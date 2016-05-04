Trending

Lachlan Morton wins Mogollon stage at Tour of the Gila

2015 overall winner Rob Britton is second, followed by UnitedHealthcare's Jaramillo

Image 1 of 14

Today's top three for the men

Today's top three for the men
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 2 of 14

Travis McCabe (Holowesko) was the last rider to come back from the break

Travis McCabe (Holowesko) was the last rider to come back from the break
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 3 of 14

Daniel Jaramillo (UnitedHealthcare) chases to hold on to third

Daniel Jaramillo (UnitedHealthcare) chases to hold on to third
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 4 of 14

Lachlan Morton (Jelly Belly) going solo for the win

Lachlan Morton (Jelly Belly) going solo for the win
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 5 of 14

Rob Carpenter (Holowesko) sets the pace on the front

Rob Carpenter (Holowesko) sets the pace on the front
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 6 of 14

Riders hit the base of todays steep finishing climb

Riders hit the base of todays steep finishing climb
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 7 of 14

Jelly Belly comes to the front to break up the race

Jelly Belly comes to the front to break up the race
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 8 of 14

Rob Britton (Rally) happy with todays second place

Rob Britton (Rally) happy with todays second place
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 9 of 14

Lachlan Morton (Jelly Belly) congratulated after taking the win

Lachlan Morton (Jelly Belly) congratulated after taking the win
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 10 of 14

Sepp Kuss (Harley Davidson) and Lachlan Morton (Jelly Belly) have a laugh after todays finish

Sepp Kuss (Harley Davidson) and Lachlan Morton (Jelly Belly) have a laugh after todays finish
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 11 of 14

atthew Busche (UnitedHealthcare) tries to hold onto the leader

atthew Busche (UnitedHealthcare) tries to hold onto the leader
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 12 of 14

Rob Carpenter (Holowesko) leads a chase group

Rob Carpenter (Holowesko) leads a chase group
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 13 of 14

Three chasers in the mens race hit the final climb

Three chasers in the mens race hit the final climb
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 14 of 14

The peloton on a descent

The peloton on a descent
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)

Lachlan Morton scored his first victory since his 2013 Tour of Utah stage win on the opening day of the 2016 Tour of the Gila. The Australian broke free with teammate Taylor Shelden on the lower slopes of the final climb, pulling defending champion Rob Britton (Rally Cycling) clear as well. Shelden dropped back, leaving two leaders to battle to the finish. Morton finally distanced Britton on the steep, narrow pitches with 3km to go to the line in Mogollon, and put almost 30 seconds into the Canadian.

Behind, Daniel Jaramillo (UnitedHealthcare) surged forward from the chasing groups to take third, with new best young rider Sepp Kuss (Gateway-Harley Davidson) just behind. US champion Matthew Busche was fifth.

Morton said it felt good to finally cross the line with his arms in the air after a three-year drought. "It's been a long time coming," he said, but was wary about declaring his prospects for holding the leader's jersey until Sunday. "It's always a tough week. It comes down to the final Gila Monster stage, which is always tough. I'm pretty confident, we have a good team here. Everyone's in good shape. Hopefully we can hold onto it, but we'll see what happens."

The team had a chance to demonstrate its strength throughout the stage, twice pulling Morton back into the peloton after incidents, he said. "20 kilometers in I broke my bike and nearly crashed, and my team brought me back, and then we got caught behind the crash just before the bottom of the climb and they brought me back again. I just had that feeling at the bottom of the climb that I would need to do it today. It means a lot to me, but mainly for the team. I've been looking to do this one for a while."

The race was fast and aggressive from the gun, but the peloton remained intact until the first of two loops around the towns of Cliff and Gila, thanks to a strong tailwind. Finally, seven riders escaped in the hunt for the points classification jersey at the second intermediate sprint. Travis McCabe (Holowesko-Citadel) claimed the jersey, and kept ticking along with Michael Sheehan (Jelly Belly), Cortlan Brown (Canyon-Shimano), Bryan Gomez (Gateway-Harley Davidson), Jules Goguely (Echolon-Storck), Thomas Jondall (Landis/Trek), and Bailey McKnight (H&R Block).

Unlike 2015, the breakaway was kept on a short leash, maxing out their advantage at around 2:35 before the gap began to steadily drop en route to the climb. The chase was disrupted outside of Glenwood by a dog who ran into the peloton, causing a mass crash at the back of the field.

With the tailwind persisting and a right turn ahead, Morton and his Jelly Belly team amassed at the front and put their strategy into action as they started to pick up the last of the early attackers.

"We figured there would be some wind - the climb goes in two stages and there's a flat mesa in the middle," Morton said. "We had a tailwind all day, and we turn right onto the climb, so we knew there would be a crosswind there. I had two of my teammates pull me up to the front and we sort of put it in the gutter and rode. It split down to just three, and we only had a small gap when we hit the last climb. I knew I was going well, and Rob Britton won it last year, so we figured if we just put the hammer down maybe we could stay away. When we started to pull away, I started to think about Britton. I just rode pretty much as hard as I could.

