
|DNF
|Nigel Ellsay (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Evan Huffman (USA) Rally Cycling
|5
|pts
|2
|James Piccoli (Can) Transports Lacombe/Devinci
|3
|3
|Travis McCabe (USA) Holowesko-Citadel Racing Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Evan Huffman (USA) Rally Cycling
|5
|pts
|2
|Robin Carpenter (USA) Holowesko-Citadel Racing Team
|3
|3
|Thomas Zirbel (USA) Rally Cycling
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Thomas Zirbel (USA) Rally Cycling
|5
|pts
|2
|Joe Lewis (Aus) Holowesko-Citadel Racing Team
|3
|3
|Bryan Sanchez (Col) Team Jamis
|2
|4
|Rob Squire (USA) Holowesko-Citadel Racing Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Kyle Murphy (USA) Team Jamis
|10
|pts
|2
|Ruben Guerreiro (Por) Axeon Hagens Berman
|7
|3
|William Barta (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman
|5
|4
|Justin Oien (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman
|3
|5
|Rob Squire (USA) Holowesko-Citadel Racing Team
|2
|6
|Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Axeon Hagens Berman
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Daniel Jaramillo (Col) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|15
|pts
|2
|Lachlan Morton (Aus) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|12
|3
|Matthew Busche (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|9
|4
|Robert Britton (Can) Rally Cycling
|7
|5
|Janier Acevedo (Col) Team Jamis
|5
|6
|Sepp Kuss (USA) Gateway Harley Davidson / Trek U25
|3
|7
|Rob Squire (USA) Holowesko-Citadel Racing Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Janier Acevedo (Col) Team Jamis
|10
|pts
|2
|Daniel Jaramillo (Col) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|7
|3
|Robert Britton (Can) Rally Cycling
|5
|4
|Lachlan Morton (Aus) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|3
|5
|Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Axeon Hagens Berman
|2
|6
|Janez Brajkovic (Slo) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Daniel Jaramillo (Col) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|5
|pts
|2
|Janier Acevedo (Col) Team Jamis
|3
|3
|Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Axeon Hagens Berman
|2
|4
|Robert Britton (Can) Rally Cycling
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Axeon Hagens Berman
|4:05:06
|2
|Neilson Powless (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman
|0:03:04
|3
|Sepp Kuss (USA) Gateway Harley Davidson / Trek U25
|0:03:05
|4
|Jack Burke (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling Team
|0:06:58
|5
|Bryan Sanchez (Col) Team Jamis
|0:07:01
|6
|Christopher Prendergast (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling Team
|0:09:39
|7
|Ruben Guerreiro (Por) Axeon Hagens Berman
|8
|William Barta (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman
|9
|Daniel Gardner (GBr) Astellas Cycling Team
|0:10:33
|10
|Sam Warford (USA) Superissimo
|0:12:10
|11
|Connor Brown (USA) Elevate Pro Cycling p/b Bicycle World
|0:14:18
|12
|Nicholas Torraca (USA) Elevate Pro Cycling p/b Bicycle World
|13
|Bryan Gomez (Col) Gateway Harley Davidson / Trek U25
|0:23:31
|14
|Logan Owen (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman
|15
|Justin Oien (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman
|16
|Tyler Williams (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman
|0:27:17
|17
|Benjamin Perry (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|18
|Danick Vandale (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling Team
|19
|Quentin Guex (Swi) Team Humard Vélo Passion
|0:44:59
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|12:15:04
|2
|Rally Cycling
|0:02:37
|3
|Lupus Racing Team
|0:10:08
|4
|Axeon Hagens Berman
|0:12:57
|5
|Canyon Bicycles Shimano
|0:24:47
|6
|Silber Pro Cycling
|0:26:50
|7
|Team Jamis
|0:26:52
|8
|Holowesko-Citadel Racing Team
|0:27:19
