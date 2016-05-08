Trending

Abbott takes Tour of the Gila overall

Fourth consecutive stage win in Pinos Altos for Abbott

Image 1 of 10

Mara Abbott celebrates winning the final stage and overall at the 2016 Tour of the Gila

Mara Abbott celebrates winning the final stage and overall at the 2016 Tour of the Gila
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 2 of 10

Mara Abbott (Amy D Foundation) wins the Tour of the Gila

Mara Abbott (Amy D Foundation) wins the Tour of the Gila
(Image credit: Tour of the Gila)
Image 3 of 10

Mara Abbott (Amy D Foundation) puts her head down on the climb

Mara Abbott (Amy D Foundation) puts her head down on the climb
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 4 of 10

Kristin Armstrong (Twenty 16) reacts to an attack

Kristin Armstrong (Twenty 16) reacts to an attack
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 5 of 10

Mara Abbott (Amy D Foundation) launches an attack on the field

Mara Abbott (Amy D Foundation) launches an attack on the field
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 6 of 10

Heather Fischer (Rally) sporting the sprint jersey on today's climb

Heather Fischer (Rally) sporting the sprint jersey on today's climb
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 7 of 10

Mara Abbott (Amy D Foundation) and Katie Hall (UnitedHealthcare) get off the front of the field

Mara Abbott (Amy D Foundation) and Katie Hall (UnitedHealthcare) get off the front of the field
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 8 of 10

Mara Abbott (Amy D Foundation) pulls Katie Hall (UnitedHealthcare)

Mara Abbott (Amy D Foundation) pulls Katie Hall (UnitedHealthcare)
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 9 of 10

Stephanie Roorda (Canada) leads the women's break

Stephanie Roorda (Canada) leads the women's break
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 10 of 10

The women pass by Lake Roberts

The women pass by Lake Roberts
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)

Mara Abbott (Amy D Foundation) confirmed her reputation as best climber in the country by taking out her fourth consecutive victory on the final stage of the Tour of the Gila, wrapping up her sixth career overall win.

Related Articles

Kittel dominates Giro d'Italia sprint stages- Weekend Wrap

Abbott stormed away on the final ascent, winning the stage over Scotti Lechuga (Hagens Berman-Supermint) and Mindy McCutcheon (Canyon). She extended her winning advantage in the general classification over Kristin Armstrong (Twenty 16-RideBiker), while Rally Cycling's Jasmin Glaesser gained just enough time in the finish to push Brianna Walle (Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank) off the podium and take third.

It was the same scenario on the stage that played out as prior years, Abbott attacking at the base of the climb, and the queen of the mountains contender Katie Hall (UnitedHealthcare) chasing behind. But this time Abbott faced a particularly spirited chase from a 10-rider chasing group that conspired to run down Hall with 500m to go and sprint to the line startlingly close, just 21 seconds behind Abbott.

"The finish was actually pretty interesting, because the last they told me was that there was one chaser," Abbott said. "So when I saw them cross the finish line as a big group, that's a pretty different thing to be chasing you than one person. That made me feel a bit relieved when I saw that."

Abbott's win denied Hall the final polka dot jersey, while Glaesser reversed last year's heartbreak when she was in Walle's position, moving onto the podium by a single second.

"It was so close last year. I came into this day third last year and dropped down to fourth, so it's great to reverse that this year," Glaesser said. "It was really a team effort today. My team set me up perfectly, they made sure I came to the finish as fresh as possible. They gave me a good lead-out into the base of the climb and then I had Sara [Poidevin] making sure Katie Hall didn't escape. Today is really a credit to how strong our team is. It was great having them there in the front group with me and be able to control the gap."

Lechuga was greeted by her husband and two children at the finish, and was pleased to get on the stage podium on Mother's Day, but it was mixed with a touch of disappointment for what might have been.

"We didn't really know how close we were to Mara because we didn't get accurate time gaps, which was a shame," Lechuga said. "When we saw Katie, it was full on and we went for the sprint. I wish we would have known how much we were making up, but it's OK it happens."

