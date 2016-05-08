Trending

Morton seals overall Tour of the Gila victory

Jaramillo wins Gila Monster stage

Image 1 of 30

The top three men overall

The top three men overall
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 2 of 30

Lachlan Morton (Jelly Belly) on today's descent

Lachlan Morton (Jelly Belly) on today's descent
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 3 of 30

The men's field heads toward the Santa Rita mine

The men's field heads toward the Santa Rita mine
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 4 of 30

Jelly Belly moves to the front to chase

Jelly Belly moves to the front to chase
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 5 of 30

Tom Zirbel (Rally) powers the break

Tom Zirbel (Rally) powers the break
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 6 of 30

Lachlan Morton (Jelly Belly) stays tucked in behind his teammates

Lachlan Morton (Jelly Belly) stays tucked in behind his teammates
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 7 of 30

Jelly Belly rides tempo to control the front

Jelly Belly rides tempo to control the front
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 8 of 30

The break working hard to get up the road

The break working hard to get up the road
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 9 of 30

Jelly Belly stays on the front to bring back the break

Jelly Belly stays on the front to bring back the break
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 10 of 30

The break on the way to the climb

The break on the way to the climb
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 11 of 30

The peloton makes up some time on the flats

The peloton makes up some time on the flats
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 12 of 30

Jelly Belly still working hard on the front

Jelly Belly still working hard on the front
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 13 of 30

A chase group forms as the race leader goes up the road

A chase group forms as the race leader goes up the road
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 14 of 30

Janez Brajkovic (UnitedHealthcare) attacks with Tao Geoghegan Hart (Axeon)

Janez Brajkovic (UnitedHealthcare) attacks with Tao Geoghegan Hart (Axeon)
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 15 of 30

Janier Acevedo (Jamis) leads an attack

Janier Acevedo (Jamis) leads an attack
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 16 of 30

The men spread out on the way out of town

The men spread out on the way out of town
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 17 of 30

Champagne flies for the overall jersey winners

Champagne flies for the overall jersey winners
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 18 of 30

Daniel Jaramillo (UnitedHealthcare) celebrates winning stage 5

Daniel Jaramillo (UnitedHealthcare) celebrates winning stage 5
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 19 of 30

Lachlan Morton (Jelly Belly) spends the final day in the leaders jersey

Lachlan Morton (Jelly Belly) spends the final day in the leaders jersey
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 20 of 30

Kyle Murphy (Jamis) and Joe Lewis (Holowesko) at the front on a descent

Kyle Murphy (Jamis) and Joe Lewis (Holowesko) at the front on a descent
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 21 of 30

Today's break making good time on the flats

Today's break making good time on the flats
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 22 of 30

Riders taking pulls in the break

Riders taking pulls in the break
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 23 of 30

Travis McCabe (Holowesko) pulls on the front of the break

Travis McCabe (Holowesko) pulls on the front of the break
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 24 of 30

The mens field makes its way past Lake Roberts

The mens field makes its way past Lake Roberts
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 25 of 30

Angus Morton (Jelly Belly) keeps the tempo high on the front

Angus Morton (Jelly Belly) keeps the tempo high on the front
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 26 of 30

Janier Acevedo (Jamis) leads stage winner Daniel Jaramillo (UnitedHealthcare)

Janier Acevedo (Jamis) leads stage winner Daniel Jaramillo (UnitedHealthcare)
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 27 of 30

Lachlan Morton (Jelly Belly) exhausted after today's big effort

Lachlan Morton (Jelly Belly) exhausted after today's big effort
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 28 of 30

The top three men for today's stage

The top three men for today's stage
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 29 of 30

Janier Acevedo (Jamis) and Daniel Jaramillo (UnitedHealthcare) break off from the front group

Janier Acevedo (Jamis) and Daniel Jaramillo (UnitedHealthcare) break off from the front group
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 30 of 30

Daniel Jaramillo (UnitedHealthcare) wins the final Tour of the Gila stage

Daniel Jaramillo (UnitedHealthcare) wins the final Tour of the Gila stage
(Image credit: Tour of the Gila)

Lachlan Morton (Jelly Belly) withstood the challenge from his competitors on the final stage of the Tour of the Gila, conceding only a small amount of time to stage winner Daniel Jaramillo (UnitedHealthcare) and Janier Acevedo (Jamis) on the mountain top finish.

