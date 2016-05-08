Image 1 of 30 The top three men overall (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 2 of 30 Lachlan Morton (Jelly Belly) on today's descent (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 3 of 30 The men's field heads toward the Santa Rita mine (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 4 of 30 Jelly Belly moves to the front to chase (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 5 of 30 Tom Zirbel (Rally) powers the break (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 6 of 30 Lachlan Morton (Jelly Belly) stays tucked in behind his teammates (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 7 of 30 Jelly Belly rides tempo to control the front (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 8 of 30 The break working hard to get up the road (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 9 of 30 Jelly Belly stays on the front to bring back the break (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 10 of 30 The break on the way to the climb (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 11 of 30 The peloton makes up some time on the flats (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 12 of 30 Jelly Belly still working hard on the front (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 13 of 30 A chase group forms as the race leader goes up the road (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 14 of 30 Janez Brajkovic (UnitedHealthcare) attacks with Tao Geoghegan Hart (Axeon) (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 15 of 30 Janier Acevedo (Jamis) leads an attack (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 16 of 30 The men spread out on the way out of town (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 17 of 30 Champagne flies for the overall jersey winners (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 18 of 30 Daniel Jaramillo (UnitedHealthcare) celebrates winning stage 5 (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 19 of 30 Lachlan Morton (Jelly Belly) spends the final day in the leaders jersey (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 20 of 30 Kyle Murphy (Jamis) and Joe Lewis (Holowesko) at the front on a descent (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 21 of 30 Today's break making good time on the flats (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 22 of 30 Riders taking pulls in the break (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 23 of 30 Travis McCabe (Holowesko) pulls on the front of the break (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 24 of 30 The mens field makes its way past Lake Roberts (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 25 of 30 Angus Morton (Jelly Belly) keeps the tempo high on the front (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 26 of 30 Janier Acevedo (Jamis) leads stage winner Daniel Jaramillo (UnitedHealthcare) (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 27 of 30 Lachlan Morton (Jelly Belly) exhausted after today's big effort (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 28 of 30 The top three men for today's stage (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 29 of 30 Janier Acevedo (Jamis) and Daniel Jaramillo (UnitedHealthcare) break off from the front group (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 30 of 30 Daniel Jaramillo (UnitedHealthcare) wins the final Tour of the Gila stage (Image credit: Tour of the Gila)

Lachlan Morton (Jelly Belly) withstood the challenge from his competitors on the final stage of the Tour of the Gila, conceding only a small amount of time to stage winner Daniel Jaramillo (UnitedHealthcare) and Janier Acevedo (Jamis) on the mountain top finish.

The result is surprising in that it's Morton's first stage race victory since his years in the U23 ranks, during which he won the Tour de l'Abitibi. In 2013 he was best young rider in the Tour of Utah and USA Pro Challenge, demonstrating his promise.

"I was pretty nervous about today. In the last few years there haven't been many guys who were able to defend on this stage because it's so tough, but this feels awesome," Morton said after celebrating the overall win with his team. "It's good to be able to pay back the team for all the times they've worked for me, and all the faith they've put in me not just this week but over the last year and a half."

The Jelly Belly team controlled the race for the first half of the 162km stage, keeping a large breakaway within striking distance.

The escape included Danny Pate, Evan Huffman, Thomas Zirbel (Rally Cycling), William Barta, Ruben Guerreiro, Justin Oien, Logan Owen (Axeon Hagens Berman), Jon Hornbeck, Robin Carpenter, Rob Squire, Joe Lewis, and Travis McCabe (Holowesko-Citadel Racing Team), Chad Beyer (Lupus Racing Team), Kyle Murphy (Team Jamis), Bryan Sanchez (Team Jamis), and Michael Le Rossignol (Silber Pro Cycling).

They were never given more than a minute's lead, and were caught after 104km, when the race did the traditional U-turn at the Gila Cliff Dwellings visitor's center.

"Our goal was to get to the bottom at the cliff dwellings with it all together. I was pretty confident I could take it on from there," Morton said. "The team were amazing for the first 100km of the race. They really controlled it and rode out of their skin."

