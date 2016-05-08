Image 1 of 10 Mara Abbott celebrates winning the final stage and overall at the 2016 Tour of the Gila (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 2 of 10 Mara Abbott (Amy D Foundation) wins the Tour of the Gila (Image credit: Tour of the Gila) Image 3 of 10 Mara Abbott (Amy D Foundation) puts her head down on the climb (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 4 of 10 Kristin Armstrong (Twenty 16) reacts to an attack (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 5 of 10 Mara Abbott (Amy D Foundation) launches an attack on the field (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 6 of 10 Heather Fischer (Rally) sporting the sprint jersey on today's climb (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 7 of 10 Mara Abbott (Amy D Foundation) and Katie Hall (UnitedHealthcare) get off the front of the field (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 8 of 10 Mara Abbott (Amy D Foundation) pulls Katie Hall (UnitedHealthcare) (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 9 of 10 Stephanie Roorda (Canada) leads the women's break (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 10 of 10 The women pass by Lake Roberts (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)

Mara Abbott (Amy D Foundation) confirmed her reputation as best climber in the country by taking out her fourth consecutive victory on the final stage of the Tour of the Gila, wrapping up her sixth career overall win.

Abbott stormed away on the final ascent, winning the stage over Scotti Lechuga (Hagens Berman-Supermint) and Mindy McCutcheon (Canyon). She extended her winning advantage in the general classification over Kristin Armstrong (Twenty 16-RideBiker), while Rally Cycling's Jasmin Glaesser gained just enough time in the finish to push Brianna Walle (Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank) off the podium and take third.

It was the same scenario on the stage that played out as prior years, Abbott attacking at the base of the climb, and the queen of the mountains contender Katie Hall (UnitedHealthcare) chasing behind. But this time Abbott faced a particularly spirited chase from a 10-rider chasing group that conspired to run down Hall with 500m to go and sprint to the line startlingly close, just 21 seconds behind Abbott.

"The finish was actually pretty interesting, because the last they told me was that there was one chaser," Abbott said. "So when I saw them cross the finish line as a big group, that's a pretty different thing to be chasing you than one person. That made me feel a bit relieved when I saw that."

Abbott's win denied Hall the final polka dot jersey, while Glaesser reversed last year's heartbreak when she was in Walle's position, moving onto the podium by a single second.

"It was so close last year. I came into this day third last year and dropped down to fourth, so it's great to reverse that this year," Glaesser said. "It was really a team effort today. My team set me up perfectly, they made sure I came to the finish as fresh as possible. They gave me a good lead-out into the base of the climb and then I had Sara [Poidevin] making sure Katie Hall didn't escape. Today is really a credit to how strong our team is. It was great having them there in the front group with me and be able to control the gap."

Lechuga was greeted by her husband and two children at the finish, and was pleased to get on the stage podium on Mother's Day, but it was mixed with a touch of disappointment for what might have been.

"We didn't really know how close we were to Mara because we didn't get accurate time gaps, which was a shame," Lechuga said. "When we saw Katie, it was full on and we went for the sprint. I wish we would have known how much we were making up, but it's OK it happens."

McCutcheon was thrilled to claim her first stage podium in a UCI race on her first attempt. "I just tried to hang with the main pack when we hit the bottom of big climb, and then just held on tight. The last 2km came up really fast through those descents, and all of a sudden it was 500m to go, and I just hammered and ended up third, I have no idea how. It feels amazing, this is my UCI race."

Armstrong held onto her second place overall, despite having her team decimated because of crashes. Alison Jackson was the team's third abandon on the final stage, leaving just two riders to help Armstrong keep her podium position.

"I'm never satisfied with second, but with as much bad luck as we had with the team early on, I was happy to finish right next to Mara," Armstrong said. "I was really happy to take the win on the time trial, and I think we raced really well with who we had left. I felt like Leah came up and helped out quite a bit today, and Jen Tetrick protected me in the wind. Unfortunately Alison Jackson had to pull out because of an earlier injury. We were tough this week, and so were all the other teams.

