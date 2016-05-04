Image 1 of 14 Today's top three for the men (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 2 of 14 Travis McCabe (Holowesko) was the last rider to come back from the break (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 3 of 14 Daniel Jaramillo (UnitedHealthcare) chases to hold on to third (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 4 of 14 Lachlan Morton (Jelly Belly) going solo for the win (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 5 of 14 Rob Carpenter (Holowesko) sets the pace on the front (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 6 of 14 Riders hit the base of todays steep finishing climb (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 7 of 14 Jelly Belly comes to the front to break up the race (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 8 of 14 Rob Britton (Rally) happy with todays second place (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 9 of 14 Lachlan Morton (Jelly Belly) congratulated after taking the win (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 10 of 14 Sepp Kuss (Harley Davidson) and Lachlan Morton (Jelly Belly) have a laugh after todays finish (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 11 of 14 atthew Busche (UnitedHealthcare) tries to hold onto the leader (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 12 of 14 Rob Carpenter (Holowesko) leads a chase group (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 13 of 14 Three chasers in the mens race hit the final climb (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 14 of 14 The peloton on a descent (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)

Lachlan Morton scored his first victory since his 2013 Tour of Utah stage win on the opening day of the 2016 Tour of the Gila. The Australian broke free with teammate Taylor Shelden on the lower slopes of the final climb, pulling defending champion Rob Britton (Rally Cycling) clear as well. Shelden dropped back, leaving two leaders to battle to the finish. Morton finally distanced Britton on the steep, narrow pitches with 3km to go to the line in Mogollon, and put almost 30 seconds into the Canadian.

Related Articles Horner not setting a timeline on retirement

Behind, Daniel Jaramillo (UnitedHealthcare) surged forward from the chasing groups to take third, with new best young rider Sepp Kuss (Gateway-Harley Davidson) just behind. US champion Matthew Busche was fifth.

Morton said it felt good to finally cross the line with his arms in the air after a three-year drought. "It's been a long time coming," he said, but was wary about declaring his prospects for holding the leader's jersey until Sunday. "It's always a tough week. It comes down to the final Gila Monster stage, which is always tough. I'm pretty confident, we have a good team here. Everyone's in good shape. Hopefully we can hold onto it, but we'll see what happens."

The team had a chance to demonstrate its strength throughout the stage, twice pulling Morton back into the peloton after incidents, he said. "20 kilometers in I broke my bike and nearly crashed, and my team brought me back, and then we got caught behind the crash just before the bottom of the climb and they brought me back again. I just had that feeling at the bottom of the climb that I would need to do it today. It means a lot to me, but mainly for the team. I've been looking to do this one for a while."

The race was fast and aggressive from the gun, but the peloton remained intact until the first of two loops around the towns of Cliff and Gila, thanks to a strong tailwind. Finally, seven riders escaped in the hunt for the points classification jersey at the second intermediate sprint. Travis McCabe (Holowesko-Citadel) claimed the jersey, and kept ticking along with Michael Sheehan (Jelly Belly), Cortlan Brown (Canyon-Shimano), Bryan Gomez (Gateway-Harley Davidson), Jules Goguely (Echolon-Storck), Thomas Jondall (Landis/Trek), and Bailey McKnight (H&R Block).

Unlike 2015, the breakaway was kept on a short leash, maxing out their advantage at around 2:35 before the gap began to steadily drop en route to the climb. The chase was disrupted outside of Glenwood by a dog who ran into the peloton, causing a mass crash at the back of the field.

With the tailwind persisting and a right turn ahead, Morton and his Jelly Belly team amassed at the front and put their strategy into action as they started to pick up the last of the early attackers.

"We figured there would be some wind - the climb goes in two stages and there's a flat mesa in the middle," Morton said. "We had a tailwind all day, and we turn right onto the climb, so we knew there would be a crosswind there. I had two of my teammates pull me up to the front and we sort of put it in the gutter and rode. It split down to just three, and we only had a small gap when we hit the last climb. I knew I was going well, and Rob Britton won it last year, so we figured if we just put the hammer down maybe we could stay away. When we started to pull away, I started to think about Britton. I just rode pretty much as hard as I could.

"It's better for me if the stage is harder, it was a bit of a tougher stage than in other years, a bit more aggressive, so it all played into our favour."

The defending champion Britton was alert enough to see Jelly Belly's plan unfold, and was the only rider to latch on as the bunch shattered in the crosswind aside from Morton's teammate Shelden. "I was right there. I kind of pegged Lachlan to be one of the stronger guys in the race, he's been going really well. We came over the top, and there's always the potential to split. This year with the way the winds were, there was a damn good chance, and sure enough it split. I didn't think it would go down to such a small group. They hit it really sharp - they did a great job I turned around and there were just three of us and we had a huge gap. Then with the tailwind on the climb, that was it," Britton said.

The pair remained together until the final 3km when Morton began to pull away. With 2km to go he had 10 seconds, with 1km to go he had 30, but Britton limited the gap as the top drew near.

