Lachlan Morton wins Mogollon stage at Tour of the Gila
2015 overall winner Rob Britton is second, followed by UnitedHealthcare's Jaramillo
Men Stage 1: Silver City - Mogollon
Lachlan Morton scored his first victory since his 2013 Tour of Utah stage win on the opening day of the 2016 Tour of the Gila. The Australian broke free with teammate Taylor Shelden on the lower slopes of the final climb, pulling defending champion Rob Britton (Rally Cycling) clear as well. Shelden dropped back, leaving two leaders to battle to the finish. Morton finally distanced Britton on the steep, narrow pitches with 3km to go to the line in Mogollon, and put almost 30 seconds into the Canadian.
Behind, Daniel Jaramillo (UnitedHealthcare) surged forward from the chasing groups to take third, with new best young rider Sepp Kuss (Gateway-Harley Davidson) just behind. US champion Matthew Busche was fifth.
Morton said it felt good to finally cross the line with his arms in the air after a three-year drought. "It's been a long time coming," he said, but was wary about declaring his prospects for holding the leader's jersey until Sunday. "It's always a tough week. It comes down to the final Gila Monster stage, which is always tough. I'm pretty confident, we have a good team here. Everyone's in good shape. Hopefully we can hold onto it, but we'll see what happens."
The team had a chance to demonstrate its strength throughout the stage, twice pulling Morton back into the peloton after incidents, he said. "20 kilometers in I broke my bike and nearly crashed, and my team brought me back, and then we got caught behind the crash just before the bottom of the climb and they brought me back again. I just had that feeling at the bottom of the climb that I would need to do it today. It means a lot to me, but mainly for the team. I've been looking to do this one for a while."
The race was fast and aggressive from the gun, but the peloton remained intact until the first of two loops around the towns of Cliff and Gila, thanks to a strong tailwind. Finally, seven riders escaped in the hunt for the points classification jersey at the second intermediate sprint. Travis McCabe (Holowesko-Citadel) claimed the jersey, and kept ticking along with Michael Sheehan (Jelly Belly), Cortlan Brown (Canyon-Shimano), Bryan Gomez (Gateway-Harley Davidson), Jules Goguely (Echolon-Storck), Thomas Jondall (Landis/Trek), and Bailey McKnight (H&R Block).
Unlike 2015, the breakaway was kept on a short leash, maxing out their advantage at around 2:35 before the gap began to steadily drop en route to the climb. The chase was disrupted outside of Glenwood by a dog who ran into the peloton, causing a mass crash at the back of the field.
With the tailwind persisting and a right turn ahead, Morton and his Jelly Belly team amassed at the front and put their strategy into action as they started to pick up the last of the early attackers.
"We figured there would be some wind - the climb goes in two stages and there's a flat mesa in the middle," Morton said. "We had a tailwind all day, and we turn right onto the climb, so we knew there would be a crosswind there. I had two of my teammates pull me up to the front and we sort of put it in the gutter and rode. It split down to just three, and we only had a small gap when we hit the last climb. I knew I was going well, and Rob Britton won it last year, so we figured if we just put the hammer down maybe we could stay away. When we started to pull away, I started to think about Britton. I just rode pretty much as hard as I could.
"It's better for me if the stage is harder, it was a bit of a tougher stage than in other years, a bit more aggressive, so it all played into our favour."
The defending champion Britton was alert enough to see Jelly Belly's plan unfold, and was the only rider to latch on as the bunch shattered in the crosswind aside from Morton's teammate Shelden. "I was right there. I kind of pegged Lachlan to be one of the stronger guys in the race, he's been going really well. We came over the top, and there's always the potential to split. This year with the way the winds were, there was a damn good chance, and sure enough it split. I didn't think it would go down to such a small group. They hit it really sharp - they did a great job I turned around and there were just three of us and we had a huge gap. Then with the tailwind on the climb, that was it," Britton said.