|9
|Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|0:36:04
|10
|Gateway Harley Davidson / Trek U25
|0:36:29
|11
|Guatemala National Team
|0:37:08
|12
|H&R Block Pro Cycling Team
|0:40:22
|13
|Elbowz Racing
|0:40:59
|14
|Astellas Cycling Team
|0:42:45
|15
|ArtsCyclery.com/Schnur Racing
|0:55:41
|16
|Elevate Pro Cycling p/b Bicycle World
|1:06:24
|17
|Team Humard Vélo Passion
|1:53:08
|18
|Landis/Trek Team
|1:58:06
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Lachlan Morton (Aus) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|12:24:48
|2
|Alex Cataford (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|0:01:06
|3
|Robert Britton (Can) Rally Cycling
|0:01:10
|4
|Janier Acevedo (Col) Team Jamis
|0:01:42
|5
|Daniel Jaramillo (Col) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|0:01:59
|6
|Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Axeon Hagens Berman
|0:02:03
|7
|Matthew Busche (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|0:02:41
|8
|Janez Brajkovic (Slo) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|0:02:42
|9
|Chris Horner (USA) Lupus Racing Team
|0:04:25
|10
|Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|0:04:30
|11
|Matteo Dal-Cin (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|0:04:58
|12
|Neilson Powless (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman
|0:05:13
|13
|Evan Huffman (USA) Rally Cycling
|0:05:15
|14
|Sepp Kuss (USA) Gateway Harley Davidson / Trek U25
|0:05:33
|15
|Chad Beyer (USA) Lupus Racing Team
|0:05:34
|16
|Adam De Vos (Can) Rally Cycling
|0:05:44
|17
|Emerson Oronte (USA) Rally Cycling
|0:05:59
|18
|Rob Squire (USA) Holowesko-Citadel Racing Team
|0:09:52
|19
|Morgan Schmitt (USA) Canyon Bicycles Shimano
|0:13:29
|20
|Tony Baca (Mex) Elbowz Racing
|0:13:52
|21
|Jack Burke (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling Team
|0:14:07
|22
|Alfredo Ajpacaja (Gua) Guatemala National Team
|0:14:08
|23
|Jon Hornbeck (USA) Holowesko-Citadel Racing Team
|0:14:38
|24
|Manuel Rodas (Gua) Guatemala National Team
|0:14:45
|25
|William Barta (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman
|0:15:22
|26
|Michael Burleigh (USA) Canyon Bicycles Shimano
|0:15:25
|27
|Bryan Sanchez (Col) Team Jamis
|0:15:59
|28
|Nicolae Tanovitchii (Mda) Lupus Racing Team
|0:16:36
|29
|Ruben Guerreiro (Por) Axeon Hagens Berman
|0:17:34
|30
|Danny Pate (USA) Rally Cycling
|0:18:05
|31
|Cameron Piper (USA) Gateway Harley Davidson / Trek U25
|0:18:48
|32
|Kaler Marshall (USA) Canyon Bicycles Shimano
|0:20:36
|33
|Chris Winn (Aus) Primal – Audi Denver Elite
|0:20:52
|34
|Bryan Lewis (USA) Lupus Racing Team
|0:21:03
|35
|Kevin Girkins (USA) Elbowz Racing
|0:21:07
|36
|Christopher Prendergast (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling Team
|0:21:20
|37
|Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|0:21:34
|38
|Eder Frayre (Mex) ArtsCyclery.com/Schnur Racing
|0:21:47
|39
|Max Jenkins (USA) Astellas Cycling Team
|0:21:51
|40
|Cristhian Avila (Col) EGO p/b Sammy’s Bikes
|0:22:19
|41
|Kyle Murphy (USA) Team Jamis
|0:23:07
|42
|Jake Sitler (USA) Astellas Cycling Team
|0:23:34
|43
|Robin Carpenter (USA) Holowesko-Citadel Racing Team
|0:23:54
|44
|Matthieu Jeannes (Fra) Lupus Racing Team
|0:24:24
|45
|Jordon Cheyne (Can) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|0:25:35
|46
|Nicholas Torraca (USA) Elevate Pro Cycling p/b Bicycle World
|0:26:18
|47
|Cortlan Brown (USA) Canyon Bicycles Shimano
|0:26:46
|48
|Daniel Gardner (GBr) Astellas Cycling Team
|0:27:02
|49
|Sam Warford (USA) Superissimo
|0:27:20
|50
|Johnathan Freter (USA) Astellas Cycling Team
|0:27:45
|51
|Mitchell Peterson (USA) Canyon Bicycles Shimano
|0:28:11
|52
|Connor Brown (USA) Elevate Pro Cycling p/b Bicycle World
|0:28:23
|53
|Thomas Zirbel (USA) Rally Cycling
|0:30:44
|54
|Matt Zimmer (USA) ArtsCyclery.com/Schnur Racing
|0:30:46