"Lachlan had me on the absolute limit going up the first half of the climb there. It was incredible. As soon as we hit the last 2km, I came off and tried not to go in the red. I know what I can hold on that climb, and it has to be pretty damn close to the best I've done. Limiting it to 30 seconds, I'm satisfied with that. It looked like he came down a bit in the last k, and I was able to maintain the gap a little bit."

Last year Britton made most of his winning margin in the time trial, which comes on Friday in Tyrone, but he isn't sure how the race will play out this year considering the gaps between the top 10 are still small.

"We'll see. Lachlan is riding really well. Last year I think we were quite close in time trials, he knows how to ride a TT bike, but I've been doing a fair bit of work on it too. Sunday is a huge day, and it's a really strong field this year. Probably one of the deepest fields in a few years for sure. There are a lot of really good guys, so we'll see."

The UnitedHealthcare team is poised to create some havoc in the coming stages, considering they have Daniel Jaramillo, last year's best young rider and second place finisher overall behind Britton in their midst. Jaramillo was third on the stage, less than a minute behind Morton, having passed his teammate, US champion Matthew Busche on the climb. Janez Brajkovic was eighth on the stage, just over a minute back.

Jaramillo was disappointed to miss the chance for the stage win, but looked forward to the team's tactics in the coming stages. "The whole team worked today thinking of the victory on this stage," he said. "We have four for the GC, and we are four climbers, including Busche. I had the better legs, the important thing is that we are still in the race.”