However, when the attacks started to fly on the penultimate steep climb to Wild Horse Mesa, Morton had used up his team and was isolated amongst those trying to unseat him.

Acevedo and Jaramillo got away on the penultimate uncategorized climb to Meadow Creek, and began to threaten the podium positions when they had a 1:10 advantage. "I was a little outnumbered for the last two climbs," Morton said. "I knew I had two minutes on Acevedo, and Britton and the Silber guy [Cataford] only had one minute to lose. I sort of gambled on them chasing, and they didn't for a while and the gap got out to 1:10, so I had to take it up myself and chase. I brought it back to about 40 seconds by the time we got to the bottom of the last climb, and I was pretty confident and started thinking about the sprint."

Jaramillo and Acevedo only managed 14 and 11 seconds, respectively, on Morton's small group by the end. Best young rider Tao Geoghegan Hart (Axeon-Hagens Berman) won the small bunch sprint for third on the stage. Alex Cataford (Silber) kept his second place overall from Rob Britton (Rally Cycling).

"I had not done any long climbs this year in races up to this one," Geoghegan Hart said. "We did have climbs in the Italian races and Liège-Bastogne-Liège, but those were short, punchy ones. Here, we had longer duration climbs. Already today, I could feel my body was feeling the good effects of the first stage. Plus, doing a time trial - which I also had not done in a long time - was good preparation for California."

Travis McCabe (Holowesko-Citadel) padded his margin in the points classification by taking third in the first sprint to take home the green jersey.

Britton, who came into the race as defending champion, was impressed with the level of difficulty in this year's race.

"This is probably the hardest day of continental racing in the US, so it was a hard day. Acevedo and Jaramillo obviously put pressure not only on myself but Silber as well for the podium spots. Luckily I had two great teammates in Evan [Huffman] and Emerson [Oronte], and they sold out for the last 20km for me. That saved us our spots," Britton said.

"It was different this year with the wind. It made it a continuously harder week, every day was hard. Last year I put myself in a good position with the time trial, and this year it just about lost the whole race for me. The team rode amazing to protect me all week. Lachlan was just riding amazingly."

Cataford had a scare on the steep Wild Horse Mesa ascent, and came detached for a moment, but pulled himself together and held onto the group with Morton and Britton to seal his first UCI stage race podium placing.

"Going over the last cat 2 of the day I actually came off a little bit, and had to do a pretty big effort to get back on," he said. "That was a tough moment, I thought I almost lost it. But I rallied through and got back on, and just managed to hold onto what I had at the finish. But it was a hard day. I'm glad I made it through. It takes some mental toughness to get through moments like that.

"It's my break-out stage racing ride so far. I've never had a podium in a UCI stage race before. I can't thank my teammates enough. I didn't have to do anything today. They were there for me all day."