|55
|Andrei Krasilnikau (Blr) Holowesko-Citadel Racing Team
|0:31:28
|56
|Marco Canola (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|0:32:45
|57
|Colin Strickland (USA) Elbowz Racing
|0:33:42
|58
|Travis McCabe (USA) Holowesko-Citadel Racing Team
|0:34:17
|59
|Taylor Shelden (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|0:35:19
|60
|Justin Oien (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman
|0:36:56
|61
|Kristofer Dahl (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|0:37:55
|62
|Benjamin Perry (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|0:38:24
|63
|Michael Le Rossignol (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|0:38:39
|64
|Angus Morton (Aus) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|0:40:14
|65
|Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Team Jamis
|0:41:05
|66
|Logan Owen (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman
|0:42:17
|67
|Daniel Eaton (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|0:42:27
|68
|Coulton Hartrich (USA) ArtsCyclery.com/Schnur Racing
|0:43:30
|69
|Ruben Companioni (Cub) Team Jamis
|0:43:33
|70
|Bailey Mcknight (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling Team
|0:43:38
|71
|Michael Olheiser (USA) Lupus Racing Team
|0:43:47
|72
|Emile Jean (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|0:44:00
|73
|Tyler Williams (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman
|0:44:48
|74
|Andrew Clemence (USA) Landis/Trek Team
|0:52:01
|75
|Chris Putt (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|0:52:04
|76
|Cameron Clark (USA) EGO p/b Sammy’s Bikes
|0:55:05
|77
|Julio Padilla (Gua) Guatemala National Team
|0:55:42
|78
|Guillaume Bourgeois (Swi) Team Humard Vélo Passion
|0:56:28
|79
|Adam Bryfogle (USA) Landis/Trek Team
|0:56:59
|80
|Kyle Boorsma (Can) Transports Lacombe/Devinci
|0:57:00
|81
|Danick Vandale (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling Team
|0:57:48
|82
|Bryan Gomez (Col) Gateway Harley Davidson / Trek U25
|0:58:17
|83
|Felix Bouvette (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling Team
|1:00:46
|84
|William Stephens (USA) Elevate Pro Cycling p/b Bicycle World
|1:04:32
|85
|Wouter Zwart (USA) Landis/Trek Team
|1:05:01
|86
|George Simpson (USA) Gateway Harley Davidson / Trek U25
|1:05:22
|87
|Chris Brennan (USA) Amore&Vita-USA Racing
|1:07:41
|88
|Jacob Duehring (USA) Elbowz Racing
|1:12:28
|89
|Micah Engel (USA) Gateway Harley Davidson / Trek U25
|1:15:45
|90
|Yves Mercier (Swi) Team Humard Vélo Passion
|1:18:56
|91
|Quentin Guex (Swi) Team Humard Vélo Passion
|1:20:45
|92
|Bryan Larsen (USA) Echelon-Storck Development Team
|1:26:34
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Travis McCabe (USA) Holowesko-Citadel Racing Team
|36
|pts
|2
|Marco Canola (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|20
|3
|Kristofer Dahl (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|15
|4
|Adam De Vos (Can) Rally Cycling
|13
|5
|Bailey Mcknight (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling Team
|11
|6
|Evan Huffman (USA) Rally Cycling
|10
|7
|Neilson Powless (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman
|10
|8
|Lachlan Morton (Aus) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|8
|9
|Kyle Murphy (USA) Team Jamis
|6
|10
|Alex Cataford (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|6
|11
|Emerson Oronte (USA) Rally Cycling
|6
|12
|Robin Carpenter (USA) Holowesko-Citadel Racing Team
|6
|13
|Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Team Jamis
|6
|14
|Danny Pate (USA) Rally Cycling
|5
|15
|Robert Britton (Can) Rally Cycling
|5
|16
|Justin Oien (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman
|5
|17
|Bryan Gomez (Col) Gateway Harley Davidson / Trek U25
|5
|18
|Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Axeon Hagens Berman
|4
|19