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Lachlan Morton (Aus) Jelly Belly P/B Maxxis 3:09:48 2 Robert Britton (Can) Rally Cycling 0:00:25 3 Daniel Jaramillo (Col) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 0:01:15 4 Sepp Kuss (USA) Gateway Harley Davidson / Trek U25 0:01:19 5 Matthew Busche (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 0:01:36 6 Janier Acevedo (Col) Team Jamis 0:01:43 7 Alex Cataford (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 0:01:48 8 Janez Brajkovic (Slo) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 0:01:50 9 Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Axeon Hagens Berman 0:02:09 10 Matteo Dal-Cin (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 11 Adam De Vos (Can) Rally Cycling 0:02:23 12 Chris Horner (USA) Lupus Racing Team 0:02:30 13 Neilson Powless (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman 0:02:46 14 Kyle Murphy (USA) Team Jamis 0:03:02 15 Jake Sitler (USA) Astellas Cycling Team 0:03:03 16 Manuel Rodas (Gua) Guatemala National Team 0:03:05 17 Emerson Oronte (USA) Rally Cycling 18 Jon Hornbeck (USA) Holowesko | Citadel 0:03:13 19 Danny Pate (USA) Rally Cycling 20 Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 0:03:17 21 Andrei Krasilnikau (Blr) Holowesko | Citadel 0:03:22 22 Chad Beyer (USA) Lupus Racing Team 0:03:34 23 Evan Huffman (USA) Rally Cycling 24 Max Jenkins (USA) Astellas Cycling Team 0:03:50 25 Tony Baca (Mex) Elbowz Racing 26 Colin Strickland (USA) Elbowz Racing 27 Eder Frayre (Mex) ArtsCyclery.com/Schnur Racing 28 Justin Mauch (USA) Herbalife p/b Marc Pro – Nature’s Bakery 0:04:01 29 Kevin Girkins (USA) Elbowz Racing 0:04:04 30 Michael Burleigh (USA) Canyon Bicycles Shimano 0:04:08 31 William Barta (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman 0:04:09 32 Nigel Ellsay (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 0:04:20 33 Benjamin Perry (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 34 Nicolau Tanovitchii (Mda) Lupus Racing Team 35 Nervin Jiatz (Gua) Guatemala National Team 0:04:32 36 Nicholas Torraca (USA) Elevate Pro Cycling p/b Bicycle World 0:04:38 37 Chris Winn (Aus) Primal – Audi Denver Elite 38 Alfredo Ajpacaja (Gua) Guatemala National Team 0:04:40 39 Ruben Guerreiro (Por) Axeon Hagens Berman 0:04:43 40 Johnathan Freter (USA) Astellas Cycling Team 41 Michael Olheiser (USA) Lupus Racing Team 0:04:47 42 Rob Squire (USA) Holowesko-Citadel Racing Team 0:05:00 43 Robin Carpenter (USA) Holowesko-Citadel Racing Team 0:05:20 44 Matthieu Jeannes (Fra) Lupus Racing Team 45 Bryan Lewis (USA) Lupus Racing Team 0:05:25 46 Robert Gutgessel (Can) Transports Lacombe/Devinci 47 Morgan Schmitt (USA) Canyon Bicycles Shimano 0:05:32 48 Thomas Zirbel (USA) Rally Cycling 49 Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 0:05:54 50 Matt Zimmer (USA) ArtsCyclery.com/Schnur Racing 0:05:56 51 Jack Burke (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling 0:06:09 52 Bjrn Selander (USA) Rally Cycling 0:06:17 53 Brad Neagos (USA) Landis/Trek Team 54 Avila Cristhian (Col) EGO p/b Sammy’s Bikes 0:06:21 55 Austin Stephens (USA) Primal – Audi Denver Elite 0:06:24 56 William Routley (Can) Rally Cycling 0:06:27 57 Michael Le Rossignol (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 58 Luis Amaran (Cub) Team Jamis 0:06:43 59 Christopher Prendergast (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling 0:06:54 60 Joshua Taylor (Aus) Echelon-Storck Development Team 0:07:12 61 Mitchell Peterson (USA) Canyon Bicycles Shimano 0:07:23 62 Kaler Marshall (USA) Canyon Bicycles Shimano 0:07:26 63 Jared Gilyard (USA) Canyon Bicycles Shimano 0:07:48 64 Eric Oien (USA) Echelon-Storck Development Team 0:07:55 65 Sam Warford (USA) Superissimo 0:08:20 66 Bryan Sanchez (Col) Team Jamis 0:08:22 67 Cameron Piper (USA) Gateway Harley Davidson / Trek U25 0:08:24 68 Angus Morton (Aus) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 0:08:36 69 Jordon Cheyne (Can) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 70 Taylor Shelden (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 71 Marco Canola (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 0:08:46 72 Tyler Williams (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman 0:08:59 73 Chris Putt (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 74 David Williams (USA) Astellas Cycling Team 0:09:48 75 Travis McCabe (USA) Holowesko-Citadel Racing Team 0:10:08 76 Adam Bryfogle (USA) Landis/Trek Team 77 Eric Marcotte (USA) Team Jamis 78 Connor Brown (USA) Elevate Pro Cycling p/b Bicycle World 0:10:31 79 Stefan Rothe (USA) Elbowz Racing 0:10:39 80 Paul Thomas (USA) Superissimo 0:10:49 81 Dennis Ramirez (USA) Gateway Harley Davidson / Trek U25 82 Justin Oien (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman 0:11:10 83 Andrew Clemence (USA) Landis/Trek Team 84 Jake Magee (USA) Elbowz Racing 85 Marc Dubois (Swi) Team Humard Vélo Passion 86 Emile Jean (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 87 Daniel Gardner (GBr) Astellas Cycling Team 88 Tanner Putt (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 0:11:19 89 Geoffrey Curran (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman 90 Drew Christopher (USA) Primal – Audi Denver Elite 0:12:19 