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Daniel Jaramillo (Col) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 4:04:52 2 Janier Acevedo (Col) Team Jamis 0:00:03 3 Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Axeon Hagens Berman 0:00:14 4 Robert Britton (Can) Rally Cycling 5 Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 6 Lachlan Morton (Aus) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 7 Chad Beyer (USA) Lupus Racing Team 8 Alex Cataford (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 9 Janez Brajkovic (Slo) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 10 Matthew Busche (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 0:00:24 11 Rob Squire (USA) Holowesko-Citadel Racing Team 0:00:26 12 Chris Horner (USA) Lupus Racing Team 0:00:29 13 Evan Huffman (USA) Rally Cycling 0:01:18 14 Emerson Oronte (USA) Rally Cycling 0:01:33 15 Neilson Powless (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman 0:03:18 16 Adam De Vos (Can) Rally Cycling 0:03:19 17 Matteo Dal-Cin (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 18 Sepp Kuss (USA) Gateway Harley Davidson / Trek U25 19 Alfredo Ajpacaja (Gua) Guatemala National Team 0:07:04 20 Jack Burke (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling Team 0:07:12 21 Morgan Schmitt (USA) Canyon Bicycles Shimano 22 Tony Baca (Mex) Elbowz Racing 0:07:15 23 Bryan Sanchez (Col) Team Jamis 24 Cortlan Brown (USA) Canyon Bicycles Shimano 0:08:10 25 Michael Burleigh (USA) Canyon Bicycles Shimano 0:09:53 26 Cameron Piper (USA) Gateway Harley Davidson / Trek U25 27 Christopher Prendergast (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling Team 28 Ruben Guerreiro (Por) Axeon Hagens Berman 29 Nicolae Tanovitchii (Mda) Lupus Racing Team 30 William Barta (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman 31 Jon Hornbeck (USA) Holowesko-Citadel Racing Team 32 Kaler Marshall (USA) Canyon Bicycles Shimano 0:10:18 33 Daniel Gardner (GBr) Astellas Cycling Team 0:10:47 34 Cristhian Avila (Col) EGO p/b Sammy’s Bikes 35 Eder Frayre (Mex) ArtsCyclery.com/Schnur Racing 0:10:50 36 Manuel Rodas (Gua) Guatemala National Team 0:10:52 37 Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 0:11:28 38 Max Jenkins (USA) Astellas Cycling Team 0:12:24 39 Sam Warford (USA) Superissimo 40 Jordon Cheyne (Can) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 0:12:48 41 Matthieu Jeannes (Fra) Lupus Racing Team 0:14:32 42 Bryan Lewis (USA) Lupus Racing Team 43 Kevin Girkins (USA) Elbowz Racing 44 Connor Brown (USA) Elevate Pro Cycling p/b Bicycle World 45 Nicholas Torraca (USA) Elevate Pro Cycling p/b Bicycle World 46 Mitchell Peterson (USA) Canyon Bicycles Shimano 47 Chris Winn (Aus) Primal – Audi Denver Elite 48 Danny Pate (USA) Rally Cycling 49 Robin Carpenter (USA) Holowesko-Citadel Racing Team 0:17:28 50 Daniel Eaton (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 51 Julio Padilla (Gua) Guatemala National Team 0:19:40 52 Colin Strickland (USA) Elbowz Racing 53 Jake Sitler (USA) Astellas Cycling Team 0:20:02 54 Kyle Murphy (USA) Team Jamis 55 Johnathan Freter (USA) Astellas Cycling Team 0:21:09 56 Matt Zimmer (USA) ArtsCyclery.com/Schnur Racing 0:21:34 57 Travis McCabe (USA) Holowesko-Citadel Racing Team 0:23:30 58 Angus Morton (Aus) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 59 Bryan Gomez (Col) Gateway Harley Davidson / Trek U25 0:23:45 60 Bailey Mcknight (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling Team 61 Kristofer Dahl (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 62 Logan Owen (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman 63 Justin Oien (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman 64 Coulton Hartrich (USA) ArtsCyclery.com/Schnur Racing 65 Felix Bouvette (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling Team 66 Thomas Zirbel (USA) Rally Cycling 67 Taylor Shelden (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 68 Ruben Companioni (Cub) Team Jamis 69 Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Team Jamis 70 Marco Canola (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 71 Guillaume Bourgeois (Swi) Team Humard Vélo Passion 72 Kyle Boorsma (Can) Transports Lacombe/Devinci 73 Chris Putt (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 0:27:31 74 Michael Le Rossignol (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 75 Tyler Williams (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman 76 Benjamin Perry (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 77 Emile Jean (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 78 Danick Vandale (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling Team 79 Andrei Krasilnikau (Blr) Holowesko-Citadel Racing Team 80 Cameron Clark (USA) EGO p/b Sammy’s Bikes 0:32:54 81 Michael Olheiser (USA) Lupus Racing Team 0:35:34 82 Adam Bryfogle (USA) Landis/Trek Team 0:36:58 83 Andrew Clemence (USA) Landis/Trek Team 84 William Stephens (USA) Elevate Pro Cycling p/b Bicycle World 0:37:48 85 George Simpson (USA) Gateway Harley Davidson / Trek U25 86 Wouter Zwart (USA) Landis/Trek Team 0:44:38 87 Yves Mercier (Swi) Team Humard Vélo Passion 88 Quentin Guex (Swi) Team Humard Vélo Passion 0:45:13 89 Chris Brennan (USA) Amore&Vita-USA Racing 0:45:14 90 Jacob Duehring (USA) Elbowz Racing 0:45:22 91 Bryan Larsen (USA) Echelon-Storck Development Team 0:45:24 92 Micah Engel (USA) Gateway Harley Davidson / Trek U25 0:48:01 OTL Daniel Parkman (USA) Amore&Vita-USA Racing OTL Jim Peterman (USA) Superissimo OTL Paul Thomas (USA) Superissimo OTL Dennis Ramirez (USA) Gateway Harley Davidson / Trek U25 OTL Brad Neagos (USA) Landis/Trek Team OTL Matt Brophy (USA) EGO p/b Sammy’s Bikes OTL Taylor Warren (USA) Landis/Trek Team OTL Stephen Pedone (USA) Superissimo DNS Tanner Putt (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team DNS Jared Gilyard (USA) Canyon Bicycles Shimano DNS Drew Christopher (USA) Primal – Audi Denver Elite DNF William Routley (Can) Rally Cycling DNF Bjørn Selander (USA) Rally Cycling DNF David Williams (USA) Astellas Cycling Team DNF Geoffrey Curran (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman DNF Zack Allison (USA) Elevate Pro Cycling p/b Bicycle World DNF Logan Hutchings (NZl) Elevate Pro Cycling p/b Bicycle World DNF Julian Kyer (USA) Elevate Pro Cycling p/b Bicycle World DNF Joe Lewis (Aus) Holowesko-Citadel Racing Team DNF Miguel Bryan (USA) Holowesko-Citadel Racing Team DNF Jacob Rathe (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis DNF Ben Wolfe (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis DNF Michael Sheehan (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis DNF Oliver Flautt (USA) Lupus Racing Team DNF Nolan Tankersley (USA) Lupus Racing Team DNF Luis Amaran (Cub) Team Jamis DNF Eric Marcotte (USA) Team Jamis DNF Travis Samuel (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling Team DNF Jure Rupnik (Slo) H&R Block Pro Cycling Team DNF Joel Taylor (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling Team DNF Nigel Ellsay (Can) Silber Pro Cycling