McCutcheon was thrilled to claim her first stage podium in a UCI race on her first attempt. "I just tried to hang with the main pack when we hit the bottom of big climb, and then just held on tight. The last 2km came up really fast through those descents, and all of a sudden it was 500m to go, and I just hammered and ended up third, I have no idea how. It feels amazing, this is my UCI race."

Armstrong held onto her second place overall, despite having her team decimated because of crashes. Alison Jackson was the team's third abandon on the final stage, leaving just two riders to help Armstrong keep her podium position.

"I'm never satisfied with second, but with as much bad luck as we had with the team early on, I was happy to finish right next to Mara," Armstrong said. "I was really happy to take the win on the time trial, and I think we raced really well with who we had left. I felt like Leah came up and helped out quite a bit today, and Jen Tetrick protected me in the wind. Unfortunately Alison Jackson had to pull out because of an earlier injury. We were tough this week, and so were all the other teams.

"Today was a hard day, I think there were a lot of teams out there going for third place (GC), so Tibco tried to get away, UHC with Linda (Villumsen) and you had Rally - I think everyone was very motivated to not let us go up the road today. There was a lot of attacking, and a lot of crosswinds. Tibco put it in the gutter at one point which is really hard. We just kept on neutralising one another.

"I think that Mara rode incredible this week. It showed that she is a world class climber, and always will be."