The result is surprising in that it's Morton's first stage race victory since his years in the U23 ranks, during which he won the Tour de l'Abitibi. In 2013 he was best young rider in the Tour of Utah and USA Pro Challenge, demonstrating his promise.

"I was pretty nervous about today. In the last few years there haven't been many guys who were able to defend on this stage because it's so tough, but this feels awesome," Morton said after celebrating the overall win with his team. "It's good to be able to pay back the team for all the times they've worked for me, and all the faith they've put in me not just this week but over the last year and a half."

The Jelly Belly team controlled the race for the first half of the 162km stage, keeping a large breakaway within striking distance.

The escape included Danny Pate, Evan Huffman, Thomas Zirbel (Rally Cycling), William Barta, Ruben Guerreiro, Justin Oien, Logan Owen (Axeon Hagens Berman), Jon Hornbeck, Robin Carpenter, Rob Squire, Joe Lewis, and Travis McCabe (Holowesko-Citadel Racing Team), Chad Beyer (Lupus Racing Team), Kyle Murphy (Team Jamis), Bryan Sanchez (Team Jamis), and Michael Le Rossignol (Silber Pro Cycling).

They were never given more than a minute's lead, and were caught after 104km, when the race did the traditional U-turn at the Gila Cliff Dwellings visitor's center.

"Our goal was to get to the bottom at the cliff dwellings with it all together. I was pretty confident I could take it on from there," Morton said. "The team were amazing for the first 100km of the race. They really controlled it and rode out of their skin."

However, when the attacks started to fly on the penultimate steep climb to Wild Horse Mesa, Morton had used up his team and was isolated amongst those trying to unseat him.

Acevedo and Jaramillo got away on the penultimate uncategorized climb to Meadow Creek, and began to threaten the podium positions when they had a 1:10 advantage. "I was a little outnumbered for the last two climbs," Morton said. "I knew I had two minutes on Acevedo, and Britton and the Silber guy [Cataford] only had one minute to lose. I sort of gambled on them chasing, and they didn't for a while and the gap got out to 1:10, so I had to take it up myself and chase. I brought it back to about 40 seconds by the time we got to the bottom of the last climb, and I was pretty confident and started thinking about the sprint."

Jaramillo and Acevedo only managed 14 and 11 seconds, respectively, on Morton's small group by the end. Best young rider Tao Geoghegan Hart (Axeon-Hagens Berman) won the small bunch sprint for third on the stage. Alex Cataford (Silber) kept his second place overall from Rob Britton (Rally Cycling).

"I had not done any long climbs this year in races up to this one," Geoghegan Hart said. "We did have climbs in the Italian races and Liège-Bastogne-Liège, but those were short, punchy ones. Here, we had longer duration climbs. Already today, I could feel my body was feeling the good effects of the first stage. Plus, doing a time trial - which I also had not done in a long time - was good preparation for California."

Travis McCabe (Holowesko-Citadel) padded his margin in the points classification by taking third in the first sprint to take home the green jersey.

Britton, who came into the race as defending champion, was impressed with the level of difficulty in this year's race.

"This is probably the hardest day of continental racing in the US, so it was a hard day. Acevedo and Jaramillo obviously put pressure not only on myself but Silber as well for the podium spots. Luckily I had two great teammates in Evan [Huffman] and Emerson [Oronte], and they sold out for the last 20km for me. That saved us our spots," Britton said.

"It was different this year with the wind. It made it a continuously harder week, every day was hard. Last year I put myself in a good position with the time trial, and this year it just about lost the whole race for me. The team rode amazing to protect me all week. Lachlan was just riding amazingly."

Cataford had a scare on the steep Wild Horse Mesa ascent, and came detached for a moment, but pulled himself together and held onto the group with Morton and Britton to seal his first UCI stage race podium placing.

"Going over the last cat 2 of the day I actually came off a little bit, and had to do a pretty big effort to get back on," he said. "That was a tough moment, I thought I almost lost it. But I rallied through and got back on, and just managed to hold onto what I had at the finish. But it was a hard day. I'm glad I made it through. It takes some mental toughness to get through moments like that.

"It's my break-out stage racing ride so far. I've never had a podium in a UCI stage race before. I can't thank my teammates enough. I didn't have to do anything today. They were there for me all day."