"Today was a hard day, I think there were a lot of teams out there going for third place (GC), so Tibco tried to get away, UHC with Linda (Villumsen) and you had Rally - I think everyone was very motivated to not let us go up the road today. There was a lot of attacking, and a lot of crosswinds. Tibco put it in the gutter at one point which is really hard. We just kept on neutralising one another.

"I think that Mara rode incredible this week. It showed that she is a world class climber, and always will be."

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Mara Abbott (USA) Amy D Foundation 3:04:45 2 Scotti Lechuga (USA) Hagens Berman Supermint Pro Cycling Team 0:00:21 3 Mindy McCutcheon (USA) Canyon Bicycles - Shimano 0:00:23 4 Jasmin Glaesser (Can) Rally Cycling 5 Sara Poidevin (Can) Rally Cycling 0:00:27 6 Katharine Hall (USA) UnitedHealthcare Women's Professional Cycling Team 7 Brianna Walle (USA) Team Tibco - Silicon Valley Bank 0:00:35 8 Eri Yonamine (Jpn) Hagens Berman Supermint Pro Cycling Team 0:00:36 9 Kristin Armstrong (USA) Twenty 16 - Ridebiker 0:00:38 10 Leah Thomas (USA) Twenty 16 - Ridebiker 0:00:40 11 Linda Villumsen (NZl) UnitedHealthcare Women's Professional Cycling Team 0:00:44 12 Kathryn Donovan (USA) Colavita Bianchi 0:00:52 13 Rocio Parrado (Col) Weber Shimano Ladies Power 14 Lauren Stephens (USA) Team Tibco - Silicon Valley Bank 0:01:14 15 Abigail Mickey (USA) UnitedHealthcare Women's Professional Cycling Team 0:01:42 16 Jessica Prinner (USA) Rally Cycling 0:03:26 17 Sharon Laws (GBr) Podium Ambition Pro Cycling p/b Club La Santa 0:03:29 18 Cheryl Clarke (USA) Team Tibco - Silicon Valley Bank 0:03:33 19 Breanne Nalder (USA) Visit Dallas DNA Pro Cycling 0:03:55 20 Jessenia Meneses (Col) Weber Shimano Ladies Power 0:04:02 21 Marcela Prieto (Mex) Conade-Visit México Women's Cycling Team 0:04:10 22 Tsubasa Makise (Jpn) Asahi MUUR Zero 0:04:25 23 Anna Sanders (USA) Visit Dallas DNA Pro Cycling 0:04:27 24 Joanne Kiesanowski (NZl) Team Tibco - Silicon Valley Bank 25 Nicole Moerig (Aus) Podium Ambition Pro Cycling p/b Club La Santa 0:04:36 26 Kirsti Lay (Can) Rally Cycling 27 Jessica Cutler (USA) Colavita Bianchi 0:04:52 28 Sara Bergen (Can) Canadian Women's National Team 0:05:44 29 Jennifer Luebke (USA) Happy Tooth Dental 0:05:45 30 Emily Collins (NZl) Team Tibco - Silicon Valley Bank 0:05:47 31 Kathrin Hammes (Ger) Team Tibco - Silicon Valley Bank 32 Irena Ossolo (USA) Groove Subaru Excel Sports 0:05:51 33 Beth Hernandez (USA) Colavita Bianchi 0:06:27 34 Megan Aldrete (USA) Hagens Berman Supermint Pro Cycling Team 0:06:46 35 Dulce Pliego (Mex) Conade-Visit México Women's Cycling Team 0:06:48 36 Hayley Simmonds (GBr) UnitedHealthcare Women's Professional Cycling Team 0:06:51 37 Stephanie Roorda (Can) Canadian Women's National Team 38 Jennifer Tetrick (USA) Twenty 16 - Ridebiker 0:06:55 39 Sarah Storey (GBr) Podium Ambition Pro Cycling p/b Club La Santa 0:07:52 40 Bethany Allen (USA) Amy D Foundation 0:08:02 41 Georgia Simmerling (Can) Canadian Women's National Team 0:08:04 42 Gabrielle Pilote Fortin (Can) Amy D Foundation 0:08:18 43 Claire Rose (GBr) Podium Ambition Pro Cycling p/b Club La Santa 0:08:20 44 Diane Moug (Can) Groove Subaru Excel Sports 45 Maria Fadiga (Arg) Weber Shimano Ladies Power 46 Heather Fischer (USA) Rally Cycling 0:08:34 47 Diana Penuela (Col) UnitedHealthcare Women's Professional Cycling Team 0:09:16 48 Allison Linnell (USA) Hagens Berman Supermint Pro Cycling Team 0:09:56 49 Sara Headley (USA) Podium Ambition Pro Cycling p/b Club La Santa 0:10:20 50 Catherine Ouellette (Can) Rally Cycling 0:10:26 51 Emma Grant (GBr) Colavita Bianchi 0:10:35 52 Sari Saarelainen (Fin) Asahi MUUR Zero 0:10:39 53 Lauretta Hanson (Aus) Colavita Bianchi 0:10:49 54 Whitney Allison (USA) Colavita Bianchi 0:13:00 55 Julie Emmerman (USA) Amy D Foundation 0:13:36 56 Ariadna Gutierrez (Mex) Conade-Visit México Women's Cycling Team 0:14:51 57 Belen Garza (Mex) Conade-Visit México Women's Cycling Team 58 Dawn Andres (USA) Happy Tooth Dental 0:16:32 59 Laura Brown (Can) UnitedHealthcare Women's Professional Cycling Team 0:16:56 60 Annie Toth (USA) Groove Subaru Excel Sports 0:24:00 61 Margot Clyne (USA) Groove Subaru Excel Sports 0:25:34 62 Alexandra Burton (USA) Happy Tooth Dental 0:28:21 63 Anne Perry (USA) Canyon Bicycles - Shimano 0:30:57 64 Daphne Karaginias (USA) Canyon Bicycles - Shimano 65 Nicole Mertz (USA) Canyon Bicycles - Shimano 0:31:57 66 Ana Hernandez (Mex) Conade-Visit México Women's Cycling Team 0:35:53 OTL Anne Donnely (USA) Canyon Bicycles - Shimano 0:39:03 DNF Lindsay Bayer (USA) Hagens Berman Supermint Pro Cycling Team DNF Liza Rachetto (USA) Hagens Berman Supermint Pro Cycling Team DNF Alison Jackson (Can) Twenty 16 - Ridebiker DNF Amanda Miller (USA) Visit Dallas DNA Pro Cycling