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Mara Abbott (USA) Amy D Foundation3:04:45
2Scotti Lechuga (USA) Hagens Berman Supermint Pro Cycling Team0:00:21
3Mindy McCutcheon (USA) Canyon Bicycles - Shimano0:00:23
4Jasmin Glaesser (Can) Rally Cycling
5Sara Poidevin (Can) Rally Cycling0:00:27
6Katharine Hall (USA) UnitedHealthcare Women's Professional Cycling Team
7Brianna Walle (USA) Team Tibco - Silicon Valley Bank0:00:35
8Eri Yonamine (Jpn) Hagens Berman Supermint Pro Cycling Team0:00:36
9Kristin Armstrong (USA) Twenty 16 - Ridebiker0:00:38
10Leah Thomas (USA) Twenty 16 - Ridebiker0:00:40
11Linda Villumsen (NZl) UnitedHealthcare Women's Professional Cycling Team0:00:44
12Kathryn Donovan (USA) Colavita Bianchi0:00:52
13Rocio Parrado (Col) Weber Shimano Ladies Power
14Lauren Stephens (USA) Team Tibco - Silicon Valley Bank0:01:14
15Abigail Mickey (USA) UnitedHealthcare Women's Professional Cycling Team0:01:42
16Jessica Prinner (USA) Rally Cycling0:03:26
17Sharon Laws (GBr) Podium Ambition Pro Cycling p/b Club La Santa0:03:29
18Cheryl Clarke (USA) Team Tibco - Silicon Valley Bank0:03:33
19Breanne Nalder (USA) Visit Dallas DNA Pro Cycling0:03:55
20Jessenia Meneses (Col) Weber Shimano Ladies Power0:04:02
21Marcela Prieto (Mex) Conade-Visit México Women's Cycling Team0:04:10
22Tsubasa Makise (Jpn) Asahi MUUR Zero0:04:25
23Anna Sanders (USA) Visit Dallas DNA Pro Cycling0:04:27
24Joanne Kiesanowski (NZl) Team Tibco - Silicon Valley Bank
25Nicole Moerig (Aus) Podium Ambition Pro Cycling p/b Club La Santa0:04:36
26Kirsti Lay (Can) Rally Cycling
27Jessica Cutler (USA) Colavita Bianchi0:04:52
28Sara Bergen (Can) Canadian Women's National Team0:05:44
29Jennifer Luebke (USA) Happy Tooth Dental0:05:45
30Emily Collins (NZl) Team Tibco - Silicon Valley Bank0:05:47
31Kathrin Hammes (Ger) Team Tibco - Silicon Valley Bank
32Irena Ossolo (USA) Groove Subaru Excel Sports0:05:51
33Beth Hernandez (USA) Colavita Bianchi0:06:27
34Megan Aldrete (USA) Hagens Berman Supermint Pro Cycling Team0:06:46
35Dulce Pliego (Mex) Conade-Visit México Women's Cycling Team0:06:48
36Hayley Simmonds (GBr) UnitedHealthcare Women's Professional Cycling Team0:06:51
37Stephanie Roorda (Can) Canadian Women's National Team
38Jennifer Tetrick (USA) Twenty 16 - Ridebiker0:06:55
39Sarah Storey (GBr) Podium Ambition Pro Cycling p/b Club La Santa0:07:52
40Bethany Allen (USA) Amy D Foundation0:08:02
41Georgia Simmerling (Can) Canadian Women's National Team0:08:04
42Gabrielle Pilote Fortin (Can) Amy D Foundation0:08:18
43Claire Rose (GBr) Podium Ambition Pro Cycling p/b Club La Santa0:08:20
44Diane Moug (Can) Groove Subaru Excel Sports
45Maria Fadiga (Arg) Weber Shimano Ladies Power
46Heather Fischer (USA) Rally Cycling0:08:34
47Diana Penuela (Col) UnitedHealthcare Women's Professional Cycling Team0:09:16
48Allison Linnell (USA) Hagens Berman Supermint Pro Cycling Team0:09:56
49Sara Headley (USA) Podium Ambition Pro Cycling p/b Club La Santa0:10:20
50Catherine Ouellette (Can) Rally Cycling0:10:26
51Emma Grant (GBr) Colavita Bianchi0:10:35
52Sari Saarelainen (Fin) Asahi MUUR Zero0:10:39
53Lauretta Hanson (Aus) Colavita Bianchi0:10:49
54Whitney Allison (USA) Colavita Bianchi0:13:00
55Julie Emmerman (USA) Amy D Foundation0:13:36
56Ariadna Gutierrez (Mex) Conade-Visit México Women's Cycling Team0:14:51
57Belen Garza (Mex) Conade-Visit México Women's Cycling Team
58Dawn Andres (USA) Happy Tooth Dental0:16:32
59Laura Brown (Can) UnitedHealthcare Women's Professional Cycling Team0:16:56
60Annie Toth (USA) Groove Subaru Excel Sports0:24:00
61Margot Clyne (USA) Groove Subaru Excel Sports0:25:34
62Alexandra Burton (USA) Happy Tooth Dental0:28:21
63Anne Perry (USA) Canyon Bicycles - Shimano0:30:57
64Daphne Karaginias (USA) Canyon Bicycles - Shimano
65Nicole Mertz (USA) Canyon Bicycles - Shimano0:31:57
66Ana Hernandez (Mex) Conade-Visit México Women's Cycling Team0:35:53
OTLAnne Donnely (USA) Canyon Bicycles - Shimano0:39:03
DNFLindsay Bayer (USA) Hagens Berman Supermint Pro Cycling Team
DNFLiza Rachetto (USA) Hagens Berman Supermint Pro Cycling Team
DNFAlison Jackson (Can) Twenty 16 - Ridebiker
DNFAmanda Miller (USA) Visit Dallas DNA Pro Cycling

Sprint 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jasmin Glaesser (Can) Rally Cycling5pts
2Kirsti Lay (Can) Rally Cycling3
3Brianna Walle (USA) Team Tibco - Silicon Valley Bank1

Sprint 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Stephanie Roorda (Can) Canadian Women's National Team5pts
2Claire Rose (GBr) Podium Ambition Pro Cycling p/b Club La Santa3
3Allison Linnell (USA) Hagens Berman Supermint Pro Cycling Team1

Mountain 1 - High Spot
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Katharine Hall (USA) UnitedHealthcare Women's Professional Cycling Team5pts
2Mara Abbott (USA) Amy D Foundation3
3Lauren Stephens (USA) Team Tibco - Silicon Valley Bank2
4William Barta (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman1