The pair remained together until the final 3km when Morton began to pull away. With 2km to go he had 10 seconds, with 1km to go he had 30, but Britton limited the gap as the top drew near.
"Lachlan had me on the absolute limit going up the first half of the climb there. It was incredible. As soon as we hit the last 2km, I came off and tried not to go in the red. I know what I can hold on that climb, and it has to be pretty damn close to the best I've done. Limiting it to 30 seconds, I'm satisfied with that. It looked like he came down a bit in the last k, and I was able to maintain the gap a little bit."
Last year Britton made most of his winning margin in the time trial, which comes on Friday in Tyrone, but he isn't sure how the race will play out this year considering the gaps between the top 10 are still small.
"We'll see. Lachlan is riding really well. Last year I think we were quite close in time trials, he knows how to ride a TT bike, but I've been doing a fair bit of work on it too. Sunday is a huge day, and it's a really strong field this year. Probably one of the deepest fields in a few years for sure. There are a lot of really good guys, so we'll see."
The UnitedHealthcare team is poised to create some havoc in the coming stages, considering they have Daniel Jaramillo, last year's best young rider and second place finisher overall behind Britton in their midst. Jaramillo was third on the stage, less than a minute behind Morton, having passed his teammate, US champion Matthew Busche on the climb. Janez Brajkovic was eighth on the stage, just over a minute back.
Jaramillo was disappointed to miss the chance for the stage win, but looked forward to the team's tactics in the coming stages. "The whole team worked today thinking of the victory on this stage," he said. "We have four for the GC, and we are four climbers, including Busche. I had the better legs, the important thing is that we are still in the race.”
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Lachlan Morton (Aus) Jelly Belly P/B Maxxis
|3:09:48
|2
|Robert Britton (Can) Rally Cycling
|0:00:25
|3
|Daniel Jaramillo (Col) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|0:01:15
|4
|Sepp Kuss (USA) Gateway Harley Davidson / Trek U25
|0:01:19
|5
|Matthew Busche (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|0:01:36
|6
|Janier Acevedo (Col) Team Jamis
|0:01:43
|7
|Alex Cataford (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|0:01:48
|8
|Janez Brajkovic (Slo) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|0:01:50
|9
|Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Axeon Hagens Berman
|0:02:09
|10
|Matteo Dal-Cin (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|11
|Adam De Vos (Can) Rally Cycling
|0:02:23
|12
|Chris Horner (USA) Lupus Racing Team
|0:02:30
|13
|Neilson Powless (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman
|0:02:46
|14
|Kyle Murphy (USA) Team Jamis
|0:03:02
|15
|Jake Sitler (USA) Astellas Cycling Team
|0:03:03
|16
|Manuel Rodas (Gua) Guatemala National Team
|0:03:05
|17
|Emerson Oronte (USA) Rally Cycling
|18
|Jon Hornbeck (USA) Holowesko | Citadel
|0:03:13
|19
|Danny Pate (USA) Rally Cycling
|20
|Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|0:03:17