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Daniel Jaramillo (Col) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team4:04:52
2Janier Acevedo (Col) Team Jamis0:00:03
3Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Axeon Hagens Berman0:00:14
4Robert Britton (Can) Rally Cycling
5Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
6Lachlan Morton (Aus) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
7Chad Beyer (USA) Lupus Racing Team
8Alex Cataford (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
9Janez Brajkovic (Slo) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
10Matthew Busche (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team0:00:24
11Rob Squire (USA) Holowesko-Citadel Racing Team0:00:26
12Chris Horner (USA) Lupus Racing Team0:00:29
13Evan Huffman (USA) Rally Cycling0:01:18
14Emerson Oronte (USA) Rally Cycling0:01:33
15Neilson Powless (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman0:03:18
16Adam De Vos (Can) Rally Cycling0:03:19
17Matteo Dal-Cin (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
18Sepp Kuss (USA) Gateway Harley Davidson / Trek U25
19Alfredo Ajpacaja (Gua) Guatemala National Team0:07:04
20Jack Burke (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling Team0:07:12
21Morgan Schmitt (USA) Canyon Bicycles Shimano
22Tony Baca (Mex) Elbowz Racing0:07:15
23Bryan Sanchez (Col) Team Jamis
24Cortlan Brown (USA) Canyon Bicycles Shimano0:08:10
25Michael Burleigh (USA) Canyon Bicycles Shimano0:09:53
26Cameron Piper (USA) Gateway Harley Davidson / Trek U25
27Christopher Prendergast (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling Team
28Ruben Guerreiro (Por) Axeon Hagens Berman
29Nicolae Tanovitchii (Mda) Lupus Racing Team
30William Barta (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman
31Jon Hornbeck (USA) Holowesko-Citadel Racing Team
32Kaler Marshall (USA) Canyon Bicycles Shimano0:10:18
33Daniel Gardner (GBr) Astellas Cycling Team0:10:47
34Cristhian Avila (Col) EGO p/b Sammy’s Bikes
35Eder Frayre (Mex) ArtsCyclery.com/Schnur Racing0:10:50
36Manuel Rodas (Gua) Guatemala National Team0:10:52
37Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team0:11:28
38Max Jenkins (USA) Astellas Cycling Team0:12:24
39Sam Warford (USA) Superissimo
40Jordon Cheyne (Can) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis0:12:48
41Matthieu Jeannes (Fra) Lupus Racing Team0:14:32
42Bryan Lewis (USA) Lupus Racing Team
43Kevin Girkins (USA) Elbowz Racing
44Connor Brown (USA) Elevate Pro Cycling p/b Bicycle World
45Nicholas Torraca (USA) Elevate Pro Cycling p/b Bicycle World
46Mitchell Peterson (USA) Canyon Bicycles Shimano
47Chris Winn (Aus) Primal – Audi Denver Elite
48Danny Pate (USA) Rally Cycling
49Robin Carpenter (USA) Holowesko-Citadel Racing Team0:17:28
50Daniel Eaton (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
51Julio Padilla (Gua) Guatemala National Team0:19:40
52Colin Strickland (USA) Elbowz Racing
53Jake Sitler (USA) Astellas Cycling Team0:20:02
54Kyle Murphy (USA) Team Jamis
55Johnathan Freter (USA) Astellas Cycling Team0:21:09
56Matt Zimmer (USA) ArtsCyclery.com/Schnur Racing0:21:34
57Travis McCabe (USA) Holowesko-Citadel Racing Team0:23:30
58Angus Morton (Aus) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
59Bryan Gomez (Col) Gateway Harley Davidson / Trek U250:23:45
60Bailey Mcknight (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling Team
61Kristofer Dahl (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
62Logan Owen (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman
63Justin Oien (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman
64Coulton Hartrich (USA) ArtsCyclery.com/Schnur Racing
65Felix Bouvette (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling Team
66Thomas Zirbel (USA) Rally Cycling
67Taylor Shelden (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
68Ruben Companioni (Cub) Team Jamis
69Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Team Jamis
70Marco Canola (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
71Guillaume Bourgeois (Swi) Team Humard Vélo Passion
72Kyle Boorsma (Can) Transports Lacombe/Devinci
73Chris Putt (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis0:27:31
74Michael Le Rossignol (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
75Tyler Williams (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman
76Benjamin Perry (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
77Emile Jean (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
78Danick Vandale (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling Team
79Andrei Krasilnikau (Blr) Holowesko-Citadel Racing Team
80Cameron Clark (USA) EGO p/b Sammy’s Bikes0:32:54
81Michael Olheiser (USA) Lupus Racing Team0:35:34
82Adam Bryfogle (USA) Landis/Trek Team0:36:58
83Andrew Clemence (USA) Landis/Trek Team
84William Stephens (USA) Elevate Pro Cycling p/b Bicycle World0:37:48
85George Simpson (USA) Gateway Harley Davidson / Trek U25
86Wouter Zwart (USA) Landis/Trek Team0:44:38
87Yves Mercier (Swi) Team Humard Vélo Passion
88Quentin Guex (Swi) Team Humard Vélo Passion0:45:13
89Chris Brennan (USA) Amore&Vita-USA Racing0:45:14
90Jacob Duehring (USA) Elbowz Racing0:45:22
91Bryan Larsen (USA) Echelon-Storck Development Team0:45:24
92Micah Engel (USA) Gateway Harley Davidson / Trek U250:48:01
OTLDaniel Parkman (USA) Amore&Vita-USA Racing
OTLJim Peterman (USA) Superissimo
OTLPaul Thomas (USA) Superissimo
OTLDennis Ramirez (USA) Gateway Harley Davidson / Trek U25
OTLBrad Neagos (USA) Landis/Trek Team
OTLMatt Brophy (USA) EGO p/b Sammy’s Bikes
OTLTaylor Warren (USA) Landis/Trek Team
OTLStephen Pedone (USA) Superissimo
DNSTanner Putt (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
DNSJared Gilyard (USA) Canyon Bicycles Shimano
DNSDrew Christopher (USA) Primal – Audi Denver Elite
DNFWilliam Routley (Can) Rally Cycling
DNFBjørn Selander (USA) Rally Cycling
DNFDavid Williams (USA) Astellas Cycling Team
DNFGeoffrey Curran (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman
DNFZack Allison (USA) Elevate Pro Cycling p/b Bicycle World
DNFLogan Hutchings (NZl) Elevate Pro Cycling p/b Bicycle World
DNFJulian Kyer (USA) Elevate Pro Cycling p/b Bicycle World
DNFJoe Lewis (Aus) Holowesko-Citadel Racing Team
DNFMiguel Bryan (USA) Holowesko-Citadel Racing Team
DNFJacob Rathe (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
DNFBen Wolfe (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
DNFMichael Sheehan (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
DNFOliver Flautt (USA) Lupus Racing Team
DNFNolan Tankersley (USA) Lupus Racing Team
DNFLuis Amaran (Cub) Team Jamis
DNFEric Marcotte (USA) Team Jamis
DNFTravis Samuel (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling Team
DNFJure Rupnik (Slo) H&R Block Pro Cycling Team
DNFJoel Taylor (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling Team
DNFNigel Ellsay (Can) Silber Pro Cycling