Mountain 2 - Wild Horse Mesa
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Mara Abbott (USA) Amy D Foundation10pts
2Katharine Hall (USA) UnitedHealthcare Women's Professional Cycling Team7
3Sara Poidevin (Can) Rally Cycling5
4Jasmin Glaesser (Can) Rally Cycling3
5Kristin Armstrong (USA) Twenty 16 - Ridebiker2
6Brianna Walle (USA) Team Tibco - Silicon Valley Bank1

Finish
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Mara Abbott (USA) Amy D Foundation5pts
2Scotti Lechuga (USA) Hagens Berman Supermint Pro Cycling Team3
3Mindy McCutcheon (USA) Canyon Bicycles - Shimano2
4Jasmin Glaesser (Can) Rally Cycling1

Young riders
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jasmin Glaesser (Can) Rally Cycling3:05:08
2Sara Poidevin (Can) Rally Cycling0:00:04
3Jessica Prinner (USA) Rally Cycling0:03:03
4Jessenia Meneses (Col) Weber Shimano Ladies Power0:03:39
5Marcela Prieto (Mex) Conade-Visit México Women's Cycling Team0:03:47
6Gabrielle Pilote Fortin (Can) Amy D Foundation0:07:55
7Catherine Ouellette (Can) Rally Cycling0:10:03
8Lauretta Hanson (Aus) Colavita Bianchi0:10:26
9Belen Garza (Mex) Conade-Visit México Women's Cycling Team0:14:28
10Margot Clyne (USA) Groove Subaru Excel Sports0:01:11
11Ana Hernandez (Mex) Conade-Visit México Women's Cycling Team0:35:30

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1UnitedHealthcare Women9:17:08
2Rally Cycling0:01:23
3Team TIBCO-Silicon Valley Bank0:02:29
4Hagens Berman | Supermint Pro Cycling0:04:50
5Twenty16 - RideBiker0:05:20
6Colavita/Bianchi0:09:18
7Weber Shimano Ladies Power0:10:21
8Podium Ambition Pro Cycling Powered by Club La Santa0:13:04
9Amy D Foundation0:13:27
10Canadian Women's National Team0:17:46
11Conade-Visit México Women's Cycling Team0:22:56
12Groove Subaru Excel Sport0:35:18
13Happy Tooth Dental0:47:45
14Canyon Bicycles - Shimano0:59:24