|21
|Andrei Krasilnikau (Blr) Holowesko | Citadel
|0:03:22
|22
|Chad Beyer (USA) Lupus Racing Team
|0:03:34
|23
|Evan Huffman (USA) Rally Cycling
|24
|Max Jenkins (USA) Astellas Cycling Team
|0:03:50
|25
|Tony Baca (Mex) Elbowz Racing
|26
|Colin Strickland (USA) Elbowz Racing
|27
|Eder Frayre (Mex) ArtsCyclery.com/Schnur Racing
|28
|Justin Mauch (USA) Herbalife p/b Marc Pro – Nature’s Bakery
|0:04:01
|29
|Kevin Girkins (USA) Elbowz Racing
|0:04:04
|30
|Michael Burleigh (USA) Canyon Bicycles Shimano
|0:04:08
|31
|William Barta (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman
|0:04:09
|32
|Nigel Ellsay (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|0:04:20
|33
|Benjamin Perry (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|34
|Nicolau Tanovitchii (Mda) Lupus Racing Team
|35
|Nervin Jiatz (Gua) Guatemala National Team
|0:04:32
|36
|Nicholas Torraca (USA) Elevate Pro Cycling p/b Bicycle World
|0:04:38
|37
|Chris Winn (Aus) Primal – Audi Denver Elite
|38
|Alfredo Ajpacaja (Gua) Guatemala National Team
|0:04:40
|39
|Ruben Guerreiro (Por) Axeon Hagens Berman
|0:04:43
|40
|Johnathan Freter (USA) Astellas Cycling Team
|41
|Michael Olheiser (USA) Lupus Racing Team
|0:04:47
|42
|Rob Squire (USA) Holowesko-Citadel Racing Team
|0:05:00
|43
|Robin Carpenter (USA) Holowesko-Citadel Racing Team
|0:05:20
|44
|Matthieu Jeannes (Fra) Lupus Racing Team
|45
|Bryan Lewis (USA) Lupus Racing Team
|0:05:25
|46
|Robert Gutgessel (Can) Transports Lacombe/Devinci
|47
|Morgan Schmitt (USA) Canyon Bicycles Shimano
|0:05:32
|48
|Thomas Zirbel (USA) Rally Cycling
|49
|Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|0:05:54
|50
|Matt Zimmer (USA) ArtsCyclery.com/Schnur Racing
|0:05:56
|51
|Jack Burke (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling
|0:06:09
|52
|Bjrn Selander (USA) Rally Cycling
|0:06:17
|53
|Brad Neagos (USA) Landis/Trek Team
|54
|Avila Cristhian (Col) EGO p/b Sammy’s Bikes
|0:06:21
|55
|Austin Stephens (USA) Primal – Audi Denver Elite
|0:06:24
|56
|William Routley (Can) Rally Cycling
|0:06:27
|57
|Michael Le Rossignol (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|58
|Luis Amaran (Cub) Team Jamis
|0:06:43
|59
|Christopher Prendergast (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling
|0:06:54
|60
|Joshua Taylor (Aus) Echelon-Storck Development Team
|0:07:12
|61
|Mitchell Peterson (USA) Canyon Bicycles Shimano
|0:07:23
|62
|Kaler Marshall (USA) Canyon Bicycles Shimano
|0:07:26
|63
|Jared Gilyard (USA) Canyon Bicycles Shimano
|0:07:48
|64
|Eric Oien (USA) Echelon-Storck Development Team
|0:07:55
|65
|Sam Warford (USA) Superissimo
|0:08:20
|66
|Bryan Sanchez (Col) Team Jamis
|0:08:22
|67
|Cameron Piper (USA) Gateway Harley Davidson / Trek U25
|0:08:24
|68
|Angus Morton (Aus) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|0:08:36
|69
|Jordon Cheyne (Can) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|70
|Taylor Shelden (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|71
|Marco Canola (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|0:08:46
|72
|Tyler Williams (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman
|0:08:59
|73
|Chris Putt (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|74