Sprint 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Evan Huffman (USA) Rally Cycling5pts
2James Piccoli (Can) Transports Lacombe/Devinci3
3Travis McCabe (USA) Holowesko-Citadel Racing Team1

Sprint 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Evan Huffman (USA) Rally Cycling5pts
2Robin Carpenter (USA) Holowesko-Citadel Racing Team3
3Thomas Zirbel (USA) Rally Cycling1

Mountain 1 - High Spot
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Thomas Zirbel (USA) Rally Cycling5pts
2Joe Lewis (Aus) Holowesko-Citadel Racing Team3
3Bryan Sanchez (Col) Team Jamis2
4Rob Squire (USA) Holowesko-Citadel Racing Team1

Mountain 2 - Anderson Vista
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Kyle Murphy (USA) Team Jamis10pts
2Ruben Guerreiro (Por) Axeon Hagens Berman7
3William Barta (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman5
4Justin Oien (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman3
5Rob Squire (USA) Holowesko-Citadel Racing Team2
6Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Axeon Hagens Berman1

Mountain 3 - Anderson Vista
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Daniel Jaramillo (Col) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team15pts
2Lachlan Morton (Aus) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis12
3Matthew Busche (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team9
4Robert Britton (Can) Rally Cycling7
5Janier Acevedo (Col) Team Jamis5
6Sepp Kuss (USA) Gateway Harley Davidson / Trek U253
7Rob Squire (USA) Holowesko-Citadel Racing Team1