Final general classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Mara Abbott (USA) Amy D Foundation11:38:56
2Kristin Armstrong (USA) Twenty 16 - Ridebiker0:03:00
3Jasmin Glaesser (Can) Rally Cycling0:03:38
4Brianna Walle (USA) Team Tibco - Silicon Valley Bank0:03:39
5Linda Villumsen (NZl) UnitedHealthcare Women's Professional Cycling Team0:04:11
6Katharine Hall (USA) UnitedHealthcare Women's Professional Cycling Team0:05:06
7Lauren Stephens (USA) Team Tibco - Silicon Valley Bank0:05:52
8Scotti Lechuga (USA) Hagens Berman Supermint Pro Cycling Team0:06:03
9Eri Yonamine (Jpn) Hagens Berman Supermint Pro Cycling Team0:06:25
10Abigail Mickey (USA) UnitedHealthcare Women's Professional Cycling Team0:06:37
11Leah Thomas (USA) Twenty 16 - Ridebiker0:06:59
12Sara Poidevin (Can) Rally Cycling0:07:11
13Mindy McCutcheon (USA) Canyon Bicycles - Shimano0:08:14
14Kathryn Donovan (USA) Colavita Bianchi0:08:38
15Rocio Parrado (Col) Weber Shimano Ladies Power0:11:08
16Jessica Prinner (USA) Rally Cycling0:11:30
17Jessica Cutler (USA) Colavita Bianchi0:11:41
18Anna Sanders (USA) Visit Dallas DNA Pro Cycling0:14:27
19Joanne Kiesanowski (NZl) Team Tibco - Silicon Valley Bank0:14:34
20Sharon Laws (GBr) Podium Ambition Pro Cycling p/b Club La Santa0:15:52
21Sara Bergen (Can) Canadian Women's National Team0:17:18
22Megan Aldrete (USA) Hagens Berman Supermint Pro Cycling Team0:17:49
23Breanne Nalder (USA) Visit Dallas DNA Pro Cycling0:18:03
24Sarah Storey (GBr) Podium Ambition Pro Cycling p/b Club La Santa0:18:10
25Jennifer Tetrick (USA) Twenty 16 - Ridebiker0:18:20
26Nicole Moerig (Aus) Podium Ambition Pro Cycling p/b Club La Santa0:18:45
27Marcela Prieto (Mex) Conade-Visit México Women's Cycling Team0:19:55
28Heather Fischer (USA) Rally Cycling0:20:04
29Jennifer Luebke (USA) Happy Tooth Dental0:20:45
30Emma Grant (GBr) Colavita Bianchi0:21:30
31Diana Penuela (Col) UnitedHealthcare Women's Professional Cycling Team0:21:45
32Hayley Simmonds (GBr) UnitedHealthcare Women's Professional Cycling Team0:23:04
33Tsubasa Makise (Jpn) Asahi MUUR Zero0:24:04
34Jessenia Meneses (Col) Weber Shimano Ladies Power0:24:15
35Emily Collins (NZl) Team Tibco - Silicon Valley Bank0:25:07
36Stephanie Roorda (Can) Canadian Women's National Team0:25:37
37Julie Emmerman (USA) Amy D Foundation0:25:51
38Kirsti Lay (Can) Rally Cycling0:26:01
39Whitney Allison (USA) Colavita Bianchi0:26:47
40Claire Rose (GBr) Podium Ambition Pro Cycling p/b Club La Santa0:26:59
41Kathrin Hammes (Ger) Team Tibco - Silicon Valley Bank0:28:45
42Beth Hernandez (USA) Colavita Bianchi0:29:36
43Irena Ossolo (USA) Groove Subaru Excel Sports0:29:39
44Sara Headley (USA) Podium Ambition Pro Cycling p/b Club La Santa0:30:45
45Diane Moug (Can) Groove Subaru Excel Sports0:33:19
46Georgia Simmerling (Can) Canadian Women's National Team0:33:41
47Allison Linnell (USA) Hagens Berman Supermint Pro Cycling Team0:35:01
48Maria Fadiga (Arg) Weber Shimano Ladies Power0:37:12
49Bethany Allen (USA) Amy D Foundation0:37:38
50Gabrielle Pilote Fortin (Can) Amy D Foundation0:37:47
51Lauretta Hanson (Aus) Colavita Bianchi0:38:06
52Catherine Ouellette (Can) Rally Cycling0:41:17
53Laura Brown (Can) UnitedHealthcare Women's Professional Cycling Team0:42:16
54Cheryl Clarke (USA) Team Tibco - Silicon Valley Bank0:42:30
55Ariadna Gutierrez (Mex) Conade-Visit México Women's Cycling Team0:49:39
56Dawn Andres (USA) Happy Tooth Dental0:56:34
57Annie Toth (USA) Groove Subaru Excel Sports0:57:47
58Sari Saarelainen (Fin) Asahi MUUR Zero0:59:01
59Margot Clyne (USA) Groove Subaru Excel Sports0:59:14
60Dulce Pliego (Mex) Conade-Visit México Women's Cycling Team1:02:19
61Alexandra Burton (USA) Happy Tooth Dental1:02:26
62Anne Perry (USA) Canyon Bicycles - Shimano1:09:26
63Belen Garza (Mex) Conade-Visit México Women's Cycling Team1:10:40
64Daphne Karaginias (USA) Canyon Bicycles - Shimano1:26:35
65Nicole Mertz (USA) Canyon Bicycles - Shimano1:27:08
66Ana Hernandez (Mex) Conade-Visit México Women's Cycling Team1:36:52