|David Williams (USA) Astellas Cycling Team
|0:09:48
|75
|Travis McCabe (USA) Holowesko-Citadel Racing Team
|0:10:08
|76
|Adam Bryfogle (USA) Landis/Trek Team
|77
|Eric Marcotte (USA) Team Jamis
|78
|Connor Brown (USA) Elevate Pro Cycling p/b Bicycle World
|0:10:31
|79
|Stefan Rothe (USA) Elbowz Racing
|0:10:39
|80
|Paul Thomas (USA) Superissimo
|0:10:49
|81
|Dennis Ramirez (USA) Gateway Harley Davidson / Trek U25
|82
|Justin Oien (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman
|0:11:10
|83
|Andrew Clemence (USA) Landis/Trek Team
|84
|Jake Magee (USA) Elbowz Racing
|85
|Marc Dubois (Swi) Team Humard Vélo Passion
|86
|Emile Jean (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|87
|Daniel Gardner (GBr) Astellas Cycling Team
|88
|Tanner Putt (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|0:11:19
|89
|Geoffrey Curran (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman
|90
|Drew Christopher (USA) Primal – Audi Denver Elite
|0:12:19
|91
|Jacob Rathe (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|0:12:33
|92
|Kristofer Dahl (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|0:13:32
|93
|Wouter Zwart (USA) Landis/Trek Team
|0:13:50
|94
|Logan Owen (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman
|95
|Maxwell Ackerman (USA) Gateway Harley Davidson / Trek U25
|96
|Daniel Eaton (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|97
|Ian Moore (USA) ArtsCyclery.com/Schnur Racing
|98
|Cortlan Brown (USA) Canyon Bicycles Shimano
|99
|William Stephens (USA) Elevate Pro Cycling p/b Bicycle World
|100
|Jure Rupnik (Slo) H&R Block Pro Cycling
|101
|Ryan Moore (USA) Herbalife p/b Marc Pro – Nature’s Bakery
|102
|Evan Hartig (USA) ArtsCyclery.com/Schnur Racing
|103
|Ruben Companioni (Cub) Team Jamis
|104
|Stefano Barberi (USA) ArtsCyclery.com/Schnur Racing
|105
|Julian Kyer (USA) Elevate Pro Cycling p/b Bicycle World
|106
|Coulton Hartrich (USA) ArtsCyclery.com/Schnur Racing
|107
|David Goodman (USA) Primal – Audi Denver Elite
|108
|Ben Wolfe (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|109
|Chris Brennan (USA) AmoreAMVVita-USA Racing
|110
|Miguel Bryan (USA) Holowesko-Citadel Racing Team
|111
|Guillaume Bourgeois (Swi) Team Humard Vélo Passion
|112
|Jacob Albrecht (USA) Herbalife p/b Marc Pro – Nature’s Bakery
|113
|Oliver Flautt (USA) Lupus Racing Team
|114
|Nolan Tankersley (USA) Lupus Racing Team
|115
|Stephen Keeping (Can) Transports Lacombe/Devinci
|116
|Cameron Clark (USA) EGO p/b Sammy’s Bikes
|117
|Joe Lewis (Aus) Holowesko-Citadel Racing Team
|118
|Jacob Duehring (USA) Elbowz Racing
|119
|Michael Dziedzic (USA) Landis/Trek Team
|0:14:21
|120
|Lucas Haedo (Arg) Team Jamis
|0:14:28
|121
|Mitchell Sides (USA) Elevate Pro Cycling p/b Bicycle World
|0:14:30
|122
|Stephen Pedone (USA) Superissimo
|0:14:50
|123
|Logan Hutchings (NZl) Elevate Pro Cycling p/b Bicycle World
|0:14:56
|124
|Celso Ajpacaja (Gua) Guatemala National Team
|0:15:05
|125
|Joel Taylor (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling
|126
|Felix Bouvette (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling
|0:15:10
|127
|Hendrik Pineda (Can) Transports Lacombe/Devinci
|0:15:12
|128
|Michael Herrmann (Swi) Team Humard Vélo Passion