"It's better for me if the stage is harder, it was a bit of a tougher stage than in other years, a bit more aggressive, so it all played into our favour."

The defending champion Britton was alert enough to see Jelly Belly's plan unfold, and was the only rider to latch on as the bunch shattered in the crosswind aside from Morton's teammate Shelden. "I was right there. I kind of pegged Lachlan to be one of the stronger guys in the race, he's been going really well. We came over the top, and there's always the potential to split. This year with the way the winds were, there was a damn good chance, and sure enough it split. I didn't think it would go down to such a small group. They hit it really sharp - they did a great job I turned around and there were just three of us and we had a huge gap. Then with the tailwind on the climb, that was it," Britton said.

The pair remained together until the final 3km when Morton began to pull away. With 2km to go he had 10 seconds, with 1km to go he had 30, but Britton limited the gap as the top drew near.

"Lachlan had me on the absolute limit going up the first half of the climb there. It was incredible. As soon as we hit the last 2km, I came off and tried not to go in the red. I know what I can hold on that climb, and it has to be pretty damn close to the best I've done. Limiting it to 30 seconds, I'm satisfied with that. It looked like he came down a bit in the last k, and I was able to maintain the gap a little bit."

Last year Britton made most of his winning margin in the time trial, which comes on Friday in Tyrone, but he isn't sure how the race will play out this year considering the gaps between the top 10 are still small.

"We'll see. Lachlan is riding really well. Last year I think we were quite close in time trials, he knows how to ride a TT bike, but I've been doing a fair bit of work on it too. Sunday is a huge day, and it's a really strong field this year. Probably one of the deepest fields in a few years for sure. There are a lot of really good guys, so we'll see."

The UnitedHealthcare team is poised to create some havoc in the coming stages, considering they have Daniel Jaramillo, last year's best young rider and second place finisher overall behind Britton in their midst. Jaramillo was third on the stage, less than a minute behind Morton, having passed his teammate, US champion Matthew Busche on the climb. Janez Brajkovic was eighth on the stage, just over a minute back.

Jaramillo was disappointed to miss the chance for the stage win, but looked forward to the team's tactics in the coming stages. "The whole team worked today thinking of the victory on this stage," he said. "We have four for the GC, and we are four climbers, including Busche. I had the better legs, the important thing is that we are still in the race.”