91 Jacob Rathe (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 0:12:33 92 Kristofer Dahl (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 0:13:32 93 Wouter Zwart (USA) Landis/Trek Team 0:13:50 94 Logan Owen (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman 95 Maxwell Ackerman (USA) Gateway Harley Davidson / Trek U25 96 Daniel Eaton (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 97 Ian Moore (USA) ArtsCyclery.com/Schnur Racing 98 Cortlan Brown (USA) Canyon Bicycles Shimano 99 William Stephens (USA) Elevate Pro Cycling p/b Bicycle World 100 Jure Rupnik (Slo) H&R Block Pro Cycling 101 Ryan Moore (USA) Herbalife p/b Marc Pro – Nature’s Bakery 102 Evan Hartig (USA) ArtsCyclery.com/Schnur Racing 103 Ruben Companioni (Cub) Team Jamis 104 Stefano Barberi (USA) ArtsCyclery.com/Schnur Racing 105 Julian Kyer (USA) Elevate Pro Cycling p/b Bicycle World 106 Coulton Hartrich (USA) ArtsCyclery.com/Schnur Racing 107 David Goodman (USA) Primal – Audi Denver Elite 108 Ben Wolfe (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 109 Chris Brennan (USA) AmoreAMVVita-USA Racing 110 Miguel Bryan (USA) Holowesko-Citadel Racing Team 111 Guillaume Bourgeois (Swi) Team Humard Vélo Passion 112 Jacob Albrecht (USA) Herbalife p/b Marc Pro – Nature’s Bakery 113 Oliver Flautt (USA) Lupus Racing Team 114 Nolan Tankersley (USA) Lupus Racing Team 115 Stephen Keeping (Can) Transports Lacombe/Devinci 116 Cameron Clark (USA) EGO p/b Sammy’s Bikes 117 Joe Lewis (Aus) Holowesko-Citadel Racing Team 118 Jacob Duehring (USA) Elbowz Racing 119 Michael Dziedzic (USA) Landis/Trek Team 0:14:21 120 Lucas Haedo (Arg) Team Jamis 0:14:28 121 Mitchell Sides (USA) Elevate Pro Cycling p/b Bicycle World 0:14:30 122 Stephen Pedone (USA) Superissimo 0:14:50 123 Logan Hutchings (NZl) Elevate Pro Cycling p/b Bicycle World 0:14:56 124 Celso Ajpacaja (Gua) Guatemala National Team 0:15:05 125 Joel Taylor (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling 126 Felix Bouvette (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling 0:15:10 127 Hendrik Pineda (Can) Transports Lacombe/Devinci 0:15:12 128 Michael Herrmann (Swi) Team Humard Vélo Passion 0:15:18 129 Jack Montgomerie (NZl) AmoreAMVVita-USA Racing 0:15:21 130 Daniel Parkman (USA) AmoreAMVVita-USA Racing 0:15:27 131 Mitchell MacDonald (Can) Transports Lacombe/Devinci 132 Robby Ketterhagen (USA) Landis/Trek Team 0:15:45 133 Torey Philipp (USA) Herbalife p/b Marc Pro – Nature’s Bakery 0:15:52 134 Timothy Savre (USA) EGO p/b Sammy’s Bikes 0:16:18 135 Michael Sheehan (USA) Jelly Belly P/B Maxxis 0:16:35 136 Brian Firle (USA) Primal – Audi Denver Elite 0:16:47 137 Jim Peterman (USA) Superissimo 0:16:49 138 Spencer Oswald (USA) Amore&Vita-USA Racing 0:16:54 139 Kyle Boorsma (Can) Transports Lacombe/Devinci 0:17:04 140 Matt Brophy (USA) EGO p/b Sammy’s Bikes 0:17:10 141 Yves Mercier (Swi) Team Humard Vélo Passion 0:17:38 142 Sam Cerruti (USA) Herbalife p/b Marc Pro – Nature’s Bakery 0:18:20 143 Travis Samuel (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling Team 0:18:44 144 Jules Goguely (USA) Echelon-Storck Development Team 0:18:54 145 Sam Bassetti (USA) Herbalife p/b Marc Pro – Nature’s Bakery 0:19:13 146 Bryan Larsen (USA) Echelon-Storck Development Team 0:19:24 147 Ajejandro Padilla (Gua) Guatemala National Team 0:20:31 148 Bryan Gomez (Col) Gateway Harley Davidson / Trek U25 0:21:00 149 George Simpson (USA) Gateway Harley Davidson / Trek U25 0:21:41 150 Micah Engel (USA) Gateway Harley Davidson / Trek U25 151 Brett Wachtendorf (USA) Amore&Vita-USA Racing 152 Gavin Murray (USA) Echelon-Storck Development Team 153 Rudy Peterson (USA) Superissimo 154 Jake Henningsen (USA) Amore&Vita-USA Racing 0:22:24 155 Zack Allison (USA) Elevate Pro Cycling p/b Bicycle World 0:22:49 156 Thomas Jondall (USA) Landis/Trek Team 0:23:23 157 Danick Vandale (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling Team 0:25:29 158 Erik Slack (USA) Canyon Bicycles Shimano 159 Michael Dutczak (USA) EGO p/b Sammy’s Bikes 0:27:18 160 Quinn Keogh (USA) Superissimo 0:28:07 161 Ian London (USA) Primal – Audi Denver Elite 0:28:15 162 Isaiah Newkirk (USA) Gateway Harley Davidson / Trek U25 0:28:53 163 Richard Arnopol (USA) EGO p/b Sammy’s Bikes 164 Julio Padilla (Gua) Guatemala National Team 0:29:55 165 Celso Ajpacaja (Gua) Guatemala National Team 166 Joel Taylor (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling 0:30:02 167 Felix Bouvette (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling 168 Hendrik Pineda (Can) Transports Lacombe/Devinci 0:30:19 169 Michael Herrmann (Swi) Team Humard Vélo Passion 0:31:02 170 Jack Montgomerie (NZl) AmoreAMVVita-USA Racing 0:34:35 171 Daniel Parkman (USA) AmoreAMVVita-USA Racing 0:36:13 172 Mitchell MacDonald (Can) Transports Lacombe/Devinci 0:37:48 173 Robby Ketterhagen (USA) Landis/Trek Team 0:37:49 OTL Gorgi Popstefanov (Mkd) Amore&Vita-USA Racing 0:38:58 OTL Tim Speciale (USA) EGO p/b Sammy’s Bikes 0:52:27 DNF Joseph Schmalz (USA) Elevate Pro Cycling p/b Bicycle World DNF William Myers (USA) Herbalife p/b Marc Pro – Nature’s Bakery DNF Tim Rugg (USA) Herbalife p/b Marc Pro – Nature’s Bakery DNF Kip Taylor (USA) Primal – Audi Denver Elite DNF Alexandre Mercier (Swi) Team Humard Vélo Passion