Sprint 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jasmin Glaesser (Can) Rally Cycling 5 pts 2 Kirsti Lay (Can) Rally Cycling 3 3 Brianna Walle (USA) Team Tibco - Silicon Valley Bank 1

Sprint 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Stephanie Roorda (Can) Canadian Women's National Team 5 pts 2 Claire Rose (GBr) Podium Ambition Pro Cycling p/b Club La Santa 3 3 Allison Linnell (USA) Hagens Berman Supermint Pro Cycling Team 1

Mountain 1 - High Spot # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Katharine Hall (USA) UnitedHealthcare Women's Professional Cycling Team 5 pts 2 Mara Abbott (USA) Amy D Foundation 3 3 Lauren Stephens (USA) Team Tibco - Silicon Valley Bank 2 4 William Barta (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman 1

Mountain 2 - Wild Horse Mesa # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Mara Abbott (USA) Amy D Foundation 10 pts 2 Katharine Hall (USA) UnitedHealthcare Women's Professional Cycling Team 7 3 Sara Poidevin (Can) Rally Cycling 5 4 Jasmin Glaesser (Can) Rally Cycling 3 5 Kristin Armstrong (USA) Twenty 16 - Ridebiker 2 6 Brianna Walle (USA) Team Tibco - Silicon Valley Bank 1