Mountain 4 - Wild Horse Mesa
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Janier Acevedo (Col) Team Jamis10pts
2Daniel Jaramillo (Col) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team7
3Robert Britton (Can) Rally Cycling5
4Lachlan Morton (Aus) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis3
5Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Axeon Hagens Berman2
6Janez Brajkovic (Slo) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team1

Finish
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Daniel Jaramillo (Col) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team5pts
2Janier Acevedo (Col) Team Jamis3
3Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Axeon Hagens Berman2
4Robert Britton (Can) Rally Cycling1

Young riders
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Axeon Hagens Berman4:05:06
2Neilson Powless (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman0:03:04
3Sepp Kuss (USA) Gateway Harley Davidson / Trek U250:03:05
4Jack Burke (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling Team0:06:58
5Bryan Sanchez (Col) Team Jamis0:07:01
6Christopher Prendergast (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling Team0:09:39
7Ruben Guerreiro (Por) Axeon Hagens Berman
8William Barta (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman
9Daniel Gardner (GBr) Astellas Cycling Team0:10:33
10Sam Warford (USA) Superissimo0:12:10
11Connor Brown (USA) Elevate Pro Cycling p/b Bicycle World0:14:18
12Nicholas Torraca (USA) Elevate Pro Cycling p/b Bicycle World
13Bryan Gomez (Col) Gateway Harley Davidson / Trek U250:23:31
14Logan Owen (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman
15Justin Oien (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman
16Tyler Williams (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman0:27:17
17Benjamin Perry (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
18Danick Vandale (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling Team
19Quentin Guex (Swi) Team Humard Vélo Passion0:44:59

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team12:15:04
2Rally Cycling0:02:37
3Lupus Racing Team0:10:08
4Axeon Hagens Berman0:12:57
5Canyon Bicycles Shimano0:24:47
6Silber Pro Cycling0:26:50
7Team Jamis0:26:52
8Holowesko-Citadel Racing Team0:27:19
9Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis0:36:04
10Gateway Harley Davidson / Trek U250:36:29
11Guatemala National Team0:37:08
12H&R Block Pro Cycling Team0:40:22
13Elbowz Racing0:40:59
14Astellas Cycling Team0:42:45
15ArtsCyclery.com/Schnur Racing0:55:41
16Elevate Pro Cycling p/b Bicycle World1:06:24
17Team Humard Vélo Passion1:53:08
18Landis/Trek Team1:58:06