|Alfredo Ajpacaja (Gua) Guatemala National Team
|3
|20
|Janez Brajkovic (Slo) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|2
|21
|Thomas Zirbel (USA) Rally Cycling
|1
|22
|Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|1
|23
|Sepp Kuss (USA) Gateway Harley Davidson / Trek U25
|1
|24
|Nicholas Torraca (USA) Elevate Pro Cycling p/b Bicycle World
|1
|25
|Daniel Eaton (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|1
|26
|Daniel Gardner (GBr) Astellas Cycling Team
|-5
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Daniel Jaramillo (Col) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|41
|pts
|2
|Lachlan Morton (Aus) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|30
|3
|Robert Britton (Can) Rally Cycling
|25
|4
|Janier Acevedo (Col) Team Jamis
|24
|5
|Kyle Murphy (USA) Team Jamis
|20
|6
|Matthew Busche (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|14
|7
|Sepp Kuss (USA) Gateway Harley Davidson / Trek U25
|10
|8
|Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|7
|9
|Ruben Guerreiro (Por) Axeon Hagens Berman
|7
|10
|Thomas Zirbel (USA) Rally Cycling
|5
|11
|Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Axeon Hagens Berman
|5
|12
|Emerson Oronte (USA) Rally Cycling
|5
|13
|William Barta (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman
|5
|14
|Rob Squire (USA) Holowesko-Citadel Racing Team
|4
|15
|Justin Oien (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman
|3
|16
|Bryan Sanchez (Col) Team Jamis
|2
|17
|Alex Cataford (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|1
|18
|Janez Brajkovic (Slo) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|1
|19
|Neilson Powless (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman
|1
|20
|Nicolae Tanovitchii (Mda) Lupus Racing Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Axeon Hagens Berman
|12:26:51
|2
|Neilson Powless (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman
|0:03:10
|3
|Sepp Kuss (USA) Gateway Harley Davidson / Trek U25
|0:03:30
|4
|Jack Burke (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling Team
|0:12:04
|5
|William Barta (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman
|0:13:19
|6
|Bryan Sanchez (Col) Team Jamis
|0:13:56
|7
|Ruben Guerreiro (Por) Axeon Hagens Berman
|0:15:31
|8
|Christopher Prendergast (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling Team
|0:19:17
|9
|Nicholas Torraca (USA) Elevate Pro Cycling p/b Bicycle World
|0:24:15
|10
|Daniel Gardner (GBr) Astellas Cycling Team
|0:24:59
|11
|Sam Warford (USA) Superissimo
|0:25:17
|12
|Connor Brown (USA) Elevate Pro Cycling p/b Bicycle World
|0:26:20
|13
|Justin Oien (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman
|0:34:53
|14
|Benjamin Perry (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|0:36:21
|15
|Logan Owen (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman
|0:40:14
|16
|Tyler Williams (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman
|0:42:45
|17
|Danick Vandale (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling Team
|0:55:45
|18
|Bryan Gomez (Col) Gateway Harley Davidson / Trek U25
|0:56:14
|19
|Quentin Guex (Swi) Team Humard Vélo Passion
|1:18:42
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|37:20:52
|2
|Rally Cycling
|0:01:58
|3
|Axeon Hagens Berman
|0:15:25
|4
|Lupus Racing Team
|0:18:12
|5
|Silber Pro Cycling
|0:28:03
|6
|Team Jamis
|0:32:51
|7
|Holowesko-Citadel Racing Team
|0:33:47
|8
|Canyon Bicycles Shimano
|0:40:51
|9
|Guatemala National Team
|0:49:29
|10
|Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|0:52:44
|11
|Astellas Cycling Team
|0:52:58
|12
|Elbowz Racing
|0:57:29
|13
|Gateway Harley Davidson / Trek U25
|0:57:43
|14
|H&R Block Pro Cycling Team
|1:11:04
|15
|ArtsCyclery.com/Schnur Racing
|1:27:17
|16
|Elevate Pro Cycling p/b Bicycle World
|1:42:03
|17
|Landis/Trek Team
|2:37:52
|18
|Team Humard Vélo Passion
|3:13:30