Finish # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Mara Abbott (USA) Amy D Foundation 5 pts 2 Scotti Lechuga (USA) Hagens Berman Supermint Pro Cycling Team 3 3 Mindy McCutcheon (USA) Canyon Bicycles - Shimano 2 4 Jasmin Glaesser (Can) Rally Cycling 1

Young riders # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jasmin Glaesser (Can) Rally Cycling 3:05:08 2 Sara Poidevin (Can) Rally Cycling 0:00:04 3 Jessica Prinner (USA) Rally Cycling 0:03:03 4 Jessenia Meneses (Col) Weber Shimano Ladies Power 0:03:39 5 Marcela Prieto (Mex) Conade-Visit México Women's Cycling Team 0:03:47 6 Gabrielle Pilote Fortin (Can) Amy D Foundation 0:07:55 7 Catherine Ouellette (Can) Rally Cycling 0:10:03 8 Lauretta Hanson (Aus) Colavita Bianchi 0:10:26 9 Belen Garza (Mex) Conade-Visit México Women's Cycling Team 0:14:28 10 Margot Clyne (USA) Groove Subaru Excel Sports 0:01:11 11 Ana Hernandez (Mex) Conade-Visit México Women's Cycling Team 0:35:30

Teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 UnitedHealthcare Women 9:17:08 2 Rally Cycling 0:01:23 3 Team TIBCO-Silicon Valley Bank 0:02:29 4 Hagens Berman | Supermint Pro Cycling 0:04:50 5 Twenty16 - RideBiker 0:05:20 6 Colavita/Bianchi 0:09:18 7 Weber Shimano Ladies Power 0:10:21 8 Podium Ambition Pro Cycling Powered by Club La Santa 0:13:04 9 Amy D Foundation 0:13:27 10 Canadian Women's National Team 0:17:46 11 Conade-Visit México Women's Cycling Team 0:22:56 12 Groove Subaru Excel Sport 0:35:18 13 Happy Tooth Dental 0:47:45 14 Canyon Bicycles - Shimano 0:59:24