Points classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Heather Fischer (USA) Rally Cycling38pts
2Jasmin Glaesser (Can) Rally Cycling25
3Linda Villumsen (NZl) UnitedHealthcare Women's Professional Cycling Team19
4Brianna Walle (USA) Team Tibco - Silicon Valley Bank18
5Lauretta Hanson (Aus) Colavita Bianchi15
6Leah Thomas (USA) Twenty 16 - Ridebiker12
7Scotti Lechuga (USA) Hagens Berman Supermint Pro Cycling Team11
8Abigail Mickey (USA) UnitedHealthcare Women's Professional Cycling Team10
9Emily Collins (NZl) Team Tibco - Silicon Valley Bank10
10Diana Penuela (Col) UnitedHealthcare Women's Professional Cycling Team9
11Jessica Prinner (USA) Rally Cycling8
12Stephanie Roorda (Can) Canadian Women's National Team5
13Nicole Moerig (Aus) Podium Ambition Pro Cycling p/b Club La Santa5
14Kirsti Lay (Can) Rally Cycling5
15Joanne Kiesanowski (NZl) Team Tibco - Silicon Valley Bank3
16Megan Aldrete (USA) Hagens Berman Supermint Pro Cycling Team3
17Claire Rose (GBr) Podium Ambition Pro Cycling p/b Club La Santa3
18Katharine Hall (USA) UnitedHealthcare Women's Professional Cycling Team1
19Sharon Laws (GBr) Podium Ambition Pro Cycling p/b Club La Santa1
20Emma Grant (GBr) Colavita Bianchi1
21Irena Ossolo (USA) Groove Subaru Excel Sports1
22Allison Linnell (USA) Hagens Berman Supermint Pro Cycling Team1

Mountains classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Mara Abbott (USA) Amy D Foundation38pts
2Katharine Hall (USA) UnitedHealthcare Women's Professional Cycling Team34
3Sara Poidevin (Can) Rally Cycling13
4Kristin Armstrong (USA) Twenty 16 - Ridebiker11
5Kathryn Donovan (USA) Colavita Bianchi9
6Scotti Lechuga (USA) Hagens Berman Supermint Pro Cycling Team8
7Jasmin Glaesser (Can) Rally Cycling7
8Linda Villumsen (NZl) UnitedHealthcare Women's Professional Cycling Team3
9Abigail Mickey (USA) UnitedHealthcare Women's Professional Cycling Team3
10Brianna Walle (USA) Team Tibco - Silicon Valley Bank2
11Lauren Stephens (USA) Team Tibco - Silicon Valley Bank2
12Mindy McCutcheon (USA) Canyon Bicycles - Shimano2
13Rocio Parrado (Col) Weber Shimano Ladies Power2
14Jessica Prinner (USA) Rally Cycling1

Young rider classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jasmin Glaesser (Can) Rally Cycling11:42:34
2Sara Poidevin (Can) Rally Cycling0:03:33
3Jessica Prinner (USA) Rally Cycling0:07:52
4Marcela Prieto (Mex) Conade-Visit México Women's Cycling Team0:16:17
5Jessenia Meneses (Col) Weber Shimano Ladies Power0:20:37
6Gabrielle Pilote Fortin (Can) Amy D Foundation0:34:09
7Lauretta Hanson (Aus) Colavita Bianchi0:34:28
8Catherine Ouellette (Can) Rally Cycling0:37:39
9Margot Clyne (USA) Groove Subaru Excel Sports0:55:36
10Belen Garza (Mex) Conade-Visit México Women's Cycling Team1:07:02
11Ana Hernandez (Mex) Conade-Visit México Women's Cycling Team1:33:14

Team classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1UnitedHealthcare Women5:12:00
2Rally Cycling0:05:34
3Team TIBCO-Silicon Valley Bank0:06:06
4Twenty16 - RideBiker0:11:10
5Hagens Berman | Supermint Pro Cycling0:14:21
6Colavita/Bianchi0:21:40
7Podium Ambition Pro Cycling Powered by Club La Santa0:26:44
8Amy D Foundation0:41:49
9Weber Shimano Ladies Power0:49:52
10Canadian Women's National Team1:01:27
11Groove Subaru Excel Sport1:23:31
12Conade-Visit México Women's Cycling Team1:52:03
13Happy Tooth Dental2:04:33
14Canyon Bicycles - Shimano2:17:58

Latest on Cyclingnews