Sprint 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Travis McCabe (USA) Holowesko-Citadel Racing Team 5 pts 2 Kristofer Dahl (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 3 3 Adam De Vos (Can) Rally Cycling 1

Sprint 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Bailey Mcknight (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling Team 5 pts 2 Travis McCabe (USA) Holowesko-Citadel Racing Team 3 3 Bryan Gomez (Col) Gateway Harley Davidson / Trek U25 1

KOM 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Lachlan Morton (Aus) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 15 pts 2 Robert Britton (Can) Rally Cycling 12 3 Daniel Jaramillo (Col) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 9 4 Sepp Kuss (USA) Gateway Harley Davidson / Trek U25 7 5 Matthew Busche (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 5 6 Janier Acevedo (Col) Team Jamis 3 7 Alex Cataford (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 1

Young riders # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Sepp Kuss (USA) Gateway Harley Davidson / Trek U25 3:11:07 2 Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Axeon Hagens Berman 0:00:50 3 Neilson Powless (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman 0:01:27 4 Mauch Justin (USA) Herbalife p/b Marc Pro – Nature’s Bakery 0:02:42 5 William Barta (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman 0:02:50 6 Nigel Ellsay (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 0:03:01 7 Benjamin Perry (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 8 Nicholas Torraca (USA) Elevate Pro Cycling p/b Bicycle World 0:03:19 9 Ruben Guerreiro (Por) Axeon Hagens Berman 0:03:24 10 Jack Burke (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling 0:04:50 11 Christopher Prendergast (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling 0:05:35 12 Eric Oien (USA) Echelon-Storck Development Team 0:06:36 13 Sam Warford (USA) Superissimo 0:07:01 14 Bryan Sanchez (Col) Team Jamis 0:07:03 15 Tyler Williams (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman 0:07:40 16 Connor Brown (USA) Elevate Pro Cycling p/b Bicycle World 0:09:12 17 Justin Oien (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman 0:09:51 18 Daniel Gardner (GBr) Astellas Cycling Team 19 Geoffrey Curran (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman 0:10:00 20 Logan Owen (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman 0:12:31 21 Maxwell Ackerman (USA) Gateway Harley Davidson / Trek U25 22 Ian Moore (USA) ArtsCyclery.com/Schnur Racing 23 Evan Hartig (USA) ArtsCyclery.com/Schnur Racing 24 Miguel Bryan (USA) Holowesko-Citadel Racing Team 25 Jacob Albrecht (USA) Herbalife p/b Marc Pro – Nature’s Bakery 26 Nolan Tankersley (USA) Lupus Racing Team 27 Quentin Guex (Swi) Team Humard Vélo Passion 0:13:51 28 Clayton Stone (USA) Superissimo 0:13:59 29 Owen Gillott (Aus) Echelon-Storck Development Team 0:14:08 30 Gerardo Medina (Mex) Echelon-Storck Development Team 31 Matt Brophy (USA) EGO p/b Sammy’s Bikes 0:15:51 32 Sam Cerruti (USA) Herbalife p/b Marc Pro – Nature’s Bakery 0:17:01 33 Travis Samuel (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling Team 0:17:25 34 Bryan Gomez (Col) Gateway Harley Davidson / Trek U25 0:19:41 35 Rudy Peterson (USA) Superissimo 0:20:22 36 Danick Vandale (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling Team 0:24:10 37 Celso Ajpacaja (Gua) Guatemala National Team 0:28:36 38 Joel Taylor (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling 0:28:43 39 Hendrik Pineda (Can) Transports Lacombe/Devinci 0:29:00 40 Jack Montgomerie (NZl) AmoreAMVVita-USA Racing 0:33:16 41 Robby Ketterhagen (USA) Landis/Trek Team 0:36:30

Teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 UnitedHealthcare 9:34:05 2 Rally Cycling 0:01:12 3 Silber Pro Cycling 0:03:36 4 Axeon Hagens Berman 0:04:23 5 Lupus Racing Team 0:05:43 6 Team Jamis 0:06:47 7 Holowesko | Citidel 0:06:54 8 Astellas Cycling Team 0:06:55 9 ELBOWZ Racing 0:07:03 10 Guatemala National Team 0:07:36 11 Canyon Bicycles Shimano 0:12:22 12 Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 0:12:31 13 Gateway Harley Davidson / Trek U25 0:15:51 14 Primal – Audi Denver Elite 0:18:40 15 ArtsCyclery.com/Schnur Racing 0:18:55 16 H&R Block Pro Cycling Team 0:22:12 17 Landis/Trek Team 0:22:54 18 Elevate Pro Cycling p/b Bicycle World 0:24:18 19 Echelon-Storck Development Team 0:25:31 20 Herbalife p/b Marc Pro – Nature’s Bakery 0:27:00 21 Superissimo 0:29:18 22 Transports Lacombe/Devinci 0:29:39 23 EGO p/b Sammy's Bikes 0:31:48 24 Team Humard Velo Passion 0:35:29 25 Amore & Vita - USA Racing 0:47:44