Final general classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Mara Abbott (USA) Amy D Foundation 11:38:56 2 Kristin Armstrong (USA) Twenty 16 - Ridebiker 0:03:00 3 Jasmin Glaesser (Can) Rally Cycling 0:03:38 4 Brianna Walle (USA) Team Tibco - Silicon Valley Bank 0:03:39 5 Linda Villumsen (NZl) UnitedHealthcare Women's Professional Cycling Team 0:04:11 6 Katharine Hall (USA) UnitedHealthcare Women's Professional Cycling Team 0:05:06 7 Lauren Stephens (USA) Team Tibco - Silicon Valley Bank 0:05:52 8 Scotti Lechuga (USA) Hagens Berman Supermint Pro Cycling Team 0:06:03 9 Eri Yonamine (Jpn) Hagens Berman Supermint Pro Cycling Team 0:06:25 10 Abigail Mickey (USA) UnitedHealthcare Women's Professional Cycling Team 0:06:37 11 Leah Thomas (USA) Twenty 16 - Ridebiker 0:06:59 12 Sara Poidevin (Can) Rally Cycling 0:07:11 13 Mindy McCutcheon (USA) Canyon Bicycles - Shimano 0:08:14 14 Kathryn Donovan (USA) Colavita Bianchi 0:08:38 15 Rocio Parrado (Col) Weber Shimano Ladies Power 0:11:08 16 Jessica Prinner (USA) Rally Cycling 0:11:30 17 Jessica Cutler (USA) Colavita Bianchi 0:11:41 18 Anna Sanders (USA) Visit Dallas DNA Pro Cycling 0:14:27 19 Joanne Kiesanowski (NZl) Team Tibco - Silicon Valley Bank 0:14:34 20 Sharon Laws (GBr) Podium Ambition Pro Cycling p/b Club La Santa 0:15:52 21 Sara Bergen (Can) Canadian Women's National Team 0:17:18 22 Megan Aldrete (USA) Hagens Berman Supermint Pro Cycling Team 0:17:49 23 Breanne Nalder (USA) Visit Dallas DNA Pro Cycling 0:18:03 24 Sarah Storey (GBr) Podium Ambition Pro Cycling p/b Club La Santa 0:18:10 25 Jennifer Tetrick (USA) Twenty 16 - Ridebiker 0:18:20 26 Nicole Moerig (Aus) Podium Ambition Pro Cycling p/b Club La Santa 0:18:45 27 Marcela Prieto (Mex) Conade-Visit México Women's Cycling Team 0:19:55 28 Heather Fischer (USA) Rally Cycling 0:20:04 29 Jennifer Luebke (USA) Happy Tooth Dental 0:20:45 30 Emma Grant (GBr) Colavita Bianchi 0:21:30 31 Diana Penuela (Col) UnitedHealthcare Women's Professional Cycling Team 0:21:45 32 Hayley Simmonds (GBr) UnitedHealthcare Women's Professional Cycling Team 0:23:04 33 Tsubasa Makise (Jpn) Asahi MUUR Zero 0:24:04 34 Jessenia Meneses (Col) Weber Shimano Ladies Power 0:24:15 35 Emily Collins (NZl) Team Tibco - Silicon Valley Bank 0:25:07 36 Stephanie Roorda (Can) Canadian Women's National Team 0:25:37 37 Julie Emmerman (USA) Amy D Foundation 0:25:51 38 Kirsti Lay (Can) Rally Cycling 0:26:01 39 Whitney Allison (USA) Colavita Bianchi 0:26:47 40 Claire Rose (GBr) Podium Ambition Pro Cycling p/b Club La Santa 0:26:59 41 Kathrin Hammes (Ger) Team Tibco - Silicon Valley Bank 0:28:45 42 Beth Hernandez (USA) Colavita Bianchi 0:29:36 43 Irena Ossolo (USA) Groove Subaru Excel Sports 0:29:39 44 Sara Headley (USA) Podium Ambition Pro Cycling p/b Club La Santa 0:30:45 45 Diane Moug (Can) Groove Subaru Excel Sports 0:33:19 46 Georgia Simmerling (Can) Canadian Women's National Team 0:33:41 47 Allison Linnell (USA) Hagens Berman Supermint Pro Cycling Team 0:35:01 48 Maria Fadiga (Arg) Weber Shimano Ladies Power 0:37:12 49 Bethany Allen (USA) Amy D Foundation 0:37:38 50 Gabrielle Pilote Fortin (Can) Amy D Foundation 0:37:47 51 Lauretta Hanson (Aus) Colavita Bianchi 0:38:06 52 Catherine Ouellette (Can) Rally Cycling 0:41:17 53 Laura Brown (Can) UnitedHealthcare Women's Professional Cycling Team 0:42:16 54 Cheryl Clarke (USA) Team Tibco - Silicon Valley Bank 0:42:30 55 Ariadna Gutierrez (Mex) Conade-Visit México Women's Cycling Team 0:49:39 56 Dawn Andres (USA) Happy Tooth Dental 0:56:34 57 Annie Toth (USA) Groove Subaru Excel Sports 0:57:47 58 Sari Saarelainen (Fin) Asahi MUUR Zero 0:59:01 59 Margot Clyne (USA) Groove Subaru Excel Sports 0:59:14 60 Dulce Pliego (Mex) Conade-Visit México Women's Cycling Team 1:02:19 61 Alexandra Burton (USA) Happy Tooth Dental 1:02:26 62 Anne Perry (USA) Canyon Bicycles - Shimano 1:09:26 63 Belen Garza (Mex) Conade-Visit México Women's Cycling Team 1:10:40 64 Daphne Karaginias (USA) Canyon Bicycles - Shimano 1:26:35 65 Nicole Mertz (USA) Canyon Bicycles - Shimano 1:27:08 66 Ana Hernandez (Mex) Conade-Visit México Women's Cycling Team 1:36:52