|0:15:18
|129
|Jack Montgomerie (NZl) AmoreAMVVita-USA Racing
|0:15:21
|130
|Daniel Parkman (USA) AmoreAMVVita-USA Racing
|0:15:27
|131
|Mitchell MacDonald (Can) Transports Lacombe/Devinci
|132
|Robby Ketterhagen (USA) Landis/Trek Team
|0:15:45
|133
|Torey Philipp (USA) Herbalife p/b Marc Pro – Nature’s Bakery
|0:15:52
|134
|Timothy Savre (USA) EGO p/b Sammy’s Bikes
|0:16:18
|135
|Michael Sheehan (USA) Jelly Belly P/B Maxxis
|0:16:35
|136
|Brian Firle (USA) Primal – Audi Denver Elite
|0:16:47
|137
|Jim Peterman (USA) Superissimo
|0:16:49
|138
|Spencer Oswald (USA) Amore&Vita-USA Racing
|0:16:54
|139
|Kyle Boorsma (Can) Transports Lacombe/Devinci
|0:17:04
|140
|Matt Brophy (USA) EGO p/b Sammy’s Bikes
|0:17:10
|141
|Yves Mercier (Swi) Team Humard Vélo Passion
|0:17:38
|142
|Sam Cerruti (USA) Herbalife p/b Marc Pro – Nature’s Bakery
|0:18:20
|143
|Travis Samuel (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling Team
|0:18:44
|144
|Jules Goguely (USA) Echelon-Storck Development Team
|0:18:54
|145
|Sam Bassetti (USA) Herbalife p/b Marc Pro – Nature’s Bakery
|0:19:13
|146
|Bryan Larsen (USA) Echelon-Storck Development Team
|0:19:24
|147
|Ajejandro Padilla (Gua) Guatemala National Team
|0:20:31
|148
|Bryan Gomez (Col) Gateway Harley Davidson / Trek U25
|0:21:00
|149
|George Simpson (USA) Gateway Harley Davidson / Trek U25
|0:21:41
|150
|Micah Engel (USA) Gateway Harley Davidson / Trek U25
|151
|Brett Wachtendorf (USA) Amore&Vita-USA Racing
|152
|Gavin Murray (USA) Echelon-Storck Development Team
|153
|Rudy Peterson (USA) Superissimo
|154
|Jake Henningsen (USA) Amore&Vita-USA Racing
|0:22:24
|155
|Zack Allison (USA) Elevate Pro Cycling p/b Bicycle World
|0:22:49
|156
|Thomas Jondall (USA) Landis/Trek Team
|0:23:23
|157
|Danick Vandale (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling Team
|0:25:29
|158
|Erik Slack (USA) Canyon Bicycles Shimano
|159
|Michael Dutczak (USA) EGO p/b Sammy’s Bikes
|0:27:18
|160
|Quinn Keogh (USA) Superissimo
|0:28:07
|161
|Ian London (USA) Primal – Audi Denver Elite
|0:28:15
|162
|Isaiah Newkirk (USA) Gateway Harley Davidson / Trek U25
|0:28:53
|163
|Richard Arnopol (USA) EGO p/b Sammy’s Bikes
|164
|Julio Padilla (Gua) Guatemala National Team
|0:29:55
|165
|Celso Ajpacaja (Gua) Guatemala National Team
|166
|Joel Taylor (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling
|0:30:02
|167
|Felix Bouvette (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling
|168
|Hendrik Pineda (Can) Transports Lacombe/Devinci
|0:30:19
|169
|Michael Herrmann (Swi) Team Humard Vélo Passion
|0:31:02
|170
|Jack Montgomerie (NZl) AmoreAMVVita-USA Racing
|0:34:35
|171
|Daniel Parkman (USA) AmoreAMVVita-USA Racing
|0:36:13
|172
|Mitchell MacDonald (Can) Transports Lacombe/Devinci
|0:37:48
|173
|Robby Ketterhagen (USA) Landis/Trek Team
|0:37:49
|OTL
|Gorgi Popstefanov (Mkd) Amore&Vita-USA Racing
|0:38:58
|OTL
|Tim Speciale (USA) EGO p/b Sammy’s Bikes
|0:52:27
|DNF
|Joseph Schmalz (USA) Elevate Pro Cycling p/b Bicycle World
|DNF
|William Myers (USA) Herbalife p/b Marc Pro – Nature’s Bakery
|DNF
|Tim Rugg (USA) Herbalife p/b Marc Pro – Nature’s Bakery
|DNF
|Kip Taylor (USA) Primal – Audi Denver Elite
|DNF
|Alexandre Mercier (Swi) Team Humard Vélo Passion