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Lachlan Morton (Aus) Jelly Belly P/B Maxxis3:09:48
2Robert Britton (Can) Rally Cycling0:00:25
3Daniel Jaramillo (Col) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team0:01:15
4Sepp Kuss (USA) Gateway Harley Davidson / Trek U250:01:19
5Matthew Busche (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team0:01:36
6Janier Acevedo (Col) Team Jamis0:01:43
7Alex Cataford (Can) Silber Pro Cycling0:01:48
8Janez Brajkovic (Slo) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team0:01:50
9Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Axeon Hagens Berman0:02:09
10Matteo Dal-Cin (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
11Adam De Vos (Can) Rally Cycling0:02:23
12Chris Horner (USA) Lupus Racing Team0:02:30
13Neilson Powless (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman0:02:46
14Kyle Murphy (USA) Team Jamis0:03:02
15Jake Sitler (USA) Astellas Cycling Team0:03:03
16Manuel Rodas (Gua) Guatemala National Team0:03:05
17Emerson Oronte (USA) Rally Cycling
18Jon Hornbeck (USA) Holowesko | Citadel0:03:13
19Danny Pate (USA) Rally Cycling
20Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team0:03:17
21Andrei Krasilnikau (Blr) Holowesko | Citadel0:03:22
22Chad Beyer (USA) Lupus Racing Team0:03:34
23Evan Huffman (USA) Rally Cycling
24Max Jenkins (USA) Astellas Cycling Team0:03:50
25Tony Baca (Mex) Elbowz Racing
26Colin Strickland (USA) Elbowz Racing
27Eder Frayre (Mex) ArtsCyclery.com/Schnur Racing
28Justin Mauch (USA) Herbalife p/b Marc Pro – Nature’s Bakery0:04:01
29Kevin Girkins (USA) Elbowz Racing0:04:04
30Michael Burleigh (USA) Canyon Bicycles Shimano0:04:08
31William Barta (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman0:04:09
32Nigel Ellsay (Can) Silber Pro Cycling0:04:20
33Benjamin Perry (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
34Nicolau Tanovitchii (Mda) Lupus Racing Team
35Nervin Jiatz (Gua) Guatemala National Team0:04:32
36Nicholas Torraca (USA) Elevate Pro Cycling p/b Bicycle World0:04:38
37Chris Winn (Aus) Primal – Audi Denver Elite
38Alfredo Ajpacaja (Gua) Guatemala National Team0:04:40
39Ruben Guerreiro (Por) Axeon Hagens Berman0:04:43
40Johnathan Freter (USA) Astellas Cycling Team
41Michael Olheiser (USA) Lupus Racing Team0:04:47
42Rob Squire (USA) Holowesko-Citadel Racing Team0:05:00
43Robin Carpenter (USA) Holowesko-Citadel Racing Team0:05:20
44Matthieu Jeannes (Fra) Lupus Racing Team
45Bryan Lewis (USA) Lupus Racing Team0:05:25
46Robert Gutgessel (Can) Transports Lacombe/Devinci
47Morgan Schmitt (USA) Canyon Bicycles Shimano0:05:32
48Thomas Zirbel (USA) Rally Cycling
49Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team0:05:54
50Matt Zimmer (USA) ArtsCyclery.com/Schnur Racing0:05:56
51Jack Burke (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling0:06:09
52Bjrn Selander (USA) Rally Cycling0:06:17
53Brad Neagos (USA) Landis/Trek Team
54Avila Cristhian (Col) EGO p/b Sammy’s Bikes0:06:21
55Austin Stephens (USA) Primal – Audi Denver Elite0:06:24
56William Routley (Can) Rally Cycling0:06:27
57Michael Le Rossignol (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
58Luis Amaran (Cub) Team Jamis0:06:43
59Christopher Prendergast (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling0:06:54
60Joshua Taylor (Aus) Echelon-Storck Development Team0:07:12
61Mitchell Peterson (USA) Canyon Bicycles Shimano0:07:23
62Kaler Marshall (USA) Canyon Bicycles Shimano0:07:26
63Jared Gilyard (USA) Canyon Bicycles Shimano0:07:48
64Eric Oien (USA) Echelon-Storck Development Team0:07:55
65Sam Warford (USA) Superissimo0:08:20
66Bryan Sanchez (Col) Team Jamis0:08:22
67Cameron Piper (USA) Gateway Harley Davidson / Trek U250:08:24
68Angus Morton (Aus) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis0:08:36
69Jordon Cheyne (Can) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
70Taylor Shelden (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
71Marco Canola (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team0:08:46
72Tyler Williams (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman0:08:59
73Chris Putt (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
74David Williams (USA) Astellas Cycling Team0:09:48
75Travis McCabe (USA) Holowesko-Citadel Racing Team0:10:08
76Adam Bryfogle (USA) Landis/Trek Team
77Eric Marcotte (USA) Team Jamis
78Connor Brown (USA) Elevate Pro Cycling p/b Bicycle World0:10:31
79Stefan Rothe (USA) Elbowz Racing0:10:39
80Paul Thomas (USA) Superissimo0:10:49
81Dennis Ramirez (USA) Gateway Harley Davidson / Trek U25
82Justin Oien (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman0:11:10
83Andrew Clemence (USA) Landis/Trek Team
84Jake Magee (USA) Elbowz Racing
85Marc Dubois (Swi) Team Humard Vélo Passion
86Emile Jean (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
87Daniel Gardner (GBr) Astellas Cycling Team
88Tanner Putt (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team0:11:19
89Geoffrey Curran (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman
90Drew Christopher (USA) Primal – Audi Denver Elite0:12:19