General classification after stage 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Lachlan Morton (Aus) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 3:09:48 2 Robert Britton (Can) Rally Cycling 0:00:25 3 Daniel Jaramillo (Col) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 0:01:15 4 Sepp Kuss (USA) Gateway Harley Davidson / Trek U25 0:01:19 5 Matthew Busche (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 0:01:36 6 Janier Acevedo (Col) Team Jamis 0:01:43 7 Alex Cataford (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 0:01:48 8 Janez Brajkovic (Slo) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 0:01:50 9 Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Axeon Hagens Berman 0:02:09 10 Matteo Dal-Cin (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 11 Adam De Vos (Can) Rally Cycling 0:02:23 12 Chris Horner (USA) Lupus Racing Team 0:02:30 13 Neilson Powless (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman 0:02:46 14 Kyle Murphy (USA) Team Jamis 0:03:02 15 Jake Sitler (USA) Astellas Cycling Team 0:03:03 16 Rodas Manuel (Gua) Guatemala National Team 0:03:05 17 Emerson Oronte (USA) Rally Cycling 18 Jon Honbeck (USA) Holowesko-Citadel Racing Team 0:03:13 19 Danny Pate (USA) Rally Cycling 20 Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 0:03:17 21 Andrei Krasilnikau (Blr) Holowesko-Citadel Racing Team 0:03:22 22 Chad Beyer (USA) Lupus Racing Team 0:03:34 23 Evan Huffman (USA) Rally Cycling 24 Max Jenkins (USA) Astellas Cycling Team 0:03:50 25 Tony Baca (Mex) Elbowz Racing 26 Colin Strickland (USA) Elbowz Racing 27 Eder Frayre (Mex) ArtsCyclery.com/Schnur Racing 28 Mauch Justin (USA) Herbalife p/b Marc Pro – Nature’s Bakery 0:04:01 29 Kevin Girkins (USA) Elbowz Racing 0:04:04 30 Michael Burleigh (USA) Canyon Bicycles Shimano 0:04:08 31 William Barta (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman 0:04:09 32 Nigel Ellsay (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 0:04:20 33 Benjamin Perry (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 34 Nicolau Tanovitchii (Mda) Lupus Racing Team 35 Nervin Jiatz (Gua) Guatemala National Team 0:04:32 36 Nicholas Torraca (USA) Elevate Pro Cycling p/b Bicycle World 0:04:38 37 Chris Winn (Aus) Primal – Audi Denver Elite 38 Alfredo Ajpacaja (Gua) Guatemala National Team 0:04:40 39 Ruben Guerreiro (Por) Axeon Hagens Berman 0:04:43 40 Johnathan Freter (USA) Astellas Cycling Team 41 Michael Olheiser (USA) Lupus Racing Team 0:04:47 42 Rob Squire (USA) Holowesko-Citadel Racing Team 0:05:00 43 Robin Carpenter (USA) Holowesko-Citadel Racing Team 0:05:20 44 Matthieu Jeannes (Fra) Lupus Racing Team 45 Bryan Lewis (USA) Lupus Racing Team 0:05:25 46 Robert Gutgessel (Can) Transports Lacombe/Devinci 47 Morgan Schmitt (USA) Canyon Bicycles Shimano 0:05:32 48 Thomas Zirbel (USA) Rally Cycling 49 Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 0:05:54 50 Matt Zimmer (USA) ArtsCyclery.com/Schnur Racing 0:05:56 51 Jack Burke (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling 0:06:09 52 Bjrn Selander (USA) Rally Cycling 0:06:17 53 Brad Neagos (USA) Landis/Trek Team 54 Avila Cristhian (Col) EGO p/b Sammy’s Bikes 0:06:21 55 Austin Stephens (USA) Primal – Audi Denver Elite 0:06:24 56 William Routley (Can) Rally Cycling 0:06:27 57 Michael Le Rossignol (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 58 Luis Amaran (Cub) Team Jamis 0:06:43 59 Christopher Prendergast (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling 0:06:54 60 Joshua Taylor (Aus) Echelon-Storck Development Team 0:07:12 61 Mitchell Peterson (USA) Canyon Bicycles Shimano 0:07:23 62 Kaler Marshall (USA) Canyon Bicycles Shimano 0:07:26 63 Jared Gilyard (USA) Canyon Bicycles Shimano 0:07:48 64 Eric Oien (USA) Echelon-Storck Development Team 0:07:55 65 Sam Warford (USA) Superissimo 0:08:20 66 Bryan Sanchez (Col) Team Jamis 0:08:22 67 Cameron Piper (USA) Gateway Harley Davidson / Trek U25 0:08:24 68 Angus Morton (Aus) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 0:08:36 69 Jordon Cheyne (Can) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 70 Taylor Shelden (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 71 Marco Canola (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 0:08:46 72 Tyler Williams (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman 0:08:59 73 Chris Putt (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 74 David Williams (USA) Astellas Cycling Team 0:09:48 75 Travis McCabe (USA) Holowesko-Citadel Racing Team 0:10:08 76 Adam Bryfogle (USA) Landis/Trek Team 77 Eric Marcotte (USA) Team Jamis 78 Connor Brown (USA) Elevate Pro Cycling p/b Bicycle World 0:10:31 79 Stefan Rothe (USA) Elbowz Racing 0:10:39 80 Paul Thomas (USA) Superissimo 0:10:49 81 Dennis Ramirez (USA) Gateway Harley Davidson / Trek U25 82 Justin Oien (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman 0:11:10 83 Andrew Clemence (USA) Landis/Trek Team 84 Jake Magee (USA) Elbowz Racing 85 Marc Dubois (Swi) Team Humard Vélo Passion 86 Emile Jean (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 