Sprint 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Evan Huffman (USA) Rally Cycling 5 pts 2 James Piccoli (Can) Transports Lacombe/Devinci 3 3 Travis McCabe (USA) Holowesko-Citadel Racing Team 1

Sprint 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Evan Huffman (USA) Rally Cycling 5 pts 2 Robin Carpenter (USA) Holowesko-Citadel Racing Team 3 3 Thomas Zirbel (USA) Rally Cycling 1

Mountain 1 - High Spot # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Thomas Zirbel (USA) Rally Cycling 5 pts 2 Joe Lewis (Aus) Holowesko-Citadel Racing Team 3 3 Bryan Sanchez (Col) Team Jamis 2 4 Rob Squire (USA) Holowesko-Citadel Racing Team 1

Mountain 2 - Anderson Vista # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Kyle Murphy (USA) Team Jamis 10 pts 2 Ruben Guerreiro (Por) Axeon Hagens Berman 7 3 William Barta (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman 5 4 Justin Oien (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman 3 5 Rob Squire (USA) Holowesko-Citadel Racing Team 2 6 Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Axeon Hagens Berman 1

Mountain 3 - Anderson Vista # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Daniel Jaramillo (Col) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 15 pts 2 Lachlan Morton (Aus) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 12 3 Matthew Busche (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 9 4 Robert Britton (Can) Rally Cycling 7 5 Janier Acevedo (Col) Team Jamis 5 6 Sepp Kuss (USA) Gateway Harley Davidson / Trek U25 3 7 Rob Squire (USA) Holowesko-Citadel Racing Team 1

Mountain 4 - Wild Horse Mesa # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Janier Acevedo (Col) Team Jamis 10 pts 2 Daniel Jaramillo (Col) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 7 3 Robert Britton (Can) Rally Cycling 5 4 Lachlan Morton (Aus) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 3 5 Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Axeon Hagens Berman 2 6 Janez Brajkovic (Slo) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 1

Finish # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Daniel Jaramillo (Col) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 5 pts 2 Janier Acevedo (Col) Team Jamis 3 3 Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Axeon Hagens Berman 2 4 Robert Britton (Can) Rally Cycling 1