91Jacob Rathe (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis0:12:33
92Kristofer Dahl (Can) Silber Pro Cycling0:13:32
93Wouter Zwart (USA) Landis/Trek Team0:13:50
94Logan Owen (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman
95Maxwell Ackerman (USA) Gateway Harley Davidson / Trek U25
96Daniel Eaton (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
97Ian Moore (USA) ArtsCyclery.com/Schnur Racing
98Cortlan Brown (USA) Canyon Bicycles Shimano
99William Stephens (USA) Elevate Pro Cycling p/b Bicycle World
100Jure Rupnik (Slo) H&R Block Pro Cycling
101Ryan Moore (USA) Herbalife p/b Marc Pro – Nature’s Bakery
102Evan Hartig (USA) ArtsCyclery.com/Schnur Racing
103Ruben Companioni (Cub) Team Jamis
104Stefano Barberi (USA) ArtsCyclery.com/Schnur Racing
105Julian Kyer (USA) Elevate Pro Cycling p/b Bicycle World
106Coulton Hartrich (USA) ArtsCyclery.com/Schnur Racing
107David Goodman (USA) Primal – Audi Denver Elite
108Ben Wolfe (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
109Chris Brennan (USA) AmoreAMVVita-USA Racing
110Miguel Bryan (USA) Holowesko-Citadel Racing Team
111Guillaume Bourgeois (Swi) Team Humard Vélo Passion
112Jacob Albrecht (USA) Herbalife p/b Marc Pro – Nature’s Bakery
113Oliver Flautt (USA) Lupus Racing Team
114Nolan Tankersley (USA) Lupus Racing Team
115Stephen Keeping (Can) Transports Lacombe/Devinci
116Cameron Clark (USA) EGO p/b Sammy’s Bikes
117Joe Lewis (Aus) Holowesko-Citadel Racing Team
118Jacob Duehring (USA) Elbowz Racing
119Michael Dziedzic (USA) Landis/Trek Team0:14:21
120Lucas Haedo (Arg) Team Jamis0:14:28
121Mitchell Sides (USA) Elevate Pro Cycling p/b Bicycle World0:14:30
122Stephen Pedone (USA) Superissimo0:14:50
123Logan Hutchings (NZl) Elevate Pro Cycling p/b Bicycle World0:14:56
124Celso Ajpacaja (Gua) Guatemala National Team0:15:05
125Joel Taylor (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling
126Felix Bouvette (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling0:15:10
127Hendrik Pineda (Can) Transports Lacombe/Devinci0:15:12
128Michael Herrmann (Swi) Team Humard Vélo Passion0:15:18
129Jack Montgomerie (NZl) AmoreAMVVita-USA Racing0:15:21
130Daniel Parkman (USA) AmoreAMVVita-USA Racing0:15:27
131Mitchell MacDonald (Can) Transports Lacombe/Devinci
132Robby Ketterhagen (USA) Landis/Trek Team0:15:45
133Torey Philipp (USA) Herbalife p/b Marc Pro – Nature’s Bakery0:15:52
134Timothy Savre (USA) EGO p/b Sammy’s Bikes0:16:18
135Michael Sheehan (USA) Jelly Belly P/B Maxxis0:16:35
136Brian Firle (USA) Primal – Audi Denver Elite0:16:47
137Jim Peterman (USA) Superissimo0:16:49
138Spencer Oswald (USA) Amore&Vita-USA Racing0:16:54
139Kyle Boorsma (Can) Transports Lacombe/Devinci0:17:04
140Matt Brophy (USA) EGO p/b Sammy’s Bikes0:17:10
141Yves Mercier (Swi) Team Humard Vélo Passion0:17:38
142Sam Cerruti (USA) Herbalife p/b Marc Pro – Nature’s Bakery0:18:20
143Travis Samuel (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling Team0:18:44
144Jules Goguely (USA) Echelon-Storck Development Team0:18:54
145Sam Bassetti (USA) Herbalife p/b Marc Pro – Nature’s Bakery0:19:13
146Bryan Larsen (USA) Echelon-Storck Development Team0:19:24
147Ajejandro Padilla (Gua) Guatemala National Team0:20:31
148Bryan Gomez (Col) Gateway Harley Davidson / Trek U250:21:00
149George Simpson (USA) Gateway Harley Davidson / Trek U250:21:41
150Micah Engel (USA) Gateway Harley Davidson / Trek U25
151Brett Wachtendorf (USA) Amore&Vita-USA Racing
152Gavin Murray (USA) Echelon-Storck Development Team
153Rudy Peterson (USA) Superissimo
154Jake Henningsen (USA) Amore&Vita-USA Racing0:22:24
155Zack Allison (USA) Elevate Pro Cycling p/b Bicycle World0:22:49
156Thomas Jondall (USA) Landis/Trek Team0:23:23
157Danick Vandale (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling Team0:25:29
158Erik Slack (USA) Canyon Bicycles Shimano
159Michael Dutczak (USA) EGO p/b Sammy’s Bikes0:27:18
160Quinn Keogh (USA) Superissimo0:28:07
161Ian London (USA) Primal – Audi Denver Elite0:28:15
162Isaiah Newkirk (USA) Gateway Harley Davidson / Trek U250:28:53
163Richard Arnopol (USA) EGO p/b Sammy’s Bikes
164Julio Padilla (Gua) Guatemala National Team0:29:55
165Celso Ajpacaja (Gua) Guatemala National Team
166Joel Taylor (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling0:30:02
167Felix Bouvette (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling
168Hendrik Pineda (Can) Transports Lacombe/Devinci0:30:19
169Michael Herrmann (Swi) Team Humard Vélo Passion0:31:02
170Jack Montgomerie (NZl) AmoreAMVVita-USA Racing0:34:35
171Daniel Parkman (USA) AmoreAMVVita-USA Racing0:36:13
172Mitchell MacDonald (Can) Transports Lacombe/Devinci0:37:48
173Robby Ketterhagen (USA) Landis/Trek Team0:37:49
OTLGorgi Popstefanov (Mkd) Amore&Vita-USA Racing0:38:58
OTLTim Speciale (USA) EGO p/b Sammy’s Bikes0:52:27
DNFJoseph Schmalz (USA) Elevate Pro Cycling p/b Bicycle World
DNFWilliam Myers (USA) Herbalife p/b Marc Pro – Nature’s Bakery
DNFTim Rugg (USA) Herbalife p/b Marc Pro – Nature’s Bakery
DNFKip Taylor (USA) Primal – Audi Denver Elite
DNFAlexandre Mercier (Swi) Team Humard Vélo Passion