87 Daniel Gardner (GBr) Astellas Cycling Team 88 Tanner Putt (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 0:11:19 89 Geoffrey Curran (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman 90 Drew Christopher (USA) Primal – Audi Denver Elite 0:12:19 91 Jacob Rathe (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 0:12:33 92 Kristofer Dahl (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 0:13:32 93 Wouter Zwart (USA) Landis/Trek Team 0:13:50 94 Logan Owen (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman 95 Maxwell Ackerman (USA) Gateway Harley Davidson / Trek U25 96 Daniel Eaton (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 97 Ian Moore (USA) ArtsCyclery.com/Schnur Racing 98 Cortlan Brown (USA) Canyon Bicycles Shimano 99 William Stephens (USA) Elevate Pro Cycling p/b Bicycle World 100 Jure Rupnik (Slo) H&R Block Pro Cycling 101 Ryan Moore (USA) Herbalife p/b Marc Pro – Nature’s Bakery 102 Evan Hartig (USA) ArtsCyclery.com/Schnur Racing 103 Ruben Companioni (Cub) Team Jamis 104 Stefano Barberi (USA) ArtsCyclery.com/Schnur Racing 105 Julian Kyer (USA) Elevate Pro Cycling p/b Bicycle World 106 Coulton Hartrich (USA) ArtsCyclery.com/Schnur Racing 107 David Goodman (USA) Primal – Audi Denver Elite 108 Ben Wolfe (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 109 Chris Brennan (USA) AmoreAMVVita-USA Racing 110 Miguel Bryan (USA) Holowesko-Citadel Racing Team 111 Guillaume Bourgeois (Swi) Team Humard Vélo Passion 112 Jacob Albrecht (USA) Herbalife p/b Marc Pro – Nature’s Bakery 113 Oliver Flautt (USA) Lupus Racing Team 114 Nolan Tankersley (USA) Lupus Racing Team 115 Stephen Keeping (Can) Transports Lacombe/Devinci 116 Cameron Clark (USA) EGO p/b Sammy’s Bikes 117 Joe Lewis (Aus) Holowesko-Citadel Racing Team 118 Jacob Duehring (USA) Elbowz Racing 119 Michael Dziedzic (USA) Landis/Trek Team 0:14:21 120 Lucas Haedo (Arg) Team Jamis 0:14:28 121 Mitchell Sides (USA) Elevate Pro Cycling p/b Bicycle World 0:14:30 122 Stephen Pedone (USA) Superissimo 0:14:50 123 Logan Hutchings (NZl) Elevate Pro Cycling p/b Bicycle World 0:14:56 124 James Piccoli (Can) Transports Lacombe/Devinci 0:15:05 125 Jason Gandzjuk (USA) Echelon-Storck Development Team 126 Quentin Guex (Swi) Team Humard Vélo Passion 0:15:10 127 Taylor Warren (USA) Landis/Trek Team 0:15:12 128 Clayton Stone (USA) Superissimo 0:15:18 129 Bailey Mcknight (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling Team 0:15:21 130 Owen Gillott (Aus) Echelon-Storck Development Team 0:15:27 131 Gerardo Medina (Mex) Echelon-Storck Development Team 132 Cole House (USA) Superissimo 0:15:45 133 Torey Philipp (USA) Herbalife p/b Marc Pro – Nature’s Bakery 0:15:52 134 Timothy Savre (USA) EGO p/b Sammy’s Bikes 0:16:18 135 Michael Sheehan (USA) Jelly Belly P/B Maxxis 0:16:35 136 Brian Firle (USA) Primal – Audi Denver Elite 0:16:47 137 Jim Peterman (USA) Superissimo 0:16:49 138 Spencer Oswald (USA) Amore&Vita-USA Racing 0:16:54 139 Kyle Boorsma (Can) Transports Lacombe/Devinci 0:17:04 140 Matt Brophy (USA) EGO p/b Sammy’s Bikes 0:17:10 141 Yves Mercier (Swi) Team Humard Vélo Passion 0:17:38 142 Sam Cerruti (USA) Herbalife p/b Marc Pro – Nature’s Bakery 0:18:20 143 Travis Samuel (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling Team 0:18:44 144 Jules Goguely (USA) Echelon-Storck Development Team 0:18:54 145 Sam Bassetti (USA) Herbalife p/b Marc Pro – Nature’s Bakery 0:19:13 146 Bryan Larsen (USA) Echelon-Storck Development Team 0:19:24 147 Ajejandro Padilla (Gua) Guatemala National Team 0:20:31 148 Bryan Gomez (Col) Gateway Harley Davidson / Trek U25 0:21:00 149 George Simpson (USA) Gateway Harley Davidson / Trek U25 0:21:41 150 Micah Engel (USA) Gateway Harley Davidson / Trek U25 151 Brett Wachtendorf (USA) Amore&Vita-USA Racing 152 Gavin Murray (USA) Echelon-Storck Development Team 153 Rudy Peterson (USA) Superissimo 154 Jake Henningsen (USA) Amore&Vita-USA Racing 0:22:24 155 Zack Allison (USA) Elevate Pro Cycling p/b Bicycle World 0:22:49 156 Thomas Jondall (USA) Landis/Trek Team 0:23:23 157 Danick Vandale (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling Team 0:25:29 158 Erik Slack (USA) Canyon Bicycles Shimano 159 Michael Dutczak (USA) EGO p/b Sammy’s Bikes 0:27:18 160 Quinn Keogh (USA) Superissimo 0:28:07 161 Ian London (USA) Primal – Audi Denver Elite 0:28:15 162 Isaiah Newkirk (USA) Gateway Harley Davidson / Trek U25 0:28:53 163 Richard Arnopol (USA) EGO p/b Sammy’s Bikes 164 Julio Padilla (Gua) Guatemala National Team 0:29:55 165 Celso Ajpacaja (Gua) Guatemala National Team 166 Joel Taylor (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling 0:30:02 167 Felix Bouvette (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling 168 Hendrik Pineda (Can) Transports Lacombe/Devinci 0:30:19 169 Michael Herrmann (Swi) Team Humard Vélo Passion 0:31:02 170 Jack Montgomerie (NZl) AmoreAMVVita-USA Racing 0:34:35 171 Daniel Parkman (USA) AmoreAMVVita-USA Racing 0:36:13 172 Mitchell MacDonald (Can) Transports Lacombe/Devinci 0:37:48 173 Robby Ketterhagen (USA) Landis/Trek Team 0:37:49