Young riders # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Axeon Hagens Berman 4:05:06 2 Neilson Powless (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman 0:03:04 3 Sepp Kuss (USA) Gateway Harley Davidson / Trek U25 0:03:05 4 Jack Burke (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling Team 0:06:58 5 Bryan Sanchez (Col) Team Jamis 0:07:01 6 Christopher Prendergast (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling Team 0:09:39 7 Ruben Guerreiro (Por) Axeon Hagens Berman 8 William Barta (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman 9 Daniel Gardner (GBr) Astellas Cycling Team 0:10:33 10 Sam Warford (USA) Superissimo 0:12:10 11 Connor Brown (USA) Elevate Pro Cycling p/b Bicycle World 0:14:18 12 Nicholas Torraca (USA) Elevate Pro Cycling p/b Bicycle World 13 Bryan Gomez (Col) Gateway Harley Davidson / Trek U25 0:23:31 14 Logan Owen (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman 15 Justin Oien (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman 16 Tyler Williams (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman 0:27:17 17 Benjamin Perry (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 18 Danick Vandale (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling Team 19 Quentin Guex (Swi) Team Humard Vélo Passion 0:44:59

Teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 12:15:04 2 Rally Cycling 0:02:37 3 Lupus Racing Team 0:10:08 4 Axeon Hagens Berman 0:12:57 5 Canyon Bicycles Shimano 0:24:47 6 Silber Pro Cycling 0:26:50 7 Team Jamis 0:26:52 8 Holowesko-Citadel Racing Team 0:27:19 9 Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 0:36:04 10 Gateway Harley Davidson / Trek U25 0:36:29 11 Guatemala National Team 0:37:08 12 H&R Block Pro Cycling Team 0:40:22 13 Elbowz Racing 0:40:59 14 Astellas Cycling Team 0:42:45 15 ArtsCyclery.com/Schnur Racing 0:55:41 16 Elevate Pro Cycling p/b Bicycle World 1:06:24 17 Team Humard Vélo Passion 1:53:08 18 Landis/Trek Team 1:58:06