Sprint 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Travis McCabe (USA) Holowesko-Citadel Racing Team5pts
2Kristofer Dahl (Can) Silber Pro Cycling3
3Adam De Vos (Can) Rally Cycling1

Sprint 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Bailey Mcknight (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling Team5pts
2Travis McCabe (USA) Holowesko-Citadel Racing Team3
3Bryan Gomez (Col) Gateway Harley Davidson / Trek U251

KOM 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Lachlan Morton (Aus) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis15pts
2Robert Britton (Can) Rally Cycling12
3Daniel Jaramillo (Col) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team9
4Sepp Kuss (USA) Gateway Harley Davidson / Trek U257
5Matthew Busche (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team5
6Janier Acevedo (Col) Team Jamis3
7Alex Cataford (Can) Silber Pro Cycling1

Young riders
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Sepp Kuss (USA) Gateway Harley Davidson / Trek U253:11:07
2Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Axeon Hagens Berman0:00:50
3Neilson Powless (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman0:01:27
4Mauch Justin (USA) Herbalife p/b Marc Pro – Nature’s Bakery0:02:42
5William Barta (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman0:02:50
6Nigel Ellsay (Can) Silber Pro Cycling0:03:01
7Benjamin Perry (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
8Nicholas Torraca (USA) Elevate Pro Cycling p/b Bicycle World0:03:19
9Ruben Guerreiro (Por) Axeon Hagens Berman0:03:24
10Jack Burke (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling0:04:50
11Christopher Prendergast (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling0:05:35
12Eric Oien (USA) Echelon-Storck Development Team0:06:36
13Sam Warford (USA) Superissimo0:07:01
14Bryan Sanchez (Col) Team Jamis0:07:03
15Tyler Williams (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman0:07:40
16Connor Brown (USA) Elevate Pro Cycling p/b Bicycle World0:09:12
17Justin Oien (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman0:09:51
18Daniel Gardner (GBr) Astellas Cycling Team
19Geoffrey Curran (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman0:10:00
20Logan Owen (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman0:12:31
21Maxwell Ackerman (USA) Gateway Harley Davidson / Trek U25
22Ian Moore (USA) ArtsCyclery.com/Schnur Racing
23Evan Hartig (USA) ArtsCyclery.com/Schnur Racing
24Miguel Bryan (USA) Holowesko-Citadel Racing Team
25Jacob Albrecht (USA) Herbalife p/b Marc Pro – Nature’s Bakery
26Nolan Tankersley (USA) Lupus Racing Team
27Quentin Guex (Swi) Team Humard Vélo Passion0:13:51
28Clayton Stone (USA) Superissimo0:13:59
29Owen Gillott (Aus) Echelon-Storck Development Team0:14:08
30Gerardo Medina (Mex) Echelon-Storck Development Team
31Matt Brophy (USA) EGO p/b Sammy’s Bikes0:15:51
32Sam Cerruti (USA) Herbalife p/b Marc Pro – Nature’s Bakery0:17:01
33Travis Samuel (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling Team0:17:25
34Bryan Gomez (Col) Gateway Harley Davidson / Trek U250:19:41
35Rudy Peterson (USA) Superissimo0:20:22
36Danick Vandale (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling Team0:24:10
37Celso Ajpacaja (Gua) Guatemala National Team0:28:36
38Joel Taylor (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling0:28:43
39Hendrik Pineda (Can) Transports Lacombe/Devinci0:29:00
40Jack Montgomerie (NZl) AmoreAMVVita-USA Racing0:33:16
41Robby Ketterhagen (USA) Landis/Trek Team0:36:30

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1UnitedHealthcare9:34:05
2Rally Cycling0:01:12
3Silber Pro Cycling0:03:36
4Axeon Hagens Berman0:04:23
5Lupus Racing Team0:05:43
6Team Jamis0:06:47
7Holowesko | Citidel0:06:54
8Astellas Cycling Team0:06:55
9ELBOWZ Racing0:07:03
10Guatemala National Team0:07:36
11Canyon Bicycles Shimano0:12:22
12Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis0:12:31
13Gateway Harley Davidson / Trek U250:15:51
14Primal – Audi Denver Elite0:18:40
15ArtsCyclery.com/Schnur Racing0:18:55
16H&R Block Pro Cycling Team0:22:12
17Landis/Trek Team0:22:54
18Elevate Pro Cycling p/b Bicycle World0:24:18
19Echelon-Storck Development Team0:25:31
20Herbalife p/b Marc Pro – Nature’s Bakery0:27:00
21Superissimo0:29:18
22Transports Lacombe/Devinci0:29:39
23EGO p/b Sammy's Bikes0:31:48
24Team Humard Velo Passion0:35:29
25Amore & Vita - USA Racing0:47:44