Final general classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Lachlan Morton (Aus) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis12:24:48
2Alex Cataford (Can) Silber Pro Cycling0:01:06
3Robert Britton (Can) Rally Cycling0:01:10
4Janier Acevedo (Col) Team Jamis0:01:42
5Daniel Jaramillo (Col) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team0:01:59
6Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Axeon Hagens Berman0:02:03
7Matthew Busche (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team0:02:41
8Janez Brajkovic (Slo) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team0:02:42
9Chris Horner (USA) Lupus Racing Team0:04:25
10Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team0:04:30
11Matteo Dal-Cin (Can) Silber Pro Cycling0:04:58
12Neilson Powless (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman0:05:13
13Evan Huffman (USA) Rally Cycling0:05:15
14Sepp Kuss (USA) Gateway Harley Davidson / Trek U250:05:33
15Chad Beyer (USA) Lupus Racing Team0:05:34
16Adam De Vos (Can) Rally Cycling0:05:44
17Emerson Oronte (USA) Rally Cycling0:05:59
18Rob Squire (USA) Holowesko-Citadel Racing Team0:09:52
19Morgan Schmitt (USA) Canyon Bicycles Shimano0:13:29
20Tony Baca (Mex) Elbowz Racing0:13:52
21Jack Burke (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling Team0:14:07
22Alfredo Ajpacaja (Gua) Guatemala National Team0:14:08
23Jon Hornbeck (USA) Holowesko-Citadel Racing Team0:14:38
24Manuel Rodas (Gua) Guatemala National Team0:14:45
25William Barta (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman0:15:22
26Michael Burleigh (USA) Canyon Bicycles Shimano0:15:25
27Bryan Sanchez (Col) Team Jamis0:15:59
28Nicolae Tanovitchii (Mda) Lupus Racing Team0:16:36
29Ruben Guerreiro (Por) Axeon Hagens Berman0:17:34
30Danny Pate (USA) Rally Cycling0:18:05
31Cameron Piper (USA) Gateway Harley Davidson / Trek U250:18:48
32Kaler Marshall (USA) Canyon Bicycles Shimano0:20:36
33Chris Winn (Aus) Primal – Audi Denver Elite0:20:52
34Bryan Lewis (USA) Lupus Racing Team0:21:03
35Kevin Girkins (USA) Elbowz Racing0:21:07
36Christopher Prendergast (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling Team0:21:20
37Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team0:21:34
38Eder Frayre (Mex) ArtsCyclery.com/Schnur Racing0:21:47
39Max Jenkins (USA) Astellas Cycling Team0:21:51
40Cristhian Avila (Col) EGO p/b Sammy’s Bikes0:22:19
41Kyle Murphy (USA) Team Jamis0:23:07
42Jake Sitler (USA) Astellas Cycling Team0:23:34
43Robin Carpenter (USA) Holowesko-Citadel Racing Team0:23:54
44Matthieu Jeannes (Fra) Lupus Racing Team0:24:24
45Jordon Cheyne (Can) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis0:25:35
46Nicholas Torraca (USA) Elevate Pro Cycling p/b Bicycle World0:26:18
47Cortlan Brown (USA) Canyon Bicycles Shimano0:26:46
48Daniel Gardner (GBr) Astellas Cycling Team0:27:02
49Sam Warford (USA) Superissimo0:27:20
50Johnathan Freter (USA) Astellas Cycling Team0:27:45
51Mitchell Peterson (USA) Canyon Bicycles Shimano0:28:11
52Connor Brown (USA) Elevate Pro Cycling p/b Bicycle World0:28:23
53Thomas Zirbel (USA) Rally Cycling0:30:44
54Matt Zimmer (USA) ArtsCyclery.com/Schnur Racing0:30:46
55Andrei Krasilnikau (Blr) Holowesko-Citadel Racing Team0:31:28
56Marco Canola (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team0:32:45
57Colin Strickland (USA) Elbowz Racing0:33:42
58Travis McCabe (USA) Holowesko-Citadel Racing Team0:34:17
59Taylor Shelden (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis0:35:19
60Justin Oien (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman0:36:56
61Kristofer Dahl (Can) Silber Pro Cycling0:37:55
62Benjamin Perry (Can) Silber Pro Cycling0:38:24
63Michael Le Rossignol (Can) Silber Pro Cycling0:38:39
64Angus Morton (Aus) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis0:40:14
65Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Team Jamis0:41:05
66Logan Owen (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman0:42:17
67Daniel Eaton (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team0:42:27
68Coulton Hartrich (USA) ArtsCyclery.com/Schnur Racing0:43:30
69Ruben Companioni (Cub) Team Jamis0:43:33
70Bailey Mcknight (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling Team0:43:38
71Michael Olheiser (USA) Lupus Racing Team0:43:47
72Emile Jean (Can) Silber Pro Cycling0:44:00
73Tyler Williams (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman0:44:48
74Andrew Clemence (USA) Landis/Trek Team0:52:01
75Chris Putt (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis0:52:04
76Cameron Clark (USA) EGO p/b Sammy’s Bikes0:55:05
77Julio Padilla (Gua) Guatemala National Team0:55:42
78Guillaume Bourgeois (Swi) Team Humard Vélo Passion0:56:28
79Adam Bryfogle (USA) Landis/Trek Team0:56:59
80Kyle Boorsma (Can) Transports Lacombe/Devinci0:57:00
81Danick Vandale (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling Team0:57:48
82Bryan Gomez (Col) Gateway Harley Davidson / Trek U250:58:17
83Felix Bouvette (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling Team1:00:46
84William Stephens (USA) Elevate Pro Cycling p/b Bicycle World1:04:32
85Wouter Zwart (USA) Landis/Trek Team1:05:01
86George Simpson (USA) Gateway Harley Davidson / Trek U251:05:22
87Chris Brennan (USA) Amore&Vita-USA Racing1:07:41
88Jacob Duehring (USA) Elbowz Racing1:12:28
89Micah Engel (USA) Gateway Harley Davidson / Trek U251:15:45
90Yves Mercier (Swi) Team Humard Vélo Passion1:18:56
91Quentin Guex (Swi) Team Humard Vélo Passion1:20:45
92Bryan Larsen (USA) Echelon-Storck Development Team1:26:34