Sprint classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Travis McCabe (USA) Holowesko-Citadel Racing Team 8 pts 2 Bailey Mcknight (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling Team 5 3 Kristofer Dahl (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 3 4 Adam De Vos (Can) Rally Cycling 1 5 Bryan Gomez (Col) Gateway Harley Davidson / Trek U25 1

Mountain classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Lachlan Morton (Aus) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 15 pts 2 Robert Britton (Can) Rally Cycling 12 3 Daniel Jaramillo (Col) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 9 4 Sepp Kuss (USA) Gateway Harley Davidson / Trek U25 7 5 Matthew Busche (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 5 6 Janier Acevedo (Col) Team Jamis 3 7 Alex Cataford (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 1

Young riders classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Sepp Kuss (USA) Gateway Harley Davidson / Trek U25 3:11:07 2 Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Axeon Hagens Berman 0:00:50 3 Neilson Powless (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman 0:01:27 4 Mauch Justin (USA) Herbalife p/b Marc Pro – Nature’s Bakery 0:02:42 5 William Barta (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman 0:02:50 6 Nigel Ellsay (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 0:03:01 7 Benjamin Perry (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 8 Nicholas Torraca (USA) Elevate Pro Cycling p/b Bicycle World 0:03:19 9 Ruben Guerreiro (Por) Axeon Hagens Berman 0:03:24 10 Jack Burke (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling 0:04:50 11 Christopher Prendergast (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling 0:05:35 12 Eric Oien (USA) Echelon-Storck Development Team 0:06:36 13 Sam Warford (USA) Superissimo 0:07:01 14 Bryan Sanchez (Col) Team Jamis 0:07:03 15 Tyler Williams (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman 0:07:40 16 Connor Brown (USA) Elevate Pro Cycling p/b Bicycle World 0:09:12 17 Justin Oien (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman 0:09:51 18 Daniel Gardner (GBr) Astellas Cycling Team 19 Geoffrey Curran (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman 0:10:00 20 Logan Owen (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman 0:12:31 21 Maxwell Ackerman (USA) Gateway Harley Davidson / Trek U25 22 Ian Moore (USA) ArtsCyclery.com/Schnur Racing 23 Evan Hartig (USA) ArtsCyclery.com/Schnur Racing 24 Miguel Bryan (USA) Holowesko-Citadel Racing Team 25 Jacob Albrecht (USA) Herbalife p/b Marc Pro – Nature’s Bakery 26 Nolan Tankersley (USA) Lupus Racing Team 27 Quentin Guex (Swi) Team Humard Vélo Passion 0:13:51 28 Clayton Stone (USA) Superissimo 0:13:59 29 Owen Gillott (Aus) Echelon-Storck Development Team 0:14:08 30 Gerardo Medina (Mex) Echelon-Storck Development Team 31 Matt Brophy (USA) EGO p/b Sammy’s Bikes 0:15:51 32 Sam Cerruti (USA) Herbalife p/b Marc Pro – Nature’s Bakery 0:17:01 33 Travis Samuel (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling Team 0:17:25 34 Bryan Gomez (Col) Gateway Harley Davidson / Trek U25 0:19:41 35 Rudy Peterson (USA) Superissimo 0:20:22 36 Danick Vandale (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling Team 0:24:10 37 Celso Ajpacaja (Gua) Guatemala National Team 0:28:36 38 Joel Taylor (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling 0:28:43 39 Hendrik Pineda (Can) Transports Lacombe/Devinci 0:29:00 40 Jack Montgomerie (NZl) AmoreAMVVita-USA Racing 0:33:16 41 Robby Ketterhagen (USA) Landis/Trek Team 0:36:30