General classification after stage 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Lachlan Morton (Aus) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis3:09:48
2Robert Britton (Can) Rally Cycling0:00:25
3Daniel Jaramillo (Col) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team0:01:15
4Sepp Kuss (USA) Gateway Harley Davidson / Trek U250:01:19
5Matthew Busche (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team0:01:36
6Janier Acevedo (Col) Team Jamis0:01:43
7Alex Cataford (Can) Silber Pro Cycling0:01:48
8Janez Brajkovic (Slo) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team0:01:50
9Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Axeon Hagens Berman0:02:09
10Matteo Dal-Cin (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
11Adam De Vos (Can) Rally Cycling0:02:23
12Chris Horner (USA) Lupus Racing Team0:02:30
13Neilson Powless (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman0:02:46
14Kyle Murphy (USA) Team Jamis0:03:02
15Jake Sitler (USA) Astellas Cycling Team0:03:03
16Rodas  Manuel (Gua) Guatemala National Team0:03:05
17Emerson Oronte (USA) Rally Cycling
18Jon Honbeck (USA) Holowesko-Citadel Racing Team0:03:13
19Danny Pate (USA) Rally Cycling
20Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team0:03:17
21Andrei Krasilnikau (Blr) Holowesko-Citadel Racing Team0:03:22
22Chad Beyer (USA) Lupus Racing Team0:03:34
23Evan Huffman (USA) Rally Cycling
24Max Jenkins (USA) Astellas Cycling Team0:03:50
25Tony Baca (Mex) Elbowz Racing
26Colin Strickland (USA) Elbowz Racing
27Eder Frayre (Mex) ArtsCyclery.com/Schnur Racing
28Mauch Justin (USA) Herbalife p/b Marc Pro – Nature’s Bakery0:04:01
29Kevin Girkins (USA) Elbowz Racing0:04:04
30Michael Burleigh (USA) Canyon Bicycles Shimano0:04:08
31William Barta (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman0:04:09
32Nigel Ellsay (Can) Silber Pro Cycling0:04:20
33Benjamin Perry (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
34Nicolau Tanovitchii (Mda) Lupus Racing Team
35Nervin Jiatz (Gua) Guatemala National Team0:04:32
36Nicholas Torraca (USA) Elevate Pro Cycling p/b Bicycle World0:04:38
37Chris Winn (Aus) Primal – Audi Denver Elite
38Alfredo Ajpacaja (Gua) Guatemala National Team0:04:40
39Ruben Guerreiro (Por) Axeon Hagens Berman0:04:43
40Johnathan Freter (USA) Astellas Cycling Team
41Michael Olheiser (USA) Lupus Racing Team0:04:47
42Rob Squire (USA) Holowesko-Citadel Racing Team0:05:00
43Robin Carpenter (USA) Holowesko-Citadel Racing Team0:05:20
44Matthieu Jeannes (Fra) Lupus Racing Team
45Bryan Lewis (USA) Lupus Racing Team0:05:25
46Robert Gutgessel (Can) Transports Lacombe/Devinci
47Morgan Schmitt (USA) Canyon Bicycles Shimano0:05:32
48Thomas Zirbel (USA) Rally Cycling
49Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team0:05:54
50Matt Zimmer (USA) ArtsCyclery.com/Schnur Racing0:05:56
51Jack Burke (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling0:06:09
52Bjrn Selander (USA) Rally Cycling0:06:17
53Brad Neagos (USA) Landis/Trek Team
54Avila Cristhian (Col) EGO p/b Sammy’s Bikes0:06:21
55Austin Stephens (USA) Primal – Audi Denver Elite0:06:24
56William Routley (Can) Rally Cycling0:06:27
57Michael Le Rossignol (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
58Luis Amaran (Cub) Team Jamis0:06:43
59Christopher Prendergast (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling0:06:54
60Joshua Taylor (Aus) Echelon-Storck Development Team0:07:12
61Mitchell Peterson (USA) Canyon Bicycles Shimano0:07:23
62Kaler Marshall (USA) Canyon Bicycles Shimano0:07:26
63Jared Gilyard (USA) Canyon Bicycles Shimano0:07:48
64Eric Oien (USA) Echelon-Storck Development Team0:07:55
65Sam Warford (USA) Superissimo0:08:20
66Bryan Sanchez (Col) Team Jamis0:08:22
67Cameron Piper (USA) Gateway Harley Davidson / Trek U250:08:24
68Angus Morton (Aus) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis0:08:36
69Jordon Cheyne (Can) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
70Taylor Shelden (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
71Marco Canola (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team0:08:46
72Tyler Williams (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman0:08:59
73Chris Putt (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
74David Williams (USA) Astellas Cycling Team0:09:48
75Travis McCabe (USA) Holowesko-Citadel Racing Team0:10:08
76Adam Bryfogle (USA) Landis/Trek Team
77Eric Marcotte (USA) Team Jamis
78Connor Brown (USA) Elevate Pro Cycling p/b Bicycle World0:10:31
79Stefan Rothe (USA) Elbowz Racing0:10:39
80Paul Thomas (USA) Superissimo0:10:49
81Dennis Ramirez (USA) Gateway Harley Davidson / Trek U25
82Justin Oien (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman0:11:10
83Andrew Clemence (USA) Landis/Trek Team
84Jake Magee (USA) Elbowz Racing
85Marc Dubois (Swi) Team Humard Vélo Passion
86Emile Jean (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