Final general classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Lachlan Morton (Aus) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 12:24:48 2 Alex Cataford (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 0:01:06 3 Robert Britton (Can) Rally Cycling 0:01:10 4 Janier Acevedo (Col) Team Jamis 0:01:42 5 Daniel Jaramillo (Col) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 0:01:59 6 Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Axeon Hagens Berman 0:02:03 7 Matthew Busche (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 0:02:41 8 Janez Brajkovic (Slo) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 0:02:42 9 Chris Horner (USA) Lupus Racing Team 0:04:25 10 Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 0:04:30 11 Matteo Dal-Cin (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 0:04:58 12 Neilson Powless (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman 0:05:13 13 Evan Huffman (USA) Rally Cycling 0:05:15 14 Sepp Kuss (USA) Gateway Harley Davidson / Trek U25 0:05:33 15 Chad Beyer (USA) Lupus Racing Team 0:05:34 16 Adam De Vos (Can) Rally Cycling 0:05:44 17 Emerson Oronte (USA) Rally Cycling 0:05:59 18 Rob Squire (USA) Holowesko-Citadel Racing Team 0:09:52 19 Morgan Schmitt (USA) Canyon Bicycles Shimano 0:13:29 20 Tony Baca (Mex) Elbowz Racing 0:13:52 21 Jack Burke (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling Team 0:14:07 22 Alfredo Ajpacaja (Gua) Guatemala National Team 0:14:08 23 Jon Hornbeck (USA) Holowesko-Citadel Racing Team 0:14:38 24 Manuel Rodas (Gua) Guatemala National Team 0:14:45 25 William Barta (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman 0:15:22 26 Michael Burleigh (USA) Canyon Bicycles Shimano 0:15:25 27 Bryan Sanchez (Col) Team Jamis 0:15:59 28 Nicolae Tanovitchii (Mda) Lupus Racing Team 0:16:36 29 Ruben Guerreiro (Por) Axeon Hagens Berman 0:17:34 30 Danny Pate (USA) Rally Cycling 0:18:05 31 Cameron Piper (USA) Gateway Harley Davidson / Trek U25 0:18:48 32 Kaler Marshall (USA) Canyon Bicycles Shimano 0:20:36 33 Chris Winn (Aus) Primal – Audi Denver Elite 0:20:52 34 Bryan Lewis (USA) Lupus Racing Team 0:21:03 35 Kevin Girkins (USA) Elbowz Racing 0:21:07 36 Christopher Prendergast (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling Team 0:21:20 37 Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 0:21:34 38 Eder Frayre (Mex) ArtsCyclery.com/Schnur Racing 0:21:47 39 Max Jenkins (USA) Astellas Cycling Team 0:21:51 40 Cristhian Avila (Col) EGO p/b Sammy’s Bikes 0:22:19 41 Kyle Murphy (USA) Team Jamis 0:23:07 42 Jake Sitler (USA) Astellas Cycling Team 0:23:34 43 Robin Carpenter (USA) Holowesko-Citadel Racing Team 0:23:54 44 Matthieu Jeannes (Fra) Lupus Racing Team 0:24:24 45 Jordon Cheyne (Can) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 0:25:35 46 Nicholas Torraca (USA) Elevate Pro Cycling p/b Bicycle World 0:26:18 47 Cortlan Brown (USA) Canyon Bicycles Shimano 0:26:46 48 Daniel Gardner (GBr) Astellas Cycling Team 0:27:02 49 Sam Warford (USA) Superissimo 0:27:20 50 Johnathan Freter (USA) Astellas Cycling Team 0:27:45 51 Mitchell Peterson (USA) Canyon Bicycles Shimano 0:28:11 52 Connor Brown (USA) Elevate Pro Cycling p/b Bicycle World 0:28:23 53 Thomas Zirbel (USA) Rally Cycling 0:30:44 54 Matt Zimmer (USA) ArtsCyclery.com/Schnur Racing 0:30:46 55 Andrei Krasilnikau (Blr) Holowesko-Citadel Racing Team 0:31:28 56 Marco Canola (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 0:32:45 57 Colin Strickland (USA) Elbowz Racing 0:33:42 58 Travis McCabe (USA) Holowesko-Citadel Racing Team 0:34:17 59 Taylor Shelden (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 0:35:19 60 Justin Oien (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman 0:36:56 61 Kristofer Dahl (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 0:37:55 62 Benjamin Perry (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 0:38:24 63 Michael Le Rossignol (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 0:38:39 64 Angus Morton (Aus) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 0:40:14 65 Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Team Jamis 0:41:05 66 Logan Owen (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman 0:42:17 67 Daniel Eaton (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 0:42:27 68 Coulton Hartrich (USA) ArtsCyclery.com/Schnur Racing 0:43:30 69 Ruben Companioni (Cub) Team Jamis 0:43:33 70 Bailey Mcknight (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling Team 0:43:38 71 Michael Olheiser (USA) Lupus Racing Team 0:43:47 72 Emile Jean (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 0:44:00 73 Tyler Williams (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman 0:44:48 74 Andrew Clemence (USA) Landis/Trek Team 0:52:01 75 Chris Putt (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 0:52:04 76 Cameron Clark (USA) EGO p/b Sammy’s Bikes 0:55:05 77 Julio Padilla (Gua) Guatemala National Team 0:55:42 78 Guillaume Bourgeois (Swi) Team Humard Vélo Passion 0:56:28 79 Adam Bryfogle (USA) Landis/Trek Team 0:56:59 80 Kyle Boorsma (Can) Transports Lacombe/Devinci 0:57:00 81 Danick Vandale (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling Team 0:57:48 82 Bryan Gomez (Col) Gateway Harley Davidson / Trek U25 0:58:17 83 Felix Bouvette (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling Team 1:00:46 84 William Stephens (USA) Elevate Pro Cycling p/b Bicycle World 1:04:32 85 Wouter Zwart (USA) Landis/Trek Team 1:05:01 86 George Simpson (USA) Gateway Harley Davidson / Trek U25 1:05:22 87 Chris Brennan (USA) Amore&Vita-USA Racing 1:07:41 88 Jacob Duehring (USA) Elbowz Racing 1:12:28 89 Micah Engel (USA) Gateway Harley Davidson / Trek U25 1:15:45 90 Yves Mercier (Swi) Team Humard Vélo Passion 1:18:56 91 Quentin Guex (Swi) Team Humard Vélo Passion 1:20:45 92 Bryan Larsen (USA) Echelon-Storck Development Team 1:26:34