Points classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Heather Fischer (USA) Rally Cycling 38 pts 2 Jasmin Glaesser (Can) Rally Cycling 25 3 Linda Villumsen (NZl) UnitedHealthcare Women's Professional Cycling Team 19 4 Brianna Walle (USA) Team Tibco - Silicon Valley Bank 18 5 Lauretta Hanson (Aus) Colavita Bianchi 15 6 Leah Thomas (USA) Twenty 16 - Ridebiker 12 7 Scotti Lechuga (USA) Hagens Berman Supermint Pro Cycling Team 11 8 Abigail Mickey (USA) UnitedHealthcare Women's Professional Cycling Team 10 9 Emily Collins (NZl) Team Tibco - Silicon Valley Bank 10 10 Diana Penuela (Col) UnitedHealthcare Women's Professional Cycling Team 9 11 Jessica Prinner (USA) Rally Cycling 8 12 Stephanie Roorda (Can) Canadian Women's National Team 5 13 Nicole Moerig (Aus) Podium Ambition Pro Cycling p/b Club La Santa 5 14 Kirsti Lay (Can) Rally Cycling 5 15 Joanne Kiesanowski (NZl) Team Tibco - Silicon Valley Bank 3 16 Megan Aldrete (USA) Hagens Berman Supermint Pro Cycling Team 3 17 Claire Rose (GBr) Podium Ambition Pro Cycling p/b Club La Santa 3 18 Katharine Hall (USA) UnitedHealthcare Women's Professional Cycling Team 1 19 Sharon Laws (GBr) Podium Ambition Pro Cycling p/b Club La Santa 1 20 Emma Grant (GBr) Colavita Bianchi 1 21 Irena Ossolo (USA) Groove Subaru Excel Sports 1 22 Allison Linnell (USA) Hagens Berman Supermint Pro Cycling Team 1

Mountains classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Mara Abbott (USA) Amy D Foundation 38 pts 2 Katharine Hall (USA) UnitedHealthcare Women's Professional Cycling Team 34 3 Sara Poidevin (Can) Rally Cycling 13 4 Kristin Armstrong (USA) Twenty 16 - Ridebiker 11 5 Kathryn Donovan (USA) Colavita Bianchi 9 6 Scotti Lechuga (USA) Hagens Berman Supermint Pro Cycling Team 8 7 Jasmin Glaesser (Can) Rally Cycling 7 8 Linda Villumsen (NZl) UnitedHealthcare Women's Professional Cycling Team 3 9 Abigail Mickey (USA) UnitedHealthcare Women's Professional Cycling Team 3 10 Brianna Walle (USA) Team Tibco - Silicon Valley Bank 2 11 Lauren Stephens (USA) Team Tibco - Silicon Valley Bank 2 12 Mindy McCutcheon (USA) Canyon Bicycles - Shimano 2 13 Rocio Parrado (Col) Weber Shimano Ladies Power 2 14 Jessica Prinner (USA) Rally Cycling 1

Young rider classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jasmin Glaesser (Can) Rally Cycling 11:42:34 2 Sara Poidevin (Can) Rally Cycling 0:03:33 3 Jessica Prinner (USA) Rally Cycling 0:07:52 4 Marcela Prieto (Mex) Conade-Visit México Women's Cycling Team 0:16:17 5 Jessenia Meneses (Col) Weber Shimano Ladies Power 0:20:37 6 Gabrielle Pilote Fortin (Can) Amy D Foundation 0:34:09 7 Lauretta Hanson (Aus) Colavita Bianchi 0:34:28 8 Catherine Ouellette (Can) Rally Cycling 0:37:39 9 Margot Clyne (USA) Groove Subaru Excel Sports 0:55:36 10 Belen Garza (Mex) Conade-Visit México Women's Cycling Team 1:07:02 11 Ana Hernandez (Mex) Conade-Visit México Women's Cycling Team 1:33:14