87Daniel Gardner (GBr) Astellas Cycling Team
88Tanner Putt (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team0:11:19
89Geoffrey Curran (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman
90Drew Christopher (USA) Primal – Audi Denver Elite0:12:19
91Jacob Rathe (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis0:12:33
92Kristofer Dahl (Can) Silber Pro Cycling0:13:32
93Wouter Zwart (USA) Landis/Trek Team0:13:50
94Logan Owen (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman
95Maxwell Ackerman (USA) Gateway Harley Davidson / Trek U25
96Daniel Eaton (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
97Ian Moore (USA) ArtsCyclery.com/Schnur Racing
98Cortlan Brown (USA) Canyon Bicycles Shimano
99William Stephens (USA) Elevate Pro Cycling p/b Bicycle World
100Jure Rupnik (Slo) H&R Block Pro Cycling
101Ryan Moore (USA) Herbalife p/b Marc Pro – Nature’s Bakery
102Evan Hartig (USA) ArtsCyclery.com/Schnur Racing
103Ruben Companioni (Cub) Team Jamis
104Stefano Barberi (USA) ArtsCyclery.com/Schnur Racing
105Julian Kyer (USA) Elevate Pro Cycling p/b Bicycle World
106Coulton Hartrich (USA) ArtsCyclery.com/Schnur Racing
107David Goodman (USA) Primal – Audi Denver Elite
108Ben Wolfe (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
109Chris Brennan (USA) AmoreAMVVita-USA Racing
110Miguel Bryan (USA) Holowesko-Citadel Racing Team
111Guillaume Bourgeois (Swi) Team Humard Vélo Passion
112Jacob Albrecht (USA) Herbalife p/b Marc Pro – Nature’s Bakery
113Oliver Flautt (USA) Lupus Racing Team
114Nolan Tankersley (USA) Lupus Racing Team
115Stephen Keeping (Can) Transports Lacombe/Devinci
116Cameron Clark (USA) EGO p/b Sammy’s Bikes
117Joe Lewis (Aus) Holowesko-Citadel Racing Team
118Jacob Duehring (USA) Elbowz Racing
119Michael Dziedzic (USA) Landis/Trek Team0:14:21
120Lucas Haedo (Arg) Team Jamis0:14:28
121Mitchell Sides (USA) Elevate Pro Cycling p/b Bicycle World0:14:30
122Stephen Pedone (USA) Superissimo0:14:50
123Logan Hutchings (NZl) Elevate Pro Cycling p/b Bicycle World0:14:56
124James Piccoli (Can) Transports Lacombe/Devinci0:15:05
125Jason Gandzjuk (USA) Echelon-Storck Development Team
126Quentin Guex (Swi) Team Humard Vélo Passion0:15:10
127Taylor Warren (USA) Landis/Trek Team0:15:12
128Clayton Stone (USA) Superissimo0:15:18
129Bailey Mcknight (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling Team0:15:21
130Owen Gillott (Aus) Echelon-Storck Development Team0:15:27
131Gerardo Medina (Mex) Echelon-Storck Development Team
132Cole House (USA) Superissimo0:15:45
133Torey Philipp (USA) Herbalife p/b Marc Pro – Nature’s Bakery0:15:52
134Timothy Savre (USA) EGO p/b Sammy’s Bikes0:16:18
135Michael Sheehan (USA) Jelly Belly P/B Maxxis0:16:35
136Brian Firle (USA) Primal – Audi Denver Elite0:16:47
137Jim Peterman (USA) Superissimo0:16:49
138Spencer Oswald (USA) Amore&Vita-USA Racing0:16:54
139Kyle Boorsma (Can) Transports Lacombe/Devinci0:17:04
140Matt Brophy (USA) EGO p/b Sammy’s Bikes0:17:10
141Yves Mercier (Swi) Team Humard Vélo Passion0:17:38
142Sam Cerruti (USA) Herbalife p/b Marc Pro – Nature’s Bakery0:18:20
143Travis Samuel (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling Team0:18:44
144Jules Goguely (USA) Echelon-Storck Development Team0:18:54
145Sam Bassetti (USA) Herbalife p/b Marc Pro – Nature’s Bakery0:19:13
146Bryan Larsen (USA) Echelon-Storck Development Team0:19:24
147Ajejandro Padilla (Gua) Guatemala National Team0:20:31
148Bryan Gomez (Col) Gateway Harley Davidson / Trek U250:21:00
149George Simpson (USA) Gateway Harley Davidson / Trek U250:21:41
150Micah Engel (USA) Gateway Harley Davidson / Trek U25
151Brett Wachtendorf (USA) Amore&Vita-USA Racing
152Gavin Murray (USA) Echelon-Storck Development Team
153Rudy Peterson (USA) Superissimo
154Jake Henningsen (USA) Amore&Vita-USA Racing0:22:24
155Zack Allison (USA) Elevate Pro Cycling p/b Bicycle World0:22:49
156Thomas Jondall (USA) Landis/Trek Team0:23:23
157Danick Vandale (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling Team0:25:29
158Erik Slack (USA) Canyon Bicycles Shimano
159Michael Dutczak (USA) EGO p/b Sammy’s Bikes0:27:18
160Quinn Keogh (USA) Superissimo0:28:07
161Ian London (USA) Primal – Audi Denver Elite0:28:15
162Isaiah Newkirk (USA) Gateway Harley Davidson / Trek U250:28:53
163Richard Arnopol (USA) EGO p/b Sammy’s Bikes
164Julio Padilla (Gua) Guatemala National Team0:29:55
165Celso Ajpacaja (Gua) Guatemala National Team
166Joel Taylor (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling0:30:02
167Felix Bouvette (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling
168Hendrik Pineda (Can) Transports Lacombe/Devinci0:30:19
169Michael Herrmann (Swi) Team Humard Vélo Passion0:31:02
170Jack Montgomerie (NZl) AmoreAMVVita-USA Racing0:34:35
171Daniel Parkman (USA) AmoreAMVVita-USA Racing0:36:13
172Mitchell MacDonald (Can) Transports Lacombe/Devinci0:37:48
173Robby Ketterhagen (USA) Landis/Trek Team0:37:49