Points classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Travis McCabe (USA) Holowesko-Citadel Racing Team 36 pts 2 Marco Canola (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 20 3 Kristofer Dahl (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 15 4 Adam De Vos (Can) Rally Cycling 13 5 Bailey Mcknight (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling Team 11 6 Evan Huffman (USA) Rally Cycling 10 7 Neilson Powless (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman 10 8 Lachlan Morton (Aus) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 8 9 Kyle Murphy (USA) Team Jamis 6 10 Alex Cataford (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 6 11 Emerson Oronte (USA) Rally Cycling 6 12 Robin Carpenter (USA) Holowesko-Citadel Racing Team 6 13 Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Team Jamis 6 14 Danny Pate (USA) Rally Cycling 5 15 Robert Britton (Can) Rally Cycling 5 16 Justin Oien (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman 5 17 Bryan Gomez (Col) Gateway Harley Davidson / Trek U25 5 18 Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Axeon Hagens Berman 4 19 Alfredo Ajpacaja (Gua) Guatemala National Team 3 20 Janez Brajkovic (Slo) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 2 21 Thomas Zirbel (USA) Rally Cycling 1 22 Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 1 23 Sepp Kuss (USA) Gateway Harley Davidson / Trek U25 1 24 Nicholas Torraca (USA) Elevate Pro Cycling p/b Bicycle World 1 25 Daniel Eaton (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 1 26 Daniel Gardner (GBr) Astellas Cycling Team -5

Mountains classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Daniel Jaramillo (Col) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 41 pts 2 Lachlan Morton (Aus) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 30 3 Robert Britton (Can) Rally Cycling 25 4 Janier Acevedo (Col) Team Jamis 24 5 Kyle Murphy (USA) Team Jamis 20 6 Matthew Busche (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 14 7 Sepp Kuss (USA) Gateway Harley Davidson / Trek U25 10 8 Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 7 9 Ruben Guerreiro (Por) Axeon Hagens Berman 7 10 Thomas Zirbel (USA) Rally Cycling 5 11 Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Axeon Hagens Berman 5 12 Emerson Oronte (USA) Rally Cycling 5 13 William Barta (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman 5 14 Rob Squire (USA) Holowesko-Citadel Racing Team 4 15 Justin Oien (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman 3 16 Bryan Sanchez (Col) Team Jamis 2 17 Alex Cataford (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 1 18 Janez Brajkovic (Slo) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 1 19 Neilson Powless (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman 1 20 Nicolae Tanovitchii (Mda) Lupus Racing Team 1

Young rider classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Axeon Hagens Berman 12:26:51 2 Neilson Powless (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman 0:03:10 3 Sepp Kuss (USA) Gateway Harley Davidson / Trek U25 0:03:30 4 Jack Burke (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling Team 0:12:04 5 William Barta (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman 0:13:19 6 Bryan Sanchez (Col) Team Jamis 0:13:56 7 Ruben Guerreiro (Por) Axeon Hagens Berman 0:15:31 8 Christopher Prendergast (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling Team 0:19:17 9 Nicholas Torraca (USA) Elevate Pro Cycling p/b Bicycle World 0:24:15 10 Daniel Gardner (GBr) Astellas Cycling Team 0:24:59 11 Sam Warford (USA) Superissimo 0:25:17 12 Connor Brown (USA) Elevate Pro Cycling p/b Bicycle World 0:26:20 13 Justin Oien (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman 0:34:53 14 Benjamin Perry (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 0:36:21 15 Logan Owen (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman 0:40:14 16 Tyler Williams (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman 0:42:45 17 Danick Vandale (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling Team 0:55:45 18 Bryan Gomez (Col) Gateway Harley Davidson / Trek U25 0:56:14 19 Quentin Guex (Swi) Team Humard Vélo Passion 1:18:42