Points classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Travis McCabe (USA) Holowesko-Citadel Racing Team36pts
2Marco Canola (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team20
3Kristofer Dahl (Can) Silber Pro Cycling15
4Adam De Vos (Can) Rally Cycling13
5Bailey Mcknight (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling Team11
6Evan Huffman (USA) Rally Cycling10
7Neilson Powless (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman10
8Lachlan Morton (Aus) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis8
9Kyle Murphy (USA) Team Jamis6
10Alex Cataford (Can) Silber Pro Cycling6
11Emerson Oronte (USA) Rally Cycling6
12Robin Carpenter (USA) Holowesko-Citadel Racing Team6
13Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Team Jamis6
14Danny Pate (USA) Rally Cycling5
15Robert Britton (Can) Rally Cycling5
16Justin Oien (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman5
17Bryan Gomez (Col) Gateway Harley Davidson / Trek U255
18Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Axeon Hagens Berman4
19Alfredo Ajpacaja (Gua) Guatemala National Team3
20Janez Brajkovic (Slo) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team2
21Thomas Zirbel (USA) Rally Cycling1
22Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team1
23Sepp Kuss (USA) Gateway Harley Davidson / Trek U251
24Nicholas Torraca (USA) Elevate Pro Cycling p/b Bicycle World1
25Daniel Eaton (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team1
26Daniel Gardner (GBr) Astellas Cycling Team-5

Mountains classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Daniel Jaramillo (Col) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team41pts
2Lachlan Morton (Aus) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis30
3Robert Britton (Can) Rally Cycling25
4Janier Acevedo (Col) Team Jamis24
5Kyle Murphy (USA) Team Jamis20
6Matthew Busche (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team14
7Sepp Kuss (USA) Gateway Harley Davidson / Trek U2510
8Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team7
9Ruben Guerreiro (Por) Axeon Hagens Berman7
10Thomas Zirbel (USA) Rally Cycling5
11Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Axeon Hagens Berman5
12Emerson Oronte (USA) Rally Cycling5
13William Barta (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman5
14Rob Squire (USA) Holowesko-Citadel Racing Team4
15Justin Oien (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman3
16Bryan Sanchez (Col) Team Jamis2
17Alex Cataford (Can) Silber Pro Cycling1
18Janez Brajkovic (Slo) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team1
19Neilson Powless (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman1
20Nicolae Tanovitchii (Mda) Lupus Racing Team1

Young rider classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Axeon Hagens Berman12:26:51
2Neilson Powless (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman0:03:10
3Sepp Kuss (USA) Gateway Harley Davidson / Trek U250:03:30
4Jack Burke (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling Team0:12:04
5William Barta (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman0:13:19
6Bryan Sanchez (Col) Team Jamis0:13:56
7Ruben Guerreiro (Por) Axeon Hagens Berman0:15:31
8Christopher Prendergast (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling Team0:19:17
9Nicholas Torraca (USA) Elevate Pro Cycling p/b Bicycle World0:24:15
10Daniel Gardner (GBr) Astellas Cycling Team0:24:59
11Sam Warford (USA) Superissimo0:25:17
12Connor Brown (USA) Elevate Pro Cycling p/b Bicycle World0:26:20
13Justin Oien (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman0:34:53
14Benjamin Perry (Can) Silber Pro Cycling0:36:21
15Logan Owen (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman0:40:14
16Tyler Williams (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman0:42:45
17Danick Vandale (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling Team0:55:45
18Bryan Gomez (Col) Gateway Harley Davidson / Trek U250:56:14
19Quentin Guex (Swi) Team Humard Vélo Passion1:18:42

Team classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team37:20:52
2Rally Cycling0:01:58
3Axeon Hagens Berman0:15:25
4Lupus Racing Team0:18:12
5Silber Pro Cycling0:28:03
6Team Jamis0:32:51
7Holowesko-Citadel Racing Team0:33:47
8Canyon Bicycles Shimano0:40:51
9Guatemala National Team0:49:29
10Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis0:52:44
11Astellas Cycling Team0:52:58
12Elbowz Racing0:57:29
13Gateway Harley Davidson / Trek U250:57:43
14H&R Block Pro Cycling Team1:11:04
15ArtsCyclery.com/Schnur Racing1:27:17
16Elevate Pro Cycling p/b Bicycle World1:42:03
17Landis/Trek Team2:37:52
18Team Humard Vélo Passion3:13:30

 