Sprint classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Travis McCabe (USA) Holowesko-Citadel Racing Team8pts
2Bailey Mcknight (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling Team5
3Kristofer Dahl (Can) Silber Pro Cycling3
4Adam De Vos (Can) Rally Cycling1
5Bryan Gomez (Col) Gateway Harley Davidson / Trek U251

Mountain classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Lachlan Morton (Aus) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis15pts
2Robert Britton (Can) Rally Cycling12
3Daniel Jaramillo (Col) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team9
4Sepp Kuss (USA) Gateway Harley Davidson / Trek U257
5Matthew Busche (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team5
6Janier Acevedo (Col) Team Jamis3
7Alex Cataford (Can) Silber Pro Cycling1

Young riders classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Sepp Kuss (USA) Gateway Harley Davidson / Trek U253:11:07
2Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Axeon Hagens Berman0:00:50
3Neilson Powless (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman0:01:27
4Mauch Justin (USA) Herbalife p/b Marc Pro – Nature’s Bakery0:02:42
5William Barta (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman0:02:50
6Nigel Ellsay (Can) Silber Pro Cycling0:03:01
7Benjamin Perry (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
8Nicholas Torraca (USA) Elevate Pro Cycling p/b Bicycle World0:03:19
9Ruben Guerreiro (Por) Axeon Hagens Berman0:03:24
10Jack Burke (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling0:04:50
11Christopher Prendergast (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling0:05:35
12Eric Oien (USA) Echelon-Storck Development Team0:06:36
13Sam Warford (USA) Superissimo0:07:01
14Bryan Sanchez (Col) Team Jamis0:07:03
15Tyler Williams (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman0:07:40
16Connor Brown (USA) Elevate Pro Cycling p/b Bicycle World0:09:12
17Justin Oien (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman0:09:51
18Daniel Gardner (GBr) Astellas Cycling Team
19Geoffrey Curran (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman0:10:00
20Logan Owen (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman0:12:31
21Maxwell Ackerman (USA) Gateway Harley Davidson / Trek U25
22Ian Moore (USA) ArtsCyclery.com/Schnur Racing
23Evan Hartig (USA) ArtsCyclery.com/Schnur Racing
24Miguel Bryan (USA) Holowesko-Citadel Racing Team
25Jacob Albrecht (USA) Herbalife p/b Marc Pro – Nature’s Bakery
26Nolan Tankersley (USA) Lupus Racing Team
27Quentin Guex (Swi) Team Humard Vélo Passion0:13:51
28Clayton Stone (USA) Superissimo0:13:59
29Owen Gillott (Aus) Echelon-Storck Development Team0:14:08
30Gerardo Medina (Mex) Echelon-Storck Development Team
31Matt Brophy (USA) EGO p/b Sammy’s Bikes0:15:51
32Sam Cerruti (USA) Herbalife p/b Marc Pro – Nature’s Bakery0:17:01
33Travis Samuel (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling Team0:17:25
34Bryan Gomez (Col) Gateway Harley Davidson / Trek U250:19:41
35Rudy Peterson (USA) Superissimo0:20:22
36Danick Vandale (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling Team0:24:10
37Celso Ajpacaja (Gua) Guatemala National Team0:28:36
38Joel Taylor (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling0:28:43
39Hendrik Pineda (Can) Transports Lacombe/Devinci0:29:00
40Jack Montgomerie (NZl) AmoreAMVVita-USA Racing0:33:16
41Robby Ketterhagen (USA) Landis/Trek Team0:36:30

Team classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1UnitedHealthcare9:34:05
2Rally Cycling0:01:12
3Silber Pro Cycling0:03:36
4Axeon Hagens Berman0:04:23
5Lupus Racing Team0:05:43
6Team Jamis0:06:47
7Holowesko | Citidel0:06:54
8Astellas Cycling Team0:06:55
9ELBOWZ Racing0:07:03
10Guatemala National Team0:07:36
11Canyon Bicycles Shimano0:12:22
12Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis0:12:31
13Gateway Harley Davidson / Trek U250:15:51
14Primal – Audi Denver Elite0:18:40
15ArtsCyclery.com/Schnur Racing0:18:55
16H&R Block Pro Cycling Team0:22:12
17Landis/Trek Team0:22:54
18Elevate Pro Cycling p/b Bicycle World0:24:18
19Echelon-Storck Development Team0:25:31
20Herbalife p/b Marc Pro – Nature’s Bakery0:27:00
21Superissimo0:29:18
22Transports Lacombe/Devinci0:29:39
23EGO p/b Sammy's Bikes0:31:48
24Team Humard Velo Passion0:35:29
25Amore & Vita - USA Racing0:47:44

